|Account: 5457884
|Name: Joe Bloggs
|Currency: USD
|2008 June 13, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28204782
|2008.06.06 09:05
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.24
|106.57
|0.00
|2008.06.10 04:55
|106.57
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|61.93
|28288809
|2008.06.09 00:12
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5792
|1.5767
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 03:24
|1.5767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|28288785
|2008.06.09 00:12
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5792
|1.5767
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 03:24
|1.5767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|28288799
|2008.06.09 00:14
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5793
|1.5767
|1.5973
|2008.06.09 03:24
|1.5767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.00
|28298063
|2008.06.09 02:50
|sell stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9612
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 03:10
|0.9619
|cancelled
|28298064
|2008.06.09 02:50
|sell stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9612
|0.0000
|0.9432
|2008.06.09 03:11
|0.9618
|cancelled
|28298065
|2008.06.09 02:50
|sell stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9612
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 03:10
|0.9619
|cancelled
|28301241
|2008.06.09 03:32
|buy
|0.70
|eurjpy
|165.79
|166.09
|167.59
|2008.06.09 05:37
|166.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|199.50
|28301242
|2008.06.09 03:32
|buy
|0.70
|eurjpy
|165.79
|166.09
|0.00
|2008.06.09 05:37
|166.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|199.50
|28301240
|2008.06.09 03:33
|buy
|0.70
|eurjpy
|165.80
|166.09
|0.00
|2008.06.09 05:37
|166.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|192.85
|28302083
|2008.06.09 03:47
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0206
|1.0209
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 08:45
|1.0209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.63
|28302085
|2008.06.09 03:47
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0206
|1.0208
|1.0386
|2008.06.09 08:46
|1.0208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.76
|28302088
|2008.06.09 03:47
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0206
|1.0207
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 08:46
|1.0207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.88
|28302539
|2008.06.09 03:55
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5761
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 04:15
|1.5779
|cancelled
|28302540
|2008.06.09 03:55
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5761
|0.0000
|1.5581
|2008.06.09 04:15
|1.5778
|cancelled
|28302541
|2008.06.09 03:55
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5761
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 04:15
|1.5779
|cancelled
|28303469
|2008.06.09 04:10
|buy stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9637
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 04:30
|0.9625
|cancelled
|28303473
|2008.06.09 04:10
|buy stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9637
|0.0000
|0.9817
|2008.06.09 04:30
|0.9625
|cancelled
|28303475
|2008.06.09 04:10
|buy stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9637
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 04:30
|0.9625
|cancelled
|28308661
|2008.06.09 05:17
|sell
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9611
|0.9623
|0.9431
|2008.06.09 08:47
|0.9623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|28308665
|2008.06.09 05:17
|sell
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9611
|0.9623
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 08:47
|0.9623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|28308659
|2008.06.09 05:17
|sell
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9611
|0.9623
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 08:47
|0.9623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|28318595
|2008.06.09 08:46
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5786
|1.5769
|1.5966
|2008.06.09 09:08
|1.5769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.00
|28318597
|2008.06.09 08:46
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5786
|1.5769
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 09:08
|1.5769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.00
|28318594
|2008.06.09 08:46
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5786
|1.5769
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 09:08
|1.5769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.00
|28319466
|2008.06.09 09:03
|sell
|0.60
|eurjpy
|165.88
|166.12
|164.08
|2008.06.09 09:35
|166.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-136.80
|28319464
|2008.06.09 09:03
|sell
|0.60
|eurjpy
|165.88
|166.12
|0.00
|2008.06.09 09:35
|166.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-136.80
|28319469
|2008.06.09 09:03
|sell
|0.60
|eurjpy
|165.88
|166.12
|0.00
|2008.06.09 09:35
|166.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-136.80
|28320367
|2008.06.09 09:05
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0196
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 09:20
|1.0213
|cancelled
|28320368
|2008.06.09 09:05
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0196
|0.0000
|1.0016
|2008.06.09 09:20
|1.0212
|cancelled
|28320369
|2008.06.09 09:05
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0196
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 09:20
|1.0213
|cancelled
|28320701
|2008.06.09 09:10
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5764
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 09:30
|1.5768
|cancelled
|28320706
|2008.06.09 09:10
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5764
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 09:30
|1.5768
|cancelled
|28320704
|2008.06.09 09:10
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5764
|0.0000
|1.5584
|2008.06.09 09:30
|1.5769
|cancelled
|28322820
|2008.06.09 09:44
|sell
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0189
|1.0180
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 10:02
|1.0180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.05
|28322827
|2008.06.09 09:44
|sell
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0189
|1.0180
|1.0009
|2008.06.09 10:02
|1.0180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.05
|28322828
|2008.06.09 09:44
|sell
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0189
|1.0180
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 10:02
|1.0180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.05
|28323314
|2008.06.09 09:45
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5792
|1.5822
|1.5972
|2008.06.09 11:05
|1.5822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|28323318
|2008.06.09 09:45
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5792
|1.5822
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 11:05
|1.5822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|28323310
|2008.06.09 09:45
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5792
|1.5822
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 11:05
|1.5822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|28326292
|2008.06.09 10:02
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|166.23
|166.23
|0.00
|2008.06.09 10:22
|166.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28326275
|2008.06.09 10:02
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|166.23
|166.23
|168.03
|2008.06.09 10:18
|166.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28326238
|2008.06.09 10:02
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|166.24
|166.38
|0.00
|2008.06.09 10:31
|166.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.92
|28339000
|2008.06.09 11:25
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0188
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 11:45
|1.0184
|cancelled
|28339002
|2008.06.09 11:25
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0188
|0.0000
|1.0368
|2008.06.09 11:45
|1.0184
|cancelled
|28339004
|2008.06.09 11:25
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0188
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 11:45
|1.0184
|cancelled
|28348952
|2008.06.09 12:10
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0219
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 12:30
|1.0204
|cancelled
|28348955
|2008.06.09 12:10
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0219
|0.0000
|1.0399
|2008.06.09 12:30
|1.0205
|cancelled
|28348959
|2008.06.09 12:16
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0218
|1.0189
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 12:56
|1.0189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-199.23
|28351426
|2008.06.09 12:30
|sell stop
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9600
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 12:50
|0.9611
|cancelled
|28351430
|2008.06.09 12:30
|sell stop
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9600
|0.0000
|0.9420
|2008.06.09 12:50
|0.9611
|cancelled
|28351431
|2008.06.09 12:30
|sell stop
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9600
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 12:50
|0.9611
|cancelled
|28355432
|2008.06.09 13:06
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0182
|1.0213
|1.0002
|2008.06.09 15:04
|1.0213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-212.47
|28355430
|2008.06.09 13:06
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0182
|1.0213
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 15:04
|1.0213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-212.47
|28355433
|2008.06.09 13:06
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0182
|1.0213
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 15:04
|1.0213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-212.47
|28355006
|2008.06.09 13:06
|buy
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9631
|0.9610
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 15:07
|0.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-147.00
|28354991
|2008.06.09 13:06
|buy
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9631
|0.9610
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 15:07
|0.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-147.00
|28355000
|2008.06.09 13:06
|buy
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9631
|0.9610
|0.9811
|2008.06.09 15:07
|0.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-147.00
|28361376
|2008.06.09 14:05
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5773
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 14:25
|1.5801
|cancelled
|28361382
|2008.06.09 14:05
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5773
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 14:25
|1.5800
|cancelled
|28361380
|2008.06.09 14:05
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5773
|0.0000
|1.5593
|2008.06.09 14:25
|1.5799
|cancelled
|28374124
|2008.06.09 15:58
|sell
|0.70
|eurjpy
|166.77
|166.92
|0.00
|2008.06.09 16:00
|166.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-99.13
|28374134
|2008.06.09 15:58
|sell
|0.70
|eurjpy
|166.77
|166.92
|0.00
|2008.06.09 16:00
|166.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-99.13
|28374127
|2008.06.09 15:58
|sell
|0.70
|eurjpy
|166.77
|166.92
|164.97
|2008.06.09 16:00
|166.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-99.13
|28377897
|2008.06.09 16:10
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0191
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 16:25
|1.0215
|cancelled
|28377902
|2008.06.09 16:10
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0191
|0.0000
|1.0011
|2008.06.09 16:25
|1.0213
|cancelled
|28377905
|2008.06.09 16:10
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0191
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 16:25
|1.0214
|cancelled
|28403724
|2008.06.09 18:18
|buy
|0.70
|eurjpy
|166.96
|166.50
|168.76
|2008.06.09 19:55
|166.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-303.03
|28403725
|2008.06.09 18:18
|buy
|0.70
|eurjpy
|166.96
|166.50
|0.00
|2008.06.09 19:55
|166.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-303.03
|28403723
|2008.06.09 18:18
|buy
|0.70
|eurjpy
|166.96
|166.50
|0.00
|2008.06.09 19:55
|166.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-303.03
|28408919
|2008.06.09 19:20
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.0205
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 19:40
|1.0216
|cancelled
|28408923
|2008.06.09 19:20
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.0205
|0.0000
|1.0025
|2008.06.09 19:41
|1.0217
|cancelled
|28408924
|2008.06.09 19:20
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.0205
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 19:40
|1.0216
|cancelled
|28422167
|2008.06.09 21:15
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0242
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 21:35
|1.0260
|cancelled
|28422168
|2008.06.09 21:15
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0242
|0.0000
|1.0062
|2008.06.09 21:35
|1.0258
|cancelled
|28422170
|2008.06.09 21:15
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0242
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 21:35
|1.0260
|cancelled
|28426411
|2008.06.09 22:46
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0293
|1.0315
|1.0473
|2008.06.10 03:55
|1.0315
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|127.97
|28426410
|2008.06.09 22:46
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0292
|1.0315
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 03:55
|1.0315
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|133.79
|28426413
|2008.06.09 22:46
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0293
|1.0315
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 03:55
|1.0315
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|127.97
|28429067
|2008.06.09 23:47
|buy
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.0238
|1.0218
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 01:00
|1.0218
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.06
|-117.44
|28429069
|2008.06.09 23:47
|buy
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.0238
|1.0218
|1.0418
|2008.06.10 01:00
|1.0218
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.06
|-117.44
|28429070
|2008.06.09 23:47
|buy
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.0238
|1.0218
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 01:00
|1.0218
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.06
|-117.44
|28432181
|2008.06.10 00:16
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|166.37
|166.43
|0.00
|2008.06.10 04:17
|166.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.75
|28432183
|2008.06.10 00:16
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|166.37
|166.41
|0.00
|2008.06.10 04:17
|166.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.50
|28432182
|2008.06.10 00:16
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|166.37
|166.43
|168.17
|2008.06.10 04:17
|166.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.75
|28434189
|2008.06.10 01:16
|buy stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9513
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 01:36
|0.9510
|cancelled
|28434185
|2008.06.10 01:21
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9512
|0.9512
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 02:50
|0.9512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28434188
|2008.06.10 01:21
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9512
|0.9512
|0.9692
|2008.06.10 02:50
|0.9512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28434629
|2008.06.10 01:30
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0214
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 01:50
|1.0222
|cancelled
|28434630
|2008.06.10 01:31
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0214
|0.0000
|1.0034
|2008.06.10 01:50
|1.0220
|cancelled
|28434631
|2008.06.10 01:31
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0214
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 01:50
|1.0222
|cancelled
|28441447
|2008.06.10 03:21
|sell
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9479
|0.9497
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 03:58
|0.9497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.00
|28441450
|2008.06.10 03:21
|sell
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9479
|0.9497
|0.9299
|2008.06.10 03:58
|0.9497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.00
|28441454
|2008.06.10 03:21
|sell
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9479
|0.9497
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 03:58
|0.9497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.00
|28443862
|2008.06.10 03:27
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0243
|1.0248
|1.0423
|2008.06.10 09:02
|1.0248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.40
|28443864
|2008.06.10 03:27
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0243
|1.0248
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 09:02
|1.0248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.40
|28443858
|2008.06.10 03:27
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0243
|1.0249
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 09:02
|1.0249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.27
|28452407
|2008.06.10 05:00
|buy stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9509
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 05:20
|0.9493
|cancelled
|28452409
|2008.06.10 05:00
|buy stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9509
|0.0000
|0.9689
|2008.06.10 05:20
|0.9494
|cancelled
|28452410
|2008.06.10 05:00
|buy stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9509
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 05:20
|0.9493
|cancelled
|28459145
|2008.06.10 06:46
|sell stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9479
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 07:06
|0.9484
|cancelled
|28459150
|2008.06.10 06:46
|sell stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9479
|0.0000
|0.9299
|2008.06.10 07:06
|0.9482
|cancelled
|28459154
|2008.06.10 06:46
|sell stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9479
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 07:06
|0.9484
|cancelled
|28463614
|2008.06.10 08:08
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.62
|106.59
|106.02
|2008.06.10 09:57
|106.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.63
|28463620
|2008.06.10 08:08
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.62
|106.59
|104.82
|2008.06.10 09:57
|106.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.63
|28463630
|2008.06.10 08:08
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.62
|106.59
|0.00
|2008.06.10 09:57
|106.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.63
|28463596
|2008.06.10 08:08
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5613
|1.5586
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 08:19
|1.5586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-162.00
|28463586
|2008.06.10 08:08
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5613
|1.5586
|1.5793
|2008.06.10 08:19
|1.5586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-162.00
|28463565
|2008.06.10 08:08
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5613
|1.5586
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 08:19
|1.5586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-162.00
|28463689
|2008.06.10 08:08
|sell
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0290
|1.0309
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 08:21
|1.0309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.58
|28463686
|2008.06.10 08:08
|sell
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0290
|1.0309
|1.0110
|2008.06.10 08:21
|1.0309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.58
|28463682
|2008.06.10 08:08
|sell
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0290
|1.0309
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 08:21
|1.0309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-110.58
|28463711
|2008.06.10 08:13
|buy
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9503
|0.9482
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 08:58
|0.9482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-126.00
|28463730
|2008.06.10 08:13
|buy
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9503
|0.9482
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 08:58
|0.9482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-126.00
|28463716
|2008.06.10 08:13
|buy
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9503
|0.9482
|0.9683
|2008.06.10 08:58
|0.9482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-126.00
|28463654
|2008.06.10 08:13
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|166.60
|166.29
|168.40
|2008.06.10 08:36
|166.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-174.36
|28463649
|2008.06.10 08:13
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|166.60
|166.29
|0.00
|2008.06.10 08:36
|166.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-174.36
|28463669
|2008.06.10 08:13
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|166.61
|166.29
|0.00
|2008.06.10 08:36
|166.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-179.98
|28466348
|2008.06.10 08:27
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5582
|1.5530
|1.5402
|2008.06.10 14:26
|1.5530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.00
|28466346
|2008.06.10 08:27
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5582
|1.5530
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 14:26
|1.5530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.00
|28466349
|2008.06.10 08:27
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5582
|1.5530
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 14:26
|1.5530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.00
|28466792
|2008.06.10 08:30
|buy stop
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0323
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 08:50
|1.0317
|cancelled
|28466794
|2008.06.10 08:30
|buy stop
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0323
|0.0000
|1.0503
|2008.06.10 08:50
|1.0318
|cancelled
|28466796
|2008.06.10 08:30
|buy stop
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0323
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 08:50
|1.0317
|cancelled
|28474356
|2008.06.10 09:50
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0293
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 10:05
|1.0323
|cancelled
|28474357
|2008.06.10 09:50
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0293
|0.0000
|1.0113
|2008.06.10 10:05
|1.0320
|cancelled
|28474364
|2008.06.10 09:50
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0293
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 10:05
|1.0323
|cancelled
|28476089
|2008.06.10 10:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.10 10:20
|166.19
|cancelled
|28476102
|2008.06.10 10:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.02
|0.00
|164.22
|2008.06.10 10:20
|166.17
|cancelled
|28476106
|2008.06.10 10:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.10 10:20
|166.19
|cancelled
|28477724
|2008.06.10 10:05
|sell stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9475
|0.0000
|0.9295
|2008.06.10 10:25
|0.9488
|cancelled
|28477721
|2008.06.10 10:05
|sell stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9475
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 10:25
|0.9487
|cancelled
|28477727
|2008.06.10 10:05
|sell stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9475
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 10:25
|0.9487
|cancelled
|28479874
|2008.06.10 10:15
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0292
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 10:30
|1.0331
|cancelled
|28479877
|2008.06.10 10:15
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0292
|0.0000
|1.0112
|2008.06.10 10:30
|1.0331
|cancelled
|28479879
|2008.06.10 10:15
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0292
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 10:30
|1.0333
|cancelled
|28498846
|2008.06.10 12:31
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.85
|106.91
|108.65
|2008.06.10 16:24
|106.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.22
|28498844
|2008.06.10 12:31
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.85
|106.91
|107.45
|2008.06.10 16:24
|106.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.22
|28498847
|2008.06.10 12:31
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.85
|106.91
|0.00
|2008.06.10 16:24
|106.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.22
|28508178
|2008.06.10 13:37
|buy
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9504
|0.9478
|0.9684
|2008.06.10 16:08
|0.9478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.00
|28508180
|2008.06.10 13:37
|buy
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9504
|0.9478
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 16:08
|0.9478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.00
|28508176
|2008.06.10 13:38
|buy
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9505
|0.9478
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 16:08
|0.9478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-162.00
|28523879
|2008.06.10 16:12
|sell
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.0204
|1.0231
|1.0024
|2008.06.10 18:25
|1.0231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-158.34
|28523869
|2008.06.10 16:12
|sell
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.0204
|1.0231
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 18:25
|1.0231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-158.34
|28523885
|2008.06.10 16:12
|sell
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.0204
|1.0231
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 18:25
|1.0231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-158.34
|28526970
|2008.06.10 16:22
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9459
|0.9488
|0.9279
|2008.06.10 17:02
|0.9488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-145.00
|28526973
|2008.06.10 16:22
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9459
|0.9488
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 17:02
|0.9488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-145.00
|28526968
|2008.06.10 16:22
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9459
|0.9488
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 17:02
|0.9488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-145.00
|28529983
|2008.06.10 16:40
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.10 17:00
|165.88
|cancelled
|28529985
|2008.06.10 16:40
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.00
|0.00
|167.80
|2008.06.10 17:00
|165.87
|cancelled
|28529986
|2008.06.10 16:40
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.10 17:00
|165.87
|cancelled
|28532132
|2008.06.10 17:02
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5530
|1.5494
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 17:56
|1.5494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.00
|28532116
|2008.06.10 17:02
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5530
|1.5494
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 17:56
|1.5494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.00
|28532125
|2008.06.10 17:02
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5530
|1.5494
|1.5710
|2008.06.10 17:56
|1.5494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-180.00
|28532949
|2008.06.10 17:05
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9506
|0.9476
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 17:55
|0.9476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|28532947
|2008.06.10 17:05
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9506
|0.9476
|0.9686
|2008.06.10 17:55
|0.9476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|28532944
|2008.06.10 17:05
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9506
|0.9476
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 17:55
|0.9476
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|28540702
|2008.06.10 18:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5473
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 18:20
|1.5489
|cancelled
|28540764
|2008.06.10 18:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5472
|0.0000
|1.5292
|2008.06.10 18:20
|1.5488
|cancelled
|28540789
|2008.06.10 18:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5473
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 18:20
|1.5489
|cancelled
|28544715
|2008.06.10 18:30
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|165.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.10 18:50
|165.97
|cancelled
|28544730
|2008.06.10 18:30
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|165.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.10 18:50
|165.97
|cancelled
|28544723
|2008.06.10 18:30
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|165.68
|0.00
|163.88
|2008.06.10 18:50
|165.96
|cancelled
|28552548
|2008.06.10 20:15
|buy stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0241
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 20:36
|1.0228
|cancelled
|28552549
|2008.06.10 20:15
|buy stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0241
|0.0000
|1.0421
|2008.06.10 20:37
|1.0227
|cancelled
|28552551
|2008.06.10 20:15
|buy stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0241
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 20:36
|1.0228
|cancelled
|28558703
|2008.06.10 22:59
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9471
|0.9446
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 00:39
|0.9446
|0.00
|0.00
|5.57
|-125.00
|28558706
|2008.06.10 22:59
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9471
|0.9446
|0.9651
|2008.06.11 00:39
|0.9446
|0.00
|0.00
|5.57
|-125.00
|28558708
|2008.06.10 22:59
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9471
|0.9446
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 00:39
|0.9446
|0.00
|0.00
|5.57
|-125.00
|28559124
|2008.06.10 23:01
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0216
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 23:20
|1.0230
|cancelled
|28559125
|2008.06.10 23:01
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0216
|0.0000
|1.0036
|2008.06.10 23:20
|1.0232
|cancelled
|28559126
|2008.06.10 23:01
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0216
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 23:20
|1.0230
|cancelled
|28560248
|2008.06.10 23:57
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.20
|165.93
|0.00
|2008.06.11 00:45
|165.93
|0.00
|0.00
|6.85
|-125.71
|28560244
|2008.06.10 23:57
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.20
|165.93
|0.00
|2008.06.11 00:45
|165.93
|0.00
|0.00
|6.85
|-125.71
|28560247
|2008.06.10 23:57
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.20
|165.93
|168.00
|2008.06.11 00:45
|165.93
|0.00
|0.00
|6.85
|-125.71
|28562388
|2008.06.11 00:25
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5470
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 00:45
|1.5452
|cancelled
|28562389
|2008.06.11 00:25
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5471
|0.0000
|1.5651
|2008.06.11 00:45
|1.5452
|cancelled
|28562391
|2008.06.11 00:25
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5471
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 00:45
|1.5452
|cancelled
|28563053
|2008.06.11 00:45
|sell stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9442
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 01:07
|0.9458
|cancelled
|28563056
|2008.06.11 00:45
|sell stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9442
|0.0000
|0.9262
|2008.06.11 01:07
|0.9459
|cancelled
|28563058
|2008.06.11 00:45
|sell stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9442
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 01:07
|0.9458
|cancelled
|28563130
|2008.06.11 00:45
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|165.88
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.11 01:06
|165.95
|cancelled
|28563135
|2008.06.11 00:45
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|165.89
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.11 01:06
|165.95
|cancelled
|28563133
|2008.06.11 00:45
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|165.88
|0.00
|164.08
|2008.06.11 01:07
|165.96
|cancelled
|28564877
|2008.06.11 01:45
|buy stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9468
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 02:05
|0.9466
|cancelled
|28564879
|2008.06.11 01:45
|buy stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9468
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 02:05
|0.9466
|cancelled
|28564878
|2008.06.11 01:45
|buy stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9468
|0.0000
|0.9648
|2008.06.11 02:05
|0.9464
|cancelled
|28565715
|2008.06.11 02:22
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.18
|165.94
|167.98
|2008.06.11 02:50
|165.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-111.78
|28565717
|2008.06.11 02:22
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.18
|165.94
|0.00
|2008.06.11 02:50
|165.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-111.78
|28565714
|2008.06.11 02:22
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.18
|165.94
|0.00
|2008.06.11 02:50
|165.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-111.78
|28565813
|2008.06.11 02:22
|buy stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0235
|0.0000
|1.0415
|2008.06.11 02:40
|1.0234
|cancelled
|28565814
|2008.06.11 02:22
|buy stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0235
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 02:40
|1.0232
|cancelled
|28565853
|2008.06.11 02:25
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5473
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 02:46
|1.5461
|cancelled
|28565855
|2008.06.11 02:25
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5473
|0.0000
|1.5653
|2008.06.11 02:46
|1.5460
|cancelled
|28565856
|2008.06.11 02:25
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5473
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 02:46
|1.5461
|cancelled
|28565812
|2008.06.11 02:40
|buy
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0234
|1.0219
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 03:04
|1.0219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.39
|28566886
|2008.06.11 02:50
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5448
|0.0000
|1.5268
|2008.06.11 03:06
|1.5463
|cancelled
|28566883
|2008.06.11 02:50
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5448
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 03:05
|1.5462
|cancelled
|28566887
|2008.06.11 02:50
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5448
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 03:05
|1.5462
|cancelled
|28566935
|2008.06.11 02:50
|sell stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9447
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 03:10
|0.9454
|cancelled
|28566936
|2008.06.11 02:50
|sell stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9447
|0.0000
|0.9267
|2008.06.11 03:10
|0.9453
|cancelled
|28566937
|2008.06.11 02:50
|sell stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9447
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 03:10
|0.9454
|cancelled
|28567582
|2008.06.11 03:05
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0213
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 03:15
|1.0227
|cancelled
|28567583
|2008.06.11 03:05
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0213
|0.0000
|1.0033
|2008.06.11 03:15
|1.0228
|cancelled
|28567585
|2008.06.11 03:05
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0213
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 03:15
|1.0227
|cancelled
|28567604
|2008.06.11 03:05
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.25
|109.25
|106.65
|2008.06.11 03:25
|107.37
|cancelled
|28567606
|2008.06.11 03:05
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.25
|109.25
|0.00
|2008.06.11 03:25
|107.37
|cancelled
|28567605
|2008.06.11 03:05
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.25
|109.25
|105.45
|2008.06.11 03:25
|107.38
|cancelled
|28567619
|2008.06.11 03:06
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|165.86
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.11 03:25
|165.99
|cancelled
|28567621
|2008.06.11 03:06
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|165.86
|0.00
|164.06
|2008.06.11 03:25
|165.98
|cancelled
|28567623
|2008.06.11 03:06
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|165.86
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.11 03:25
|165.99
|cancelled
|28568788
|2008.06.11 03:52
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.20
|166.69
|0.00
|2008.06.11 10:06
|166.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|227.99
|28568783
|2008.06.11 03:52
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.20
|166.69
|0.00
|2008.06.11 10:06
|166.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|227.99
|28568786
|2008.06.11 03:52
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.20
|166.69
|168.00
|2008.06.11 10:06
|166.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|227.99
|28571179
|2008.06.11 04:05
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.51
|105.51
|108.11
|2008.06.11 04:27
|107.39
|cancelled
|28571181
|2008.06.11 04:05
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.51
|105.51
|109.31
|2008.06.11 04:27
|107.40
|cancelled
|28571184
|2008.06.11 04:05
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.51
|105.51
|0.00
|2008.06.11 04:27
|107.39
|cancelled
|28572190
|2008.06.11 04:15
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0411
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 04:37
|1.0415
|cancelled
|28572191
|2008.06.11 04:15
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0411
|0.0000
|1.0231
|2008.06.11 04:39
|1.0416
|cancelled
|28572193
|2008.06.11 04:15
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0411
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 04:37
|1.0415
|cancelled
|28582140
|2008.06.11 07:56
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0436
|1.0436
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 08:22
|1.0436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28582137
|2008.06.11 07:56
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0436
|1.0436
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 08:22
|1.0436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28582139
|2008.06.11 07:56
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0436
|1.0436
|1.0616
|2008.06.11 08:22
|1.0436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28584954
|2008.06.11 08:10
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5452
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 08:30
|1.5476
|cancelled
|28584957
|2008.06.11 08:10
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5452
|0.0000
|1.5272
|2008.06.11 08:30
|1.5476
|cancelled
|28584958
|2008.06.11 08:10
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5452
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 08:30
|1.5475
|cancelled
|28587817
|2008.06.11 08:51
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0224
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 09:10
|1.0229
|cancelled
|28587820
|2008.06.11 08:51
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0224
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 09:10
|1.0229
|cancelled
|28587819
|2008.06.11 08:51
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0224
|0.0000
|1.0044
|2008.06.11 09:10
|1.0227
|cancelled
|28588388
|2008.06.11 09:05
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5487
|1.5495
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 10:11
|1.5495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|28588403
|2008.06.11 09:05
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5488
|1.5495
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 10:11
|1.5495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|28588401
|2008.06.11 09:05
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5488
|1.5495
|1.5668
|2008.06.11 10:11
|1.5495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|28588032
|2008.06.11 09:07
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9453
|0.9470
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 10:55
|0.9470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.00
|28588033
|2008.06.11 09:07
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9453
|0.9470
|0.9633
|2008.06.11 10:55
|0.9470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.00
|28588034
|2008.06.11 09:07
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9453
|0.9470
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 10:55
|0.9470
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|85.00
|28594582
|2008.06.11 09:56
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0408
|1.0425
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 10:09
|1.0425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.23
|28594580
|2008.06.11 09:56
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0408
|1.0425
|1.0228
|2008.06.11 10:09
|1.0425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.23
|28594576
|2008.06.11 09:56
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0408
|1.0425
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 10:09
|1.0425
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-65.23
|28602093
|2008.06.11 10:55
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0429
|1.0404
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 12:09
|1.0404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.15
|28602090
|2008.06.11 10:55
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0429
|1.0404
|1.0609
|2008.06.11 12:09
|1.0404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.15
|28602070
|2008.06.11 10:55
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0429
|1.0404
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 12:09
|1.0404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.15
|28605379
|2008.06.11 11:20
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.11 11:25
|166.53
|cancelled
|28605382
|2008.06.11 11:20
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.12
|0.00
|164.32
|2008.06.11 11:25
|166.53
|cancelled
|28605385
|2008.06.11 11:20
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.11 11:25
|166.53
|cancelled
|28605396
|2008.06.11 11:20
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5452
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 11:30
|1.5482
|cancelled
|28605397
|2008.06.11 11:20
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5452
|0.0000
|1.5272
|2008.06.11 11:30
|1.5483
|cancelled
|28605401
|2008.06.11 11:20
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5452
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 11:30
|1.5482
|cancelled
|28613125
|2008.06.11 12:13
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0399
|1.0347
|1.0219
|2008.06.11 17:49
|1.0347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|251.28
|28613126
|2008.06.11 12:13
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0399
|1.0347
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 17:49
|1.0347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|251.28
|28613123
|2008.06.11 12:13
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.0399
|1.0347
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 17:49
|1.0347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|251.28
|28611056
|2008.06.11 12:14
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.46
|106.89
|0.00
|2008.06.11 18:19
|106.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.65
|28611053
|2008.06.11 12:14
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.46
|106.89
|105.66
|2008.06.11 18:19
|106.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.65
|28611052
|2008.06.11 12:14
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.46
|107.11
|106.86
|2008.06.11 17:06
|106.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.30
|28621911
|2008.06.11 13:25
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.27
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.11 13:45
|166.42
|cancelled
|28621913
|2008.06.11 13:25
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.27
|0.00
|164.47
|2008.06.11 13:45
|166.41
|cancelled
|28621915
|2008.06.11 13:25
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.27
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.11 13:45
|166.41
|cancelled
|28637130
|2008.06.11 15:43
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9462
|0.9481
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 16:37
|0.9481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-95.00
|28637132
|2008.06.11 15:43
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9462
|0.9481
|0.9282
|2008.06.11 16:37
|0.9481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-95.00
|28637133
|2008.06.11 15:43
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9462
|0.9481
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 16:37
|0.9481
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-95.00
|28644929
|2008.06.11 16:44
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9484
|0.9461
|0.9664
|2008.06.11 17:59
|0.9461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-115.00
|28644927
|2008.06.11 16:44
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9484
|0.9461
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 17:59
|0.9461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-115.00
|28644931
|2008.06.11 16:44
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9484
|0.9465
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 17:55
|0.9465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-95.00
|28658960
|2008.06.11 18:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9456
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 18:20
|0.9465
|cancelled
|28658966
|2008.06.11 18:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9456
|0.0000
|0.9276
|2008.06.11 18:20
|0.9466
|cancelled
|28658971
|2008.06.11 18:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9456
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 18:20
|0.9465
|cancelled
|28664420
|2008.06.11 18:37
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9485
|0.9461
|0.9665
|2008.06.11 23:08
|0.9461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|28664428
|2008.06.11 18:37
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9485
|0.9461
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 23:08
|0.9461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-120.00
|28664412
|2008.06.11 18:37
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9487
|0.9461
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 23:08
|0.9461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-130.00
|28674354
|2008.06.11 19:20
|buy stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0195
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 19:41
|1.0185
|cancelled
|28674355
|2008.06.11 19:20
|buy stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0195
|0.0000
|1.0375
|2008.06.11 19:41
|1.0186
|cancelled
|28674356
|2008.06.11 19:20
|buy stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0195
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.11 19:41
|1.0185
|cancelled
|28678470
|2008.06.11 20:12
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.46
|166.09
|168.26
|2008.06.12 04:16
|166.09
|0.00
|0.00
|20.67
|-172.97
|28678475
|2008.06.11 20:12
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.46
|166.09
|0.00
|2008.06.12 04:16
|166.09
|0.00
|0.00
|20.67
|-172.97
|28678466
|2008.06.11 20:13
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.47
|166.09
|0.00
|2008.06.12 04:16
|166.09
|0.00
|0.00
|20.67
|-177.64
|28681145
|2008.06.11 20:58
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.13
|107.52
|107.73
|2008.06.12 14:31
|107.73
|0.00
|0.00
|2.11
|111.39
|28681150
|2008.06.11 20:58
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.13
|107.79
|0.00
|2008.06.12 15:49
|107.79
|0.00
|0.00
|2.11
|122.46
|28681149
|2008.06.11 20:58
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.13
|107.79
|108.93
|2008.06.12 15:49
|107.79
|0.00
|0.00
|2.11
|122.46
|28689005
|2008.06.11 23:50
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5542
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 00:10
|1.5550
|cancelled
|28689006
|2008.06.11 23:50
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5542
|0.0000
|1.5362
|2008.06.12 00:10
|1.5551
|cancelled
|28689007
|2008.06.11 23:50
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5542
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 00:10
|1.5550
|cancelled
|28691303
|2008.06.12 00:35
|buy stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9485
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 00:55
|0.9480
|cancelled
|28691304
|2008.06.12 00:35
|buy stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9484
|0.0000
|0.9664
|2008.06.12 00:56
|0.9481
|cancelled
|28691306
|2008.06.12 00:35
|buy stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9484
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 00:55
|0.9480
|cancelled
|28693467
|2008.06.12 01:56
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9469
|0.9468
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 04:21
|0.9468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|28693465
|2008.06.12 01:56
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9469
|0.9468
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 04:21
|0.9468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|28693466
|2008.06.12 01:56
|sell
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9469
|0.9468
|0.9289
|2008.06.12 04:21
|0.9468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|28695447
|2008.06.12 02:50
|buy stop
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5571
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 03:11
|1.5559
|cancelled
|28695448
|2008.06.12 02:50
|buy stop
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5571
|0.0000
|1.5751
|2008.06.12 03:12
|1.5558
|cancelled
|28695449
|2008.06.12 02:50
|buy stop
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5571
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 03:11
|1.5559
|cancelled
|28696741
|2008.06.12 03:32
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5546
|1.5498
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 05:07
|1.5498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|192.00
|28696743
|2008.06.12 03:32
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5546
|1.5498
|1.5366
|2008.06.12 05:07
|1.5498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|192.00
|28696744
|2008.06.12 03:32
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5546
|1.5498
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 05:07
|1.5498
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|192.00
|28698612
|2008.06.12 03:55
|buy stop
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0327
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 04:16
|1.0323
|cancelled
|28698614
|2008.06.12 03:55
|buy stop
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0327
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 04:16
|1.0323
|cancelled
|28698613
|2008.06.12 03:55
|buy stop
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0327
|0.0000
|1.0507
|2008.06.12 04:16
|1.0324
|cancelled
|28706937
|2008.06.12 05:10
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.37
|166.07
|0.00
|2008.06.12 05:33
|166.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-139.94
|28706934
|2008.06.12 05:10
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.37
|166.07
|0.00
|2008.06.12 05:33
|166.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-139.94
|28706936
|2008.06.12 05:10
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.37
|166.07
|168.17
|2008.06.12 05:33
|166.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-139.94
|28750338
|2008.06.12 12:15
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.15
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.12 12:35
|165.99
|cancelled
|28750343
|2008.06.12 12:15
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.15
|0.00
|167.95
|2008.06.12 12:36
|165.98
|cancelled
|28750350
|2008.06.12 12:15
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.15
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.12 12:35
|165.99
|cancelled
|28758517
|2008.06.12 13:40
|buy stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9379
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 14:00
|0.9371
|cancelled
|28758523
|2008.06.12 13:40
|buy stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9379
|0.0000
|0.9559
|2008.06.12 14:00
|0.9372
|cancelled
|28758525
|2008.06.12 13:40
|buy stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9379
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 14:00
|0.9371
|cancelled
|28764110
|2008.06.12 14:36
|sell stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9333
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 14:55
|0.9342
|cancelled
|28764123
|2008.06.12 14:36
|sell stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9333
|0.0000
|0.9153
|2008.06.12 14:55
|0.9343
|cancelled
|28764127
|2008.06.12 14:36
|sell stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9333
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 14:55
|0.9342
|cancelled
|28784139
|2008.06.12 16:40
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0231
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 17:00
|1.0264
|cancelled
|28784144
|2008.06.12 16:40
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0231
|0.0000
|1.0051
|2008.06.12 17:00
|1.0263
|cancelled
|28784145
|2008.06.12 16:40
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0231
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 17:00
|1.0264
|cancelled
|28788916
|2008.06.12 17:20
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5437
|1.5399
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 19:43
|1.5399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-190.00
|28788919
|2008.06.12 17:20
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5437
|1.5399
|1.5617
|2008.06.12 19:43
|1.5399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-190.00
|28788921
|2008.06.12 17:20
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5438
|1.5399
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 19:43
|1.5399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-195.00
|28798322
|2008.06.12 18:56
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0442
|1.0414
|1.0262
|2008.06.13 00:53
|1.0414
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|107.51
|28798319
|2008.06.12 18:56
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0442
|1.0413
|0.0000
|2008.06.13 00:53
|1.0413
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|111.40
|28798324
|2008.06.12 18:56
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.0442
|1.0414
|0.0000
|2008.06.13 00:53
|1.0414
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|107.51
|28805096
|2008.06.12 20:20
|buy stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9357
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 20:46
|0.9345
|cancelled
|28805097
|2008.06.12 20:20
|buy stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9356
|0.0000
|0.9536
|2008.06.12 20:47
|0.9344
|cancelled
|28805098
|2008.06.12 20:20
|buy stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9356
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 20:46
|0.9345
|cancelled
|28807205
|2008.06.12 21:05
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.12 21:25
|166.38
|cancelled
|28807213
|2008.06.12 21:05
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.18
|0.00
|164.38
|2008.06.12 21:25
|166.38
|cancelled
|28807218
|2008.06.12 21:05
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.12 21:25
|166.36
|cancelled
|28807251
|2008.06.12 21:05
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5432
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 21:25
|1.5420
|cancelled
|28807254
|2008.06.12 21:05
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5432
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.12 21:25
|1.5420
|cancelled
|28807253
|2008.06.12 21:05
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5432
|0.0000
|1.5612
|2008.06.12 21:26
|1.5419
|cancelled
|28812428
|2008.06.12 23:17
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.60
|166.70
|0.00
|2008.06.13 01:53
|166.70
|0.00
|0.00
|6.84
|46.39
|28812426
|2008.06.12 23:17
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.60
|166.70
|0.00
|2008.06.13 01:53
|166.70
|0.00
|0.00
|6.84
|46.39
|28812427
|2008.06.12 23:17
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.60
|166.70
|168.40
|2008.06.13 01:53
|166.70
|0.00
|0.00
|6.84
|46.39
|
|0.00
|0.00
|116.22
|-6 374.92
|Closed P/L:
|-6 258.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28829708
|2008.06.13 04:22
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.74
|109.74
|107.14
|
|108.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.18
|-92.39
|28829711
|2008.06.13 04:22
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.74
|109.74
|105.94
|
|108.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.18
|-92.39
|28829714
|2008.06.13 04:22
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|107.74
|109.74
|0.00
|
|108.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.18
|-92.39
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.54
|-277.17
|
|Floating P/L:
|-280.71
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|28873955
|2008.06.13 12:28
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.62
|0.00
|0.00
|
|166.28
|euroform V 3.0_-1685128240
|28873965
|2008.06.13 12:28
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.62
|0.00
|168.42
|
|166.28
|euroform V 3.0_-1685128240
|28873976
|2008.06.13 12:28
|buy stop
|0.50
|eurjpy
|166.62
|0.00
|0.00
|
|166.28
|euroform V 3.0_-1685128240
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-6 258.70
|Floating P/L:
|-280.71
|Margin:
|300.00
|Balance:
|16 051.84
|Equity:
|15 771.13
|Free Margin:
|15 471.13