Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 49xxx Name: PW Wang Currency: USD 2008 July 3, 13:17
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
242858652008.07.02 18:01sell0.04gbpusdm1.99320.00001.99212008.07.03 00:311.99210.000.00-0.190.44
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2[tp]
242851682008.07.02 17:21sell0.02gbpusdm1.99250.00001.99152008.07.03 00:311.99210.000.00-0.100.08
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
242850802008.07.02 17:12sell0.01gbpusdm1.99170.00001.99092008.07.03 00:311.99210.000.00-0.05-0.04
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
243001342008.07.03 00:32sell0.01gbpusdm1.99160.00001.99082008.07.03 01:421.99080.000.000.000.08
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0[tp]
243019222008.07.03 01:42sell0.01gbpusdm1.99040.00001.98962008.07.03 02:311.98960.000.000.000.08
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0[tp]
243038162008.07.03 03:53sell0.08gbpusdm1.99150.00001.99082008.07.03 04:251.99080.000.000.000.56
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-3[tp]
243032652008.07.03 03:04sell0.04gbpusdm1.99080.00001.98972008.07.03 04:251.99080.000.000.000.00
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2
243031082008.07.03 02:46sell0.02gbpusdm1.99000.00001.98922008.07.03 04:251.99080.000.000.00-0.16
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
243027072008.07.03 02:32sell0.01gbpusdm1.98920.00001.98842008.07.03 04:251.99080.000.000.00-0.16
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
243021092008.07.03 01:55buy0.16gbpusdm1.99040.00001.99142008.07.03 05:331.99140.000.000.001.60
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-4[tp]
243019012008.07.03 01:42buy0.08gbpusdm1.99110.00001.99242008.07.03 05:341.99130.000.000.000.16
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-3
243001332008.07.03 00:32buy0.04gbpusdm1.99200.00001.99312008.07.03 05:341.99130.000.000.00-0.28
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-2
242878782008.07.02 19:48buy0.02gbpusdm1.99280.00001.99382008.07.03 05:341.99130.000.000.09-0.30
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1
242858792008.07.02 18:02buy0.01gbpusdm1.99370.00001.99452008.07.03 05:341.99130.000.000.04-0.24
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
243053012008.07.03 05:33sell0.02gbpusdm1.99120.00001.99112008.07.03 06:051.99110.000.000.000.02
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1[tp]
243043382008.07.03 04:26sell0.01gbpusdm1.99050.00001.98972008.07.03 06:161.98970.000.000.000.08
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0[tp]
243053122008.07.03 05:34buy0.01gbpusdm1.99161.98801.99172008.07.03 06:431.99170.000.000.000.01
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
243252282008.07.03 12:47sell0.01eurusdm1.58180.00001.57982008.07.03 12:501.58040.000.000.000.14
 7721802MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-0
243255272008.07.03 12:50sell0.01eurusdm1.57980.00001.57782008.07.03 12:511.57780.000.000.000.20
 7721802MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-0[tp]
243257732008.07.03 12:52sell0.01eurusdm1.57660.00001.57462008.07.03 12:531.57530.000.000.000.13
 7721802MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-0
243267032008.07.03 12:53sell0.01eurusdm1.57500.00001.57302008.07.03 12:541.57480.000.000.000.02
 7721802MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-0
243276342008.07.03 12:56sell0.02eurusdm1.57610.00001.57412008.07.03 13:061.57540.000.000.000.14
 7721802MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-1
243273612008.07.03 12:54sell0.01eurusdm1.57450.00001.57252008.07.03 13:061.57550.000.000.00-0.10
 7721802MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-0
243279172008.07.03 12:57sell0.01gbpusdm1.98300.00001.97102008.07.03 13:161.98180.000.000.000.12
 7721802MACD ZEN-Sell-0
243291442008.07.03 13:06sell0.01eurusdm1.57530.00001.57332008.07.03 13:161.57440.000.000.000.09
 7721802MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-0
  0.00 0.00 -0.21 2.67
Closed P/L: 2.46
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
243317462008.07.03 13:16sell0.01eurusdm1.57430.00001.5723 1.57480.000.000.00-0.05
 7721802MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-0
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.05
 Floating P/L: -0.05
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2.46 Floating P/L: -0.05 Margin: 0.50
Balance: 664.34 Equity: 664.29 Free Margin: 663.79
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3.68 Gross Loss: 1.22 Total Net Profit: 2.46
Profit Factor: 3.02 Expected Payoff: 0.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.53 (0.08%) Relative Drawdown: 0.08% (0.53)
 
Total Trades: 25 Short Positions (won %): 19 (73.68%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (68.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (32.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1.60 loss trade: -0.28
Average profit trade: 0.22 loss trade: -0.15
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (0.74) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-0.41)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1.60 (1) consecutive loss (count): -0.41 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2