|Account: 49xxx
|Name: PW Wang
|Currency: USD
|2008 July 3, 13:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24285865
|2008.07.02 18:01
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9932
|0.0000
|1.9921
|2008.07.03 00:31
|1.9921
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|0.44
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2[tp]
|24285168
|2008.07.02 17:21
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9925
|0.0000
|1.9915
|2008.07.03 00:31
|1.9921
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|0.08
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
|24285080
|2008.07.02 17:12
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9917
|0.0000
|1.9909
|2008.07.03 00:31
|1.9921
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.04
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
|24300134
|2008.07.03 00:32
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9916
|0.0000
|1.9908
|2008.07.03 01:42
|1.9908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0[tp]
|24301922
|2008.07.03 01:42
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9904
|0.0000
|1.9896
|2008.07.03 02:31
|1.9896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0[tp]
|24303816
|2008.07.03 03:53
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9915
|0.0000
|1.9908
|2008.07.03 04:25
|1.9908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-3[tp]
|24303265
|2008.07.03 03:04
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9908
|0.0000
|1.9897
|2008.07.03 04:25
|1.9908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2
|24303108
|2008.07.03 02:46
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9900
|0.0000
|1.9892
|2008.07.03 04:25
|1.9908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
|24302707
|2008.07.03 02:32
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9892
|0.0000
|1.9884
|2008.07.03 04:25
|1.9908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
|24302109
|2008.07.03 01:55
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9904
|0.0000
|1.9914
|2008.07.03 05:33
|1.9914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-4[tp]
|24301901
|2008.07.03 01:42
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9911
|0.0000
|1.9924
|2008.07.03 05:34
|1.9913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-3
|24300133
|2008.07.03 00:32
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9920
|0.0000
|1.9931
|2008.07.03 05:34
|1.9913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-2
|24287878
|2008.07.02 19:48
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9928
|0.0000
|1.9938
|2008.07.03 05:34
|1.9913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-0.30
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1
|24285879
|2008.07.02 18:02
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9937
|0.0000
|1.9945
|2008.07.03 05:34
|1.9913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-0.24
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
|24305301
|2008.07.03 05:33
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9912
|0.0000
|1.9911
|2008.07.03 06:05
|1.9911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1[tp]
|24304338
|2008.07.03 04:26
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9905
|0.0000
|1.9897
|2008.07.03 06:16
|1.9897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0[tp]
|24305312
|2008.07.03 05:34
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9916
|1.9880
|1.9917
|2008.07.03 06:43
|1.9917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
|24325228
|2008.07.03 12:47
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5818
|0.0000
|1.5798
|2008.07.03 12:50
|1.5804
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|7721802
|MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-0
|24325527
|2008.07.03 12:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5798
|0.0000
|1.5778
|2008.07.03 12:51
|1.5778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|7721802
|MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-0[tp]
|24325773
|2008.07.03 12:52
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5766
|0.0000
|1.5746
|2008.07.03 12:53
|1.5753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|7721802
|MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-0
|24326703
|2008.07.03 12:53
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5750
|0.0000
|1.5730
|2008.07.03 12:54
|1.5748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|7721802
|MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-0
|24327634
|2008.07.03 12:56
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.5761
|0.0000
|1.5741
|2008.07.03 13:06
|1.5754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|7721802
|MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-1
|24327361
|2008.07.03 12:54
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5745
|0.0000
|1.5725
|2008.07.03 13:06
|1.5755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|7721802
|MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-0
|24327917
|2008.07.03 12:57
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9830
|0.0000
|1.9710
|2008.07.03 13:16
|1.9818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|7721802
|MACD ZEN-Sell-0
|24329144
|2008.07.03 13:06
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5753
|0.0000
|1.5733
|2008.07.03 13:16
|1.5744
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|7721802
|MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-0
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|2.67
|Closed P/L:
|2.46
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24331746
|2008.07.03 13:16
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5743
|0.0000
|1.5723
|1.5748
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|7721802
|MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|Floating P/L:
|-0.05
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2.46
|Floating P/L:
|-0.05
|Margin:
|0.50
|Balance:
|664.34
|Equity:
|664.29
|Free Margin:
|663.79
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3.68
|Gross Loss:
|1.22
|Total Net Profit:
|2.46
|Profit Factor:
|3.02
|Expected Payoff:
|0.10
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.53 (0.08%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.08% (0.53)
|Total Trades:
|25
|Short Positions (won %):
|19 (73.68%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (68.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (32.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1.60
|loss trade:
|-0.28
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.22
|loss trade:
|-0.15
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (0.74)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-0.41)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1.60 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.41 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2