Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.05.25 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersStopAfterNoTrades=false; UseAlpha9Trader=false; UseSRSITrader=true; MMType=0; lot=0.1; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.2; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=90; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=false; PercentEquityTrailing=2; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true; TradePositiveSwapOnly=false; UseMomentumDeviation=true; SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=false; TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=true; UseMNTrend=false; UseW1Trend=false; UseD1Trend=true; UseH4Trend=true; UseH1Trend=true; UseM30Trend=true; UseM15Trend=true; UseM5Trend=true; TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
Bars in test1638Ticks modelled950625Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors2
Initial deposit500.00
Total net profit-197.07Gross profit46.97Gross loss-244.04
Profit factor0.19Expected payoff-28.15
Absolute drawdown219.04Maximal drawdown270.04 (49.01%)Relative drawdown49.01% (270.04)
Total trades7Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)7 (14.29%)
Profit trades (% of total)1 (14.29%)Loss trades (% of total)6 (85.71%)
Largestprofit trade46.97loss trade-55.00
Averageprofit trade46.97loss trade-40.67
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)1 (46.97)consecutive losses (loss in money)5 (-210.04)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)46.97 (1)consecutive loss (count of losses)-210.04 (5)
Averageconsecutive wins1consecutive losses3
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.01.18 00:01buy10.101.46420.00000.0000
22008.01.20 23:22close10.101.45870.00000.0000-55.00445.00
32008.02.07 00:00buy20.101.46160.00000.0000
42008.02.07 12:46close20.101.45710.00000.0000-45.00400.00
52008.03.21 00:00buy30.101.54370.00000.0000
62008.03.24 01:49close30.101.53960.00000.0000-40.34359.65
72008.04.08 00:00buy40.101.57110.00000.0000
82008.04.08 12:30close40.101.56740.00000.0000-37.00322.65
92008.04.27 22:01buy50.101.56180.00000.0000
102008.04.29 07:03close50.101.55840.00000.0000-32.69289.96
112008.05.04 22:00buy60.101.54320.00000.0000
122008.05.06 20:00modify60.101.54321.54430.0000
132008.05.07 00:00modify60.101.54321.54610.0000
142008.05.07 04:00modify60.101.54321.54770.0000
152008.05.07 05:57s/l60.101.54771.54770.000046.97336.93
162008.05.15 00:00buy70.101.54680.00000.0000
172008.05.15 16:39close70.101.54340.00000.0000-34.00302.93