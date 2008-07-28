|Account: 235570
|Name: Dragonheart
|Currency: USD
|2008 July 29, 15:07
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14125867
|2008.07.28 22:21
|sell
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.5738
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.07.29 08:05
|1.5735
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.20
|180.00
|14125494
|2008.07.28 22:02
|sell
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.5740
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.07.28 22:21
|1.5739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|14125455
|2008.07.28 22:01
|sell
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.5742
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.07.28 22:02
|1.5741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|14125417
|2008.07.28 22:00
|sell
|6.00
|eurusd
|1.5743
|0.0000
|1.5733
|2008.07.28 22:01
|1.5742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|14120722
|2008.07.28 19:41
|sell
|1.32
|gbpusd
|1.9961
|2.0960
|0.0000
|2008.07.29 12:08
|1.9904
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.93
|752.40
|14016846
|2008.07.25 11:24
|sell
|1.28
|gbpusd
|1.9956
|2.0955
|0.0000
|2008.07.25 16:09
|1.9904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|665.60
|13957566
|2008.07.24 17:41
|buy
|2.50
|gbpusd
|1.9820
|1.8821
|0.0000
|2008.07.24 21:45
|1.9856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|900.00
|13930177
|2008.07.24 10:45
|buy
|1.25
|gbpusd
|1.9870
|1.8871
|0.0000
|2008.07.24 21:45
|1.9856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-175.00
|13930169
|2008.07.24 10:45
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-103.13
|2 503.00
|Closed P/L:
|2 399.87
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|14163155
|2008.07.29 13:56
|buy
|1.37
|gbpusd
|1.9865
|1.8866
|0.0000
|1.9866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.70
|Floating P/L:
|13.70
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 399.87
|Floating P/L:
|13.70
|Margin:
|2 721.50
|Balance:
|27 399.87
|Equity:
|27 413.57
|Free Margin:
|24 692.07
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 574.87
|Gross Loss:
|175.00
|Total Net Profit:
|2 399.87
|Profit Factor:
|14.71
|Expected Payoff:
|299.98
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|175.00 (0.68%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.68% (175.00)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (87.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (12.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|900.00
|loss trade:
|-175.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|367.84
|loss trade:
|-175.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (1 674.87)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-175.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 674.87 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-175.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1