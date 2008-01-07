Strategy Tester Report
Time Traveler OC2
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)
|Symbol
|USDCHFm (US Dollar vs Swiss Franc)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2008.01.06 23:00 - 2008.06.27 19:59 (2008.01.05 - 2008.06.28)
|Model
|Open prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
|Parameters
|Remark1="== Main Settings =="; MagicNumber=1212; SignalMail=false;
EachTickMode=true;
Lots=1; Slippage=5; Remark5=" "; Remark2="==Trade Entry Settings =="; PipDifference=30; Remark4=" "; Remark3="==Trade Management Settings =="; UseStopLoss=true;
StopLoss=134; UseTakeProfit=true;
TakeProfit=222; UseTrailingStop=false;
TrailingStop=30; MoveStopOnce=false;
MoveStopWhenPrice=50; MoveStopTo=1;
|Bars in test
|3949
|Ticks modelled
|6896
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|2314.99
|Gross profit
|3211.83
|Gross loss
|-896.84
|Profit factor
|3.58
|Expected payoff
|105.23
|Absolute drawdown
|212.40
|Maximal drawdown
|493.87 (15.27%)
|Relative drawdown
|24.23% (251.92)
|Total trades
|22
|Short positions (won %)
|13 (69.23%)
|Long positions (won %)
|9 (66.67%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|15 (68.18%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|7 (31.82%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|225.54
|loss trade
|-134.66
|Average
|profit trade
|214.12
|loss trade
|-128.12
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (1069.10)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-257.96)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1069.10 (5)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-257.96 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.01.07 08:00
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.1150
|1.1016
|1.1372
|2
|2008.01.10 18:00
|s/l
|1
|1.00
|1.1016
|1.1016
|1.1372
|-120.86
|879.14
|3
|2008.01.10 18:00
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.1019
|1.1153
|1.0797
|4
|2008.01.31 12:00
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.0797
|1.1153
|1.0797
|200.36
|1079.50
|5
|2008.01.31 16:00
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.0846
|1.0712
|1.1068
|6
|2008.02.07 19:00
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.1068
|1.0712
|1.1068
|201.57
|1281.07
|7
|2008.02.11 08:00
|sell
|4
|1.00
|1.0953
|1.1087
|1.0731
|8
|2008.02.13 15:00
|s/l
|4
|1.00
|1.1087
|1.1087
|1.0731
|-121.21
|1159.86
|9
|2008.02.14 09:00
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.1038
|1.1172
|1.0816
|10
|2008.02.26 18:00
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.0816
|1.1172
|1.0816
|202.81
|1362.67
|11
|2008.02.26 18:00
|sell
|6
|1.00
|1.0809
|1.0943
|1.0587
|12
|2008.02.28 14:00
|t/p
|6
|1.00
|1.0587
|1.0943
|1.0587
|208.59
|1571.26
|13
|2008.02.28 16:00
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.0528
|1.0662
|1.0306
|14
|2008.03.06 09:00
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.0306
|1.0662
|1.0306
|213.60
|1784.86
|15
|2008.03.06 09:00
|sell
|8
|1.00
|1.0305
|1.0439
|1.0083
|16
|2008.03.13 09:00
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.0083
|1.0439
|1.0083
|218.56
|2003.42
|17
|2008.03.13 09:00
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.0073
|1.0207
|0.9851
|18
|2008.03.17 01:00
|t/p
|9
|1.00
|0.9851
|1.0207
|0.9851
|225.54
|2228.96
|19
|2008.03.17 01:00
|sell
|10
|1.00
|0.9817
|0.9951
|0.9595
|20
|2008.03.18 19:00
|s/l
|10
|1.00
|0.9951
|0.9951
|0.9595
|-134.66
|2094.30
|21
|2008.03.18 19:00
|buy
|11
|1.00
|0.9969
|0.9835
|1.0191
|22
|2008.03.24 04:00
|t/p
|11
|1.00
|1.0191
|0.9835
|1.0191
|218.78
|2313.08
|23
|2008.03.24 11:00
|sell
|12
|1.00
|1.0143
|1.0277
|0.9921
|24
|2008.03.26 18:00
|t/p
|12
|1.00
|0.9921
|1.0277
|0.9921
|223.38
|2536.46
|25
|2008.03.27 13:00
|buy
|13
|1.00
|0.9971
|0.9837
|1.0193
|26
|2008.04.03 12:00
|t/p
|13
|1.00
|1.0193
|0.9837
|1.0193
|218.63
|2755.09
|27
|2008.04.03 13:00
|sell
|14
|1.00
|1.0145
|1.0279
|0.9923
|28
|2008.04.10 09:00
|t/p
|14
|1.00
|0.9923
|1.0279
|0.9923
|221.97
|2977.06
|29
|2008.04.10 09:00
|sell
|15
|1.00
|0.9919
|1.0053
|0.9697
|30
|2008.04.10 16:00
|s/l
|15
|1.00
|1.0053
|1.0053
|0.9697
|-133.26
|2843.80
|31
|2008.04.10 16:00
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.0056
|0.9922
|1.0278
|32
|2008.04.18 13:00
|t/p
|16
|1.00
|1.0278
|0.9922
|1.0278
|217.62
|3061.42
|33
|2008.04.18 19:00
|sell
|17
|1.00
|1.0179
|1.0313
|0.9957
|34
|2008.04.24 14:00
|s/l
|17
|1.00
|1.0313
|1.0313
|0.9957
|-131.35
|2930.07
|35
|2008.04.25 08:00
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.0423
|1.0289
|1.0645
|36
|2008.05.21 12:00
|s/l
|18
|1.00
|1.0289
|1.0289
|1.0645
|-126.61
|2803.46
|37
|2008.05.22 08:00
|buy
|19
|1.00
|1.0280
|1.0146
|1.0502
|38
|2008.05.29 17:00
|t/p
|19
|1.00
|1.0502
|1.0146
|1.0502
|212.32
|3015.78
|39
|2008.05.30 15:00
|sell
|20
|1.00
|1.0447
|1.0581
|1.0225
|40
|2008.06.06 16:00
|t/p
|20
|1.00
|1.0225
|1.0581
|1.0225
|215.06
|3230.84
|41
|2008.06.09 01:00
|buy
|21
|1.00
|1.0209
|1.0075
|1.0431
|42
|2008.06.10 18:00
|t/p
|21
|1.00
|1.0431
|1.0075
|1.0431
|213.04
|3443.88
|43
|2008.06.12 02:00
|buy
|22
|1.00
|1.0359
|1.0225
|1.0581
|44
|2008.06.26 19:00
|s/l
|22
|1.00
|1.0225
|1.0225
|1.0581
|-128.89
|3314.99