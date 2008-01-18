Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.05.25 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|StopAfterNoTrades=false;
UseAlpha9Trader=false;
UseSRSITrader=true;
MMType=0; lot=0.1; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.2; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=90; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=false;
PercentEquityTrailing=2; SpreadProtection=true;
PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true;
TradePositiveSwapOnly=false;
UseMomentumDeviation=true;
SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=false;
TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=true;
UseMNTrend=false;
UseW1Trend=false;
UseD1Trend=true;
UseH4Trend=true;
UseH1Trend=true;
UseM30Trend=true;
UseM15Trend=true;
UseM5Trend=true;
TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
|Bars in test
|1638
|Ticks modelled
|950625
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|2
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|-197.07
|Gross profit
|46.97
|Gross loss
|-244.04
|Profit factor
|0.19
|Expected payoff
|-28.15
|Absolute drawdown
|219.04
|Maximal drawdown
|270.04 (49.01%)
|Relative drawdown
|49.01% (270.04)
|Total trades
|7
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|7 (14.29%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|1 (14.29%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|6 (85.71%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|46.97
|loss trade
|-55.00
|Average
|profit trade
|46.97
|loss trade
|-40.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|1 (46.97)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|5 (-210.04)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|46.97 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-210.04 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|1
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.01.18 00:01
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.4642
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2008.01.20 23:22
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.4587
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-55.00
|445.00
|3
|2008.02.07 00:00
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.4616
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2008.02.07 12:46
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.4571
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-45.00
|400.00
|5
|2008.03.21 00:00
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.5437
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2008.03.24 01:49
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.5396
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-40.34
|359.65
|7
|2008.04.08 00:00
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.5711
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2008.04.08 12:30
|close
|4
|0.10
|1.5674
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-37.00
|322.65
|9
|2008.04.27 22:01
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.5618
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2008.04.29 07:03
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.5584
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-32.69
|289.96
|11
|2008.05.04 22:00
|buy
|6
|0.10
|1.5432
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2008.05.06 20:00
|modify
|6
|0.10
|1.5432
|1.5443
|0.0000
|13
|2008.05.07 00:00
|modify
|6
|0.10
|1.5432
|1.5461
|0.0000
|14
|2008.05.07 04:00
|modify
|6
|0.10
|1.5432
|1.5477
|0.0000
|15
|2008.05.07 05:57
|s/l
|6
|0.10
|1.5477
|1.5477
|0.0000
|46.97
|336.93
|16
|2008.05.15 00:00
|buy
|7
|0.10
|1.5468
|0.0000
|0.0000
|17
|2008.05.15 16:39
|close
|7
|0.10
|1.5434
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-34.00
|302.93