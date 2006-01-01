Strategy Tester Report
NOC with Cortex NN training

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar (1 Lot = 100 000 EUR))
Period1 Hour (H1) 2006.01.02 01:00 - 2008.07.15 23:00 (2006.01.01 - 2008.07.16)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parameters dBuyLevel=54; dSellLevel=74; dStopLoss=1000; dTrailingStop=174; risk=0.05;
Bars in test16661Ticks modelled4409254Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors467
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit211155.09Gross profit386538.54Gross loss-175383.44
Profit factor2.20Expected payoff578.51
Absolute drawdown500.01Maximal drawdown28045.00 (12.62%)Relative drawdown43.64% (7672.75)
Total trades365Short positions (won %)166 (42.77%)Long positions (won %)199 (71.86%)
Profit trades (% of total)214 (58.63%)Loss trades (% of total)151 (41.37%)
Largestprofit trade20973.12loss trade-14700.00
Averageprofit trade1806.25loss trade-1161.48
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)8 (8891.37)consecutive losses (loss in money)9 (-5872.91)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)48374.67 (5)consecutive loss (count of losses)-15300.00 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses1
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