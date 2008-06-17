Belvedere Inc.

Account: safe Name: safe Currency: USD 2008 June 26, 23:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
44072712008.06.17 23:31balanceDeposit5 000.00
44317952008.06.19 10:00sell0.10audusd0.94670.96770.94572008.06.19 11:310.94620.000.000.005.00
44317982008.06.19 10:00sell0.10eurjpy167.48169.58167.382008.06.19 10:07167.380.000.000.009.30
44318412008.06.19 10:02sell0.20audusd0.94720.96770.94622008.06.19 11:310.94620.000.000.0020.00
44331912008.06.19 11:00sell0.10eurgbp0.79150.81250.79052008.06.19 11:130.79050.000.000.0019.64
44331982008.06.19 11:00buy0.10usdchf1.03791.01691.03892008.06.19 11:041.03890.000.000.009.63
44368672008.06.19 13:00buy0.10usdjpy107.75105.65107.852008.06.19 14:30107.780.000.000.002.78
44369862008.06.19 13:08buy0.20usdjpy107.69105.64107.792008.06.19 14:30107.790.000.000.0018.55
44450392008.06.19 19:00buy0.10eurjpy167.38165.28167.482008.06.19 23:01167.360.000.000.00-1.85
44455822008.06.19 19:28buy0.20eurjpy167.32165.27167.422008.06.19 23:01167.350.000.000.005.56
44464502008.06.19 20:38buy0.40eurjpy167.26165.26167.362008.06.19 23:01167.360.000.000.0037.06
44476992008.06.20 00:02buy0.10eurusd1.55061.52961.55162008.06.20 04:251.55040.000.000.00-2.00
44477162008.06.20 00:03buy0.10eurgbp0.78620.76520.78722008.06.20 05:470.78720.000.000.0019.70
44480292008.06.20 00:46buy0.20eurusd1.55001.52951.55102008.06.20 04:241.55030.000.000.006.00
44480902008.06.20 01:00sell0.10gbpusd1.97211.99311.97112008.06.20 03:261.97190.000.000.002.00
44484542008.06.20 02:01sell0.10usdchf1.04411.06511.04312008.06.20 04:301.04310.000.000.009.59
44486112008.06.20 02:34sell0.20gbpusd1.97271.99341.97192008.06.20 03:261.97190.000.000.0016.00
44488072008.06.20 03:00sell0.10audusd0.95000.97100.94902008.06.20 11:260.95270.000.000.00-27.00
44489292008.06.20 03:10buy0.40eurusd1.54941.52941.55042008.06.20 04:241.55040.000.000.0040.00
44499182008.06.20 05:00sell0.20audusd0.95050.97100.94952008.06.20 11:250.95280.000.000.00-46.00
44509002008.06.20 07:00sell0.10usdjpy107.86109.96107.762008.06.20 10:03107.820.000.000.003.71
44510942008.06.20 07:23sell0.20usdjpy107.92109.97107.822008.06.20 10:03107.820.000.000.0018.55
44513942008.06.20 07:53sell0.40audusd0.95110.97110.95012008.06.20 11:250.95290.000.000.00-72.00
44519582008.06.20 08:51sell0.80audusd0.95160.97110.95062008.06.20 11:250.95280.000.000.00-96.00
44533692008.06.20 10:32sell1.60audusd0.95220.97120.95122008.06.20 11:250.95270.000.000.00-80.00
44538282008.06.20 10:53sell3.20audusd0.95290.97140.95192008.06.20 11:250.95280.000.000.0032.00
44539182008.06.20 10:56sell6.40audusd0.95340.97140.95242008.06.20 11:250.95280.000.000.00384.00
44637162008.06.20 19:00sell0.10gbpusd1.97341.99441.97242008.06.20 20:001.97490.000.000.00-15.00
44637532008.06.20 19:01sell0.20gbpusd1.97401.99451.97302008.06.20 20:001.97460.000.000.00-12.00
44639622008.06.20 19:22sell0.40gbpusd1.97461.99461.97362008.06.20 20:001.97470.000.000.00-4.00
44641822008.06.20 19:57sell0.80gbpusd1.97511.99461.97412008.06.20 20:001.97470.000.000.0032.00
44641972008.06.20 20:00sell0.10audusd0.95440.97540.95342008.06.20 21:080.95340.000.000.0010.00
44647912008.06.20 21:00sell0.10eurjpy167.63169.73167.532008.06.20 21:37167.580.000.000.004.67
44648042008.06.20 21:02sell0.20eurjpy167.68169.73167.582008.06.20 21:37167.580.000.000.0018.65
44668892008.06.23 02:00sell0.10eurusd1.55971.58071.55872008.06.23 02:311.56110.000.000.00-14.00
44669102008.06.23 02:00buy0.10usdchf1.03721.01621.03822008.06.23 03:211.03560.000.000.00-15.45
44669852008.06.23 02:05buy0.20usdchf1.03661.01611.03762008.06.23 03:211.03570.000.000.00-17.38
44669932008.06.23 02:06sell0.20eurusd1.56031.58081.55932008.06.23 02:311.56100.000.000.00-14.00
44672172008.06.23 02:20sell0.40eurusd1.56091.58091.55992008.06.23 02:301.56110.000.000.00-8.00
44672312008.06.23 02:20buy0.40usdchf1.03601.01601.03702008.06.23 03:211.03560.000.000.00-15.45
44672712008.06.23 02:22sell0.80eurusd1.56151.58101.56052008.06.23 02:301.56100.000.000.0040.00
44677602008.06.23 03:00sell0.10eurgbp0.79000.81100.78902008.06.23 10:000.79000.000.000.000.00
44678242008.06.23 03:04sell0.20eurgbp0.79060.81110.78962008.06.23 10:000.79010.000.000.0019.72
44678312008.06.23 03:04buy0.80usdchf1.03541.01591.03642008.06.23 03:211.03550.000.000.007.73
44679112008.06.23 03:07buy1.60usdchf1.03491.01591.03592008.06.23 03:211.03540.000.000.0077.26
44683462008.06.23 04:00buy0.10usdjpy107.33105.23107.432008.06.23 05:43107.310.000.000.00-1.86
44683942008.06.23 04:05buy0.20usdjpy107.27105.22107.372008.06.23 05:43107.310.000.000.007.46
44685392008.06.23 04:23buy0.40usdjpy107.21105.21107.312008.06.23 05:43107.310.000.000.0037.28
44695722008.06.23 06:17sell0.40eurgbp0.79110.81110.79012008.06.23 10:000.79010.000.000.0078.85
44889142008.06.23 21:00buy0.10eurjpy167.44165.32167.522008.06.23 22:15167.340.000.000.00-9.28
44889612008.06.23 21:08buy0.20eurjpy167.39165.34167.492008.06.23 22:15167.330.000.000.00-11.13
44892172008.06.23 21:54buy0.40eurjpy167.33165.33167.432008.06.23 22:15167.320.000.000.00-3.71
44892822008.06.23 22:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96531.94431.96632008.06.24 00:021.96570.000.000.004.00
44893772008.06.23 22:06buy0.80eurjpy167.28165.33167.382008.06.23 22:14167.320.000.000.0029.69
44895862008.06.23 23:00buy0.10eurusd1.55251.53151.55352008.06.24 00:091.55230.000.000.00-2.00
44896442008.06.23 23:12buy0.20eurusd1.55191.53141.55292008.06.24 00:091.55240.000.000.0010.00
44896762008.06.23 23:22buy0.20gbpusd1.96471.94421.96572008.06.24 00:021.96570.000.000.0020.00
44897102008.06.23 23:26buy0.40eurusd1.55141.53141.55242008.06.24 00:091.55240.000.000.0040.00
44898962008.06.24 00:00sell0.10usdchf1.04521.06621.04422008.06.24 05:221.04640.000.000.00-11.47
44902472008.06.24 01:00sell0.10usdjpy107.85109.95107.752008.06.24 04:14107.990.000.000.00-12.96
44907782008.06.24 02:54sell0.20usdjpy107.90109.95107.802008.06.24 04:14107.980.000.000.00-14.82
44909442008.06.24 03:15sell0.40usdjpy107.96109.96107.862008.06.24 04:14107.970.000.000.00-3.70
44911762008.06.24 03:55sell0.20usdchf1.04571.06621.04472008.06.24 05:211.04650.000.000.00-15.29
44912102008.06.24 03:57sell0.80usdjpy108.01109.96107.912008.06.24 04:14107.970.000.000.0029.64
44919482008.06.24 05:15sell0.40usdchf1.04631.06631.04532008.06.24 05:211.04640.000.000.00-3.82
44920372008.06.24 05:17sell0.80usdchf1.04691.06641.04592008.06.24 05:211.04640.000.000.0038.23
45050032008.06.24 18:00sell0.10eurjpy167.91170.01167.812008.06.24 20:13168.200.000.000.00-26.88
45053712008.06.24 18:20sell0.20eurjpy167.96170.01167.862008.06.24 20:13168.190.000.000.00-42.64
45058522008.06.24 19:02sell0.40eurjpy168.02170.02167.922008.06.24 20:13168.190.000.000.00-63.03
45058712008.06.24 19:02sell0.80eurjpy168.10170.05168.002008.06.24 20:13168.200.000.000.00-74.17
45059182008.06.24 19:03sell1.60eurjpy168.15170.05168.052008.06.24 20:12168.210.000.000.00-88.99
45060282008.06.24 19:07sell3.20eurjpy168.19170.06168.112008.06.24 20:12168.200.000.000.00-29.66
45060482008.06.24 19:07sell6.40eurjpy168.24170.04168.142008.06.24 20:12168.190.000.000.00296.65
45075742008.06.24 21:01sell0.10eurgbp0.79100.81200.79002008.06.24 23:500.79000.000.000.0019.71
45086572008.06.25 00:00sell0.10audusd0.95520.97620.95422008.06.25 03:250.95710.000.000.00-19.00
45086622008.06.25 00:00sell0.10eurusd1.55671.57771.55572008.06.25 09:071.55630.000.000.004.00
45086732008.06.25 00:01buy0.10usdchf1.04201.02101.04302008.06.25 09:071.04220.000.000.001.92
45087532008.06.25 00:30sell0.20audusd0.95580.97630.95482008.06.25 03:250.95700.000.000.00-24.00
45088482008.06.25 00:55buy0.20usdchf1.04141.02091.04242008.06.25 09:071.04190.000.000.009.60
45088532008.06.25 00:56sell0.40audusd0.95630.97630.95532008.06.25 03:250.95690.000.000.00-24.00
45089392008.06.25 01:11sell0.20eurusd1.55731.57781.55632008.06.25 09:071.55630.000.000.0020.00
45096752008.06.25 01:55sell0.80audusd0.95690.97640.95592008.06.25 03:250.95700.000.000.00-8.00
45102992008.06.25 03:01sell1.60audusd0.95740.97640.95642008.06.25 03:250.95680.000.000.0096.00
45103742008.06.25 03:06buy0.40usdchf1.04091.02091.04192008.06.25 09:071.04190.000.000.0038.39
45124952008.06.25 05:00sell0.10audusd0.95650.97750.95552008.06.25 09:070.95610.000.000.004.00
45125892008.06.25 05:16sell0.20audusd0.95710.97760.95612008.06.25 09:070.95610.000.000.0020.00
45131322008.06.25 07:02sell0.10gbpusd1.97071.99171.96972008.06.25 07:571.96970.000.000.0010.00
45233592008.06.25 18:36sell0.10gbpusd1.96711.98811.96612008.06.25 18:411.96610.000.000.0010.00
45238192008.06.25 19:00buy0.10usdchf1.04261.02161.04362008.06.25 20:491.04120.000.000.00-13.45
45238292008.06.25 19:00sell0.10eurusd1.55691.57791.55592008.06.25 21:021.55840.000.000.00-15.00
45240582008.06.25 19:28buy0.20usdchf1.04201.02151.04302008.06.25 20:491.04130.000.000.00-13.44
45243162008.06.25 20:01buy0.40usdchf1.04141.02141.04242008.06.25 20:481.04120.000.000.00-7.68
45244542008.06.25 20:17sell0.20eurusd1.55751.57801.55652008.06.25 21:021.55840.000.000.00-18.00
45246112008.06.25 20:47buy0.80usdchf1.04091.02141.04192008.06.25 20:481.04130.000.000.0030.73
45246782008.06.25 20:56sell0.40eurusd1.55811.57811.55712008.06.25 21:021.55830.000.000.00-8.00
45247152008.06.25 20:57sell0.80eurusd1.55871.57821.55772008.06.25 21:021.55820.000.000.0040.00
45287602008.06.25 23:00sell0.10usdjpy107.76109.86107.662008.06.26 01:02107.780.000.000.00-1.86
45288202008.06.25 23:04sell0.20usdjpy107.82109.87107.722008.06.26 01:02107.770.000.000.009.28
45292232008.06.26 00:01sell0.40usdjpy107.87109.87107.772008.06.26 01:02107.770.000.000.0037.12
45322122008.06.26 07:00sell0.10gbpusd1.97341.99441.97242008.06.26 08:051.97380.000.000.00-4.00
45322312008.06.26 07:04sell0.20gbpusd1.97411.99461.97312008.06.26 08:051.97390.000.000.004.00
45323142008.06.26 07:13sell0.40gbpusd1.97471.99471.97372008.06.26 08:051.97370.000.000.0040.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 843.68
Closed P/L: 843.68
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 843.68 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 843.68 Equity: 5 843.68 Free Margin: 5 843.68
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 855.65 Gross Loss: 1 011.97 Total Net Profit: 843.68
Profit Factor: 1.83 Expected Payoff: 8.35  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 325.37 (5.49%) Relative Drawdown: 5.68% (321.00)
 
Total Trades: 101 Short Positions (won %): 67 (52.24%) Long Positions (won %): 34 (61.76%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 56 (55.45%) Loss trades (% of total): 45 (44.55%)
Largest profit trade: 384.00 loss trade: -96.00
Average profit trade: 33.14 loss trade: -22.49
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (148.64) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-325.37)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 467.55 (6) consecutive loss (count): -325.37 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3