Strategy Tester Report
SVM_v_11a_EURUSD
(Build 216)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2008.03.17 07:20 - 2008.05.23 22:55
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersSymb0="EURUSD"; Lots=0.1; diff1=1; decimalplace=14; svmtype=0; BasePeriod=5; TrainPeriod=240; class_type=1; TrainStopLoss=60; TrainTakeProfit=60; TradeStopLoss=60; TradeTakeProfit=60; FutureWindow=70; Signal=8; UseRamDisk=true; BeginDate=1970.01.01 00:00;
Bars in test14221Ticks modelled537105Modelling quality89.37%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit-322.36Gross profit1007.66Gross loss-1330.02
Profit factor0.76Expected payoff-3.88
Absolute drawdown322.36Maximal drawdown424.90 (4.21%)Relative drawdown4.21% (424.90)
Total trades83Short positions (won %)30 (33.33%)Long positions (won %)53 (37.74%)
Profit trades (% of total)30 (36.14%)Loss trades (% of total)53 (63.86%)
Largestprofit trade60.00loss trade-60.78
Averageprofit trade33.59loss trade-25.09
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (78.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)7 (-84.78)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)120.00 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-200.34 (6)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses3
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.04.01 09:55buy10.101.56771.56171.5737
22008.04.01 11:00close10.101.56771.56171.57370.0010000.00
32008.04.01 11:00sell20.101.56771.57371.5617
42008.04.01 11:10close20.101.56831.57371.5617-6.009994.00
52008.04.01 11:10buy30.101.56831.56231.5743
62008.04.01 14:55s/l30.101.56231.56231.5743-60.009934.00
72008.04.02 11:00buy40.101.56391.55791.5699
82008.04.02 14:31s/l40.101.55791.55791.5699-60.009874.00
92008.04.02 22:30buy50.101.56911.56311.5751
102008.04.03 00:02close50.101.56811.56311.5751-12.349861.66
112008.04.03 00:02sell60.101.56811.57411.5621
122008.04.03 00:10close60.101.56831.57411.5621-2.009859.66
132008.04.03 00:10buy70.101.56831.56231.5743
142008.04.03 07:19s/l70.101.56231.56231.5743-60.009799.66
152008.04.03 12:40buy80.101.55491.54891.5609
162008.04.03 12:50close80.101.55541.54891.56095.009804.66
172008.04.03 12:50sell90.101.55541.56141.5494
182008.04.03 13:50close90.101.55231.56141.549431.009835.66
192008.04.03 13:50buy100.101.55231.54631.5583
202008.04.03 14:35close100.101.55691.54631.558346.009881.66
212008.04.03 14:35sell110.101.55691.56291.5509
222008.04.03 14:50close110.101.55731.56291.5509-4.009877.66
232008.04.03 14:50buy120.101.55731.55131.5633
242008.04.03 16:00close120.101.56191.55131.563346.009923.66
252008.04.03 16:00sell130.101.56191.56791.5559
262008.04.03 16:30close130.101.55981.56791.555921.009944.66
272008.04.03 16:30buy140.101.55981.55381.5658
282008.04.03 17:10close140.101.56221.55381.565824.009968.66
292008.04.03 17:10sell150.101.56221.56821.5562
302008.04.03 17:25close150.101.56631.56821.5562-41.009927.66
312008.04.03 17:25buy160.101.56631.56031.5723
322008.04.04 09:57t/p160.101.57231.56031.572359.229986.88
332008.04.04 10:00buy170.101.57231.56631.5783
342008.04.07 00:25close170.101.57151.56631.5783-8.789978.10
352008.04.07 00:25sell180.101.57151.57751.5655
362008.04.07 00:55close180.101.57261.57751.5655-11.009967.10
372008.04.07 00:55buy190.101.57261.56661.5786
382008.04.07 02:15close190.101.57121.56661.5786-14.009953.10
392008.04.07 02:15sell200.101.57121.57721.5652
402008.04.07 02:35close200.101.57131.57721.5652-1.009952.10
412008.04.07 02:35buy210.101.57131.56531.5773
422008.04.07 03:10close210.101.56961.56531.5773-17.009935.10
432008.04.07 03:10sell220.101.56961.57561.5636
442008.04.07 03:35close220.101.57061.57561.5636-10.009925.10
452008.04.07 03:35buy230.101.57061.56461.5766
462008.04.07 03:55close230.101.56831.56461.5766-23.009902.10
472008.04.07 03:55sell240.101.56831.57431.5623
482008.04.07 04:20close240.101.56671.57431.562316.009918.10
492008.04.07 04:20buy250.101.56671.56071.5727
502008.04.07 10:55close250.101.56841.56071.572717.009935.10
512008.04.07 10:55sell260.101.56841.57441.5624
522008.04.07 11:35close260.101.57151.57441.5624-31.009904.10
532008.04.07 11:35buy270.101.57151.56551.5775
542008.04.08 02:14t/p270.101.57751.56551.577559.229963.32
552008.04.08 02:15buy280.101.57851.57251.5845
562008.04.08 08:19s/l280.101.57251.57251.5845-60.009903.32
572008.04.08 14:05buy290.101.57111.56511.5771
582008.04.08 14:20close290.101.56911.56511.5771-20.009883.32
592008.04.08 14:20sell300.101.56911.57511.5631
602008.04.08 14:30close300.101.56861.57511.56315.009888.32
612008.04.08 14:30buy310.101.56861.56261.5746
622008.04.08 16:15close310.101.57191.56261.574633.009921.32
632008.04.08 16:15sell320.101.57191.57791.5659
642008.04.08 16:55close320.101.57061.57791.565913.009934.32
652008.04.08 16:55buy330.101.57061.56461.5766
662008.04.08 20:45close330.101.57301.56461.576624.009958.32
672008.04.08 20:45sell340.101.57301.57901.5670
682008.04.08 21:15close340.101.57271.57901.56703.009961.32
692008.04.08 21:15buy350.101.57271.56671.5787
702008.04.08 22:10close350.101.57081.56671.5787-19.009942.32
712008.04.08 22:10sell360.101.57081.57681.5648
722008.04.08 22:30close360.101.57091.57681.5648-1.009941.32
732008.04.08 22:30buy370.101.57091.56491.5769
742008.04.09 00:10close370.101.56861.56491.5769-23.789917.54
752008.04.09 00:10sell380.101.56861.57461.5626
762008.04.09 01:10close380.101.56991.57461.5626-13.009904.54
772008.04.09 01:10buy390.101.56991.56391.5759
782008.04.09 15:06t/p390.101.57591.56391.575960.009964.54
792008.04.09 16:15buy400.101.57621.57021.5822
802008.04.09 18:44t/p400.101.58221.57021.582260.0010024.54
812008.04.10 06:00buy410.101.58471.57871.5907
822008.04.10 06:12close410.101.58361.57871.5907-11.0010013.54
832008.04.10 06:12sell420.101.58361.58961.5776
842008.04.10 08:10close420.101.58441.58961.5776-8.0010005.54
852008.04.10 08:10buy430.101.58441.57841.5904
862008.04.10 11:14t/p430.101.59041.57841.590460.0010065.54
872008.04.10 15:00sell440.101.58421.59021.5782
882008.04.10 15:25close440.101.58451.59021.5782-3.0010062.54
892008.04.10 15:25buy450.101.58451.57851.5905
902008.04.10 16:58s/l450.101.57851.57851.5905-60.0010002.54
912008.04.11 08:05buy460.101.57741.57141.5834
922008.04.11 09:32t/p460.101.58341.57141.583460.0010062.54
932008.04.11 16:00buy470.101.58291.57691.5889
942008.04.11 16:35close470.101.58301.57691.58891.0010063.54
952008.04.11 16:35sell480.101.58301.58901.5770
962008.04.11 16:55close480.101.58161.58901.577014.0010077.54
972008.04.11 16:55buy490.101.58161.57561.5876
982008.04.11 22:45close490.101.58121.57561.5876-4.0010073.54
992008.04.11 22:45sell500.101.58121.58721.5752
1002008.04.11 22:55close500.101.58131.58721.5752-1.0010072.54
1012008.04.11 22:55buy510.101.58131.57531.5873
1022008.04.14 00:00s/l510.101.57531.57531.5873-60.7810011.76
1032008.04.14 00:00buy520.101.57071.56471.5767
1042008.04.14 08:41t/p520.101.57671.56471.576760.0010071.76
1052008.04.15 01:20buy530.101.58261.57661.5886
1062008.04.15 07:10close530.101.58241.57661.5886-2.0010069.76
1072008.04.15 07:10sell540.101.58241.58841.5764
1082008.04.15 07:35close540.101.58411.58841.5764-17.0010052.76
1092008.04.15 07:35buy550.101.58411.57811.5901
1102008.04.15 08:45close550.101.58281.57811.5901-13.0010039.76
1112008.04.15 08:45sell560.101.58281.58881.5768
1122008.04.15 09:40close560.101.58631.58881.5768-35.0010004.76
1132008.04.15 09:40buy570.101.58631.58031.5923
1142008.04.15 11:05close570.101.58191.58031.5923-44.009960.76
1152008.04.15 11:05sell580.101.58191.58791.5759
1162008.04.15 11:30close580.101.58451.58791.5759-26.009934.76
1172008.04.15 11:30buy590.101.58451.57851.5905
1182008.04.15 11:40close590.101.58371.57851.5905-8.009926.76
1192008.04.15 11:40sell600.101.58371.58971.5777
1202008.04.15 15:45close600.101.57951.58971.577742.009968.76
1212008.04.15 15:45buy610.101.57951.57351.5855
1222008.04.15 15:55close610.101.57941.57351.5855-1.009967.76
1232008.04.15 15:55sell620.101.57941.58541.5734
1242008.04.15 16:15close620.101.58101.58541.5734-16.009951.76
1252008.04.15 16:15buy630.101.58101.57501.5870
1262008.04.16 11:00t/p630.101.58701.57501.587059.2210010.98
1272008.04.17 01:55buy640.101.59511.58911.6011
1282008.04.17 02:05close640.101.59351.58911.6011-16.009994.98
1292008.04.17 02:05sell650.101.59351.59951.5875
1302008.04.17 04:10close650.101.59361.59951.5875-1.009993.98
1312008.04.17 04:10buy660.101.59361.58761.5996
1322008.04.17 13:46s/l660.101.58761.58761.5996-60.009933.98
1332008.04.17 13:50buy670.101.58841.58241.5944
1342008.04.17 16:02t/p670.101.59441.58241.594460.009993.98
1352008.04.17 16:05buy680.101.59321.58721.5992
1362008.04.17 20:49s/l680.101.58721.58721.5992-60.009933.98
1372008.04.18 04:05buy690.101.59011.58411.5961
1382008.04.18 12:24s/l690.101.58411.58411.5961-60.009873.98
1392008.04.22 12:15buy700.101.59401.58801.6000
1402008.04.22 12:45close700.101.59311.58801.6000-9.009864.98
1412008.04.22 12:45sell710.101.59311.59911.5871
1422008.04.22 15:10close710.101.59231.59911.58718.009872.98
1432008.04.22 15:10buy720.101.59231.58631.5983
1442008.04.22 15:45close720.101.59161.58631.5983-7.009865.98
1452008.04.22 15:45sell730.101.59161.59761.5856
1462008.04.22 16:00close730.101.59441.59761.5856-28.009837.98
1472008.04.22 16:00buy740.101.59441.58841.6004
1482008.04.22 17:30t/p740.101.60041.58841.600460.009897.98
1492008.04.22 17:35buy750.101.60001.59401.6060
1502008.04.23 08:10close750.101.59701.59401.6060-30.789867.20
1512008.04.23 08:10sell760.101.59701.60301.5910
1522008.04.23 08:55close760.101.59691.60301.59101.009868.20
1532008.04.23 08:55buy770.101.59691.59091.6029
1542008.04.23 09:40close770.101.59671.59091.6029-2.009866.20
1552008.04.23 09:40sell780.101.59671.60271.5907
1562008.04.23 09:55close780.101.59741.60271.5907-7.009859.20
1572008.04.23 09:55buy790.101.59741.59141.6034
1582008.04.23 15:02s/l790.101.59141.59141.6034-60.009799.20
1592008.04.24 11:40buy800.101.57471.56871.5807
1602008.04.24 15:06s/l800.101.56871.56871.5807-60.009739.20
1612008.04.25 11:05buy810.101.55911.55311.5651
1622008.04.25 16:43t/p810.101.56511.55311.565160.009799.20
1632008.04.28 14:00buy820.101.56351.55751.5695
1642008.04.29 09:05s/l820.101.55751.55751.5695-60.789738.42
1652008.04.29 10:00buy830.101.55821.55221.5642
1662008.04.30 14:30s/l830.101.55221.55221.5642-60.789677.64