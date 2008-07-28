Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 235570 Name: Dragonheart Currency: USD 2008 July 29, 15:07
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
141258672008.07.28 22:21sell6.00eurusd1.57380.00000.00002008.07.29 08:051.57350.000.00-76.20180.00
141254942008.07.28 22:02sell6.00eurusd1.57400.00000.00002008.07.28 22:211.57390.000.000.0060.00
141254552008.07.28 22:01sell6.00eurusd1.57420.00000.00002008.07.28 22:021.57410.000.000.0060.00
141254172008.07.28 22:00sell6.00eurusd1.57430.00001.57332008.07.28 22:011.57420.000.000.0060.00
141207222008.07.28 19:41sell1.32gbpusd1.99612.09600.00002008.07.29 12:081.99040.000.00-26.93752.40
140168462008.07.25 11:24sell1.28gbpusd1.99562.09550.00002008.07.25 16:091.99040.000.000.00665.60
139575662008.07.24 17:41buy2.50gbpusd1.98201.88210.00002008.07.24 21:451.98560.000.000.00900.00
139301772008.07.24 10:45buy1.25gbpusd1.98701.88710.00002008.07.24 21:451.98560.000.000.00-175.00
139301692008.07.24 10:45balanceDeposit25 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -103.13 2 503.00
Closed P/L: 2 399.87
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
141631552008.07.29 13:56buy1.37gbpusd1.98651.88660.0000 1.98660.000.000.0013.70
  0.00 0.00 0.00 13.70
 Floating P/L: 13.70
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 399.87 Floating P/L: 13.70 Margin: 2 721.50
Balance: 27 399.87 Equity: 27 413.57 Free Margin: 24 692.07
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 574.87 Gross Loss: 175.00 Total Net Profit: 2 399.87
Profit Factor: 14.71 Expected Payoff: 299.98  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 175.00 (0.68%) Relative Drawdown: 0.68% (175.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (87.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (12.50%)
Largest profit trade: 900.00 loss trade: -175.00
Average profit trade: 367.84 loss trade: -175.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (1 674.87) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-175.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 674.87 (6) consecutive loss (count): -175.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1