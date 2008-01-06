Strategy Tester Report
Time Traveler OC2 mod
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)
|Symbol
|GBPUSDm (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|30 Minutes (M30) 2008.01.06 23:00 - 2008.06.27 19:59 (2008.01.05 - 2008.06.28)
|Model
|Open prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
|Parameters
|Remark1="== Main Settings =="; MagicNumber=1212; SignalMail=false;
EachTickMode=true;
Lots=1; Slippage=5; Remark5=" "; Remark2="==Trade Entry Settings =="; PipDifference=19; Remark4=" "; Remark3="==Trade Management Settings =="; UseStopLoss=true;
StopLoss=192; UseTakeProfit=true;
TakeProfit=136; UseTrailingStop=false;
TrailingStop=30; MoveStopOnce=false;
MoveStopWhenPrice=50; MoveStopTo=1;
|Bars in test
|6895
|Ticks modelled
|12787
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|4583.00
|Gross profit
|6379.14
|Gross loss
|-1796.14
|Profit factor
|3.55
|Expected payoff
|80.40
|Absolute drawdown
|200.78
|Maximal drawdown
|540.38 (20.31%)
|Relative drawdown
|27.14% (297.70)
|Total trades
|57
|Short positions (won %)
|28 (82.14%)
|Long positions (won %)
|29 (82.76%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|47 (82.46%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|10 (17.54%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|154.98
|loss trade
|-196.80
|Average
|profit trade
|135.73
|loss trade
|-179.61
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|13 (1768.88)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-378.16)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1768.88 (13)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-378.16 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|6
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.01.06 23:30
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.9724
|1.9532
|1.9860
|2
|2008.01.11 07:00
|s/l
|1
|1.00
|1.9532
|1.9532
|1.9860
|-181.78
|818.22
|3
|2008.01.11 07:00
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.9526
|1.9334
|1.9662
|4
|2008.01.15 11:30
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.9662
|1.9334
|1.9662
|138.92
|957.14
|5
|2008.01.15 11:30
|sell
|3
|1.00
|1.9669
|1.9861
|1.9533
|6
|2008.01.16 11:00
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.9533
|1.9861
|1.9533
|134.40
|1091.54
|7
|2008.01.16 13:00
|sell
|4
|1.00
|1.9609
|1.9801
|1.9473
|8
|2008.01.21 11:30
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.9473
|1.9801
|1.9473
|128.00
|1219.54
|9
|2008.01.21 13:00
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.9477
|1.9285
|1.9613
|10
|2008.01.22 16:00
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.9613
|1.9285
|1.9613
|137.46
|1357.00
|11
|2008.01.22 16:00
|sell
|6
|1.00
|1.9606
|1.9798
|1.9470
|12
|2008.01.23 14:00
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.9470
|1.9798
|1.9470
|134.40
|1491.40
|13
|2008.01.23 14:00
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.9474
|1.9282
|1.9610
|14
|2008.01.24 12:00
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.9610
|1.9282
|1.9610
|140.38
|1631.78
|15
|2008.01.24 12:00
|sell
|8
|1.00
|1.9624
|1.9816
|1.9488
|16
|2008.01.25 07:30
|s/l
|8
|1.00
|1.9816
|1.9816
|1.9488
|-193.60
|1438.18
|17
|2008.01.25 07:30
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.9828
|2.0020
|1.9692
|18
|2008.02.01 15:30
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|1.9692
|2.0020
|1.9692
|124.80
|1562.98
|19
|2008.02.01 19:30
|sell
|10
|1.00
|1.9685
|1.9877
|1.9549
|20
|2008.02.07 10:00
|t/p
|10
|1.00
|1.9549
|1.9877
|1.9549
|126.40
|1689.38
|21
|2008.02.07 10:00
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.9544
|1.9352
|1.9680
|22
|2008.02.14 07:30
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|1.9680
|1.9352
|1.9680
|146.22
|1835.60
|23
|2008.02.14 07:30
|sell
|12
|1.00
|1.9675
|1.9867
|1.9539
|24
|2008.02.18 08:00
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|1.9539
|1.9867
|1.9539
|132.80
|1968.40
|25
|2008.02.18 08:00
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.9516
|1.9324
|1.9652
|26
|2008.02.22 02:00
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|1.9652
|1.9324
|1.9652
|144.76
|2113.16
|27
|2008.02.22 02:00
|sell
|14
|1.00
|1.9666
|1.9858
|1.9530
|28
|2008.02.26 19:00
|s/l
|14
|1.00
|1.9858
|1.9858
|1.9530
|-195.20
|1917.96
|29
|2008.02.27 07:00
|sell
|15
|1.00
|1.9897
|2.0089
|1.9761
|30
|2008.03.05 08:00
|t/p
|15
|1.00
|1.9761
|2.0089
|1.9761
|124.80
|2042.76
|31
|2008.03.05 08:00
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.9776
|1.9584
|1.9912
|32
|2008.03.05 16:30
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|1.9912
|1.9584
|1.9912
|136.00
|2178.76
|33
|2008.03.05 16:30
|sell
|17
|1.00
|1.9932
|2.0124
|1.9796
|34
|2008.03.06 23:30
|s/l
|17
|1.00
|2.0124
|2.0124
|1.9796
|-196.80
|1981.96
|35
|2008.03.07 07:00
|sell
|18
|1.00
|2.0146
|2.0338
|2.0010
|36
|2008.03.11 15:00
|t/p
|18
|1.00
|2.0010
|2.0338
|2.0010
|132.80
|2114.76
|37
|2008.03.11 15:00
|buy
|19
|1.00
|2.0009
|1.9817
|2.0145
|38
|2008.03.12 05:00
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|2.0145
|1.9817
|2.0145
|137.46
|2252.22
|39
|2008.03.12 09:00
|buy
|20
|1.00
|2.0099
|1.9907
|2.0235
|40
|2008.03.12 16:00
|t/p
|20
|1.00
|2.0235
|1.9907
|2.0235
|136.00
|2388.22
|41
|2008.03.12 16:30
|sell
|21
|1.00
|2.0229
|2.0421
|2.0093
|42
|2008.03.17 10:30
|t/p
|21
|1.00
|2.0093
|2.0421
|2.0093
|128.00
|2516.22
|43
|2008.03.17 10:30
|buy
|22
|1.00
|2.0125
|1.9933
|2.0261
|44
|2008.03.18 18:00
|t/p
|22
|1.00
|2.0261
|1.9933
|2.0261
|137.46
|2653.68
|45
|2008.03.18 18:30
|buy
|23
|1.00
|2.0172
|1.9980
|2.0308
|46
|2008.03.19 11:00
|s/l
|23
|1.00
|1.9980
|1.9980
|2.0308
|-190.54
|2463.14
|47
|2008.03.19 11:00
|buy
|24
|1.00
|1.9976
|1.9784
|2.0112
|48
|2008.03.20 02:30
|s/l
|24
|1.00
|1.9784
|1.9784
|2.0112
|-187.62
|2275.52
|49
|2008.03.20 02:30
|buy
|25
|1.00
|1.9789
|1.9597
|1.9925
|50
|2008.03.25 02:30
|t/p
|25
|1.00
|1.9925
|1.9597
|1.9925
|140.38
|2415.90
|51
|2008.03.25 02:30
|sell
|26
|1.00
|1.9922
|2.0114
|1.9786
|52
|2008.03.26 10:00
|s/l
|26
|1.00
|2.0114
|2.0114
|1.9786
|-193.60
|2222.30
|53
|2008.03.26 10:00
|buy
|27
|1.00
|2.0043
|1.9851
|2.0179
|54
|2008.03.27 11:30
|t/p
|27
|1.00
|2.0179
|1.9851
|2.0179
|140.38
|2362.68
|55
|2008.03.27 11:30
|sell
|28
|1.00
|2.0184
|2.0376
|2.0048
|56
|2008.03.27 18:30
|t/p
|28
|1.00
|2.0048
|2.0376
|2.0048
|136.00
|2498.68
|57
|2008.03.27 21:00
|sell
|29
|1.00
|2.0072
|2.0264
|1.9936
|58
|2008.03.28 10:00
|t/p
|29
|1.00
|1.9936
|2.0264
|1.9936
|134.40
|2633.08
|59
|2008.03.28 11:30
|sell
|30
|1.00
|1.9994
|2.0186
|1.9858
|60
|2008.03.31 08:00
|t/p
|30
|1.00
|1.9858
|2.0186
|1.9858
|134.40
|2767.48
|61
|2008.03.31 10:00
|sell
|31
|1.00
|1.9882
|2.0074
|1.9746
|62
|2008.04.01 08:00
|t/p
|31
|1.00
|1.9746
|2.0074
|1.9746
|134.40
|2901.88
|63
|2008.04.01 08:00
|buy
|32
|1.00
|1.9759
|1.9567
|1.9895
|64
|2008.04.02 19:00
|t/p
|32
|1.00
|1.9895
|1.9567
|1.9895
|137.46
|3039.34
|65
|2008.04.03 08:00
|buy
|33
|1.00
|1.9832
|1.9640
|1.9968
|66
|2008.04.03 15:30
|t/p
|33
|1.00
|1.9968
|1.9640
|1.9968
|136.00
|3175.34
|67
|2008.04.03 17:00
|buy
|34
|1.00
|1.9940
|1.9748
|2.0076
|68
|2008.04.08 09:00
|s/l
|34
|1.00
|1.9748
|1.9748
|2.0076
|-187.62
|2987.72
|69
|2008.04.08 11:00
|buy
|35
|1.00
|1.9710
|1.9518
|1.9846
|70
|2008.04.14 12:00
|t/p
|35
|1.00
|1.9846
|1.9518
|1.9846
|144.76
|3132.48
|71
|2008.04.14 12:00
|sell
|36
|1.00
|1.9864
|2.0056
|1.9728
|72
|2008.04.14 23:30
|t/p
|36
|1.00
|1.9728
|2.0056
|1.9728
|136.00
|3268.48
|73
|2008.04.14 23:30
|buy
|37
|1.00
|1.9729
|1.9537
|1.9865
|74
|2008.04.17 15:30
|t/p
|37
|1.00
|1.9865
|1.9537
|1.9865
|143.30
|3411.78
|75
|2008.04.17 16:00
|sell
|38
|1.00
|1.9904
|2.0096
|1.9768
|76
|2008.04.22 07:00
|t/p
|38
|1.00
|1.9768
|2.0096
|1.9768
|131.20
|3542.98
|77
|2008.04.22 07:00
|buy
|39
|1.00
|1.9752
|1.9560
|1.9888
|78
|2008.04.22 11:30
|t/p
|39
|1.00
|1.9888
|1.9560
|1.9888
|136.00
|3678.98
|79
|2008.04.22 11:30
|sell
|40
|1.00
|1.9896
|2.0088
|1.9760
|80
|2008.04.24 07:00
|t/p
|40
|1.00
|1.9760
|2.0088
|1.9760
|129.60
|3808.58
|81
|2008.04.24 07:00
|sell
|41
|1.00
|1.9778
|1.9970
|1.9642
|82
|2008.04.30 06:30
|t/p
|41
|1.00
|1.9642
|1.9970
|1.9642
|129.60
|3938.18
|83
|2008.04.30 08:00
|buy
|42
|1.00
|1.9641
|1.9449
|1.9777
|84
|2008.04.30 15:00
|t/p
|42
|1.00
|1.9777
|1.9449
|1.9777
|136.00
|4074.18
|85
|2008.04.30 15:00
|sell
|43
|1.00
|1.9800
|1.9992
|1.9664
|86
|2008.05.05 14:30
|t/p
|43
|1.00
|1.9664
|1.9992
|1.9664
|128.00
|4202.18
|87
|2008.05.05 17:30
|sell
|44
|1.00
|1.9710
|1.9902
|1.9574
|88
|2008.05.07 09:00
|t/p
|44
|1.00
|1.9574
|1.9902
|1.9574
|132.80
|4334.98
|89
|2008.05.07 13:00
|buy
|45
|1.00
|1.9542
|1.9350
|1.9678
|90
|2008.05.20 14:00
|t/p
|45
|1.00
|1.9678
|1.9350
|1.9678
|154.98
|4489.96
|91
|2008.05.20 19:00
|buy
|46
|1.00
|1.9679
|1.9487
|1.9815
|92
|2008.05.22 11:30
|t/p
|46
|1.00
|1.9815
|1.9487
|1.9815
|141.84
|4631.80
|93
|2008.05.22 12:00
|sell
|47
|1.00
|1.9833
|2.0025
|1.9697
|94
|2008.05.29 07:00
|t/p
|47
|1.00
|1.9697
|2.0025
|1.9697
|124.80
|4756.60
|95
|2008.05.29 07:00
|buy
|48
|1.00
|1.9700
|1.9508
|1.9836
|96
|2008.06.05 01:30
|s/l
|48
|1.00
|1.9508
|1.9508
|1.9836
|-181.78
|4574.82
|97
|2008.06.05 01:30
|buy
|49
|1.00
|1.9511
|1.9319
|1.9647
|98
|2008.06.06 14:00
|t/p
|49
|1.00
|1.9647
|1.9319
|1.9647
|137.46
|4712.28
|99
|2008.06.06 14:00
|sell
|50
|1.00
|1.9638
|1.9830
|1.9502
|100
|2008.06.11 09:00
|t/p
|50
|1.00
|1.9502
|1.9830
|1.9502
|131.20
|4843.48
|101
|2008.06.11 12:00
|sell
|51
|1.00
|1.9611
|1.9803
|1.9475
|102
|2008.06.12 10:00
|t/p
|51
|1.00
|1.9475
|1.9803
|1.9475
|131.20
|4974.68
|103
|2008.06.12 10:00
|buy
|52
|1.00
|1.9480
|1.9288
|1.9616
|104
|2008.06.16 11:00
|t/p
|52
|1.00
|1.9616
|1.9288
|1.9616
|138.92
|5113.60
|105
|2008.06.16 11:00
|sell
|53
|1.00
|1.9633
|1.9825
|1.9497
|106
|2008.06.17 11:30
|t/p
|53
|1.00
|1.9497
|1.9825
|1.9497
|134.40
|5248.00
|107
|2008.06.17 11:30
|buy
|54
|1.00
|1.9484
|1.9292
|1.9620
|108
|2008.06.19 06:00
|t/p
|54
|1.00
|1.9620
|1.9292
|1.9620
|141.84
|5389.84
|109
|2008.06.19 06:00
|buy
|55
|1.00
|1.9598
|1.9406
|1.9734
|110
|2008.06.19 16:00
|t/p
|55
|1.00
|1.9734
|1.9406
|1.9734
|136.00
|5525.84
|111
|2008.06.20 05:30
|buy
|56
|1.00
|1.9705
|1.9513
|1.9841
|112
|2008.06.26 10:30
|t/p
|56
|1.00
|1.9841
|1.9513
|1.9841
|144.76
|5670.60
|113
|2008.06.26 12:00
|sell
|57
|1.00
|1.9861
|2.0053
|1.9725
|114
|2008.06.27 19:59
|close at stop
|57
|1.00
|1.9947
|2.0053
|1.9725
|-87.60
|5583.00