North Finance Co Ltd

Account: XXXX Name: XXXXX Currency: USD 2008 June 16, 16:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
71743692008.06.03 12:10buy0.10gold896.550.000.002008.06.03 16:09885.890.000.000.00-106.60
71770412008.06.03 16:11sell0.10gold883.950.000.002008.06.03 16:22877.380.000.000.0065.70
71974222008.06.05 15:32sell0.20gold866.100.000.002008.06.05 21:57877.050.000.000.00-219.00
71986082008.06.05 16:14sell0.10gold870.780.000.002008.06.05 17:49870.350.000.000.004.30
72018902008.06.05 21:42buy0.20gold876.970.000.002008.06.06 05:53878.550.000.00-2.0031.60
72053202008.06.06 13:28buy0.20gold887.850.000.002008.06.06 16:36895.250.000.000.00148.00
72054752008.06.06 13:52buy limit0.20gold883.700.000.002008.06.06 15:14884.68cancelled
72061862008.06.06 15:15buy0.20gold884.630.000.002008.06.06 16:36894.800.000.000.00203.40
72295752008.06.10 15:28sell0.10gold887.250.000.002008.06.10 16:23876.350.000.000.00109.00
72477192008.06.12 15:22sell0.10gold864.600.000.002008.06.13 17:16863.430.000.000.5011.70
72481202008.06.12 15:31sell0.20gold860.700.000.002008.06.16 12:49876.000.000.002.00-306.00
72638712008.06.16 12:49buy0.20gold875.700.000.002008.06.16 15:43888.150.000.000.00249.00
72641232008.06.16 13:22buy0.10gold876.200.000.002008.06.16 15:44888.250.000.000.00120.50
  0.00 0.00 0.50 311.60
Closed P/L: 312.10
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 312.10 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 421.45 Equity: 1 421.45 Free Margin: 1 421.45
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 941.70 Gross Loss: 629.60 Total Net Profit: 312.10
Profit Factor: 1.50 Expected Payoff: 26.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 255.60 Maximal Drawdown: 304.00 (22.42%) Relative Drawdown: 23.04% (255.60)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 249.00 loss trade: -304.00
Average profit trade: 104.63 loss trade: -209.87
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (502.20) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-304.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 502.20 (5) consecutive loss (count): -304.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1