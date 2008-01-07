Strategy Tester Report
Time Traveler OC2
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)

SymbolUSDCHFm (US Dollar vs Swiss Franc)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2008.01.06 23:00 - 2008.06.27 19:59 (2008.01.05 - 2008.06.28)
ModelOpen prices only (only for Expert Advisors that explicitly control bar opening)
ParametersRemark1="== Main Settings =="; MagicNumber=1212; SignalMail=false; EachTickMode=true; Lots=1; Slippage=5; Remark5=" "; Remark2="==Trade Entry Settings =="; PipDifference=30; Remark4=" "; Remark3="==Trade Management Settings =="; UseStopLoss=true; StopLoss=134; UseTakeProfit=true; TakeProfit=222; UseTrailingStop=false; TrailingStop=30; MoveStopOnce=false; MoveStopWhenPrice=50; MoveStopTo=1;
Bars in test3949Ticks modelled6896Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit2314.99Gross profit3211.83Gross loss-896.84
Profit factor3.58Expected payoff105.23
Absolute drawdown212.40Maximal drawdown493.87 (15.27%)Relative drawdown24.23% (251.92)
Total trades22Short positions (won %)13 (69.23%)Long positions (won %)9 (66.67%)
Profit trades (% of total)15 (68.18%)Loss trades (% of total)7 (31.82%)
Largestprofit trade225.54loss trade-134.66
Averageprofit trade214.12loss trade-128.12
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (1069.10)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-257.96)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1069.10 (5)consecutive loss (count of losses)-257.96 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.01.07 08:00buy11.001.11501.10161.1372
22008.01.10 18:00s/l11.001.10161.10161.1372-120.86879.14
32008.01.10 18:00sell21.001.10191.11531.0797
42008.01.31 12:00t/p21.001.07971.11531.0797200.361079.50
52008.01.31 16:00buy31.001.08461.07121.1068
62008.02.07 19:00t/p31.001.10681.07121.1068201.571281.07
72008.02.11 08:00sell41.001.09531.10871.0731
82008.02.13 15:00s/l41.001.10871.10871.0731-121.211159.86
92008.02.14 09:00sell51.001.10381.11721.0816
102008.02.26 18:00t/p51.001.08161.11721.0816202.811362.67
112008.02.26 18:00sell61.001.08091.09431.0587
122008.02.28 14:00t/p61.001.05871.09431.0587208.591571.26
132008.02.28 16:00sell71.001.05281.06621.0306
142008.03.06 09:00t/p71.001.03061.06621.0306213.601784.86
152008.03.06 09:00sell81.001.03051.04391.0083
162008.03.13 09:00t/p81.001.00831.04391.0083218.562003.42
172008.03.13 09:00sell91.001.00731.02070.9851
182008.03.17 01:00t/p91.000.98511.02070.9851225.542228.96
192008.03.17 01:00sell101.000.98170.99510.9595
202008.03.18 19:00s/l101.000.99510.99510.9595-134.662094.30
212008.03.18 19:00buy111.000.99690.98351.0191
222008.03.24 04:00t/p111.001.01910.98351.0191218.782313.08
232008.03.24 11:00sell121.001.01431.02770.9921
242008.03.26 18:00t/p121.000.99211.02770.9921223.382536.46
252008.03.27 13:00buy131.000.99710.98371.0193
262008.04.03 12:00t/p131.001.01930.98371.0193218.632755.09
272008.04.03 13:00sell141.001.01451.02790.9923
282008.04.10 09:00t/p141.000.99231.02790.9923221.972977.06
292008.04.10 09:00sell151.000.99191.00530.9697
302008.04.10 16:00s/l151.001.00531.00530.9697-133.262843.80
312008.04.10 16:00buy161.001.00560.99221.0278
322008.04.18 13:00t/p161.001.02780.99221.0278217.623061.42
332008.04.18 19:00sell171.001.01791.03130.9957
342008.04.24 14:00s/l171.001.03131.03130.9957-131.352930.07
352008.04.25 08:00buy181.001.04231.02891.0645
362008.05.21 12:00s/l181.001.02891.02891.0645-126.612803.46
372008.05.22 08:00buy191.001.02801.01461.0502
382008.05.29 17:00t/p191.001.05021.01461.0502212.323015.78
392008.05.30 15:00sell201.001.04471.05811.0225
402008.06.06 16:00t/p201.001.02251.05811.0225215.063230.84
412008.06.09 01:00buy211.001.02091.00751.0431
422008.06.10 18:00t/p211.001.04311.00751.0431213.043443.88
432008.06.12 02:00buy221.001.03591.02251.0581
442008.06.26 19:00s/l221.001.02251.02251.0581-128.893314.99