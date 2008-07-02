|Account: 125xx
|Name: xxx Li
|Currency: USD
|2008 July 3, 13:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24294358
|2008.07.02 23:05
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|168.25
|0.00
|168.14
|2008.07.03 00:06
|168.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2[tp]
|24291592
|2008.07.02 22:20
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|168.17
|0.00
|168.07
|2008.07.03 00:06
|168.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
|24291275
|2008.07.02 22:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.08
|0.00
|168.00
|2008.07.03 00:06
|168.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
|24297597
|2008.07.03 00:09
|buy
|0.16
|eurjpym
|168.07
|0.00
|168.20
|2008.07.03 00:45
|168.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.97
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-3[tp]
|24296637
|2008.07.02 23:59
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpym
|168.15
|0.00
|168.26
|2008.07.03 00:45
|168.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-2
|24291890
|2008.07.02 22:26
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|168.23
|0.00
|168.33
|2008.07.03 00:45
|168.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1
|24291858
|2008.07.02 22:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.31
|0.00
|168.39
|2008.07.03 00:45
|168.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
|24300584
|2008.07.03 00:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.23
|0.00
|168.31
|2008.07.03 01:24
|168.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
|24301508
|2008.07.03 01:25
|sell
|0.16
|eurjpym
|168.33
|0.00
|168.20
|2008.07.03 01:52
|168.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-3[tp]
|24300743
|2008.07.03 00:54
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|168.26
|0.00
|168.15
|2008.07.03 01:53
|168.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.46
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2
|24300544
|2008.07.03 00:42
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|168.18
|0.00
|168.08
|2008.07.03 01:53
|168.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
|24297354
|2008.07.03 00:06
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.10
|0.00
|168.02
|2008.07.03 01:53
|168.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
|24281611
|2008.07.02 14:51
|sell
|1.28
|eurusdm
|1.5864
|0.0000
|1.5860
|2008.07.03 02:32
|1.5860
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.03
|5.12
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-6[tp]
|24302080
|2008.07.03 01:52
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpym
|168.20
|0.00
|168.31
|2008.07.03 03:04
|168.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-2[tp]
|24301486
|2008.07.03 01:24
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.35
|0.00
|168.43
|2008.07.03 03:04
|168.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
|24301745
|2008.07.03 01:32
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|168.27
|0.00
|168.37
|2008.07.03 03:04
|168.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1
|24303273
|2008.07.03 03:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.34
|0.00
|168.42
|2008.07.03 03:14
|168.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
|24302877
|2008.07.03 02:37
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|168.26
|0.00
|168.16
|2008.07.03 03:14
|168.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
|24302084
|2008.07.03 01:53
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.18
|0.00
|168.10
|2008.07.03 03:14
|168.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
|24303755
|2008.07.03 03:48
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.33
|0.00
|168.41
|2008.07.03 04:00
|168.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
|24282952
|2008.07.02 15:48
|sell
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.9634
|0.0000
|0.9459
|2008.07.03 04:17
|0.9624
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|1.60
|7721802
|MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-4
|24303915
|2008.07.03 04:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.43
|0.00
|168.51
|2008.07.03 04:30
|168.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
|24303418
|2008.07.03 03:21
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6111
|0.0000
|1.6119
|2008.07.03 05:21
|1.6119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
|24304739
|2008.07.03 04:51
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|168.52
|0.00
|168.44
|2008.07.03 05:31
|168.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-3[tp]
|24304266
|2008.07.03 04:18
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|168.45
|0.00
|168.34
|2008.07.03 05:31
|168.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2
|24303824
|2008.07.03 03:53
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|168.36
|0.00
|168.26
|2008.07.03 05:31
|168.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
|24303756
|2008.07.03 03:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.29
|0.00
|168.21
|2008.07.03 05:31
|168.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
|24305287
|2008.07.03 05:32
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.38
|0.00
|168.30
|2008.07.03 06:15
|168.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0[tp]
|24305185
|2008.07.03 05:22
|sell
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.6122
|0.0000
|1.6111
|2008.07.03 06:28
|1.6111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2[tp]
|24303419
|2008.07.03 03:21
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6107
|0.0000
|1.6099
|2008.07.03 06:28
|1.6111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
|24304381
|2008.07.03 04:27
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6115
|0.0000
|1.6105
|2008.07.03 06:28
|1.6111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
|24306265
|2008.07.03 06:24
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|168.33
|0.00
|168.23
|2008.07.03 06:34
|168.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1[tp]
|24306025
|2008.07.03 06:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.26
|0.00
|168.18
|2008.07.03 06:34
|168.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
|24306332
|2008.07.03 06:28
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6106
|0.0000
|1.6098
|2008.07.03 06:56
|1.6098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0[tp]
|24287376
|2008.07.02 19:13
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5886
|0.0000
|1.5887
|2008.07.03 07:01
|1.5887
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.01
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
|24306476
|2008.07.03 06:34
|buy
|0.16
|eurjpym
|168.23
|0.00
|168.37
|2008.07.03 07:01
|168.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.11
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-4[tp]
|24306038
|2008.07.03 06:15
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpym
|168.30
|0.00
|168.42
|2008.07.03 07:01
|168.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-3
|24305772
|2008.07.03 05:59
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|168.37
|0.00
|168.48
|2008.07.03 07:01
|168.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-2
|24304814
|2008.07.03 04:56
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|168.45
|0.00
|168.55
|2008.07.03 07:01
|168.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1
|24304466
|2008.07.03 04:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.54
|0.00
|168.62
|2008.07.03 07:01
|168.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
|24307350
|2008.07.03 07:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|168.33
|0.00
|168.22
|2008.07.03 07:39
|168.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2[tp]
|24306770
|2008.07.03 06:39
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|168.26
|0.00
|168.16
|2008.07.03 07:39
|168.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
|24306483
|2008.07.03 06:34
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.18
|0.00
|168.10
|2008.07.03 07:39
|168.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
|24308979
|2008.07.03 07:38
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|168.24
|0.00
|168.35
|2008.07.03 08:04
|168.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-2[tp]
|24307500
|2008.07.03 07:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.40
|0.00
|168.47
|2008.07.03 08:04
|168.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
|24308217
|2008.07.03 07:11
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|168.32
|0.00
|168.42
|2008.07.03 08:04
|168.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1
|24309973
|2008.07.03 08:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.39
|0.00
|168.47
|2008.07.03 08:37
|168.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
|24311046
|2008.07.03 08:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.52
|0.00
|168.60
|2008.07.03 08:45
|168.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
|24311325
|2008.07.03 08:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.68
|0.00
|168.76
|2008.07.03 08:48
|168.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
|24307167
|2008.07.03 06:56
|buy
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.6098
|0.0000
|1.6111
|2008.07.03 08:50
|1.6111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-3[tp]
|24306399
|2008.07.03 06:30
|buy
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.6106
|0.0000
|1.6117
|2008.07.03 08:50
|1.6111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-2
|24306017
|2008.07.03 06:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6115
|0.0000
|1.6125
|2008.07.03 08:50
|1.6112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1
|24305174
|2008.07.03 05:21
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6123
|0.0000
|1.6131
|2008.07.03 08:50
|1.6112
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
|24311751
|2008.07.03 08:50
|sell
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.6109
|0.0000
|1.6099
|2008.07.03 09:13
|1.6099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2[tp]
|24307169
|2008.07.03 06:56
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6094
|0.0000
|1.6086
|2008.07.03 09:13
|1.6100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
|24307756
|2008.07.03 07:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6101
|0.0000
|1.6091
|2008.07.03 09:13
|1.6099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
|24312583
|2008.07.03 09:15
|buy
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.6099
|0.0000
|1.6109
|2008.07.03 09:28
|1.6109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-2[tp]
|24311779
|2008.07.03 08:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6117
|0.0000
|1.6125
|2008.07.03 09:28
|1.6110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
|24312370
|2008.07.03 09:09
|buy
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.6109
|0.0000
|1.6118
|2008.07.03 09:28
|1.6109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1
|24312388
|2008.07.03 09:09
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|168.74
|0.00
|168.79
|2008.07.03 09:31
|168.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1[tp]
|24311685
|2008.07.03 08:48
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.81
|0.00
|168.89
|2008.07.03 09:32
|168.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
|24312863
|2008.07.03 09:32
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.81
|0.00
|168.89
|2008.07.03 09:59
|168.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0[tp]
|24313321
|2008.07.03 09:59
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.93
|0.00
|169.00
|2008.07.03 10:19
|169.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0[tp]
|24313958
|2008.07.03 10:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|169.04
|0.00
|169.12
|2008.07.03 10:26
|169.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0[tp]
|24312811
|2008.07.03 09:29
|sell
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.6110
|0.0000
|1.6099
|2008.07.03 10:37
|1.6099
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-2[tp]
|24312762
|2008.07.03 09:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6102
|0.0000
|1.6092
|2008.07.03 10:38
|1.6100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-1
|24312555
|2008.07.03 09:13
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6095
|0.0000
|1.6087
|2008.07.03 10:38
|1.6100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
|24314797
|2008.07.03 10:38
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6097
|0.0000
|1.6089
|2008.07.03 11:06
|1.6089
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-0[tp]
|24315954
|2008.07.03 11:06
|buy
|0.16
|eurjpym
|168.85
|0.00
|168.99
|2008.07.03 11:26
|168.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.51
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-4
|24315178
|2008.07.03 10:48
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpym
|168.93
|0.00
|169.06
|2008.07.03 11:26
|168.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-3
|24314644
|2008.07.03 10:33
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|169.01
|0.00
|169.12
|2008.07.03 11:26
|168.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-2
|24314384
|2008.07.03 10:28
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|169.08
|0.00
|169.18
|2008.07.03 11:26
|168.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-1
|24314255
|2008.07.03 10:26
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|169.16
|0.00
|169.24
|2008.07.03 11:26
|168.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0
|24315966
|2008.07.03 11:06
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6086
|0.0000
|1.6078
|2008.07.03 11:30
|1.6087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-0
|24316630
|2008.07.03 11:21
|buy
|0.16
|eurchfm
|1.6083
|0.0000
|1.6097
|2008.07.03 11:39
|1.6090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.10
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-4
|24315941
|2008.07.03 11:05
|buy
|0.08
|eurchfm
|1.6091
|0.0000
|1.6103
|2008.07.03 11:39
|1.6090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-3
|24315011
|2008.07.03 10:45
|buy
|0.04
|eurchfm
|1.6098
|0.0000
|1.6109
|2008.07.03 11:39
|1.6090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-2
|24312951
|2008.07.03 09:39
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6105
|0.0000
|1.6115
|2008.07.03 11:39
|1.6091
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-1
|24312810
|2008.07.03 09:29
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6113
|0.0000
|1.6121
|2008.07.03 11:39
|1.6090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0
|24316805
|2008.07.03 11:26
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.98
|0.00
|169.06
|2008.07.03 11:42
|169.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0
|24313928
|2008.07.03 10:19
|sell
|0.64
|eurjpym
|168.98
|0.00
|168.96
|2008.07.03 11:44
|168.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.21
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-6[tp]
|24311613
|2008.07.03 08:48
|sell
|0.64
|eurjpym
|168.73
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.07.03 12:07
|168.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.41
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-5
|24318932
|2008.07.03 12:08
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.66
|0.00
|168.74
|2008.07.03 12:28
|168.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0
|24319693
|2008.07.03 12:25
|sell
|0.32
|eurjpym
|168.73
|0.00
|168.21
|2008.07.03 12:28
|168.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-5
|24320411
|2008.07.03 12:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|168.47
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.07.03 12:33
|168.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1
|24320271
|2008.07.03 12:29
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.73
|0.00
|168.81
|2008.07.03 12:33
|168.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
|24321180
|2008.07.03 12:33
|sell
|0.32
|eurjpym
|168.73
|0.00
|168.57
|2008.07.03 12:36
|168.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-5[tp]
|24272484
|2008.07.02 12:18
|sell
|0.64
|eurusdm
|1.5837
|0.0000
|1.5785
|2008.07.03 12:37
|1.5825
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.52
|7.68
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-5
|24273086
|2008.07.02 12:26
|sell
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.9614
|0.0000
|0.9586
|2008.07.03 12:38
|0.9594
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|1.60
|7721802
|MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-3
|24270633
|2008.07.02 11:52
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.5809
|0.0000
|1.5795
|2008.07.03 12:39
|1.5795
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|4.48
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-4[tp]
|24311049
|2008.07.03 08:38
|sell
|0.32
|eurjpym
|168.48
|0.00
|168.35
|2008.07.03 12:40
|168.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.90
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-4[tp]
|24310081
|2008.07.03 08:09
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|168.40
|0.00
|168.27
|2008.07.03 12:40
|168.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.97
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-3[tp]
|24309294
|2008.07.03 07:49
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|168.32
|0.00
|168.21
|2008.07.03 12:40
|168.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2[tp]
|24309139
|2008.07.03 07:42
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|168.24
|0.00
|168.14
|2008.07.03 12:40
|168.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
|24309029
|2008.07.03 07:39
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.16
|0.00
|168.08
|2008.07.03 12:40
|168.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
|24324659
|2008.07.03 12:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5813
|0.0000
|1.5821
|2008.07.03 12:46
|1.5821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0[tp]
|24268986
|2008.07.02 11:02
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5777
|0.0000
|1.5769
|2008.07.03 12:51
|1.5769
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.08
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0[tp]
|24269041
|2008.07.02 11:04
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.5785
|0.0000
|1.5775
|2008.07.03 12:51
|1.5775
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.40
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1[tp]
|24269298
|2008.07.02 11:16
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.5793
|0.0000
|1.5782
|2008.07.03 12:51
|1.5782
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|0.88
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2[tp]
|24269865
|2008.07.02 11:30
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.5801
|0.0000
|1.5788
|2008.07.03 12:51
|1.5788
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|2.08
|7721802
|FXHedge-R701L-Sell-3[tp]
|24324677
|2008.07.03 12:43
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.5810
|0.0000
|1.5801
|2008.07.03 12:51
|1.5801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-4[tp]
|24324814
|2008.07.03 12:45
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|168.37
|0.00
|168.26
|2008.07.03 12:51
|168.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-2[tp]
|24324091
|2008.07.03 12:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.15
|0.00
|168.08
|2008.07.03 12:52
|168.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-0
|24324233
|2008.07.03 12:41
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|168.24
|0.00
|168.14
|2008.07.03 12:52
|168.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-1
|24325086
|2008.07.03 12:46
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6103
|0.0000
|1.6113
|2008.07.03 12:52
|1.6113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-1[tp]
|24324358
|2008.07.03 12:41
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6111
|0.0000
|1.6118
|2008.07.03 12:52
|1.6113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0
|24325798
|2008.07.03 12:52
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5766
|0.0000
|1.5758
|2008.07.03 12:52
|1.5758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-0[tp]
|24326170
|2008.07.03 12:52
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6119
|0.0000
|1.6127
|2008.07.03 12:52
|1.6127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0[tp]
|24326214
|2008.07.03 12:52
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5755
|0.0000
|1.5747
|2008.07.03 12:53
|1.5747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-0[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.98
|55.83
|Closed P/L:
|48.85
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24239930
|2008.07.01 18:30
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.9520
|0.0000
|0.9492
|0.9600
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.80
|7721802
|MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-0
|24242751
|2008.07.01 20:20
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.9540
|0.0000
|0.9512
|0.9600
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-1.20
|7721802
|MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-1
|24248685
|2008.07.02 01:30
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.9575
|0.0000
|0.9547
|0.9600
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|-1.00
|7721802
|MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-2
|24321290
|2008.07.03 12:33
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.73
|0.00
|0.00
|168.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|7721801
|FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
|24322774
|2008.07.03 12:37
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|168.65
|0.00
|0.00
|168.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.98
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-1
|24324360
|2008.07.03 12:41
|sell
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6106
|0.0000
|1.6098
|1.6120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-0
|24324748
|2008.07.03 12:44
|sell
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.9594
|0.0000
|0.9566
|0.9600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|7721802
|MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-3
|24324806
|2008.07.03 12:45
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|168.42
|0.00
|0.00
|168.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-2
|24325071
|2008.07.03 12:46
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5824
|0.0000
|1.5832
|1.5768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0
|24325292
|2008.07.03 12:48
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.5816
|0.0000
|1.5826
|1.5768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-1
|24326015
|2008.07.03 12:52
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|168.11
|0.00
|168.03
|168.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-0
|24326126
|2008.07.03 12:52
|sell
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6114
|0.0000
|1.6104
|1.6120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-1
|24326420
|2008.07.03 12:52
|buy
|0.01
|eurchfm
|1.6130
|0.0000
|1.6138
|1.6116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0
|24326931
|2008.07.03 12:53
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.5744
|0.0000
|1.5736
|1.5770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-0
|24327088
|2008.07.03 12:53
|buy
|0.02
|eurchfm
|1.6122
|0.0000
|1.6132
|1.6116
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-1
|24327433
|2008.07.03 12:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.5753
|0.0000
|1.5743
|1.5770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-1
|24327933
|2008.07.03 12:57
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|168.20
|0.00
|168.10
|168.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-1
|24328285
|2008.07.03 13:00
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.5769
|0.0000
|1.5780
|1.5768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-2
|24328295
|2008.07.03 13:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.5767
|0.0000
|1.5756
|1.5770
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|7721802
|FXHedge-R702L-Sell-2
|24328340
|2008.07.03 13:00
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpym
|168.18
|0.00
|168.31
|168.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|7721801
|FXHedge-R702L-Buy-3
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|-9.29
|Floating P/L:
|-9.62
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|48.85
|Floating P/L:
|-9.62
|Margin:
|20.00
|Balance:
|3 731.57
|Equity:
|3 721.95
|Free Margin:
|3 701.95
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|52.70
|Gross Loss:
|3.85
|Total Net Profit:
|48.85
|Profit Factor:
|13.69
|Expected Payoff:
|0.45
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.90 (0.02%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.02% (0.90)
|Total Trades:
|109
|Short Positions (won %):
|55 (76.36%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|54 (64.81%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|77 (70.64%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|32 (29.36%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|6.16
|loss trade:
|-0.34
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.68
|loss trade:
|-0.12
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|14 (5.31)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-0.90)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|21.30 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.90 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2