|Account: safe
|Name: safe
|Currency: USD
|2008 June 26, 23:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4407271
|2008.06.17 23:31
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4431795
|2008.06.19 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.9467
|0.9677
|0.9457
|2008.06.19 11:31
|0.9462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|4431798
|2008.06.19 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|167.48
|169.58
|167.38
|2008.06.19 10:07
|167.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.30
|4431841
|2008.06.19 10:02
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.9472
|0.9677
|0.9462
|2008.06.19 11:31
|0.9462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4433191
|2008.06.19 11:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7915
|0.8125
|0.7905
|2008.06.19 11:13
|0.7905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.64
|4433198
|2008.06.19 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0379
|1.0169
|1.0389
|2008.06.19 11:04
|1.0389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.63
|4436867
|2008.06.19 13:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.75
|105.65
|107.85
|2008.06.19 14:30
|107.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.78
|4436986
|2008.06.19 13:08
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.69
|105.64
|107.79
|2008.06.19 14:30
|107.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.55
|4445039
|2008.06.19 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|167.38
|165.28
|167.48
|2008.06.19 23:01
|167.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.85
|4445582
|2008.06.19 19:28
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|167.32
|165.27
|167.42
|2008.06.19 23:01
|167.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.56
|4446450
|2008.06.19 20:38
|buy
|0.40
|eurjpy
|167.26
|165.26
|167.36
|2008.06.19 23:01
|167.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.06
|4447699
|2008.06.20 00:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5506
|1.5296
|1.5516
|2008.06.20 04:25
|1.5504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|4447716
|2008.06.20 00:03
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7862
|0.7652
|0.7872
|2008.06.20 05:47
|0.7872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.70
|4448029
|2008.06.20 00:46
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5500
|1.5295
|1.5510
|2008.06.20 04:24
|1.5503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|4448090
|2008.06.20 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9721
|1.9931
|1.9711
|2008.06.20 03:26
|1.9719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|4448454
|2008.06.20 02:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0441
|1.0651
|1.0431
|2008.06.20 04:30
|1.0431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.59
|4448611
|2008.06.20 02:34
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9727
|1.9934
|1.9719
|2008.06.20 03:26
|1.9719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|4448807
|2008.06.20 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.9500
|0.9710
|0.9490
|2008.06.20 11:26
|0.9527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.00
|4448929
|2008.06.20 03:10
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5494
|1.5294
|1.5504
|2008.06.20 04:24
|1.5504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4449918
|2008.06.20 05:00
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.9505
|0.9710
|0.9495
|2008.06.20 11:25
|0.9528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.00
|4450900
|2008.06.20 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.86
|109.96
|107.76
|2008.06.20 10:03
|107.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.71
|4451094
|2008.06.20 07:23
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.92
|109.97
|107.82
|2008.06.20 10:03
|107.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.55
|4451394
|2008.06.20 07:53
|sell
|0.40
|audusd
|0.9511
|0.9711
|0.9501
|2008.06.20 11:25
|0.9529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|4451958
|2008.06.20 08:51
|sell
|0.80
|audusd
|0.9516
|0.9711
|0.9506
|2008.06.20 11:25
|0.9528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.00
|4453369
|2008.06.20 10:32
|sell
|1.60
|audusd
|0.9522
|0.9712
|0.9512
|2008.06.20 11:25
|0.9527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|4453828
|2008.06.20 10:53
|sell
|3.20
|audusd
|0.9529
|0.9714
|0.9519
|2008.06.20 11:25
|0.9528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|4453918
|2008.06.20 10:56
|sell
|6.40
|audusd
|0.9534
|0.9714
|0.9524
|2008.06.20 11:25
|0.9528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|384.00
|4463716
|2008.06.20 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9734
|1.9944
|1.9724
|2008.06.20 20:00
|1.9749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|4463753
|2008.06.20 19:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9740
|1.9945
|1.9730
|2008.06.20 20:00
|1.9746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|4463962
|2008.06.20 19:22
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9746
|1.9946
|1.9736
|2008.06.20 20:00
|1.9747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|4464182
|2008.06.20 19:57
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9751
|1.9946
|1.9741
|2008.06.20 20:00
|1.9747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|4464197
|2008.06.20 20:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.9544
|0.9754
|0.9534
|2008.06.20 21:08
|0.9534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4464791
|2008.06.20 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|167.63
|169.73
|167.53
|2008.06.20 21:37
|167.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.67
|4464804
|2008.06.20 21:02
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|167.68
|169.73
|167.58
|2008.06.20 21:37
|167.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.65
|4466889
|2008.06.23 02:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5597
|1.5807
|1.5587
|2008.06.23 02:31
|1.5611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|4466910
|2008.06.23 02:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0372
|1.0162
|1.0382
|2008.06.23 03:21
|1.0356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.45
|4466985
|2008.06.23 02:05
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0366
|1.0161
|1.0376
|2008.06.23 03:21
|1.0357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.38
|4466993
|2008.06.23 02:06
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5603
|1.5808
|1.5593
|2008.06.23 02:31
|1.5610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|4467217
|2008.06.23 02:20
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5609
|1.5809
|1.5599
|2008.06.23 02:30
|1.5611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|4467231
|2008.06.23 02:20
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0360
|1.0160
|1.0370
|2008.06.23 03:21
|1.0356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.45
|4467271
|2008.06.23 02:22
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.5615
|1.5810
|1.5605
|2008.06.23 02:30
|1.5610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4467760
|2008.06.23 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7900
|0.8110
|0.7890
|2008.06.23 10:00
|0.7900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4467824
|2008.06.23 03:04
|sell
|0.20
|eurgbp
|0.7906
|0.8111
|0.7896
|2008.06.23 10:00
|0.7901
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.72
|4467831
|2008.06.23 03:04
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.0354
|1.0159
|1.0364
|2008.06.23 03:21
|1.0355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.73
|4467911
|2008.06.23 03:07
|buy
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.0349
|1.0159
|1.0359
|2008.06.23 03:21
|1.0354
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77.26
|4468346
|2008.06.23 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.33
|105.23
|107.43
|2008.06.23 05:43
|107.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.86
|4468394
|2008.06.23 04:05
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.27
|105.22
|107.37
|2008.06.23 05:43
|107.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.46
|4468539
|2008.06.23 04:23
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|107.21
|105.21
|107.31
|2008.06.23 05:43
|107.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.28
|4469572
|2008.06.23 06:17
|sell
|0.40
|eurgbp
|0.7911
|0.8111
|0.7901
|2008.06.23 10:00
|0.7901
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.85
|4488914
|2008.06.23 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|167.44
|165.32
|167.52
|2008.06.23 22:15
|167.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.28
|4488961
|2008.06.23 21:08
|buy
|0.20
|eurjpy
|167.39
|165.34
|167.49
|2008.06.23 22:15
|167.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.13
|4489217
|2008.06.23 21:54
|buy
|0.40
|eurjpy
|167.33
|165.33
|167.43
|2008.06.23 22:15
|167.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.71
|4489282
|2008.06.23 22:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9653
|1.9443
|1.9663
|2008.06.24 00:02
|1.9657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|4489377
|2008.06.23 22:06
|buy
|0.80
|eurjpy
|167.28
|165.33
|167.38
|2008.06.23 22:14
|167.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.69
|4489586
|2008.06.23 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5525
|1.5315
|1.5535
|2008.06.24 00:09
|1.5523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|4489644
|2008.06.23 23:12
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5519
|1.5314
|1.5529
|2008.06.24 00:09
|1.5524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4489676
|2008.06.23 23:22
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9647
|1.9442
|1.9657
|2008.06.24 00:02
|1.9657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4489710
|2008.06.23 23:26
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5514
|1.5314
|1.5524
|2008.06.24 00:09
|1.5524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4489896
|2008.06.24 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0452
|1.0662
|1.0442
|2008.06.24 05:22
|1.0464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.47
|4490247
|2008.06.24 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.85
|109.95
|107.75
|2008.06.24 04:14
|107.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.96
|4490778
|2008.06.24 02:54
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.90
|109.95
|107.80
|2008.06.24 04:14
|107.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.82
|4490944
|2008.06.24 03:15
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|107.96
|109.96
|107.86
|2008.06.24 04:14
|107.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.70
|4491176
|2008.06.24 03:55
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0457
|1.0662
|1.0447
|2008.06.24 05:21
|1.0465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.29
|4491210
|2008.06.24 03:57
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|108.01
|109.96
|107.91
|2008.06.24 04:14
|107.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.64
|4491948
|2008.06.24 05:15
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0463
|1.0663
|1.0453
|2008.06.24 05:21
|1.0464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.82
|4492037
|2008.06.24 05:17
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.0469
|1.0664
|1.0459
|2008.06.24 05:21
|1.0464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.23
|4505003
|2008.06.24 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|167.91
|170.01
|167.81
|2008.06.24 20:13
|168.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.88
|4505371
|2008.06.24 18:20
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|167.96
|170.01
|167.86
|2008.06.24 20:13
|168.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.64
|4505852
|2008.06.24 19:02
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|168.02
|170.02
|167.92
|2008.06.24 20:13
|168.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.03
|4505871
|2008.06.24 19:02
|sell
|0.80
|eurjpy
|168.10
|170.05
|168.00
|2008.06.24 20:13
|168.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.17
|4505918
|2008.06.24 19:03
|sell
|1.60
|eurjpy
|168.15
|170.05
|168.05
|2008.06.24 20:12
|168.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-88.99
|4506028
|2008.06.24 19:07
|sell
|3.20
|eurjpy
|168.19
|170.06
|168.11
|2008.06.24 20:12
|168.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.66
|4506048
|2008.06.24 19:07
|sell
|6.40
|eurjpy
|168.24
|170.04
|168.14
|2008.06.24 20:12
|168.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|296.65
|4507574
|2008.06.24 21:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7910
|0.8120
|0.7900
|2008.06.24 23:50
|0.7900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.71
|4508657
|2008.06.25 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.9552
|0.9762
|0.9542
|2008.06.25 03:25
|0.9571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|4508662
|2008.06.25 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5567
|1.5777
|1.5557
|2008.06.25 09:07
|1.5563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|4508673
|2008.06.25 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0420
|1.0210
|1.0430
|2008.06.25 09:07
|1.0422
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.92
|4508753
|2008.06.25 00:30
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.9558
|0.9763
|0.9548
|2008.06.25 03:25
|0.9570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|4508848
|2008.06.25 00:55
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0414
|1.0209
|1.0424
|2008.06.25 09:07
|1.0419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|4508853
|2008.06.25 00:56
|sell
|0.40
|audusd
|0.9563
|0.9763
|0.9553
|2008.06.25 03:25
|0.9569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|4508939
|2008.06.25 01:11
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5573
|1.5778
|1.5563
|2008.06.25 09:07
|1.5563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4509675
|2008.06.25 01:55
|sell
|0.80
|audusd
|0.9569
|0.9764
|0.9559
|2008.06.25 03:25
|0.9570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|4510299
|2008.06.25 03:01
|sell
|1.60
|audusd
|0.9574
|0.9764
|0.9564
|2008.06.25 03:25
|0.9568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|4510374
|2008.06.25 03:06
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0409
|1.0209
|1.0419
|2008.06.25 09:07
|1.0419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.39
|4512495
|2008.06.25 05:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.9565
|0.9775
|0.9555
|2008.06.25 09:07
|0.9561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|4512589
|2008.06.25 05:16
|sell
|0.20
|audusd
|0.9571
|0.9776
|0.9561
|2008.06.25 09:07
|0.9561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4513132
|2008.06.25 07:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9707
|1.9917
|1.9697
|2008.06.25 07:57
|1.9697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4523359
|2008.06.25 18:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9671
|1.9881
|1.9661
|2008.06.25 18:41
|1.9661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4523819
|2008.06.25 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0426
|1.0216
|1.0436
|2008.06.25 20:49
|1.0412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.45
|4523829
|2008.06.25 19:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5569
|1.5779
|1.5559
|2008.06.25 21:02
|1.5584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|4524058
|2008.06.25 19:28
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.0420
|1.0215
|1.0430
|2008.06.25 20:49
|1.0413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.44
|4524316
|2008.06.25 20:01
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0414
|1.0214
|1.0424
|2008.06.25 20:48
|1.0412
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.68
|4524454
|2008.06.25 20:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.5575
|1.5780
|1.5565
|2008.06.25 21:02
|1.5584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|4524611
|2008.06.25 20:47
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.0409
|1.0214
|1.0419
|2008.06.25 20:48
|1.0413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.73
|4524678
|2008.06.25 20:56
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5581
|1.5781
|1.5571
|2008.06.25 21:02
|1.5583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|4524715
|2008.06.25 20:57
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.5587
|1.5782
|1.5577
|2008.06.25 21:02
|1.5582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4528760
|2008.06.25 23:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|107.76
|109.86
|107.66
|2008.06.26 01:02
|107.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.86
|4528820
|2008.06.25 23:04
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.82
|109.87
|107.72
|2008.06.26 01:02
|107.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.28
|4529223
|2008.06.26 00:01
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|107.87
|109.87
|107.77
|2008.06.26 01:02
|107.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.12
|4532212
|2008.06.26 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9734
|1.9944
|1.9724
|2008.06.26 08:05
|1.9738
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|4532231
|2008.06.26 07:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9741
|1.9946
|1.9731
|2008.06.26 08:05
|1.9739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|4532314
|2008.06.26 07:13
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9747
|1.9947
|1.9737
|2008.06.26 08:05
|1.9737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|843.68
|Closed P/L:
|843.68
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|843.68
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 843.68
|Equity:
|5 843.68
|Free Margin:
|5 843.68
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 855.65
|Gross Loss:
|1 011.97
|Total Net Profit:
|843.68
|Profit Factor:
|1.83
|Expected Payoff:
|8.35
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|325.37 (5.49%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|5.68% (321.00)
|Total Trades:
|101
|Short Positions (won %):
|67 (52.24%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|34 (61.76%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|56 (55.45%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|45 (44.55%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|384.00
|loss trade:
|-96.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|33.14
|loss trade:
|-22.49
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (148.64)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-325.37)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|467.55 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-325.37 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3