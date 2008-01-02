Strategy Tester Report
Time Traveler OC2
EuroOrient-Real2 (Build 216)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.06.30 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.07.01)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Remark1="== Main Settings =="; MagicNumber=1212; SignalMail=false;
EachTickMode=true;
Lots=0.4; Slippage=5; Remark5=" "; Remark2="==Trade Entry Settings =="; PipDifference=20; Remark4=" "; Remark3="==Trade Management Settings =="; UseStopLoss=true;
StopLoss=220; UseTakeProfit=true;
TakeProfit=70; UseTrailingStop=false;
TrailingStop=30; MoveStopOnce=false;
MoveStopWhenPrice=50; MoveStopTo=1;
|Bars in test
|1778
|Ticks modelled
|1204348
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|5000.00
|Total net profit
|11073.52
|Gross profit
|18448.92
|Gross loss
|-7375.40
|Profit factor
|2.50
|Expected payoff
|147.65
|Absolute drawdown
|2035.80
|Maximal drawdown
|2071.80 (41.14%)
|Relative drawdown
|41.14% (2071.80)
|Total trades
|75
|Short positions (won %)
|30 (86.67%)
|Long positions (won %)
|45 (88.89%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|66 (88.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|9 (12.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|285.60
|loss trade
|-903.52
|Average
|profit trade
|279.53
|loss trade
|-819.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|21 (5901.76)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-1781.92)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|5901.76 (21)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1781.92 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|9
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.01.02 10:01
|sell
|1
|0.40
|1.4652
|1.4872
|1.4582
|2
|2008.01.14 08:35
|s/l
|1
|0.40
|1.4872
|1.4872
|1.4582
|-903.52
|4096.48
|3
|2008.01.14 12:00
|buy
|2
|0.40
|1.4896
|1.4676
|1.4966
|4
|2008.01.16 17:53
|s/l
|2
|0.40
|1.4676
|1.4676
|1.4966
|-878.40
|3218.08
|5
|2008.01.16 20:00
|sell
|3
|0.40
|1.4654
|1.4874
|1.4584
|6
|2008.01.21 02:06
|t/p
|3
|0.40
|1.4584
|1.4874
|1.4584
|270.20
|3488.28
|7
|2008.01.21 04:00
|sell
|4
|0.40
|1.4553
|1.4773
|1.4483
|8
|2008.01.21 11:51
|t/p
|4
|0.40
|1.4483
|1.4773
|1.4483
|280.00
|3768.28
|9
|2008.01.21 12:00
|sell
|5
|0.40
|1.4500
|1.4720
|1.4430
|10
|2008.01.21 18:23
|t/p
|5
|0.40
|1.4430
|1.4720
|1.4430
|280.00
|4048.28
|11
|2008.01.21 20:00
|sell
|6
|0.40
|1.4446
|1.4666
|1.4376
|12
|2008.01.22 10:01
|t/p
|6
|0.40
|1.4376
|1.4666
|1.4376
|278.04
|4326.32
|13
|2008.01.22 12:00
|buy
|7
|0.40
|1.4471
|1.4251
|1.4541
|14
|2008.01.22 15:20
|t/p
|7
|0.40
|1.4541
|1.4251
|1.4541
|280.00
|4606.32
|15
|2008.01.22 15:20
|buy
|8
|0.40
|1.4548
|1.4328
|1.4618
|16
|2008.01.22 17:28
|t/p
|8
|0.40
|1.4618
|1.4328
|1.4618
|280.00
|4886.32
|17
|2008.01.22 17:28
|buy
|9
|0.40
|1.4620
|1.4400
|1.4690
|18
|2008.01.24 16:04
|t/p
|9
|0.40
|1.4690
|1.4400
|1.4690
|283.20
|5169.52
|19
|2008.01.24 16:04
|buy
|10
|0.40
|1.4692
|1.4472
|1.4762
|20
|2008.01.24 20:49
|t/p
|10
|0.40
|1.4762
|1.4472
|1.4762
|280.00
|5449.52
|21
|2008.01.24 20:49
|buy
|11
|0.40
|1.4765
|1.4545
|1.4835
|22
|2008.01.30 21:15
|t/p
|11
|0.40
|1.4835
|1.4545
|1.4835
|283.20
|5732.72
|23
|2008.01.31 00:00
|buy
|12
|0.40
|1.4861
|1.4641
|1.4931
|24
|2008.02.01 15:30
|t/p
|12
|0.40
|1.4931
|1.4641
|1.4931
|280.80
|6013.52
|25
|2008.02.01 16:00
|buy
|13
|0.40
|1.4901
|1.4681
|1.4971
|26
|2008.02.05 12:24
|s/l
|13
|0.40
|1.4681
|1.4681
|1.4971
|-878.40
|5135.12
|27
|2008.02.05 12:24
|sell
|14
|0.40
|1.4681
|1.4901
|1.4611
|28
|2008.02.06 10:14
|t/p
|14
|0.40
|1.4611
|1.4901
|1.4611
|278.04
|5413.16
|29
|2008.02.06 12:00
|sell
|15
|0.40
|1.4607
|1.4827
|1.4537
|30
|2008.02.07 15:39
|t/p
|15
|0.40
|1.4537
|1.4827
|1.4537
|274.12
|5687.28
|31
|2008.02.07 15:39
|buy
|16
|0.40
|1.4536
|1.4316
|1.4606
|32
|2008.02.12 16:31
|t/p
|16
|0.40
|1.4606
|1.4316
|1.4606
|282.40
|5969.68
|33
|2008.02.12 16:31
|buy
|17
|0.40
|1.4608
|1.4388
|1.4678
|34
|2008.02.15 11:49
|t/p
|17
|0.40
|1.4678
|1.4388
|1.4678
|284.00
|6253.68
|35
|2008.02.15 12:00
|buy
|18
|0.40
|1.4681
|1.4461
|1.4751
|36
|2008.02.19 13:47
|t/p
|18
|0.40
|1.4751
|1.4461
|1.4751
|281.60
|6535.28
|37
|2008.02.19 13:47
|buy
|19
|0.40
|1.4753
|1.4533
|1.4823
|38
|2008.02.21 20:16
|t/p
|19
|0.40
|1.4823
|1.4533
|1.4823
|283.20
|6818.48
|39
|2008.02.21 20:16
|buy
|20
|0.40
|1.4826
|1.4606
|1.4896
|40
|2008.02.26 19:08
|t/p
|20
|0.40
|1.4896
|1.4606
|1.4896
|282.40
|7100.88
|41
|2008.02.26 19:08
|buy
|21
|0.40
|1.4899
|1.4679
|1.4969
|42
|2008.02.26 21:48
|t/p
|21
|0.40
|1.4969
|1.4679
|1.4969
|280.00
|7380.88
|43
|2008.02.26 21:48
|buy
|22
|0.40
|1.4972
|1.4752
|1.5042
|44
|2008.02.27 00:22
|t/p
|22
|0.40
|1.5042
|1.4752
|1.5042
|280.80
|7661.68
|45
|2008.02.27 00:22
|buy
|23
|0.40
|1.5044
|1.4824
|1.5114
|46
|2008.02.27 18:04
|t/p
|23
|0.40
|1.5114
|1.4824
|1.5114
|280.00
|7941.68
|47
|2008.02.27 20:00
|buy
|24
|0.40
|1.5126
|1.4906
|1.5196
|48
|2008.02.28 18:04
|t/p
|24
|0.40
|1.5196
|1.4906
|1.5196
|282.40
|8224.08
|49
|2008.02.28 18:04
|buy
|25
|0.40
|1.5198
|1.4978
|1.5268
|50
|2008.03.03 16:50
|t/p
|25
|0.40
|1.5268
|1.4978
|1.5268
|281.60
|8505.68
|51
|2008.03.03 16:50
|buy
|26
|0.40
|1.5270
|1.5050
|1.5340
|52
|2008.03.06 10:51
|t/p
|26
|0.40
|1.5340
|1.5050
|1.5340
|284.00
|8789.68
|53
|2008.03.06 12:00
|buy
|27
|0.40
|1.5332
|1.5112
|1.5402
|54
|2008.03.07 07:58
|t/p
|27
|0.40
|1.5402
|1.5112
|1.5402
|280.80
|9070.48
|55
|2008.03.07 08:00
|buy
|28
|0.40
|1.5400
|1.5180
|1.5470
|56
|2008.03.11 12:34
|t/p
|28
|0.40
|1.5470
|1.5180
|1.5470
|281.60
|9352.08
|57
|2008.03.11 12:34
|buy
|29
|0.40
|1.5472
|1.5252
|1.5542
|58
|2008.03.12 21:25
|t/p
|29
|0.40
|1.5542
|1.5252
|1.5542
|280.80
|9632.88
|59
|2008.03.12 21:25
|buy
|30
|0.40
|1.5546
|1.5326
|1.5616
|60
|2008.03.13 11:12
|t/p
|30
|0.40
|1.5616
|1.5326
|1.5616
|282.40
|9915.28
|61
|2008.03.13 12:00
|buy
|31
|0.40
|1.5588
|1.5368
|1.5658
|62
|2008.03.14 16:02
|t/p
|31
|0.40
|1.5658
|1.5368
|1.5658
|280.80
|10196.08
|63
|2008.03.14 16:02
|buy
|32
|0.40
|1.5660
|1.5440
|1.5730
|64
|2008.03.17 01:35
|t/p
|32
|0.40
|1.5730
|1.5440
|1.5730
|280.80
|10476.88
|65
|2008.03.17 01:35
|buy
|33
|0.40
|1.5732
|1.5512
|1.5802
|66
|2008.03.17 02:29
|t/p
|33
|0.40
|1.5802
|1.5512
|1.5802
|280.00
|10756.88
|67
|2008.03.17 02:29
|buy
|34
|0.40
|1.5804
|1.5584
|1.5874
|68
|2008.03.17 04:25
|t/p
|34
|0.40
|1.5874
|1.5584
|1.5874
|280.00
|11036.88
|69
|2008.03.17 04:25
|buy
|35
|0.40
|1.5876
|1.5656
|1.5946
|70
|2008.03.18 21:44
|s/l
|35
|0.40
|1.5656
|1.5656
|1.5946
|-879.20
|10157.68
|71
|2008.03.19 00:00
|sell
|36
|0.40
|1.5621
|1.5841
|1.5551
|72
|2008.03.20 10:12
|t/p
|36
|0.40
|1.5551
|1.5841
|1.5551
|274.12
|10431.80
|73
|2008.03.20 10:12
|buy
|37
|0.40
|1.5551
|1.5331
|1.5621
|74
|2008.03.25 22:32
|t/p
|37
|0.40
|1.5621
|1.5331
|1.5621
|282.40
|10714.20
|75
|2008.03.25 22:32
|buy
|38
|0.40
|1.5623
|1.5403
|1.5693
|76
|2008.03.26 11:19
|t/p
|38
|0.40
|1.5693
|1.5403
|1.5693
|280.80
|10995.00
|77
|2008.03.26 11:19
|sell
|39
|0.40
|1.5694
|1.5914
|1.5624
|78
|2008.04.01 15:55
|t/p
|39
|0.40
|1.5624
|1.5914
|1.5624
|268.24
|11263.24
|79
|2008.04.01 15:55
|sell
|40
|0.40
|1.5621
|1.5841
|1.5551
|80
|2008.04.02 08:38
|t/p
|40
|0.40
|1.5551
|1.5841
|1.5551
|278.04
|11541.28
|81
|2008.04.02 12:00
|buy
|41
|0.40
|1.5639
|1.5419
|1.5709
|82
|2008.04.04 10:40
|t/p
|41
|0.40
|1.5709
|1.5419
|1.5709
|283.20
|11824.48
|83
|2008.04.04 12:00
|buy
|42
|0.40
|1.5716
|1.5496
|1.5786
|84
|2008.04.08 03:21
|t/p
|42
|0.40
|1.5786
|1.5496
|1.5786
|281.60
|12106.08
|85
|2008.04.08 04:00
|buy
|43
|0.40
|1.5778
|1.5558
|1.5848
|86
|2008.04.09 19:57
|t/p
|43
|0.40
|1.5848
|1.5558
|1.5848
|280.80
|12386.88
|87
|2008.04.09 20:00
|buy
|44
|0.40
|1.5855
|1.5635
|1.5925
|88
|2008.04.16 12:34
|t/p
|44
|0.40
|1.5925
|1.5635
|1.5925
|285.60
|12672.48
|89
|2008.04.16 12:34
|buy
|45
|0.40
|1.5927
|1.5707
|1.5997
|90
|2008.04.22 17:48
|t/p
|45
|0.40
|1.5997
|1.5707
|1.5997
|284.80
|12957.28
|91
|2008.04.22 17:48
|sell
|46
|0.40
|1.5997
|1.6217
|1.5927
|92
|2008.04.23 15:43
|t/p
|46
|0.40
|1.5927
|1.6217
|1.5927
|278.04
|13235.32
|93
|2008.04.23 15:43
|sell
|47
|0.40
|1.5925
|1.6145
|1.5855
|94
|2008.04.24 04:08
|t/p
|47
|0.40
|1.5855
|1.6145
|1.5855
|274.12
|13509.44
|95
|2008.04.24 08:01
|sell
|48
|0.40
|1.5850
|1.6070
|1.5780
|96
|2008.04.24 11:07
|t/p
|48
|0.40
|1.5780
|1.6070
|1.5780
|280.00
|13789.44
|97
|2008.04.24 11:07
|sell
|49
|0.40
|1.5778
|1.5998
|1.5708
|98
|2008.04.24 15:44
|t/p
|49
|0.40
|1.5708
|1.5998
|1.5708
|280.00
|14069.44
|99
|2008.04.24 15:44
|sell
|50
|0.40
|1.5706
|1.5926
|1.5636
|100
|2008.04.25 10:16
|t/p
|50
|0.40
|1.5636
|1.5926
|1.5636
|278.04
|14347.48
|101
|2008.04.25 12:00
|sell
|51
|0.40
|1.5586
|1.5806
|1.5516
|102
|2008.05.01 11:44
|t/p
|51
|0.40
|1.5516
|1.5806
|1.5516
|268.24
|14615.72
|103
|2008.05.01 12:00
|sell
|52
|0.40
|1.5516
|1.5736
|1.5446
|104
|2008.05.01 17:25
|t/p
|52
|0.40
|1.5446
|1.5736
|1.5446
|280.00
|14895.72
|105
|2008.05.01 17:25
|sell
|53
|0.40
|1.5443
|1.5663
|1.5373
|106
|2008.05.02 15:37
|t/p
|53
|0.40
|1.5373
|1.5663
|1.5373
|278.04
|15173.76
|107
|2008.05.02 16:00
|sell
|54
|0.40
|1.5399
|1.5619
|1.5329
|108
|2008.05.08 04:51
|t/p
|54
|0.40
|1.5329
|1.5619
|1.5329
|268.24
|15442.00
|109
|2008.05.08 04:51
|sell
|55
|0.40
|1.5326
|1.5546
|1.5256
|110
|2008.05.12 18:52
|s/l
|55
|0.40
|1.5546
|1.5546
|1.5256
|-883.92
|14558.08
|111
|2008.05.12 20:00
|buy
|56
|0.40
|1.5552
|1.5332
|1.5622
|112
|2008.05.19 11:29
|t/p
|56
|0.40
|1.5622
|1.5332
|1.5622
|285.60
|14843.68
|113
|2008.05.19 12:00
|buy
|57
|0.40
|1.5618
|1.5398
|1.5688
|114
|2008.05.21 11:00
|t/p
|57
|0.40
|1.5688
|1.5398
|1.5688
|281.60
|15125.28
|115
|2008.05.21 12:00
|buy
|58
|0.40
|1.5735
|1.5515
|1.5805
|116
|2008.05.22 09:57
|t/p
|58
|0.40
|1.5805
|1.5515
|1.5805
|282.40
|15407.68
|117
|2008.05.22 09:57
|sell
|59
|0.40
|1.5806
|1.6026
|1.5736
|118
|2008.05.22 15:31
|t/p
|59
|0.40
|1.5736
|1.6026
|1.5736
|280.00
|15687.68
|119
|2008.05.22 20:00
|sell
|60
|0.40
|1.5710
|1.5930
|1.5640
|120
|2008.05.28 15:17
|t/p
|60
|0.40
|1.5640
|1.5930
|1.5640
|272.16
|15959.84
|121
|2008.05.28 16:00
|sell
|61
|0.40
|1.5630
|1.5850
|1.5560
|122
|2008.05.29 11:27
|t/p
|61
|0.40
|1.5560
|1.5850
|1.5560
|274.12
|16233.96
|123
|2008.05.29 12:00
|sell
|62
|0.40
|1.5569
|1.5789
|1.5499
|124
|2008.05.29 19:43
|t/p
|62
|0.40
|1.5499
|1.5789
|1.5499
|280.00
|16513.96
|125
|2008.05.29 19:43
|sell
|63
|0.40
|1.5497
|1.5717
|1.5427
|126
|2008.06.03 17:01
|t/p
|63
|0.40
|1.5427
|1.5717
|1.5427
|274.12
|16788.08
|127
|2008.06.03 17:01
|sell
|64
|0.40
|1.5425
|1.5645
|1.5355
|128
|2008.06.06 15:30
|s/l
|64
|0.40
|1.5645
|1.5645
|1.5355
|-889.80
|15898.28
|129
|2008.06.06 15:30
|buy
|65
|0.40
|1.5647
|1.5427
|1.5717
|130
|2008.06.06 17:43
|t/p
|65
|0.40
|1.5717
|1.5427
|1.5717
|280.00
|16178.28
|131
|2008.06.06 17:43
|buy
|66
|0.40
|1.5719
|1.5499
|1.5789
|132
|2008.06.08 23:27
|t/p
|66
|0.40
|1.5789
|1.5499
|1.5789
|280.00
|16458.28
|133
|2008.06.08 23:27
|buy
|67
|0.40
|1.5791
|1.5571
|1.5861
|134
|2008.06.10 03:26
|s/l
|67
|0.40
|1.5571
|1.5571
|1.5861
|-878.40
|15579.88
|135
|2008.06.10 03:26
|sell
|68
|0.40
|1.5571
|1.5791
|1.5501
|136
|2008.06.10 12:48
|t/p
|68
|0.40
|1.5501
|1.5791
|1.5501
|280.00
|15859.88
|137
|2008.06.10 12:48
|sell
|69
|0.40
|1.5499
|1.5719
|1.5429
|138
|2008.06.12 09:30
|t/p
|69
|0.40
|1.5429
|1.5719
|1.5429
|272.16
|16132.04
|139
|2008.06.12 09:30
|sell
|70
|0.40
|1.5426
|1.5646
|1.5356
|140
|2008.06.13 12:31
|t/p
|70
|0.40
|1.5356
|1.5646
|1.5356
|278.04
|16410.08
|141
|2008.06.13 12:31
|sell
|71
|0.40
|1.5353
|1.5573
|1.5283
|142
|2008.06.19 03:02
|s/l
|71
|0.40
|1.5573
|1.5573
|1.5283
|-891.76
|15518.32
|143
|2008.06.19 03:02
|buy
|72
|0.40
|1.5573
|1.5353
|1.5643
|144
|2008.06.20 17:15
|t/p
|72
|0.40
|1.5643
|1.5353
|1.5643
|280.80
|15799.12
|145
|2008.06.20 17:15
|buy
|73
|0.40
|1.5645
|1.5425
|1.5715
|146
|2008.06.26 12:54
|t/p
|73
|0.40
|1.5715
|1.5425
|1.5715
|284.80
|16083.92
|147
|2008.06.26 16:00
|buy
|74
|0.40
|1.5728
|1.5508
|1.5798
|148
|2008.06.30 09:53
|t/p
|74
|0.40
|1.5798
|1.5508
|1.5798
|281.60
|16365.52
|149
|2008.06.30 12:00
|buy
|75
|0.40
|1.5828
|1.5608
|1.5898
|150
|2008.06.30 23:59
|close at stop
|75
|0.40
|1.5755
|1.5608
|1.5898
|-292.00
|16073.52