Strategy Tester Report
Time Traveler OC2
EuroOrient-Real2 (Build 216)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.06.30 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.07.01)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersRemark1="== Main Settings =="; MagicNumber=1212; SignalMail=false; EachTickMode=true; Lots=0.4; Slippage=5; Remark5=" "; Remark2="==Trade Entry Settings =="; PipDifference=20; Remark4=" "; Remark3="==Trade Management Settings =="; UseStopLoss=true; StopLoss=220; UseTakeProfit=true; TakeProfit=70; UseTrailingStop=false; TrailingStop=30; MoveStopOnce=false; MoveStopWhenPrice=50; MoveStopTo=1;
Bars in test1778Ticks modelled1204348Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit5000.00
Total net profit11073.52Gross profit18448.92Gross loss-7375.40
Profit factor2.50Expected payoff147.65
Absolute drawdown2035.80Maximal drawdown2071.80 (41.14%)Relative drawdown41.14% (2071.80)
Total trades75Short positions (won %)30 (86.67%)Long positions (won %)45 (88.89%)
Profit trades (% of total)66 (88.00%)Loss trades (% of total)9 (12.00%)
Largestprofit trade285.60loss trade-903.52
Averageprofit trade279.53loss trade-819.49
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)21 (5901.76)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-1781.92)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)5901.76 (21)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1781.92 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins9consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.01.02 10:01sell10.401.46521.48721.4582
22008.01.14 08:35s/l10.401.48721.48721.4582-903.524096.48
32008.01.14 12:00buy20.401.48961.46761.4966
42008.01.16 17:53s/l20.401.46761.46761.4966-878.403218.08
52008.01.16 20:00sell30.401.46541.48741.4584
62008.01.21 02:06t/p30.401.45841.48741.4584270.203488.28
72008.01.21 04:00sell40.401.45531.47731.4483
82008.01.21 11:51t/p40.401.44831.47731.4483280.003768.28
92008.01.21 12:00sell50.401.45001.47201.4430
102008.01.21 18:23t/p50.401.44301.47201.4430280.004048.28
112008.01.21 20:00sell60.401.44461.46661.4376
122008.01.22 10:01t/p60.401.43761.46661.4376278.044326.32
132008.01.22 12:00buy70.401.44711.42511.4541
142008.01.22 15:20t/p70.401.45411.42511.4541280.004606.32
152008.01.22 15:20buy80.401.45481.43281.4618
162008.01.22 17:28t/p80.401.46181.43281.4618280.004886.32
172008.01.22 17:28buy90.401.46201.44001.4690
182008.01.24 16:04t/p90.401.46901.44001.4690283.205169.52
192008.01.24 16:04buy100.401.46921.44721.4762
202008.01.24 20:49t/p100.401.47621.44721.4762280.005449.52
212008.01.24 20:49buy110.401.47651.45451.4835
222008.01.30 21:15t/p110.401.48351.45451.4835283.205732.72
232008.01.31 00:00buy120.401.48611.46411.4931
242008.02.01 15:30t/p120.401.49311.46411.4931280.806013.52
252008.02.01 16:00buy130.401.49011.46811.4971
262008.02.05 12:24s/l130.401.46811.46811.4971-878.405135.12
272008.02.05 12:24sell140.401.46811.49011.4611
282008.02.06 10:14t/p140.401.46111.49011.4611278.045413.16
292008.02.06 12:00sell150.401.46071.48271.4537
302008.02.07 15:39t/p150.401.45371.48271.4537274.125687.28
312008.02.07 15:39buy160.401.45361.43161.4606
322008.02.12 16:31t/p160.401.46061.43161.4606282.405969.68
332008.02.12 16:31buy170.401.46081.43881.4678
342008.02.15 11:49t/p170.401.46781.43881.4678284.006253.68
352008.02.15 12:00buy180.401.46811.44611.4751
362008.02.19 13:47t/p180.401.47511.44611.4751281.606535.28
372008.02.19 13:47buy190.401.47531.45331.4823
382008.02.21 20:16t/p190.401.48231.45331.4823283.206818.48
392008.02.21 20:16buy200.401.48261.46061.4896
402008.02.26 19:08t/p200.401.48961.46061.4896282.407100.88
412008.02.26 19:08buy210.401.48991.46791.4969
422008.02.26 21:48t/p210.401.49691.46791.4969280.007380.88
432008.02.26 21:48buy220.401.49721.47521.5042
442008.02.27 00:22t/p220.401.50421.47521.5042280.807661.68
452008.02.27 00:22buy230.401.50441.48241.5114
462008.02.27 18:04t/p230.401.51141.48241.5114280.007941.68
472008.02.27 20:00buy240.401.51261.49061.5196
482008.02.28 18:04t/p240.401.51961.49061.5196282.408224.08
492008.02.28 18:04buy250.401.51981.49781.5268
502008.03.03 16:50t/p250.401.52681.49781.5268281.608505.68
512008.03.03 16:50buy260.401.52701.50501.5340
522008.03.06 10:51t/p260.401.53401.50501.5340284.008789.68
532008.03.06 12:00buy270.401.53321.51121.5402
542008.03.07 07:58t/p270.401.54021.51121.5402280.809070.48
552008.03.07 08:00buy280.401.54001.51801.5470
562008.03.11 12:34t/p280.401.54701.51801.5470281.609352.08
572008.03.11 12:34buy290.401.54721.52521.5542
582008.03.12 21:25t/p290.401.55421.52521.5542280.809632.88
592008.03.12 21:25buy300.401.55461.53261.5616
602008.03.13 11:12t/p300.401.56161.53261.5616282.409915.28
612008.03.13 12:00buy310.401.55881.53681.5658
622008.03.14 16:02t/p310.401.56581.53681.5658280.8010196.08
632008.03.14 16:02buy320.401.56601.54401.5730
642008.03.17 01:35t/p320.401.57301.54401.5730280.8010476.88
652008.03.17 01:35buy330.401.57321.55121.5802
662008.03.17 02:29t/p330.401.58021.55121.5802280.0010756.88
672008.03.17 02:29buy340.401.58041.55841.5874
682008.03.17 04:25t/p340.401.58741.55841.5874280.0011036.88
692008.03.17 04:25buy350.401.58761.56561.5946
702008.03.18 21:44s/l350.401.56561.56561.5946-879.2010157.68
712008.03.19 00:00sell360.401.56211.58411.5551
722008.03.20 10:12t/p360.401.55511.58411.5551274.1210431.80
732008.03.20 10:12buy370.401.55511.53311.5621
742008.03.25 22:32t/p370.401.56211.53311.5621282.4010714.20
752008.03.25 22:32buy380.401.56231.54031.5693
762008.03.26 11:19t/p380.401.56931.54031.5693280.8010995.00
772008.03.26 11:19sell390.401.56941.59141.5624
782008.04.01 15:55t/p390.401.56241.59141.5624268.2411263.24
792008.04.01 15:55sell400.401.56211.58411.5551
802008.04.02 08:38t/p400.401.55511.58411.5551278.0411541.28
812008.04.02 12:00buy410.401.56391.54191.5709
822008.04.04 10:40t/p410.401.57091.54191.5709283.2011824.48
832008.04.04 12:00buy420.401.57161.54961.5786
842008.04.08 03:21t/p420.401.57861.54961.5786281.6012106.08
852008.04.08 04:00buy430.401.57781.55581.5848
862008.04.09 19:57t/p430.401.58481.55581.5848280.8012386.88
872008.04.09 20:00buy440.401.58551.56351.5925
882008.04.16 12:34t/p440.401.59251.56351.5925285.6012672.48
892008.04.16 12:34buy450.401.59271.57071.5997
902008.04.22 17:48t/p450.401.59971.57071.5997284.8012957.28
912008.04.22 17:48sell460.401.59971.62171.5927
922008.04.23 15:43t/p460.401.59271.62171.5927278.0413235.32
932008.04.23 15:43sell470.401.59251.61451.5855
942008.04.24 04:08t/p470.401.58551.61451.5855274.1213509.44
952008.04.24 08:01sell480.401.58501.60701.5780
962008.04.24 11:07t/p480.401.57801.60701.5780280.0013789.44
972008.04.24 11:07sell490.401.57781.59981.5708
982008.04.24 15:44t/p490.401.57081.59981.5708280.0014069.44
992008.04.24 15:44sell500.401.57061.59261.5636
1002008.04.25 10:16t/p500.401.56361.59261.5636278.0414347.48
1012008.04.25 12:00sell510.401.55861.58061.5516
1022008.05.01 11:44t/p510.401.55161.58061.5516268.2414615.72
1032008.05.01 12:00sell520.401.55161.57361.5446
1042008.05.01 17:25t/p520.401.54461.57361.5446280.0014895.72
1052008.05.01 17:25sell530.401.54431.56631.5373
1062008.05.02 15:37t/p530.401.53731.56631.5373278.0415173.76
1072008.05.02 16:00sell540.401.53991.56191.5329
1082008.05.08 04:51t/p540.401.53291.56191.5329268.2415442.00
1092008.05.08 04:51sell550.401.53261.55461.5256
1102008.05.12 18:52s/l550.401.55461.55461.5256-883.9214558.08
1112008.05.12 20:00buy560.401.55521.53321.5622
1122008.05.19 11:29t/p560.401.56221.53321.5622285.6014843.68
1132008.05.19 12:00buy570.401.56181.53981.5688
1142008.05.21 11:00t/p570.401.56881.53981.5688281.6015125.28
1152008.05.21 12:00buy580.401.57351.55151.5805
1162008.05.22 09:57t/p580.401.58051.55151.5805282.4015407.68
1172008.05.22 09:57sell590.401.58061.60261.5736
1182008.05.22 15:31t/p590.401.57361.60261.5736280.0015687.68
1192008.05.22 20:00sell600.401.57101.59301.5640
1202008.05.28 15:17t/p600.401.56401.59301.5640272.1615959.84
1212008.05.28 16:00sell610.401.56301.58501.5560
1222008.05.29 11:27t/p610.401.55601.58501.5560274.1216233.96
1232008.05.29 12:00sell620.401.55691.57891.5499
1242008.05.29 19:43t/p620.401.54991.57891.5499280.0016513.96
1252008.05.29 19:43sell630.401.54971.57171.5427
1262008.06.03 17:01t/p630.401.54271.57171.5427274.1216788.08
1272008.06.03 17:01sell640.401.54251.56451.5355
1282008.06.06 15:30s/l640.401.56451.56451.5355-889.8015898.28
1292008.06.06 15:30buy650.401.56471.54271.5717
1302008.06.06 17:43t/p650.401.57171.54271.5717280.0016178.28
1312008.06.06 17:43buy660.401.57191.54991.5789
1322008.06.08 23:27t/p660.401.57891.54991.5789280.0016458.28
1332008.06.08 23:27buy670.401.57911.55711.5861
1342008.06.10 03:26s/l670.401.55711.55711.5861-878.4015579.88
1352008.06.10 03:26sell680.401.55711.57911.5501
1362008.06.10 12:48t/p680.401.55011.57911.5501280.0015859.88
1372008.06.10 12:48sell690.401.54991.57191.5429
1382008.06.12 09:30t/p690.401.54291.57191.5429272.1616132.04
1392008.06.12 09:30sell700.401.54261.56461.5356
1402008.06.13 12:31t/p700.401.53561.56461.5356278.0416410.08
1412008.06.13 12:31sell710.401.53531.55731.5283
1422008.06.19 03:02s/l710.401.55731.55731.5283-891.7615518.32
1432008.06.19 03:02buy720.401.55731.53531.5643
1442008.06.20 17:15t/p720.401.56431.53531.5643280.8015799.12
1452008.06.20 17:15buy730.401.56451.54251.5715
1462008.06.26 12:54t/p730.401.57151.54251.5715284.8016083.92
1472008.06.26 16:00buy740.401.57281.55081.5798
1482008.06.30 09:53t/p740.401.57981.55081.5798281.6016365.52
1492008.06.30 12:00buy750.401.58281.56081.5898
1502008.06.30 23:59close at stop750.401.57551.56081.5898-292.0016073.52