Strategy Tester Report
pnn_v13_5m
InterbankFX-MT4 Mini Accounts 2 (Build 216)
|Symbole
|EURUSDm (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Periode
|5 Minutes (M5) 2008.05.04 22:00 - 2008.05.16 19:55 (2008.05.04 - 2008.05.17)
|Modele
|Chaque tick (la méthode la plus précise, basée sur tous les moindres relevés disponibles)
|Parametres
|create_file=false;
FileParam="my_data.txt"; NB_INPUT=5; sigma=0.3; delta=0.502; hh=24; SOMMEPOIDS=100; MM1=50; MM2=60; sl=30; tp=30; Pas=50; TrailingStop=75; NbPoint=0;
|Bars en test
|3823
|Ticks modelés
|112885
|Qualité du modelage
|90.00%
|Erreurs des graphiques désaccordés
|0
|Dépot initial
|10000.00
|Profit total net
|275.78
|Profit brut
|629.25
|Perte brute
|-353.47
|Facteur de profit
|1.78
|Rémunération espérée
|4.75
|Chute absolue
|8.00
|Chute maximal (%)
|146.13 (1.42%)
|Enfoncement relatif
|1.42% (146.13)
|Total des Trades
|58
|Positions SHORT (vente) gagnées %
|27 (66.67%)
|Positions LONG (achat) gagnées %
|31 (87.10%)
|Profits des Trades (% du total)
|45 (77.59%)
|Pertes des Trades (% du total)
|13 (22.41%)
|Le plus large
|gains par Trade
|47.63
|pertes par Trade
|-108.34
|Average (moyenne)
|gains par Trade
|13.98
|pertes par Trade
|-27.19
|Maximum
|gains consecutifs (profit en $)
|10 (143.66)
|pertes consecutives (perte en $)
|3 (-49.00)
|Maximal
|Gains consecutifs (coups gagnants)
|143.66 (10)
|Pertes consecutives (coups perdants)
|-109.34 (2)
|Average (moyenne)
|gains consecutifs
|5
|Pertes consecutives
|1
|#
|Date exécution
|Transaction
|Ordre
|Volume
|Prix
|S/L (Stop/Perte)
|T/P (Prendre/profit)
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.05.04 22:00
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.5430
|0.0000
|1.6230
|2
|2008.05.05 03:37
|close
|1
|1.00
|1.5473
|0.0000
|1.6230
|43.66
|10043.66
|3
|2008.05.05 03:37
|sell
|2
|1.00
|1.5473
|0.0000
|1.4673
|4
|2008.05.05 04:22
|close
|2
|1.00
|1.5464
|0.0000
|1.4673
|9.00
|10052.66
|5
|2008.05.05 04:22
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.5464
|0.0000
|1.6264
|6
|2008.05.05 06:16
|close
|3
|1.00
|1.5473
|0.0000
|1.6264
|9.00
|10061.66
|7
|2008.05.05 07:48
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.5463
|0.0000
|1.6263
|8
|2008.05.05 08:11
|close
|4
|1.00
|1.5482
|0.0000
|1.6263
|19.00
|10080.66
|9
|2008.05.05 08:11
|sell
|5
|1.00
|1.5482
|0.0000
|1.4682
|10
|2008.05.05 09:57
|close
|5
|1.00
|1.5474
|0.0000
|1.4682
|8.00
|10088.66
|11
|2008.05.05 09:57
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.5474
|0.0000
|1.6274
|12
|2008.05.05 15:15
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.5493
|0.0000
|1.6274
|19.00
|10107.66
|13
|2008.05.05 15:15
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.5493
|0.0000
|1.4693
|14
|2008.05.05 15:26
|close
|7
|1.00
|1.5484
|0.0000
|1.4693
|9.00
|10116.66
|15
|2008.05.05 15:43
|sell
|8
|1.00
|1.5493
|0.0000
|1.4693
|16
|2008.05.05 16:07
|close
|8
|1.00
|1.5484
|0.0000
|1.4693
|9.00
|10125.66
|17
|2008.05.05 16:11
|sell
|9
|1.00
|1.5493
|0.0000
|1.4693
|18
|2008.05.05 16:35
|close
|9
|1.00
|1.5484
|0.0000
|1.4693
|9.00
|10134.66
|19
|2008.05.05 16:35
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.5484
|0.0000
|1.6284
|20
|2008.05.05 17:10
|close
|10
|1.00
|1.5493
|0.0000
|1.6284
|9.00
|10143.66
|21
|2008.05.05 17:10
|sell
|11
|1.00
|1.5493
|0.0000
|1.4693
|22
|2008.05.05 18:31
|close
|11
|1.00
|1.5494
|0.0000
|1.4693
|-1.00
|10142.66
|23
|2008.05.06 00:04
|sell
|12
|1.00
|1.5513
|0.0000
|1.4713
|24
|2008.05.06 04:42
|close
|12
|1.00
|1.5514
|0.0000
|1.4713
|-1.00
|10141.66
|25
|2008.05.06 04:42
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.5514
|0.0000
|1.6314
|26
|2008.05.06 09:50
|close
|13
|1.00
|1.5523
|0.0000
|1.6314
|9.00
|10150.66
|27
|2008.05.06 10:17
|buy
|14
|1.00
|1.5515
|0.0000
|1.6315
|28
|2008.05.06 11:37
|close
|14
|1.00
|1.5523
|0.0000
|1.6315
|8.00
|10158.66
|29
|2008.05.06 11:42
|sell
|15
|1.00
|1.5534
|0.0000
|1.4734
|30
|2008.05.06 12:16
|close
|15
|1.00
|1.5523
|0.0000
|1.4734
|11.00
|10169.66
|31
|2008.05.06 13:02
|sell
|16
|1.00
|1.5542
|0.0000
|1.4742
|32
|2008.05.06 16:41
|close
|16
|1.00
|1.5543
|0.0000
|1.4742
|-1.00
|10168.66
|33
|2008.05.06 16:43
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.5530
|0.0000
|1.6330
|34
|2008.05.07 12:32
|close
|17
|1.00
|1.5421
|0.0000
|1.6330
|-108.34
|10060.32
|35
|2008.05.07 12:48
|sell
|18
|1.00
|1.5400
|0.0000
|1.4600
|36
|2008.05.08 09:55
|close
|18
|1.00
|1.5350
|0.0000
|1.4600
|47.63
|10107.95
|37
|2008.05.08 09:55
|buy
|19
|1.00
|1.5350
|0.0000
|1.6150
|38
|2008.05.08 12:25
|close
|19
|1.00
|1.5337
|0.0000
|1.6150
|-13.00
|10094.95
|39
|2008.05.08 12:31
|buy
|20
|1.00
|1.5350
|0.0000
|1.6150
|40
|2008.05.08 12:34
|close
|20
|1.00
|1.5337
|0.0000
|1.6150
|-13.00
|10081.95
|41
|2008.05.08 12:35
|sell
|21
|1.00
|1.5327
|0.0000
|1.4527
|42
|2008.05.08 12:43
|close
|21
|1.00
|1.5350
|0.0000
|1.4527
|-23.00
|10058.95
|43
|2008.05.08 12:43
|buy
|22
|1.00
|1.5350
|0.0000
|1.6150
|44
|2008.05.08 13:08
|close
|22
|1.00
|1.5390
|0.0000
|1.6150
|40.00
|10098.95
|45
|2008.05.08 13:08
|sell
|23
|1.00
|1.5390
|0.0000
|1.4590
|46
|2008.05.08 20:03
|close
|23
|1.00
|1.5395
|0.0000
|1.4590
|-5.00
|10093.95
|47
|2008.05.08 20:03
|buy
|24
|1.00
|1.5395
|0.0000
|1.6195
|48
|2008.05.09 01:20
|close
|24
|1.00
|1.5414
|0.0000
|1.6195
|19.66
|10113.61
|49
|2008.05.09 01:24
|sell
|25
|1.00
|1.5425
|0.0000
|1.4625
|50
|2008.05.09 01:55
|close
|25
|1.00
|1.5406
|0.0000
|1.4625
|19.00
|10132.61
|51
|2008.05.09 01:55
|buy
|26
|1.00
|1.5406
|0.0000
|1.6206
|52
|2008.05.09 05:37
|close
|26
|1.00
|1.5426
|0.0000
|1.6206
|20.00
|10152.61
|53
|2008.05.09 05:37
|sell
|27
|1.00
|1.5426
|0.0000
|1.4626
|54
|2008.05.09 12:30
|close
|27
|1.00
|1.5447
|0.0000
|1.4626
|-21.00
|10131.61
|55
|2008.05.09 12:35
|buy
|28
|1.00
|1.5436
|0.0000
|1.6236
|56
|2008.05.09 12:37
|close
|28
|1.00
|1.5455
|0.0000
|1.6236
|19.00
|10150.61
|57
|2008.05.09 13:05
|buy
|29
|1.00
|1.5436
|0.0000
|1.6236
|58
|2008.05.09 15:15
|close
|29
|1.00
|1.5455
|0.0000
|1.6236
|19.00
|10169.61
|59
|2008.05.09 15:21
|buy
|30
|1.00
|1.5447
|0.0000
|1.6247
|60
|2008.05.09 16:54
|close
|30
|1.00
|1.5466
|0.0000
|1.6247
|19.00
|10188.61
|61
|2008.05.09 16:54
|sell
|31
|1.00
|1.5466
|0.0000
|1.4666
|62
|2008.05.09 17:32
|close
|31
|1.00
|1.5457
|0.0000
|1.4666
|9.00
|10197.61
|63
|2008.05.09 18:34
|sell
|32
|1.00
|1.5476
|0.0000
|1.4676
|64
|2008.05.11 22:00
|close
|32
|1.00
|1.5456
|0.0000
|1.4676
|20.00
|10217.61
|65
|2008.05.11 22:00
|buy
|33
|1.00
|1.5456
|0.0000
|1.6256
|66
|2008.05.12 00:21
|close
|33
|1.00
|1.5476
|0.0000
|1.6256
|20.66
|10238.27
|67
|2008.05.12 00:21
|sell
|34
|1.00
|1.5476
|0.0000
|1.4676
|68
|2008.05.12 01:04
|close
|34
|1.00
|1.5468
|0.0000
|1.4676
|8.00
|10246.27
|69
|2008.05.12 01:33
|buy
|35
|1.00
|1.5456
|0.0000
|1.6256
|70
|2008.05.12 10:38
|close
|35
|1.00
|1.5461
|0.0000
|1.6256
|5.00
|10251.27
|71
|2008.05.12 10:57
|buy
|36
|1.00
|1.5452
|0.0000
|1.6252
|72
|2008.05.12 12:46
|close
|36
|1.00
|1.5461
|0.0000
|1.6252
|9.00
|10260.27
|73
|2008.05.12 12:48
|buy
|37
|1.00
|1.5453
|0.0000
|1.6253
|74
|2008.05.12 13:30
|close
|37
|1.00
|1.5461
|0.0000
|1.6253
|8.00
|10268.27
|75
|2008.05.12 13:40
|sell
|38
|1.00
|1.5472
|0.0000
|1.4672
|76
|2008.05.13 00:59
|close
|38
|1.00
|1.5517
|0.0000
|1.4672
|-45.79
|10222.48
|77
|2008.05.13 03:01
|sell
|39
|1.00
|1.5526
|0.0000
|1.4726
|78
|2008.05.13 04:51
|close
|39
|1.00
|1.5517
|0.0000
|1.4726
|9.00
|10231.48
|79
|2008.05.13 04:51
|buy
|40
|1.00
|1.5517
|0.0000
|1.6317
|80
|2008.05.13 05:06
|close
|40
|1.00
|1.5526
|0.0000
|1.6317
|9.00
|10240.48
|81
|2008.05.13 05:25
|sell
|41
|1.00
|1.5536
|0.0000
|1.4736
|82
|2008.05.13 06:46
|close
|41
|1.00
|1.5529
|0.0000
|1.4736
|7.00
|10247.48
|83
|2008.05.13 07:00
|buy
|42
|1.00
|1.5518
|0.0000
|1.6318
|84
|2008.05.14 12:35
|close
|42
|1.00
|1.5481
|0.0000
|1.6318
|-36.34
|10211.14
|85
|2008.05.14 12:38
|buy
|43
|1.00
|1.5473
|0.0000
|1.6273
|86
|2008.05.14 12:40
|close
|43
|1.00
|1.5481
|0.0000
|1.6273
|8.00
|10219.14
|87
|2008.05.14 12:45
|buy
|44
|1.00
|1.5473
|0.0000
|1.6273
|88
|2008.05.14 13:03
|close
|44
|1.00
|1.5481
|0.0000
|1.6273
|8.00
|10227.14
|89
|2008.05.14 13:07
|buy
|45
|1.00
|1.5473
|0.0000
|1.6273
|90
|2008.05.15 04:48
|close
|45
|1.00
|1.5492
|0.0000
|1.6273
|20.98
|10248.12
|91
|2008.05.15 04:48
|sell
|46
|1.00
|1.5492
|0.0000
|1.4692
|92
|2008.05.15 05:11
|close
|46
|1.00
|1.5483
|0.0000
|1.4692
|9.00
|10257.12
|93
|2008.05.15 05:11
|buy
|47
|1.00
|1.5483
|0.0000
|1.6283
|94
|2008.05.15 05:37
|close
|47
|1.00
|1.5492
|0.0000
|1.6283
|9.00
|10266.12
|95
|2008.05.15 06:00
|sell
|48
|1.00
|1.5502
|0.0000
|1.4702
|96
|2008.05.15 09:01
|close
|48
|1.00
|1.5505
|0.0000
|1.4702
|-3.00
|10263.12
|97
|2008.05.15 09:03
|sell
|49
|1.00
|1.5514
|0.0000
|1.4714
|98
|2008.05.15 09:14
|close
|49
|1.00
|1.5505
|0.0000
|1.4714
|9.00
|10272.12
|99
|2008.05.15 09:49
|buy
|50
|1.00
|1.5495
|0.0000
|1.6295
|100
|2008.05.16 05:45
|close
|50
|1.00
|1.5502
|0.0000
|1.6295
|7.66
|10279.78
|101
|2008.05.16 05:45
|sell
|51
|1.00
|1.5502
|0.0000
|1.4702
|102
|2008.05.16 05:51
|close
|51
|1.00
|1.5494
|0.0000
|1.4702
|8.00
|10287.78
|103
|2008.05.16 06:09
|buy
|52
|1.00
|1.5483
|0.0000
|1.6283
|104
|2008.05.16 07:52
|close
|52
|1.00
|1.5502
|0.0000
|1.6283
|19.00
|10306.78
|105
|2008.05.16 07:52
|sell
|53
|1.00
|1.5502
|0.0000
|1.4702
|106
|2008.05.16 08:00
|close
|53
|1.00
|1.5494
|0.0000
|1.4702
|8.00
|10314.78
|107
|2008.05.16 08:23
|sell
|54
|1.00
|1.5513
|0.0000
|1.4713
|108
|2008.05.16 09:49
|close
|54
|1.00
|1.5494
|0.0000
|1.4713
|19.00
|10333.78
|109
|2008.05.16 09:49
|buy
|55
|1.00
|1.5494
|0.0000
|1.6294
|110
|2008.05.16 12:27
|close
|55
|1.00
|1.5502
|0.0000
|1.6294
|8.00
|10341.78
|111
|2008.05.16 12:31
|buy
|56
|1.00
|1.5494
|0.0000
|1.6294
|112
|2008.05.16 13:57
|close
|56
|1.00
|1.5502
|0.0000
|1.6294
|8.00
|10349.78
|113
|2008.05.16 14:00
|buy
|57
|1.00
|1.5494
|0.0000
|1.6294
|114
|2008.05.16 14:03
|close
|57
|1.00
|1.5502
|0.0000
|1.6294
|8.00
|10357.78
|115
|2008.05.16 14:07
|sell
|58
|1.00
|1.5513
|0.0000
|1.4713
|116
|2008.05.16 20:52
|close at stop
|58
|1.00
|1.5595
|0.0000
|1.4713
|-82.00
|10275.78