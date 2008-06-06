|Account: 78098
|Name: acFX3
|Currency: USD
|2008 June 10, 15:16
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1448761325
|2008.06.06 21:05
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1448761608
|2008.06.06 21:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|165.53
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.09 22:22
|166.28
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.76
|-70.55
|1448762157
|2008.06.09 05:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|105.28
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.09 19:42
|106.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.89
|1448764129
|2008.06.09 20:25
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9756
|0.0000
|1.9773
|2008.06.10 09:34
|1.9601
|0.00
|0.00
|1.12
|-155.00
|1448764133
|2008.06.09 20:27
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|106.06
|0.00
|105.87
|2008.06.10 09:35
|106.73
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|-62.78
|1448764135
|2008.06.09 20:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurchf
|1.6068
|0.0000
|1.6049
|2008.06.10 09:38
|1.6094
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.83
|-25.17
|1448764826
|2008.06.10 09:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|166.19
|166.67
|165.65
|2008.06.10 10:52
|165.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.63
|1448764833
|2008.06.10 09:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|209.25
|209.75
|209.00
|2008.06.10 10:08
|209.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.44
|1448764838
|2008.06.10 09:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7946
|0.7880
|0.7988
|2008.06.10 14:56
|0.7928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.24
|1448764841
|2008.06.10 09:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.0255
|2.0299
|2.0203
|2008.06.10 10:54
|2.0299
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.44
|1448764873
|2008.06.10 10:10
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|208.89
|209.30
|208.55
|2008.06.10 11:31
|209.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.36
|1448764922
|2008.06.10 10:44
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|106.52
|106.99
|106.20
|2008.06.10 11:36
|106.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.93
|1448764949
|2008.06.10 10:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpchf
|2.0283
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 14:35
|2.0273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.65
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.24
|-306.86
|Closed P/L:
|-309.10
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1448765227
|2008.06.10 14:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5532
|0.0000
|1.5555
|1.5502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|1448765229
|2008.06.10 14:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0356
|0.0000
|1.0300
|1.0368
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.57
|1448765230
|2008.06.10 14:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|106.79
|0.00
|106.30
|106.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.87
|1448765232
|2008.06.10 14:38
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.9509
|0.0000
|0.9555
|0.9473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|1448765238
|2008.06.10 14:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|208.85
|0.00
|208.34
|208.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.68
|1448765240
|2008.06.10 14:45
|sell
|0.10
|euraud
|1.6352
|0.0000
|1.6305
|1.6370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-127.82
|Floating P/L:
|-127.82
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-309.10
|Floating P/L:
|-127.82
|Margin:
|896.59
|Balance:
|4 690.90
|Equity:
|4 563.08
|Free Margin:
|3 666.49
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|166.61
|Gross Loss:
|475.71
|Total Net Profit:
|-309.10
|Profit Factor:
|0.35
|Expected Payoff:
|-25.76
|Absolute Drawdown:
|309.10
|Maximal Drawdown:
|391.99 (7.71%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.71% (391.99)
|Total Trades:
|12
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (33.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (33.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|8 (66.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|82.89
|loss trade:
|-153.88
|Average
|profit trade:
|41.65
|loss trade:
|-59.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (74.07)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-315.74)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|82.89 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-315.74 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|3