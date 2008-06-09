|Account: 195713
|Name: alpha_RSI_1000_01
|Currency: USD
|2008 June 24, 10:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11635943
|2008.06.09 16:23
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|11899107
|2008.06.16 00:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5408
|1.5409
|0.0000
|2008.06.16 07:49
|1.5409
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|11899804
|2008.06.16 00:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0448
|1.0447
|0.0000
|2008.06.16 19:27
|1.0447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|12171522
|2008.06.20 00:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9720
|1.9719
|0.0000
|2008.06.20 03:26
|1.9719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|12222718
|2008.06.23 00:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9748
|1.9747
|0.0000
|2008.06.24 09:22
|1.9705
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.89
|43.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.89
|45.96
|Closed P/L:
|44.07
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|44.07
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 044.07
|Equity:
|1 044.07
|Free Margin:
|1 044.07
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|44.07
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|44.07
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|11.02
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|41.11
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.02
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (44.07)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|44.07 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0