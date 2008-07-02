Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 125xx Name: xxx Li Currency: USD 2008 July 3, 13:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
242943582008.07.02 23:05sell0.08eurjpym168.250.00168.142008.07.03 00:06168.140.000.000.000.83
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2[tp]
242915922008.07.02 22:20sell0.04eurjpym168.170.00168.072008.07.03 00:06168.150.000.000.000.07
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
242912752008.07.02 22:10sell0.01eurjpym168.080.00168.002008.07.03 00:06168.150.000.000.00-0.06
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
242975972008.07.03 00:09buy0.16eurjpym168.070.00168.202008.07.03 00:45168.200.000.000.001.97
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-3[tp]
242966372008.07.02 23:59buy0.08eurjpym168.150.00168.262008.07.03 00:45168.180.000.000.000.22
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-2
242918902008.07.02 22:26buy0.04eurjpym168.230.00168.332008.07.03 00:45168.180.000.000.00-0.19
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1
242918582008.07.02 22:23buy0.01eurjpym168.310.00168.392008.07.03 00:45168.180.000.000.00-0.12
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
243005842008.07.03 00:45buy0.01eurjpym168.230.00168.312008.07.03 01:24168.310.000.000.000.08
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
243015082008.07.03 01:25sell0.16eurjpym168.330.00168.202008.07.03 01:52168.200.000.000.001.96
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-3[tp]
243007432008.07.03 00:54sell0.08eurjpym168.260.00168.152008.07.03 01:53168.200.000.000.000.46
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2
243005442008.07.03 00:42sell0.04eurjpym168.180.00168.082008.07.03 01:53168.200.000.000.00-0.08
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
242973542008.07.03 00:06sell0.01eurjpym168.100.00168.022008.07.03 01:53168.200.000.000.00-0.09
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
242816112008.07.02 14:51sell1.28eurusdm1.58640.00001.58602008.07.03 02:321.58600.000.00-3.035.12
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-6[tp]
243020802008.07.03 01:52buy0.08eurjpym168.200.00168.312008.07.03 03:04168.310.000.000.000.82
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-2[tp]
243014862008.07.03 01:24buy0.01eurjpym168.350.00168.432008.07.03 03:04168.300.000.000.00-0.05
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
243017452008.07.03 01:32buy0.04eurjpym168.270.00168.372008.07.03 03:04168.300.000.000.000.11
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1
243032732008.07.03 03:04buy0.01eurjpym168.340.00168.422008.07.03 03:14168.310.000.000.00-0.03
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
243028772008.07.03 02:37sell0.04eurjpym168.260.00168.162008.07.03 03:14168.350.000.000.00-0.34
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
243020842008.07.03 01:53sell0.01eurjpym168.180.00168.102008.07.03 03:14168.340.000.000.00-0.15
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
243037552008.07.03 03:48buy0.01eurjpym168.330.00168.412008.07.03 04:00168.410.000.000.000.07
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
242829522008.07.02 15:48sell0.16audusdm0.96340.00000.94592008.07.03 04:170.96240.000.00-0.671.60
 7721802MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-4
243039152008.07.03 04:00buy0.01eurjpym168.430.00168.512008.07.03 04:30168.510.000.000.000.08
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
243034182008.07.03 03:21buy0.01eurchfm1.61110.00001.61192008.07.03 05:211.61190.000.000.000.08
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
243047392008.07.03 04:51sell0.08eurjpym168.520.00168.442008.07.03 05:31168.440.000.000.000.60
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-3[tp]
243042662008.07.03 04:18sell0.04eurjpym168.450.00168.342008.07.03 05:31168.430.000.000.000.07
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2
243038242008.07.03 03:53sell0.02eurjpym168.360.00168.262008.07.03 05:31168.430.000.000.00-0.13
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
243037562008.07.03 03:48sell0.01eurjpym168.290.00168.212008.07.03 05:31168.430.000.000.00-0.14
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
243052872008.07.03 05:32sell0.01eurjpym168.380.00168.302008.07.03 06:15168.300.000.000.000.07
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0[tp]
243051852008.07.03 05:22sell0.04eurchfm1.61220.00001.61112008.07.03 06:281.61110.000.000.000.43
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2[tp]
243034192008.07.03 03:21sell0.01eurchfm1.61070.00001.60992008.07.03 06:281.61110.000.000.00-0.04
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
243043812008.07.03 04:27sell0.02eurchfm1.61150.00001.61052008.07.03 06:281.61110.000.000.000.07
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
243062652008.07.03 06:24sell0.02eurjpym168.330.00168.232008.07.03 06:34168.230.000.000.000.18
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1[tp]
243060252008.07.03 06:15sell0.01eurjpym168.260.00168.182008.07.03 06:34168.230.000.000.000.03
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
243063322008.07.03 06:28sell0.01eurchfm1.61060.00001.60982008.07.03 06:561.60980.000.000.000.08
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0[tp]
242873762008.07.02 19:13buy0.01eurusdm1.58860.00001.58872008.07.03 07:011.58870.000.000.020.01
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
243064762008.07.03 06:34buy0.16eurjpym168.230.00168.372008.07.03 07:01168.370.000.000.002.11
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-4[tp]
243060382008.07.03 06:15buy0.08eurjpym168.300.00168.422008.07.03 07:01168.370.000.000.000.53
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-3
243057722008.07.03 05:59buy0.04eurjpym168.370.00168.482008.07.03 07:01168.370.000.000.000.00
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-2
243048142008.07.03 04:56buy0.02eurjpym168.450.00168.552008.07.03 07:01168.360.000.000.00-0.17
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1
243044662008.07.03 04:30buy0.01eurjpym168.540.00168.622008.07.03 07:01168.360.000.000.00-0.17
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
243073502008.07.03 07:00sell0.04eurjpym168.330.00168.222008.07.03 07:39168.220.000.000.000.42
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2[tp]
243067702008.07.03 06:39sell0.02eurjpym168.260.00168.162008.07.03 07:39168.220.000.000.000.07
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
243064832008.07.03 06:34sell0.01eurjpym168.180.00168.102008.07.03 07:39168.220.000.000.00-0.04
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
243089792008.07.03 07:38buy0.04eurjpym168.240.00168.352008.07.03 08:04168.350.000.000.000.41
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-2[tp]
243075002008.07.03 07:01buy0.01eurjpym168.400.00168.472008.07.03 08:04168.360.000.000.00-0.03
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
243082172008.07.03 07:11buy0.02eurjpym168.320.00168.422008.07.03 08:04168.360.000.000.000.07
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1
243099732008.07.03 08:04buy0.01eurjpym168.390.00168.472008.07.03 08:37168.470.000.000.000.07
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
243110462008.07.03 08:38buy0.01eurjpym168.520.00168.602008.07.03 08:45168.600.000.000.000.07
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
243113252008.07.03 08:45buy0.01eurjpym168.680.00168.762008.07.03 08:48168.760.000.000.000.07
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0[tp]
243071672008.07.03 06:56buy0.08eurchfm1.60980.00001.61112008.07.03 08:501.61110.000.000.001.02
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-3[tp]
243063992008.07.03 06:30buy0.04eurchfm1.61060.00001.61172008.07.03 08:501.61110.000.000.000.20
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-2
243060172008.07.03 06:15buy0.02eurchfm1.61150.00001.61252008.07.03 08:501.61120.000.000.00-0.06
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1
243051742008.07.03 05:21buy0.01eurchfm1.61230.00001.61312008.07.03 08:501.61120.000.000.00-0.11
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
243117512008.07.03 08:50sell0.08eurchfm1.61090.00001.60992008.07.03 09:131.60990.000.000.000.79
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2[tp]
243071692008.07.03 06:56sell0.01eurchfm1.60940.00001.60862008.07.03 09:131.61000.000.000.00-0.06
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
243077562008.07.03 07:05sell0.02eurchfm1.61010.00001.60912008.07.03 09:131.60990.000.000.000.04
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
243125832008.07.03 09:15buy0.08eurchfm1.60990.00001.61092008.07.03 09:281.61090.000.000.000.79
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-2[tp]
243117792008.07.03 08:50buy0.01eurchfm1.61170.00001.61252008.07.03 09:281.61100.000.000.00-0.07
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
243123702008.07.03 09:09buy0.04eurchfm1.61090.00001.61182008.07.03 09:281.61090.000.000.000.00
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1
243123882008.07.03 09:09buy0.04eurjpym168.740.00168.792008.07.03 09:31168.790.000.000.000.18
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1[tp]
243116852008.07.03 08:48buy0.01eurjpym168.810.00168.892008.07.03 09:32168.780.000.000.00-0.03
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
243128632008.07.03 09:32buy0.01eurjpym168.810.00168.892008.07.03 09:59168.890.000.000.000.07
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0[tp]
243133212008.07.03 09:59buy0.01eurjpym168.930.00169.002008.07.03 10:19169.000.000.000.000.07
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0[tp]
243139582008.07.03 10:19buy0.01eurjpym169.040.00169.122008.07.03 10:26169.120.000.000.000.08
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0[tp]
243128112008.07.03 09:29sell0.04eurchfm1.61100.00001.60992008.07.03 10:371.60990.000.000.000.44
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-2[tp]
243127622008.07.03 09:25sell0.02eurchfm1.61020.00001.60922008.07.03 10:381.61000.000.000.000.04
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-1
243125552008.07.03 09:13sell0.01eurchfm1.60950.00001.60872008.07.03 10:381.61000.000.000.00-0.05
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
243147972008.07.03 10:38sell0.01eurchfm1.60970.00001.60892008.07.03 11:061.60890.000.000.000.08
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-0[tp]
243159542008.07.03 11:06buy0.16eurjpym168.850.00168.992008.07.03 11:26168.950.000.000.001.51
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-4
243151782008.07.03 10:48buy0.08eurjpym168.930.00169.062008.07.03 11:26168.950.000.000.000.16
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-3
243146442008.07.03 10:33buy0.04eurjpym169.010.00169.122008.07.03 11:26168.950.000.000.00-0.22
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-2
243143842008.07.03 10:28buy0.02eurjpym169.080.00169.182008.07.03 11:26168.950.000.000.00-0.25
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-1
243142552008.07.03 10:26buy0.01eurjpym169.160.00169.242008.07.03 11:26168.950.000.000.00-0.19
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0
243159662008.07.03 11:06sell0.01eurchfm1.60860.00001.60782008.07.03 11:301.60870.000.000.00-0.01
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-0
243166302008.07.03 11:21buy0.16eurchfm1.60830.00001.60972008.07.03 11:391.60900.000.000.001.10
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-4
243159412008.07.03 11:05buy0.08eurchfm1.60910.00001.61032008.07.03 11:391.60900.000.000.00-0.08
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-3
243150112008.07.03 10:45buy0.04eurchfm1.60980.00001.61092008.07.03 11:391.60900.000.000.00-0.32
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-2
243129512008.07.03 09:39buy0.02eurchfm1.61050.00001.61152008.07.03 11:391.60910.000.000.00-0.27
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-1
243128102008.07.03 09:29buy0.01eurchfm1.61130.00001.61212008.07.03 11:391.60900.000.000.00-0.23
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0
243168052008.07.03 11:26buy0.01eurjpym168.980.00169.062008.07.03 11:42169.010.000.000.000.02
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0
243139282008.07.03 10:19sell0.64eurjpym168.980.00168.962008.07.03 11:44168.960.000.000.001.21
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-6[tp]
243116132008.07.03 08:48sell0.64eurjpym168.730.000.002008.07.03 12:07168.690.000.000.002.41
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-5
243189322008.07.03 12:08buy0.01eurjpym168.660.00168.742008.07.03 12:28168.680.000.000.000.02
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0
243196932008.07.03 12:25sell0.32eurjpym168.730.00168.212008.07.03 12:28168.720.000.000.000.30
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-5
243204112008.07.03 12:30buy0.02eurjpym168.470.000.002008.07.03 12:33168.690.000.000.000.41
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-1
243202712008.07.03 12:29buy0.01eurjpym168.730.00168.812008.07.03 12:33168.700.000.000.00-0.03
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
243211802008.07.03 12:33sell0.32eurjpym168.730.00168.572008.07.03 12:36168.570.000.000.004.80
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-5[tp]
242724842008.07.02 12:18sell0.64eurusdm1.58370.00001.57852008.07.03 12:371.58250.000.00-1.527.68
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-5
242730862008.07.02 12:26sell0.08audusdm0.96140.00000.95862008.07.03 12:380.95940.000.00-0.341.60
 7721802MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-3
242706332008.07.02 11:52sell0.32eurusdm1.58090.00001.57952008.07.03 12:391.57950.000.00-0.764.48
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-4[tp]
243110492008.07.03 08:38sell0.32eurjpym168.480.00168.352008.07.03 12:40168.350.000.000.003.90
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-4[tp]
243100812008.07.03 08:09sell0.08eurjpym168.400.00168.272008.07.03 12:40168.270.000.000.000.97
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-3[tp]
243092942008.07.03 07:49sell0.04eurjpym168.320.00168.212008.07.03 12:40168.210.000.000.000.42
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2[tp]
243091392008.07.03 07:42sell0.02eurjpym168.240.00168.142008.07.03 12:40168.200.000.000.000.07
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1
243090292008.07.03 07:39sell0.01eurjpym168.160.00168.082008.07.03 12:40168.200.000.000.00-0.04
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0
243246592008.07.03 12:43buy0.01eurusdm1.58130.00001.58212008.07.03 12:461.58210.000.000.000.08
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0[tp]
242689862008.07.02 11:02sell0.01eurusdm1.57770.00001.57692008.07.03 12:511.57690.000.00-0.020.08
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-0[tp]
242690412008.07.02 11:04sell0.04eurusdm1.57850.00001.57752008.07.03 12:511.57750.000.00-0.090.40
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-1[tp]
242692982008.07.02 11:16sell0.08eurusdm1.57930.00001.57822008.07.03 12:511.57820.000.00-0.190.88
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-2[tp]
242698652008.07.02 11:30sell0.16eurusdm1.58010.00001.57882008.07.03 12:511.57880.000.00-0.382.08
 7721802FXHedge-R701L-Sell-3[tp]
243246772008.07.03 12:43sell0.16eurusdm1.58100.00001.58012008.07.03 12:511.58010.000.000.001.44
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-4[tp]
243248142008.07.03 12:45sell0.04eurjpym168.370.00168.262008.07.03 12:51168.260.000.000.000.41
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-2[tp]
243240912008.07.03 12:40sell0.01eurjpym168.150.00168.082008.07.03 12:52168.160.000.000.000.00
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-0
243242332008.07.03 12:41sell0.02eurjpym168.240.00168.142008.07.03 12:52168.150.000.000.000.17
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-1
243250862008.07.03 12:46buy0.02eurchfm1.61030.00001.61132008.07.03 12:521.61130.000.000.000.19
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-1[tp]
243243582008.07.03 12:41buy0.01eurchfm1.61110.00001.61182008.07.03 12:521.61130.000.000.000.02
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0
243257982008.07.03 12:52sell0.01eurusdm1.57660.00001.57582008.07.03 12:521.57580.000.000.000.08
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-0[tp]
243261702008.07.03 12:52buy0.01eurchfm1.61190.00001.61272008.07.03 12:521.61270.000.000.000.08
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0[tp]
243262142008.07.03 12:52sell0.01eurusdm1.57550.00001.57472008.07.03 12:531.57470.000.000.000.08
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-0[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -6.98 55.83
Closed P/L: 48.85
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
242399302008.07.01 18:30sell0.01audusdm0.95200.00000.9492 0.96000.000.00-0.05-0.80
 7721802MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-0
242427512008.07.01 20:20sell0.02audusdm0.95400.00000.9512 0.96000.000.00-0.11-1.20
 7721802MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-1
242486852008.07.02 01:30sell0.04audusdm0.95750.00000.9547 0.96000.000.00-0.17-1.00
 7721802MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-2
243212902008.07.03 12:33buy0.01eurjpym168.730.000.00 168.130.000.000.00-0.56
 7721801FXHedge-R701L-Buy-0
243227742008.07.03 12:37buy0.02eurjpym168.650.000.00 168.130.000.000.00-0.98
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-1
243243602008.07.03 12:41sell0.01eurchfm1.61060.00001.6098 1.61200.000.000.00-0.14
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-0
243247482008.07.03 12:44sell0.08audusdm0.95940.00000.9566 0.96000.000.000.00-0.48
 7721802MACD-ZEN-0627-Sell-3
243248062008.07.03 12:45buy0.04eurjpym168.420.000.00 168.130.000.000.00-1.09
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-2
243250712008.07.03 12:46buy0.01eurusdm1.58240.00001.5832 1.57680.000.000.00-0.56
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0
243252922008.07.03 12:48buy0.02eurusdm1.58160.00001.5826 1.57680.000.000.00-0.96
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-1
243260152008.07.03 12:52sell0.01eurjpym168.110.00168.03 168.170.000.000.00-0.06
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-0
243261262008.07.03 12:52sell0.02eurchfm1.61140.00001.6104 1.61200.000.000.00-0.12
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-1
243264202008.07.03 12:52buy0.01eurchfm1.61300.00001.6138 1.61160.000.000.00-0.14
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-0
243269312008.07.03 12:53sell0.01eurusdm1.57440.00001.5736 1.57700.000.000.00-0.26
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-0
243270882008.07.03 12:53buy0.02eurchfm1.61220.00001.6132 1.61160.000.000.00-0.12
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-1
243274332008.07.03 12:55sell0.02eurusdm1.57530.00001.5743 1.57700.000.000.00-0.34
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-1
243279332008.07.03 12:57sell0.02eurjpym168.200.00168.10 168.170.000.000.000.05
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-1
243282852008.07.03 13:00buy0.04eurusdm1.57690.00001.5780 1.57680.000.000.00-0.04
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-2
243282952008.07.03 13:00sell0.04eurusdm1.57670.00001.5756 1.57700.000.000.00-0.12
 7721802FXHedge-R702L-Sell-2
243283402008.07.03 13:00buy0.08eurjpym168.180.00168.31 168.130.000.000.00-0.37
 7721801FXHedge-R702L-Buy-3
  0.00 0.00 -0.33 -9.29
 Floating P/L: -9.62
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 48.85 Floating P/L: -9.62 Margin: 20.00
Balance: 3 731.57 Equity: 3 721.95 Free Margin: 3 701.95
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 52.70 Gross Loss: 3.85 Total Net Profit: 48.85
Profit Factor: 13.69 Expected Payoff: 0.45  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.90 (0.02%) Relative Drawdown: 0.02% (0.90)
 
Total Trades: 109 Short Positions (won %): 55 (76.36%) Long Positions (won %): 54 (64.81%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 77 (70.64%) Loss trades (% of total): 32 (29.36%)
Largest profit trade: 6.16 loss trade: -0.34
Average profit trade: 0.68 loss trade: -0.12
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 14 (5.31) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-0.90)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 21.30 (8) consecutive loss (count): -0.90 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2