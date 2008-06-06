Real Trade

Account: 78098 Name: acFX3 Currency: USD 2008 June 10, 15:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14487613252008.06.06 21:05balanceDeposit5 000.00
14487616082008.06.06 21:59sell0.10eurjpy165.530.000.002008.06.09 22:22166.280.000.00-1.76-70.55
14487621572008.06.09 05:01buy0.10usdjpy105.280.000.002008.06.09 19:42106.160.000.000.0082.89
14487641292008.06.09 20:25buy0.10gbpusd1.97560.00001.97732008.06.10 09:341.96010.000.001.12-155.00
14487641332008.06.09 20:27sell0.10usdjpy106.060.00105.872008.06.10 09:35106.730.000.00-0.77-62.78
14487641352008.06.09 20:29sell0.10eurchf1.60680.00001.60492008.06.10 09:381.60940.000.00-0.83-25.17
14487648262008.06.10 09:35sell0.10eurjpy166.19166.67165.652008.06.10 10:52165.650.000.000.0050.63
14487648332008.06.10 09:37sell0.10gbpjpy209.25209.75209.002008.06.10 10:08209.000.000.000.0023.44
14487648382008.06.10 09:41buy0.10eurgbp0.79460.78800.79882008.06.10 14:560.79280.000.000.00-35.24
14487648412008.06.10 09:44sell0.10gbpchf2.02552.02992.02032008.06.10 10:542.02990.000.000.00-42.44
14487648732008.06.10 10:10sell0.10gbpjpy208.89209.30208.552008.06.10 11:31209.300.000.000.00-38.36
14487649222008.06.10 10:44sell0.10usdjpy106.52106.99106.202008.06.10 11:36106.990.000.000.00-43.93
14487649492008.06.10 10:55sell0.10gbpchf2.02830.00000.00002008.06.10 14:352.02730.000.000.009.65
  0.00 0.00 -2.24 -306.86
Closed P/L: -309.10
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
14487652272008.06.10 14:36buy0.10eurusd1.55320.00001.5555 1.55020.000.000.00-30.00
14487652292008.06.10 14:36sell0.10usdchf1.03560.00001.0300 1.03680.000.000.00-11.57
14487652302008.06.10 14:37sell0.10usdjpy106.790.00106.30 106.810.000.000.00-1.87
14487652322008.06.10 14:38buy0.10audusd0.95090.00000.9555 0.94730.000.000.00-72.00
14487652382008.06.10 14:44sell0.10gbpjpy208.850.00208.34 208.800.000.000.004.68
14487652402008.06.10 14:45sell0.10euraud1.63520.00001.6305 1.63700.000.000.00-17.06
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -127.82
 Floating P/L: -127.82
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -309.10 Floating P/L: -127.82 Margin: 896.59
Balance: 4 690.90 Equity: 4 563.08 Free Margin: 3 666.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 166.61 Gross Loss: 475.71 Total Net Profit: -309.10
Profit Factor: 0.35 Expected Payoff: -25.76  
Absolute Drawdown: 309.10 Maximal Drawdown: 391.99 (7.71%) Relative Drawdown: 7.71% (391.99)
 
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 9 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (33.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (33.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (66.67%)
Largest profit trade: 82.89 loss trade: -153.88
Average profit trade: 41.65 loss trade: -59.46
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (74.07) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-315.74)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 82.89 (1) consecutive loss (count): -315.74 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 3