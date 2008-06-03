|Account: XXXX
|Name: XXXXX
|Currency: USD
|2008 June 16, 16:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|7174369
|2008.06.03 12:10
|buy
|0.10
|gold
|896.55
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.03 16:09
|885.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-106.60
|7177041
|2008.06.03 16:11
|sell
|0.10
|gold
|883.95
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.03 16:22
|877.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.70
|7197422
|2008.06.05 15:32
|sell
|0.20
|gold
|866.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.05 21:57
|877.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-219.00
|7198608
|2008.06.05 16:14
|sell
|0.10
|gold
|870.78
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.05 17:49
|870.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.30
|7201890
|2008.06.05 21:42
|buy
|0.20
|gold
|876.97
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.06 05:53
|878.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|31.60
|7205320
|2008.06.06 13:28
|buy
|0.20
|gold
|887.85
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.06 16:36
|895.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|148.00
|7205475
|2008.06.06 13:52
|buy limit
|0.20
|gold
|883.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.06 15:14
|884.68
|cancelled
|7206186
|2008.06.06 15:15
|buy
|0.20
|gold
|884.63
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.06 16:36
|894.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|203.40
|7229575
|2008.06.10 15:28
|sell
|0.10
|gold
|887.25
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.10 16:23
|876.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|109.00
|7247719
|2008.06.12 15:22
|sell
|0.10
|gold
|864.60
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.13 17:16
|863.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|11.70
|7248120
|2008.06.12 15:31
|sell
|0.20
|gold
|860.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.16 12:49
|876.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|-306.00
|7263871
|2008.06.16 12:49
|buy
|0.20
|gold
|875.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.16 15:43
|888.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|249.00
|7264123
|2008.06.16 13:22
|buy
|0.10
|gold
|876.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.16 15:44
|888.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|311.60
|Closed P/L:
|312.10
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|312.10
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 421.45
|Equity:
|1 421.45
|Free Margin:
|1 421.45
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|941.70
|Gross Loss:
|629.60
|Total Net Profit:
|312.10
|Profit Factor:
|1.50
|Expected Payoff:
|26.01
|Absolute Drawdown:
|255.60
|Maximal Drawdown:
|304.00 (22.42%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|23.04% (255.60)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|249.00
|loss trade:
|-304.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|104.63
|loss trade:
|-209.87
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (502.20)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-304.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|502.20 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-304.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1