|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2008.03.17 07:20 - 2008.05.23 22:55
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Symb0="EURUSD"; Lots=0.1; diff1=1; decimalplace=14; svmtype=0; BasePeriod=5; TrainPeriod=240; class_type=1; TrainStopLoss=60; TrainTakeProfit=60; TradeStopLoss=60; TradeTakeProfit=60; FutureWindow=70; Signal=8; UseRamDisk=true; BeginDate=1970.01.01 00:00;
|Bars in test
|14221
|Ticks modelled
|537105
|Modelling quality
|89.37%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|-322.36
|Gross profit
|1007.66
|Gross loss
|-1330.02
|Profit factor
|0.76
|Expected payoff
|-3.88
|Absolute drawdown
|322.36
|Maximal drawdown
|424.90 (4.21%)
|Relative drawdown
|4.21% (424.90)
|Total trades
|83
|Short positions (won %)
|30 (33.33%)
|Long positions (won %)
|53 (37.74%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|30 (36.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|53 (63.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|60.00
|loss trade
|-60.78
|Average
|profit trade
|33.59
|loss trade
|-25.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (78.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|7 (-84.78)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|120.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-200.34 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|3
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.04.01 09:55
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.5677
|1.5617
|1.5737
|2
|2008.04.01 11:00
|close
|1
|0.10
|1.5677
|1.5617
|1.5737
|0.00
|10000.00
|3
|2008.04.01 11:00
|sell
|2
|0.10
|1.5677
|1.5737
|1.5617
|4
|2008.04.01 11:10
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.5683
|1.5737
|1.5617
|-6.00
|9994.00
|5
|2008.04.01 11:10
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.5683
|1.5623
|1.5743
|6
|2008.04.01 14:55
|s/l
|3
|0.10
|1.5623
|1.5623
|1.5743
|-60.00
|9934.00
|7
|2008.04.02 11:00
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.5639
|1.5579
|1.5699
|8
|2008.04.02 14:31
|s/l
|4
|0.10
|1.5579
|1.5579
|1.5699
|-60.00
|9874.00
|9
|2008.04.02 22:30
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.5691
|1.5631
|1.5751
|10
|2008.04.03 00:02
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.5681
|1.5631
|1.5751
|-12.34
|9861.66
|11
|2008.04.03 00:02
|sell
|6
|0.10
|1.5681
|1.5741
|1.5621
|12
|2008.04.03 00:10
|close
|6
|0.10
|1.5683
|1.5741
|1.5621
|-2.00
|9859.66
|13
|2008.04.03 00:10
|buy
|7
|0.10
|1.5683
|1.5623
|1.5743
|14
|2008.04.03 07:19
|s/l
|7
|0.10
|1.5623
|1.5623
|1.5743
|-60.00
|9799.66
|15
|2008.04.03 12:40
|buy
|8
|0.10
|1.5549
|1.5489
|1.5609
|16
|2008.04.03 12:50
|close
|8
|0.10
|1.5554
|1.5489
|1.5609
|5.00
|9804.66
|17
|2008.04.03 12:50
|sell
|9
|0.10
|1.5554
|1.5614
|1.5494
|18
|2008.04.03 13:50
|close
|9
|0.10
|1.5523
|1.5614
|1.5494
|31.00
|9835.66
|19
|2008.04.03 13:50
|buy
|10
|0.10
|1.5523
|1.5463
|1.5583
|20
|2008.04.03 14:35
|close
|10
|0.10
|1.5569
|1.5463
|1.5583
|46.00
|9881.66
|21
|2008.04.03 14:35
|sell
|11
|0.10
|1.5569
|1.5629
|1.5509
|22
|2008.04.03 14:50
|close
|11
|0.10
|1.5573
|1.5629
|1.5509
|-4.00
|9877.66
|23
|2008.04.03 14:50
|buy
|12
|0.10
|1.5573
|1.5513
|1.5633
|24
|2008.04.03 16:00
|close
|12
|0.10
|1.5619
|1.5513
|1.5633
|46.00
|9923.66
|25
|2008.04.03 16:00
|sell
|13
|0.10
|1.5619
|1.5679
|1.5559
|26
|2008.04.03 16:30
|close
|13
|0.10
|1.5598
|1.5679
|1.5559
|21.00
|9944.66
|27
|2008.04.03 16:30
|buy
|14
|0.10
|1.5598
|1.5538
|1.5658
|28
|2008.04.03 17:10
|close
|14
|0.10
|1.5622
|1.5538
|1.5658
|24.00
|9968.66
|29
|2008.04.03 17:10
|sell
|15
|0.10
|1.5622
|1.5682
|1.5562
|30
|2008.04.03 17:25
|close
|15
|0.10
|1.5663
|1.5682
|1.5562
|-41.00
|9927.66
|31
|2008.04.03 17:25
|buy
|16
|0.10
|1.5663
|1.5603
|1.5723
|32
|2008.04.04 09:57
|t/p
|16
|0.10
|1.5723
|1.5603
|1.5723
|59.22
|9986.88
|33
|2008.04.04 10:00
|buy
|17
|0.10
|1.5723
|1.5663
|1.5783
|34
|2008.04.07 00:25
|close
|17
|0.10
|1.5715
|1.5663
|1.5783
|-8.78
|9978.10
|35
|2008.04.07 00:25
|sell
|18
|0.10
|1.5715
|1.5775
|1.5655
|36
|2008.04.07 00:55
|close
|18
|0.10
|1.5726
|1.5775
|1.5655
|-11.00
|9967.10
|37
|2008.04.07 00:55
|buy
|19
|0.10
|1.5726
|1.5666
|1.5786
|38
|2008.04.07 02:15
|close
|19
|0.10
|1.5712
|1.5666
|1.5786
|-14.00
|9953.10
|39
|2008.04.07 02:15
|sell
|20
|0.10
|1.5712
|1.5772
|1.5652
|40
|2008.04.07 02:35
|close
|20
|0.10
|1.5713
|1.5772
|1.5652
|-1.00
|9952.10
|41
|2008.04.07 02:35
|buy
|21
|0.10
|1.5713
|1.5653
|1.5773
|42
|2008.04.07 03:10
|close
|21
|0.10
|1.5696
|1.5653
|1.5773
|-17.00
|9935.10
|43
|2008.04.07 03:10
|sell
|22
|0.10
|1.5696
|1.5756
|1.5636
|44
|2008.04.07 03:35
|close
|22
|0.10
|1.5706
|1.5756
|1.5636
|-10.00
|9925.10
|45
|2008.04.07 03:35
|buy
|23
|0.10
|1.5706
|1.5646
|1.5766
|46
|2008.04.07 03:55
|close
|23
|0.10
|1.5683
|1.5646
|1.5766
|-23.00
|9902.10
|47
|2008.04.07 03:55
|sell
|24
|0.10
|1.5683
|1.5743
|1.5623
|48
|2008.04.07 04:20
|close
|24
|0.10
|1.5667
|1.5743
|1.5623
|16.00
|9918.10
|49
|2008.04.07 04:20
|buy
|25
|0.10
|1.5667
|1.5607
|1.5727
|50
|2008.04.07 10:55
|close
|25
|0.10
|1.5684
|1.5607
|1.5727
|17.00
|9935.10
|51
|2008.04.07 10:55
|sell
|26
|0.10
|1.5684
|1.5744
|1.5624
|52
|2008.04.07 11:35
|close
|26
|0.10
|1.5715
|1.5744
|1.5624
|-31.00
|9904.10
|53
|2008.04.07 11:35
|buy
|27
|0.10
|1.5715
|1.5655
|1.5775
|54
|2008.04.08 02:14
|t/p
|27
|0.10
|1.5775
|1.5655
|1.5775
|59.22
|9963.32
|55
|2008.04.08 02:15
|buy
|28
|0.10
|1.5785
|1.5725
|1.5845
|56
|2008.04.08 08:19
|s/l
|28
|0.10
|1.5725
|1.5725
|1.5845
|-60.00
|9903.32
|57
|2008.04.08 14:05
|buy
|29
|0.10
|1.5711
|1.5651
|1.5771
|58
|2008.04.08 14:20
|close
|29
|0.10
|1.5691
|1.5651
|1.5771
|-20.00
|9883.32
|59
|2008.04.08 14:20
|sell
|30
|0.10
|1.5691
|1.5751
|1.5631
|60
|2008.04.08 14:30
|close
|30
|0.10
|1.5686
|1.5751
|1.5631
|5.00
|9888.32
|61
|2008.04.08 14:30
|buy
|31
|0.10
|1.5686
|1.5626
|1.5746
|62
|2008.04.08 16:15
|close
|31
|0.10
|1.5719
|1.5626
|1.5746
|33.00
|9921.32
|63
|2008.04.08 16:15
|sell
|32
|0.10
|1.5719
|1.5779
|1.5659
|64
|2008.04.08 16:55
|close
|32
|0.10
|1.5706
|1.5779
|1.5659
|13.00
|9934.32
|65
|2008.04.08 16:55
|buy
|33
|0.10
|1.5706
|1.5646
|1.5766
|66
|2008.04.08 20:45
|close
|33
|0.10
|1.5730
|1.5646
|1.5766
|24.00
|9958.32
|67
|2008.04.08 20:45
|sell
|34
|0.10
|1.5730
|1.5790
|1.5670
|68
|2008.04.08 21:15
|close
|34
|0.10
|1.5727
|1.5790
|1.5670
|3.00
|9961.32
|69
|2008.04.08 21:15
|buy
|35
|0.10
|1.5727
|1.5667
|1.5787
|70
|2008.04.08 22:10
|close
|35
|0.10
|1.5708
|1.5667
|1.5787
|-19.00
|9942.32
|71
|2008.04.08 22:10
|sell
|36
|0.10
|1.5708
|1.5768
|1.5648
|72
|2008.04.08 22:30
|close
|36
|0.10
|1.5709
|1.5768
|1.5648
|-1.00
|9941.32
|73
|2008.04.08 22:30
|buy
|37
|0.10
|1.5709
|1.5649
|1.5769
|74
|2008.04.09 00:10
|close
|37
|0.10
|1.5686
|1.5649
|1.5769
|-23.78
|9917.54
|75
|2008.04.09 00:10
|sell
|38
|0.10
|1.5686
|1.5746
|1.5626
|76
|2008.04.09 01:10
|close
|38
|0.10
|1.5699
|1.5746
|1.5626
|-13.00
|9904.54
|77
|2008.04.09 01:10
|buy
|39
|0.10
|1.5699
|1.5639
|1.5759
|78
|2008.04.09 15:06
|t/p
|39
|0.10
|1.5759
|1.5639
|1.5759
|60.00
|9964.54
|79
|2008.04.09 16:15
|buy
|40
|0.10
|1.5762
|1.5702
|1.5822
|80
|2008.04.09 18:44
|t/p
|40
|0.10
|1.5822
|1.5702
|1.5822
|60.00
|10024.54
|81
|2008.04.10 06:00
|buy
|41
|0.10
|1.5847
|1.5787
|1.5907
|82
|2008.04.10 06:12
|close
|41
|0.10
|1.5836
|1.5787
|1.5907
|-11.00
|10013.54
|83
|2008.04.10 06:12
|sell
|42
|0.10
|1.5836
|1.5896
|1.5776
|84
|2008.04.10 08:10
|close
|42
|0.10
|1.5844
|1.5896
|1.5776
|-8.00
|10005.54
|85
|2008.04.10 08:10
|buy
|43
|0.10
|1.5844
|1.5784
|1.5904
|86
|2008.04.10 11:14
|t/p
|43
|0.10
|1.5904
|1.5784
|1.5904
|60.00
|10065.54
|87
|2008.04.10 15:00
|sell
|44
|0.10
|1.5842
|1.5902
|1.5782
|88
|2008.04.10 15:25
|close
|44
|0.10
|1.5845
|1.5902
|1.5782
|-3.00
|10062.54
|89
|2008.04.10 15:25
|buy
|45
|0.10
|1.5845
|1.5785
|1.5905
|90
|2008.04.10 16:58
|s/l
|45
|0.10
|1.5785
|1.5785
|1.5905
|-60.00
|10002.54
|91
|2008.04.11 08:05
|buy
|46
|0.10
|1.5774
|1.5714
|1.5834
|92
|2008.04.11 09:32
|t/p
|46
|0.10
|1.5834
|1.5714
|1.5834
|60.00
|10062.54
|93
|2008.04.11 16:00
|buy
|47
|0.10
|1.5829
|1.5769
|1.5889
|94
|2008.04.11 16:35
|close
|47
|0.10
|1.5830
|1.5769
|1.5889
|1.00
|10063.54
|95
|2008.04.11 16:35
|sell
|48
|0.10
|1.5830
|1.5890
|1.5770
|96
|2008.04.11 16:55
|close
|48
|0.10
|1.5816
|1.5890
|1.5770
|14.00
|10077.54
|97
|2008.04.11 16:55
|buy
|49
|0.10
|1.5816
|1.5756
|1.5876
|98
|2008.04.11 22:45
|close
|49
|0.10
|1.5812
|1.5756
|1.5876
|-4.00
|10073.54
|99
|2008.04.11 22:45
|sell
|50
|0.10
|1.5812
|1.5872
|1.5752
|100
|2008.04.11 22:55
|close
|50
|0.10
|1.5813
|1.5872
|1.5752
|-1.00
|10072.54
|101
|2008.04.11 22:55
|buy
|51
|0.10
|1.5813
|1.5753
|1.5873
|102
|2008.04.14 00:00
|s/l
|51
|0.10
|1.5753
|1.5753
|1.5873
|-60.78
|10011.76
|103
|2008.04.14 00:00
|buy
|52
|0.10
|1.5707
|1.5647
|1.5767
|104
|2008.04.14 08:41
|t/p
|52
|0.10
|1.5767
|1.5647
|1.5767
|60.00
|10071.76
|105
|2008.04.15 01:20
|buy
|53
|0.10
|1.5826
|1.5766
|1.5886
|106
|2008.04.15 07:10
|close
|53
|0.10
|1.5824
|1.5766
|1.5886
|-2.00
|10069.76
|107
|2008.04.15 07:10
|sell
|54
|0.10
|1.5824
|1.5884
|1.5764
|108
|2008.04.15 07:35
|close
|54
|0.10
|1.5841
|1.5884
|1.5764
|-17.00
|10052.76
|109
|2008.04.15 07:35
|buy
|55
|0.10
|1.5841
|1.5781
|1.5901
|110
|2008.04.15 08:45
|close
|55
|0.10
|1.5828
|1.5781
|1.5901
|-13.00
|10039.76
|111
|2008.04.15 08:45
|sell
|56
|0.10
|1.5828
|1.5888
|1.5768
|112
|2008.04.15 09:40
|close
|56
|0.10
|1.5863
|1.5888
|1.5768
|-35.00
|10004.76
|113
|2008.04.15 09:40
|buy
|57
|0.10
|1.5863
|1.5803
|1.5923
|114
|2008.04.15 11:05
|close
|57
|0.10
|1.5819
|1.5803
|1.5923
|-44.00
|9960.76
|115
|2008.04.15 11:05
|sell
|58
|0.10
|1.5819
|1.5879
|1.5759
|116
|2008.04.15 11:30
|close
|58
|0.10
|1.5845
|1.5879
|1.5759
|-26.00
|9934.76
|117
|2008.04.15 11:30
|buy
|59
|0.10
|1.5845
|1.5785
|1.5905
|118
|2008.04.15 11:40
|close
|59
|0.10
|1.5837
|1.5785
|1.5905
|-8.00
|9926.76
|119
|2008.04.15 11:40
|sell
|60
|0.10
|1.5837
|1.5897
|1.5777
|120
|2008.04.15 15:45
|close
|60
|0.10
|1.5795
|1.5897
|1.5777
|42.00
|9968.76
|121
|2008.04.15 15:45
|buy
|61
|0.10
|1.5795
|1.5735
|1.5855
|122
|2008.04.15 15:55
|close
|61
|0.10
|1.5794
|1.5735
|1.5855
|-1.00
|9967.76
|123
|2008.04.15 15:55
|sell
|62
|0.10
|1.5794
|1.5854
|1.5734
|124
|2008.04.15 16:15
|close
|62
|0.10
|1.5810
|1.5854
|1.5734
|-16.00
|9951.76
|125
|2008.04.15 16:15
|buy
|63
|0.10
|1.5810
|1.5750
|1.5870
|126
|2008.04.16 11:00
|t/p
|63
|0.10
|1.5870
|1.5750
|1.5870
|59.22
|10010.98
|127
|2008.04.17 01:55
|buy
|64
|0.10
|1.5951
|1.5891
|1.6011
|128
|2008.04.17 02:05
|close
|64
|0.10
|1.5935
|1.5891
|1.6011
|-16.00
|9994.98
|129
|2008.04.17 02:05
|sell
|65
|0.10
|1.5935
|1.5995
|1.5875
|130
|2008.04.17 04:10
|close
|65
|0.10
|1.5936
|1.5995
|1.5875
|-1.00
|9993.98
|131
|2008.04.17 04:10
|buy
|66
|0.10
|1.5936
|1.5876
|1.5996
|132
|2008.04.17 13:46
|s/l
|66
|0.10
|1.5876
|1.5876
|1.5996
|-60.00
|9933.98
|133
|2008.04.17 13:50
|buy
|67
|0.10
|1.5884
|1.5824
|1.5944
|134
|2008.04.17 16:02
|t/p
|67
|0.10
|1.5944
|1.5824
|1.5944
|60.00
|9993.98
|135
|2008.04.17 16:05
|buy
|68
|0.10
|1.5932
|1.5872
|1.5992
|136
|2008.04.17 20:49
|s/l
|68
|0.10
|1.5872
|1.5872
|1.5992
|-60.00
|9933.98
|137
|2008.04.18 04:05
|buy
|69
|0.10
|1.5901
|1.5841
|1.5961
|138
|2008.04.18 12:24
|s/l
|69
|0.10
|1.5841
|1.5841
|1.5961
|-60.00
|9873.98
|139
|2008.04.22 12:15
|buy
|70
|0.10
|1.5940
|1.5880
|1.6000
|140
|2008.04.22 12:45
|close
|70
|0.10
|1.5931
|1.5880
|1.6000
|-9.00
|9864.98
|141
|2008.04.22 12:45
|sell
|71
|0.10
|1.5931
|1.5991
|1.5871
|142
|2008.04.22 15:10
|close
|71
|0.10
|1.5923
|1.5991
|1.5871
|8.00
|9872.98
|143
|2008.04.22 15:10
|buy
|72
|0.10
|1.5923
|1.5863
|1.5983
|144
|2008.04.22 15:45
|close
|72
|0.10
|1.5916
|1.5863
|1.5983
|-7.00
|9865.98
|145
|2008.04.22 15:45
|sell
|73
|0.10
|1.5916
|1.5976
|1.5856
|146
|2008.04.22 16:00
|close
|73
|0.10
|1.5944
|1.5976
|1.5856
|-28.00
|9837.98
|147
|2008.04.22 16:00
|buy
|74
|0.10
|1.5944
|1.5884
|1.6004
|148
|2008.04.22 17:30
|t/p
|74
|0.10
|1.6004
|1.5884
|1.6004
|60.00
|9897.98
|149
|2008.04.22 17:35
|buy
|75
|0.10
|1.6000
|1.5940
|1.6060
|150
|2008.04.23 08:10
|close
|75
|0.10
|1.5970
|1.5940
|1.6060
|-30.78
|9867.20
|151
|2008.04.23 08:10
|sell
|76
|0.10
|1.5970
|1.6030
|1.5910
|152
|2008.04.23 08:55
|close
|76
|0.10
|1.5969
|1.6030
|1.5910
|1.00
|9868.20
|153
|2008.04.23 08:55
|buy
|77
|0.10
|1.5969
|1.5909
|1.6029
|154
|2008.04.23 09:40
|close
|77
|0.10
|1.5967
|1.5909
|1.6029
|-2.00
|9866.20
|155
|2008.04.23 09:40
|sell
|78
|0.10
|1.5967
|1.6027
|1.5907
|156
|2008.04.23 09:55
|close
|78
|0.10
|1.5974
|1.6027
|1.5907
|-7.00
|9859.20
|157
|2008.04.23 09:55
|buy
|79
|0.10
|1.5974
|1.5914
|1.6034
|158
|2008.04.23 15:02
|s/l
|79
|0.10
|1.5914
|1.5914
|1.6034
|-60.00
|9799.20
|159
|2008.04.24 11:40
|buy
|80
|0.10
|1.5747
|1.5687
|1.5807
|160
|2008.04.24 15:06
|s/l
|80
|0.10
|1.5687
|1.5687
|1.5807
|-60.00
|9739.20
|161
|2008.04.25 11:05
|buy
|81
|0.10
|1.5591
|1.5531
|1.5651
|162
|2008.04.25 16:43
|t/p
|81
|0.10
|1.5651
|1.5531
|1.5651
|60.00
|9799.20
|163
|2008.04.28 14:00
|buy
|82
|0.10
|1.5635
|1.5575
|1.5695
|164
|2008.04.29 09:05
|s/l
|82
|0.10
|1.5575
|1.5575
|1.5695
|-60.78
|9738.42
|165
|2008.04.29 10:00
|buy
|83
|0.10
|1.5582
|1.5522
|1.5642
|166
|2008.04.30 14:30
|s/l
|83
|0.10
|1.5522
|1.5522
|1.5642
|-60.78
|9677.64