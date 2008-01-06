Strategy Tester Report
Time Traveler OC2 mod
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)

SymbolGBPUSDm (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period30 Minutes (M30) 2008.01.06 23:00 - 2008.06.27 19:59 (2008.01.05 - 2008.06.28)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersRemark1="== Main Settings =="; MagicNumber=1212; SignalMail=false; EachTickMode=true; Lots=1; Slippage=5; Remark5=" "; Remark2="==Trade Entry Settings =="; PipDifference=19; Remark4=" "; Remark3="==Trade Management Settings =="; UseStopLoss=true; StopLoss=192; UseTakeProfit=true; TakeProfit=136; UseTrailingStop=false; TrailingStop=30; MoveStopOnce=false; MoveStopWhenPrice=50; MoveStopTo=1;
Bars in test6895Ticks modelled12787Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit4583.00Gross profit6379.14Gross loss-1796.14
Profit factor3.55Expected payoff80.40
Absolute drawdown200.78Maximal drawdown540.38 (20.31%)Relative drawdown27.14% (297.70)
Total trades57Short positions (won %)28 (82.14%)Long positions (won %)29 (82.76%)
Profit trades (% of total)47 (82.46%)Loss trades (% of total)10 (17.54%)
Largestprofit trade154.98loss trade-196.80
Averageprofit trade135.73loss trade-179.61
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)13 (1768.88)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-378.16)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1768.88 (13)consecutive loss (count of losses)-378.16 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins6consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.01.06 23:30buy11.001.97241.95321.9860
22008.01.11 07:00s/l11.001.95321.95321.9860-181.78818.22
32008.01.11 07:00buy21.001.95261.93341.9662
42008.01.15 11:30t/p21.001.96621.93341.9662138.92957.14
52008.01.15 11:30sell31.001.96691.98611.9533
62008.01.16 11:00t/p31.001.95331.98611.9533134.401091.54
72008.01.16 13:00sell41.001.96091.98011.9473
82008.01.21 11:30t/p41.001.94731.98011.9473128.001219.54
92008.01.21 13:00buy51.001.94771.92851.9613
102008.01.22 16:00t/p51.001.96131.92851.9613137.461357.00
112008.01.22 16:00sell61.001.96061.97981.9470
122008.01.23 14:00t/p61.001.94701.97981.9470134.401491.40
132008.01.23 14:00buy71.001.94741.92821.9610
142008.01.24 12:00t/p71.001.96101.92821.9610140.381631.78
152008.01.24 12:00sell81.001.96241.98161.9488
162008.01.25 07:30s/l81.001.98161.98161.9488-193.601438.18
172008.01.25 07:30sell91.001.98282.00201.9692
182008.02.01 15:30t/p91.001.96922.00201.9692124.801562.98
192008.02.01 19:30sell101.001.96851.98771.9549
202008.02.07 10:00t/p101.001.95491.98771.9549126.401689.38
212008.02.07 10:00buy111.001.95441.93521.9680
222008.02.14 07:30t/p111.001.96801.93521.9680146.221835.60
232008.02.14 07:30sell121.001.96751.98671.9539
242008.02.18 08:00t/p121.001.95391.98671.9539132.801968.40
252008.02.18 08:00buy131.001.95161.93241.9652
262008.02.22 02:00t/p131.001.96521.93241.9652144.762113.16
272008.02.22 02:00sell141.001.96661.98581.9530
282008.02.26 19:00s/l141.001.98581.98581.9530-195.201917.96
292008.02.27 07:00sell151.001.98972.00891.9761
302008.03.05 08:00t/p151.001.97612.00891.9761124.802042.76
312008.03.05 08:00buy161.001.97761.95841.9912
322008.03.05 16:30t/p161.001.99121.95841.9912136.002178.76
332008.03.05 16:30sell171.001.99322.01241.9796
342008.03.06 23:30s/l171.002.01242.01241.9796-196.801981.96
352008.03.07 07:00sell181.002.01462.03382.0010
362008.03.11 15:00t/p181.002.00102.03382.0010132.802114.76
372008.03.11 15:00buy191.002.00091.98172.0145
382008.03.12 05:00t/p191.002.01451.98172.0145137.462252.22
392008.03.12 09:00buy201.002.00991.99072.0235
402008.03.12 16:00t/p201.002.02351.99072.0235136.002388.22
412008.03.12 16:30sell211.002.02292.04212.0093
422008.03.17 10:30t/p211.002.00932.04212.0093128.002516.22
432008.03.17 10:30buy221.002.01251.99332.0261
442008.03.18 18:00t/p221.002.02611.99332.0261137.462653.68
452008.03.18 18:30buy231.002.01721.99802.0308
462008.03.19 11:00s/l231.001.99801.99802.0308-190.542463.14
472008.03.19 11:00buy241.001.99761.97842.0112
482008.03.20 02:30s/l241.001.97841.97842.0112-187.622275.52
492008.03.20 02:30buy251.001.97891.95971.9925
502008.03.25 02:30t/p251.001.99251.95971.9925140.382415.90
512008.03.25 02:30sell261.001.99222.01141.9786
522008.03.26 10:00s/l261.002.01142.01141.9786-193.602222.30
532008.03.26 10:00buy271.002.00431.98512.0179
542008.03.27 11:30t/p271.002.01791.98512.0179140.382362.68
552008.03.27 11:30sell281.002.01842.03762.0048
562008.03.27 18:30t/p281.002.00482.03762.0048136.002498.68
572008.03.27 21:00sell291.002.00722.02641.9936
582008.03.28 10:00t/p291.001.99362.02641.9936134.402633.08
592008.03.28 11:30sell301.001.99942.01861.9858
602008.03.31 08:00t/p301.001.98582.01861.9858134.402767.48
612008.03.31 10:00sell311.001.98822.00741.9746
622008.04.01 08:00t/p311.001.97462.00741.9746134.402901.88
632008.04.01 08:00buy321.001.97591.95671.9895
642008.04.02 19:00t/p321.001.98951.95671.9895137.463039.34
652008.04.03 08:00buy331.001.98321.96401.9968
662008.04.03 15:30t/p331.001.99681.96401.9968136.003175.34
672008.04.03 17:00buy341.001.99401.97482.0076
682008.04.08 09:00s/l341.001.97481.97482.0076-187.622987.72
692008.04.08 11:00buy351.001.97101.95181.9846
702008.04.14 12:00t/p351.001.98461.95181.9846144.763132.48
712008.04.14 12:00sell361.001.98642.00561.9728
722008.04.14 23:30t/p361.001.97282.00561.9728136.003268.48
732008.04.14 23:30buy371.001.97291.95371.9865
742008.04.17 15:30t/p371.001.98651.95371.9865143.303411.78
752008.04.17 16:00sell381.001.99042.00961.9768
762008.04.22 07:00t/p381.001.97682.00961.9768131.203542.98
772008.04.22 07:00buy391.001.97521.95601.9888
782008.04.22 11:30t/p391.001.98881.95601.9888136.003678.98
792008.04.22 11:30sell401.001.98962.00881.9760
802008.04.24 07:00t/p401.001.97602.00881.9760129.603808.58
812008.04.24 07:00sell411.001.97781.99701.9642
822008.04.30 06:30t/p411.001.96421.99701.9642129.603938.18
832008.04.30 08:00buy421.001.96411.94491.9777
842008.04.30 15:00t/p421.001.97771.94491.9777136.004074.18
852008.04.30 15:00sell431.001.98001.99921.9664
862008.05.05 14:30t/p431.001.96641.99921.9664128.004202.18
872008.05.05 17:30sell441.001.97101.99021.9574
882008.05.07 09:00t/p441.001.95741.99021.9574132.804334.98
892008.05.07 13:00buy451.001.95421.93501.9678
902008.05.20 14:00t/p451.001.96781.93501.9678154.984489.96
912008.05.20 19:00buy461.001.96791.94871.9815
922008.05.22 11:30t/p461.001.98151.94871.9815141.844631.80
932008.05.22 12:00sell471.001.98332.00251.9697
942008.05.29 07:00t/p471.001.96972.00251.9697124.804756.60
952008.05.29 07:00buy481.001.97001.95081.9836
962008.06.05 01:30s/l481.001.95081.95081.9836-181.784574.82
972008.06.05 01:30buy491.001.95111.93191.9647
982008.06.06 14:00t/p491.001.96471.93191.9647137.464712.28
992008.06.06 14:00sell501.001.96381.98301.9502
1002008.06.11 09:00t/p501.001.95021.98301.9502131.204843.48
1012008.06.11 12:00sell511.001.96111.98031.9475
1022008.06.12 10:00t/p511.001.94751.98031.9475131.204974.68
1032008.06.12 10:00buy521.001.94801.92881.9616
1042008.06.16 11:00t/p521.001.96161.92881.9616138.925113.60
1052008.06.16 11:00sell531.001.96331.98251.9497
1062008.06.17 11:30t/p531.001.94971.98251.9497134.405248.00
1072008.06.17 11:30buy541.001.94841.92921.9620
1082008.06.19 06:00t/p541.001.96201.92921.9620141.845389.84
1092008.06.19 06:00buy551.001.95981.94061.9734
1102008.06.19 16:00t/p551.001.97341.94061.9734136.005525.84
1112008.06.20 05:30buy561.001.97051.95131.9841
1122008.06.26 10:30t/p561.001.98411.95131.9841144.765670.60
1132008.06.26 12:00sell571.001.98612.00531.9725
1142008.06.27 19:59close at stop571.001.99472.00531.9725-87.605583.00