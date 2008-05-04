Strategy Tester Report
pnn_v13_5m
InterbankFX-MT4 Mini Accounts 2 (Build 216)

SymboleEURUSDm (Euro vs US Dollar)
Periode5 Minutes (M5) 2008.05.04 22:00 - 2008.05.16 19:55 (2008.05.04 - 2008.05.17)
ModeleChaque tick (la méthode la plus précise, basée sur tous les moindres relevés disponibles)
Parametrescreate_file=false; FileParam="my_data.txt"; NB_INPUT=5; sigma=0.3; delta=0.502; hh=24; SOMMEPOIDS=100; MM1=50; MM2=60; sl=30; tp=30; Pas=50; TrailingStop=75; NbPoint=0;
Bars en test3823Ticks modelés112885Qualité du modelage90.00%
Erreurs des graphiques désaccordés0
Dépot initial10000.00
Profit total net275.78Profit brut629.25Perte brute-353.47
Facteur de profit1.78Rémunération espérée4.75
Chute absolue8.00Chute maximal (%)146.13 (1.42%)Enfoncement relatif1.42% (146.13)
Total des Trades58Positions SHORT (vente) gagnées %27 (66.67%)Positions LONG (achat) gagnées %31 (87.10%)
Profits des Trades (% du total) 45 (77.59%)Pertes des Trades (% du total) 13 (22.41%)
Le plus largegains par Trade47.63pertes par Trade-108.34
Average (moyenne)gains par Trade13.98pertes par Trade-27.19
Maximumgains consecutifs (profit en $)10 (143.66)pertes consecutives (perte en $)3 (-49.00)
MaximalGains consecutifs (coups gagnants)143.66 (10)Pertes consecutives (coups perdants)-109.34 (2)
Average (moyenne)gains consecutifs5Pertes consecutives1
Graph
#Date exécutionTransactionOrdreVolumePrixS/L (Stop/Perte)T/P (Prendre/profit)ProfitBalance
12008.05.04 22:00buy11.001.54300.00001.6230
22008.05.05 03:37close11.001.54730.00001.623043.6610043.66
32008.05.05 03:37sell21.001.54730.00001.4673
42008.05.05 04:22close21.001.54640.00001.46739.0010052.66
52008.05.05 04:22buy31.001.54640.00001.6264
62008.05.05 06:16close31.001.54730.00001.62649.0010061.66
72008.05.05 07:48buy41.001.54630.00001.6263
82008.05.05 08:11close41.001.54820.00001.626319.0010080.66
92008.05.05 08:11sell51.001.54820.00001.4682
102008.05.05 09:57close51.001.54740.00001.46828.0010088.66
112008.05.05 09:57buy61.001.54740.00001.6274
122008.05.05 15:15close61.001.54930.00001.627419.0010107.66
132008.05.05 15:15sell71.001.54930.00001.4693
142008.05.05 15:26close71.001.54840.00001.46939.0010116.66
152008.05.05 15:43sell81.001.54930.00001.4693
162008.05.05 16:07close81.001.54840.00001.46939.0010125.66
172008.05.05 16:11sell91.001.54930.00001.4693
182008.05.05 16:35close91.001.54840.00001.46939.0010134.66
192008.05.05 16:35buy101.001.54840.00001.6284
202008.05.05 17:10close101.001.54930.00001.62849.0010143.66
212008.05.05 17:10sell111.001.54930.00001.4693
222008.05.05 18:31close111.001.54940.00001.4693-1.0010142.66
232008.05.06 00:04sell121.001.55130.00001.4713
242008.05.06 04:42close121.001.55140.00001.4713-1.0010141.66
252008.05.06 04:42buy131.001.55140.00001.6314
262008.05.06 09:50close131.001.55230.00001.63149.0010150.66
272008.05.06 10:17buy141.001.55150.00001.6315
282008.05.06 11:37close141.001.55230.00001.63158.0010158.66
292008.05.06 11:42sell151.001.55340.00001.4734
302008.05.06 12:16close151.001.55230.00001.473411.0010169.66
312008.05.06 13:02sell161.001.55420.00001.4742
322008.05.06 16:41close161.001.55430.00001.4742-1.0010168.66
332008.05.06 16:43buy171.001.55300.00001.6330
342008.05.07 12:32close171.001.54210.00001.6330-108.3410060.32
352008.05.07 12:48sell181.001.54000.00001.4600
362008.05.08 09:55close181.001.53500.00001.460047.6310107.95
372008.05.08 09:55buy191.001.53500.00001.6150
382008.05.08 12:25close191.001.53370.00001.6150-13.0010094.95
392008.05.08 12:31buy201.001.53500.00001.6150
402008.05.08 12:34close201.001.53370.00001.6150-13.0010081.95
412008.05.08 12:35sell211.001.53270.00001.4527
422008.05.08 12:43close211.001.53500.00001.4527-23.0010058.95
432008.05.08 12:43buy221.001.53500.00001.6150
442008.05.08 13:08close221.001.53900.00001.615040.0010098.95
452008.05.08 13:08sell231.001.53900.00001.4590
462008.05.08 20:03close231.001.53950.00001.4590-5.0010093.95
472008.05.08 20:03buy241.001.53950.00001.6195
482008.05.09 01:20close241.001.54140.00001.619519.6610113.61
492008.05.09 01:24sell251.001.54250.00001.4625
502008.05.09 01:55close251.001.54060.00001.462519.0010132.61
512008.05.09 01:55buy261.001.54060.00001.6206
522008.05.09 05:37close261.001.54260.00001.620620.0010152.61
532008.05.09 05:37sell271.001.54260.00001.4626
542008.05.09 12:30close271.001.54470.00001.4626-21.0010131.61
552008.05.09 12:35buy281.001.54360.00001.6236
562008.05.09 12:37close281.001.54550.00001.623619.0010150.61
572008.05.09 13:05buy291.001.54360.00001.6236
582008.05.09 15:15close291.001.54550.00001.623619.0010169.61
592008.05.09 15:21buy301.001.54470.00001.6247
602008.05.09 16:54close301.001.54660.00001.624719.0010188.61
612008.05.09 16:54sell311.001.54660.00001.4666
622008.05.09 17:32close311.001.54570.00001.46669.0010197.61
632008.05.09 18:34sell321.001.54760.00001.4676
642008.05.11 22:00close321.001.54560.00001.467620.0010217.61
652008.05.11 22:00buy331.001.54560.00001.6256
662008.05.12 00:21close331.001.54760.00001.625620.6610238.27
672008.05.12 00:21sell341.001.54760.00001.4676
682008.05.12 01:04close341.001.54680.00001.46768.0010246.27
692008.05.12 01:33buy351.001.54560.00001.6256
702008.05.12 10:38close351.001.54610.00001.62565.0010251.27
712008.05.12 10:57buy361.001.54520.00001.6252
722008.05.12 12:46close361.001.54610.00001.62529.0010260.27
732008.05.12 12:48buy371.001.54530.00001.6253
742008.05.12 13:30close371.001.54610.00001.62538.0010268.27
752008.05.12 13:40sell381.001.54720.00001.4672
762008.05.13 00:59close381.001.55170.00001.4672-45.7910222.48
772008.05.13 03:01sell391.001.55260.00001.4726
782008.05.13 04:51close391.001.55170.00001.47269.0010231.48
792008.05.13 04:51buy401.001.55170.00001.6317
802008.05.13 05:06close401.001.55260.00001.63179.0010240.48
812008.05.13 05:25sell411.001.55360.00001.4736
822008.05.13 06:46close411.001.55290.00001.47367.0010247.48
832008.05.13 07:00buy421.001.55180.00001.6318
842008.05.14 12:35close421.001.54810.00001.6318-36.3410211.14
852008.05.14 12:38buy431.001.54730.00001.6273
862008.05.14 12:40close431.001.54810.00001.62738.0010219.14
872008.05.14 12:45buy441.001.54730.00001.6273
882008.05.14 13:03close441.001.54810.00001.62738.0010227.14
892008.05.14 13:07buy451.001.54730.00001.6273
902008.05.15 04:48close451.001.54920.00001.627320.9810248.12
912008.05.15 04:48sell461.001.54920.00001.4692
922008.05.15 05:11close461.001.54830.00001.46929.0010257.12
932008.05.15 05:11buy471.001.54830.00001.6283
942008.05.15 05:37close471.001.54920.00001.62839.0010266.12
952008.05.15 06:00sell481.001.55020.00001.4702
962008.05.15 09:01close481.001.55050.00001.4702-3.0010263.12
972008.05.15 09:03sell491.001.55140.00001.4714
982008.05.15 09:14close491.001.55050.00001.47149.0010272.12
992008.05.15 09:49buy501.001.54950.00001.6295
1002008.05.16 05:45close501.001.55020.00001.62957.6610279.78
1012008.05.16 05:45sell511.001.55020.00001.4702
1022008.05.16 05:51close511.001.54940.00001.47028.0010287.78
1032008.05.16 06:09buy521.001.54830.00001.6283
1042008.05.16 07:52close521.001.55020.00001.628319.0010306.78
1052008.05.16 07:52sell531.001.55020.00001.4702
1062008.05.16 08:00close531.001.54940.00001.47028.0010314.78
1072008.05.16 08:23sell541.001.55130.00001.4713
1082008.05.16 09:49close541.001.54940.00001.471319.0010333.78
1092008.05.16 09:49buy551.001.54940.00001.6294
1102008.05.16 12:27close551.001.55020.00001.62948.0010341.78
1112008.05.16 12:31buy561.001.54940.00001.6294
1122008.05.16 13:57close561.001.55020.00001.62948.0010349.78
1132008.05.16 14:00buy571.001.54940.00001.6294
1142008.05.16 14:03close571.001.55020.00001.62948.0010357.78
1152008.05.16 14:07sell581.001.55130.00001.4713
1162008.05.16 20:52close at stop581.001.55950.00001.4713-82.0010275.78