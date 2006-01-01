|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar (1 Lot = 100 000 EUR))
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2006.01.02 01:00 - 2008.07.15 23:00 (2006.01.01 - 2008.07.16)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|dBuyLevel=54; dSellLevel=74; dStopLoss=1000; dTrailingStop=174; risk=0.05;
|Bars in test
|16661
|Ticks modelled
|4409254
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|467
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|211155.09
|Gross profit
|386538.54
|Gross loss
|-175383.44
|Profit factor
|2.20
|Expected payoff
|578.51
|Absolute drawdown
|500.01
|Maximal drawdown
|28045.00 (12.62%)
|Relative drawdown
|43.64% (7672.75)
|Total trades
|365
|Short positions (won %)
|166 (42.77%)
|Long positions (won %)
|199 (71.86%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|214 (58.63%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|151 (41.37%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|20973.12
|loss trade
|-14700.00
|Average
|profit trade
|1806.25
|loss trade
|-1161.48
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|8 (8891.37)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|9 (-5872.91)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|48374.67 (5)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-15300.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|1