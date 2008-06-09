Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 195713 Name: alpha_RSI_1000_01 Currency: USD 2008 June 24, 10:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
116359432008.06.09 16:23balanceDeposit1 000.00
118991072008.06.16 00:02buy0.10eurusd1.54081.54090.00002008.06.16 07:491.54090.000.000.001.00
118998042008.06.16 00:02sell0.10usdchf1.04481.04470.00002008.06.16 19:271.04470.000.000.000.96
121715222008.06.20 00:36sell0.10gbpusd1.97201.97190.00002008.06.20 03:261.97190.000.000.001.00
122227182008.06.23 00:02sell0.10gbpusd1.97481.97470.00002008.06.24 09:221.97050.000.00-1.8943.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.89 45.96
Closed P/L: 44.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 44.07 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 044.07 Equity: 1 044.07 Free Margin: 1 044.07
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 44.07 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 44.07
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 11.02  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 41.11 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 11.02 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (44.07) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 44.07 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0