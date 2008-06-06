FXDD

Account: 5457884 Name: Joe Bloggs Currency: USD 2008 June 13, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
282047822008.06.06 09:05buy0.20usdjpy106.24106.570.002008.06.10 04:55106.570.000.001.2661.93
282888092008.06.09 00:12buy0.60eurusd1.57921.57670.00002008.06.09 03:241.57670.000.000.00-150.00
282887852008.06.09 00:12buy0.60eurusd1.57921.57670.00002008.06.09 03:241.57670.000.000.00-150.00
282887992008.06.09 00:14buy0.60eurusd1.57931.57671.59732008.06.09 03:241.57670.000.000.00-156.00
282980632008.06.09 02:50sell stop0.60audusd0.96120.00000.00002008.06.09 03:100.9619cancelled
282980642008.06.09 02:50sell stop0.60audusd0.96120.00000.94322008.06.09 03:110.9618cancelled
282980652008.06.09 02:50sell stop0.60audusd0.96120.00000.00002008.06.09 03:100.9619cancelled
283012412008.06.09 03:32buy0.70eurjpy165.79166.09167.592008.06.09 05:37166.090.000.000.00199.50
283012422008.06.09 03:32buy0.70eurjpy165.79166.090.002008.06.09 05:37166.090.000.000.00199.50
283012402008.06.09 03:33buy0.70eurjpy165.80166.090.002008.06.09 05:37166.090.000.000.00192.85
283020832008.06.09 03:47buy0.60usdchf1.02061.02090.00002008.06.09 08:451.02090.000.000.0017.63
283020852008.06.09 03:47buy0.60usdchf1.02061.02081.03862008.06.09 08:461.02080.000.000.0011.76
283020882008.06.09 03:47buy0.60usdchf1.02061.02070.00002008.06.09 08:461.02070.000.000.005.88
283025392008.06.09 03:55sell stop0.60eurusd1.57610.00000.00002008.06.09 04:151.5779cancelled
283025402008.06.09 03:55sell stop0.60eurusd1.57610.00001.55812008.06.09 04:151.5778cancelled
283025412008.06.09 03:55sell stop0.60eurusd1.57610.00000.00002008.06.09 04:151.5779cancelled
283034692008.06.09 04:10buy stop0.60audusd0.96370.00000.00002008.06.09 04:300.9625cancelled
283034732008.06.09 04:10buy stop0.60audusd0.96370.00000.98172008.06.09 04:300.9625cancelled
283034752008.06.09 04:10buy stop0.60audusd0.96370.00000.00002008.06.09 04:300.9625cancelled
283086612008.06.09 05:17sell0.60audusd0.96110.96230.94312008.06.09 08:470.96230.000.000.00-72.00
283086652008.06.09 05:17sell0.60audusd0.96110.96230.00002008.06.09 08:470.96230.000.000.00-72.00
283086592008.06.09 05:17sell0.60audusd0.96110.96230.00002008.06.09 08:470.96230.000.000.00-72.00
283185952008.06.09 08:46buy0.60eurusd1.57861.57691.59662008.06.09 09:081.57690.000.000.00-102.00
283185972008.06.09 08:46buy0.60eurusd1.57861.57690.00002008.06.09 09:081.57690.000.000.00-102.00
283185942008.06.09 08:46buy0.60eurusd1.57861.57690.00002008.06.09 09:081.57690.000.000.00-102.00
283194662008.06.09 09:03sell0.60eurjpy165.88166.12164.082008.06.09 09:35166.120.000.000.00-136.80
283194642008.06.09 09:03sell0.60eurjpy165.88166.120.002008.06.09 09:35166.120.000.000.00-136.80
283194692008.06.09 09:03sell0.60eurjpy165.88166.120.002008.06.09 09:35166.120.000.000.00-136.80
283203672008.06.09 09:05sell stop0.60usdchf1.01960.00000.00002008.06.09 09:201.0213cancelled
283203682008.06.09 09:05sell stop0.60usdchf1.01960.00001.00162008.06.09 09:201.0212cancelled
283203692008.06.09 09:05sell stop0.60usdchf1.01960.00000.00002008.06.09 09:201.0213cancelled
283207012008.06.09 09:10sell stop0.60eurusd1.57640.00000.00002008.06.09 09:301.5768cancelled
283207062008.06.09 09:10sell stop0.60eurusd1.57640.00000.00002008.06.09 09:301.5768cancelled
283207042008.06.09 09:10sell stop0.60eurusd1.57640.00001.55842008.06.09 09:301.5769cancelled
283228202008.06.09 09:44sell0.60usdchf1.01891.01800.00002008.06.09 10:021.01800.000.000.0053.05
283228272008.06.09 09:44sell0.60usdchf1.01891.01801.00092008.06.09 10:021.01800.000.000.0053.05
283228282008.06.09 09:44sell0.60usdchf1.01891.01800.00002008.06.09 10:021.01800.000.000.0053.05
283233142008.06.09 09:45buy0.70eurusd1.57921.58221.59722008.06.09 11:051.58220.000.000.00210.00
283233182008.06.09 09:45buy0.70eurusd1.57921.58220.00002008.06.09 11:051.58220.000.000.00210.00
283233102008.06.09 09:45buy0.70eurusd1.57921.58220.00002008.06.09 11:051.58220.000.000.00210.00
283262922008.06.09 10:02buy0.60eurjpy166.23166.230.002008.06.09 10:22166.230.000.000.000.00
283262752008.06.09 10:02buy0.60eurjpy166.23166.23168.032008.06.09 10:18166.230.000.000.000.00
283262382008.06.09 10:02buy0.60eurjpy166.24166.380.002008.06.09 10:31166.380.000.000.0079.92
283390002008.06.09 11:25buy stop0.70usdcad1.01880.00000.00002008.06.09 11:451.0184cancelled
283390022008.06.09 11:25buy stop0.70usdcad1.01880.00001.03682008.06.09 11:451.0184cancelled
283390042008.06.09 11:25buy stop0.70usdcad1.01880.00000.00002008.06.09 11:451.0184cancelled
283489522008.06.09 12:10buy stop0.70usdchf1.02190.00000.00002008.06.09 12:301.0204cancelled
283489552008.06.09 12:10buy stop0.70usdchf1.02190.00001.03992008.06.09 12:301.0205cancelled
283489592008.06.09 12:16buy0.70usdchf1.02181.01890.00002008.06.09 12:561.01890.000.000.00-199.23
283514262008.06.09 12:30sell stop0.70audusd0.96000.00000.00002008.06.09 12:500.9611cancelled
283514302008.06.09 12:30sell stop0.70audusd0.96000.00000.94202008.06.09 12:500.9611cancelled
283514312008.06.09 12:30sell stop0.70audusd0.96000.00000.00002008.06.09 12:500.9611cancelled
283554322008.06.09 13:06sell0.70usdchf1.01821.02131.00022008.06.09 15:041.02130.000.000.00-212.47
283554302008.06.09 13:06sell0.70usdchf1.01821.02130.00002008.06.09 15:041.02130.000.000.00-212.47
283554332008.06.09 13:06sell0.70usdchf1.01821.02130.00002008.06.09 15:041.02130.000.000.00-212.47
283550062008.06.09 13:06buy0.70audusd0.96310.96100.00002008.06.09 15:070.96100.000.000.00-147.00
283549912008.06.09 13:06buy0.70audusd0.96310.96100.00002008.06.09 15:070.96100.000.000.00-147.00
283550002008.06.09 13:06buy0.70audusd0.96310.96100.98112008.06.09 15:070.96100.000.000.00-147.00
283613762008.06.09 14:05sell stop0.60eurusd1.57730.00000.00002008.06.09 14:251.5801cancelled
283613822008.06.09 14:05sell stop0.60eurusd1.57730.00000.00002008.06.09 14:251.5800cancelled
283613802008.06.09 14:05sell stop0.60eurusd1.57730.00001.55932008.06.09 14:251.5799cancelled
283741242008.06.09 15:58sell0.70eurjpy166.77166.920.002008.06.09 16:00166.920.000.000.00-99.13
283741342008.06.09 15:58sell0.70eurjpy166.77166.920.002008.06.09 16:00166.920.000.000.00-99.13
283741272008.06.09 15:58sell0.70eurjpy166.77166.92164.972008.06.09 16:00166.920.000.000.00-99.13
283778972008.06.09 16:10sell stop0.70usdcad1.01910.00000.00002008.06.09 16:251.0215cancelled
283779022008.06.09 16:10sell stop0.70usdcad1.01910.00001.00112008.06.09 16:251.0213cancelled
283779052008.06.09 16:10sell stop0.70usdcad1.01910.00000.00002008.06.09 16:251.0214cancelled
284037242008.06.09 18:18buy0.70eurjpy166.96166.50168.762008.06.09 19:55166.500.000.000.00-303.03
284037252008.06.09 18:18buy0.70eurjpy166.96166.500.002008.06.09 19:55166.500.000.000.00-303.03
284037232008.06.09 18:18buy0.70eurjpy166.96166.500.002008.06.09 19:55166.500.000.000.00-303.03
284089192008.06.09 19:20sell stop0.60usdcad1.02050.00000.00002008.06.09 19:401.0216cancelled
284089232008.06.09 19:20sell stop0.60usdcad1.02050.00001.00252008.06.09 19:411.0217cancelled
284089242008.06.09 19:20sell stop0.60usdcad1.02050.00000.00002008.06.09 19:401.0216cancelled
284221672008.06.09 21:15sell stop0.60usdchf1.02420.00000.00002008.06.09 21:351.0260cancelled
284221682008.06.09 21:15sell stop0.60usdchf1.02420.00001.00622008.06.09 21:351.0258cancelled
284221702008.06.09 21:15sell stop0.60usdchf1.02420.00000.00002008.06.09 21:351.0260cancelled
284264112008.06.09 22:46buy0.60usdchf1.02931.03151.04732008.06.10 03:551.03150.000.00-0.88127.97
284264102008.06.09 22:46buy0.60usdchf1.02921.03150.00002008.06.10 03:551.03150.000.00-0.88133.79
284264132008.06.09 22:46buy0.60usdchf1.02931.03150.00002008.06.10 03:551.03150.000.00-0.88127.97
284290672008.06.09 23:47buy0.60usdcad1.02381.02180.00002008.06.10 01:001.02180.000.00-2.06-117.44
284290692008.06.09 23:47buy0.60usdcad1.02381.02181.04182008.06.10 01:001.02180.000.00-2.06-117.44
284290702008.06.09 23:47buy0.60usdcad1.02381.02180.00002008.06.10 01:001.02180.000.00-2.06-117.44
284321812008.06.10 00:16buy0.60eurjpy166.37166.430.002008.06.10 04:17166.430.000.000.0033.75
284321832008.06.10 00:16buy0.60eurjpy166.37166.410.002008.06.10 04:17166.410.000.000.0022.50
284321822008.06.10 00:16buy0.60eurjpy166.37166.43168.172008.06.10 04:17166.430.000.000.0033.75
284341892008.06.10 01:16buy stop0.50audusd0.95130.00000.00002008.06.10 01:360.9510cancelled
284341852008.06.10 01:21buy0.50audusd0.95120.95120.00002008.06.10 02:500.95120.000.000.000.00
284341882008.06.10 01:21buy0.50audusd0.95120.95120.96922008.06.10 02:500.95120.000.000.000.00
284346292008.06.10 01:30sell stop0.50usdcad1.02140.00000.00002008.06.10 01:501.0222cancelled
284346302008.06.10 01:31sell stop0.50usdcad1.02140.00001.00342008.06.10 01:501.0220cancelled
284346312008.06.10 01:31sell stop0.50usdcad1.02140.00000.00002008.06.10 01:501.0222cancelled
284414472008.06.10 03:21sell0.60audusd0.94790.94970.00002008.06.10 03:580.94970.000.000.00-108.00
284414502008.06.10 03:21sell0.60audusd0.94790.94970.92992008.06.10 03:580.94970.000.000.00-108.00
284414542008.06.10 03:21sell0.60audusd0.94790.94970.00002008.06.10 03:580.94970.000.000.00-108.00
284438622008.06.10 03:27buy0.50usdcad1.02431.02481.04232008.06.10 09:021.02480.000.000.0024.40
284438642008.06.10 03:27buy0.50usdcad1.02431.02480.00002008.06.10 09:021.02480.000.000.0024.40
284438582008.06.10 03:27buy0.50usdcad1.02431.02490.00002008.06.10 09:021.02490.000.000.0029.27
284524072008.06.10 05:00buy stop0.60audusd0.95090.00000.00002008.06.10 05:200.9493cancelled
284524092008.06.10 05:00buy stop0.60audusd0.95090.00000.96892008.06.10 05:200.9494cancelled
284524102008.06.10 05:00buy stop0.60audusd0.95090.00000.00002008.06.10 05:200.9493cancelled
284591452008.06.10 06:46sell stop0.60audusd0.94790.00000.00002008.06.10 07:060.9484cancelled
284591502008.06.10 06:46sell stop0.60audusd0.94790.00000.92992008.06.10 07:060.9482cancelled
284591542008.06.10 06:46sell stop0.60audusd0.94790.00000.00002008.06.10 07:060.9484cancelled
284636142008.06.10 08:08sell0.20usdjpy106.62106.59106.022008.06.10 09:57106.590.000.000.005.63
284636202008.06.10 08:08sell0.20usdjpy106.62106.59104.822008.06.10 09:57106.590.000.000.005.63
284636302008.06.10 08:08sell0.20usdjpy106.62106.590.002008.06.10 09:57106.590.000.000.005.63
284635962008.06.10 08:08buy0.60eurusd1.56131.55860.00002008.06.10 08:191.55860.000.000.00-162.00
284635862008.06.10 08:08buy0.60eurusd1.56131.55861.57932008.06.10 08:191.55860.000.000.00-162.00
284635652008.06.10 08:08buy0.60eurusd1.56131.55860.00002008.06.10 08:191.55860.000.000.00-162.00
284636892008.06.10 08:08sell0.60usdchf1.02901.03090.00002008.06.10 08:211.03090.000.000.00-110.58
284636862008.06.10 08:08sell0.60usdchf1.02901.03091.01102008.06.10 08:211.03090.000.000.00-110.58
284636822008.06.10 08:08sell0.60usdchf1.02901.03090.00002008.06.10 08:211.03090.000.000.00-110.58
284637112008.06.10 08:13buy0.60audusd0.95030.94820.00002008.06.10 08:580.94820.000.000.00-126.00
284637302008.06.10 08:13buy0.60audusd0.95030.94820.00002008.06.10 08:580.94820.000.000.00-126.00
284637162008.06.10 08:13buy0.60audusd0.95030.94820.96832008.06.10 08:580.94820.000.000.00-126.00
284636542008.06.10 08:13buy0.60eurjpy166.60166.29168.402008.06.10 08:36166.290.000.000.00-174.36
284636492008.06.10 08:13buy0.60eurjpy166.60166.290.002008.06.10 08:36166.290.000.000.00-174.36
284636692008.06.10 08:13buy0.60eurjpy166.61166.290.002008.06.10 08:36166.290.000.000.00-179.98
284663482008.06.10 08:27sell0.50eurusd1.55821.55301.54022008.06.10 14:261.55300.000.000.00260.00
284663462008.06.10 08:27sell0.50eurusd1.55821.55300.00002008.06.10 14:261.55300.000.000.00260.00
284663492008.06.10 08:27sell0.50eurusd1.55821.55300.00002008.06.10 14:261.55300.000.000.00260.00
284667922008.06.10 08:30buy stop0.40usdchf1.03230.00000.00002008.06.10 08:501.0317cancelled
284667942008.06.10 08:30buy stop0.40usdchf1.03230.00001.05032008.06.10 08:501.0318cancelled
284667962008.06.10 08:30buy stop0.40usdchf1.03230.00000.00002008.06.10 08:501.0317cancelled
284743562008.06.10 09:50sell stop0.50usdchf1.02930.00000.00002008.06.10 10:051.0323cancelled
284743572008.06.10 09:50sell stop0.50usdchf1.02930.00001.01132008.06.10 10:051.0320cancelled
284743642008.06.10 09:50sell stop0.50usdchf1.02930.00000.00002008.06.10 10:051.0323cancelled
284760892008.06.10 10:00sell stop0.50eurjpy166.020.000.002008.06.10 10:20166.19cancelled
284761022008.06.10 10:00sell stop0.50eurjpy166.020.00164.222008.06.10 10:20166.17cancelled
284761062008.06.10 10:00sell stop0.50eurjpy166.020.000.002008.06.10 10:20166.19cancelled
284777242008.06.10 10:05sell stop0.50audusd0.94750.00000.92952008.06.10 10:250.9488cancelled
284777212008.06.10 10:05sell stop0.50audusd0.94750.00000.00002008.06.10 10:250.9487cancelled
284777272008.06.10 10:05sell stop0.50audusd0.94750.00000.00002008.06.10 10:250.9487cancelled
284798742008.06.10 10:15sell stop0.50usdchf1.02920.00000.00002008.06.10 10:301.0331cancelled
284798772008.06.10 10:15sell stop0.50usdchf1.02920.00001.01122008.06.10 10:301.0331cancelled
284798792008.06.10 10:15sell stop0.50usdchf1.02920.00000.00002008.06.10 10:301.0333cancelled
284988462008.06.10 12:31buy0.20usdjpy106.85106.91108.652008.06.10 16:24106.910.000.000.0011.22
284988442008.06.10 12:31buy0.20usdjpy106.85106.91107.452008.06.10 16:24106.910.000.000.0011.22
284988472008.06.10 12:31buy0.20usdjpy106.85106.910.002008.06.10 16:24106.910.000.000.0011.22
285081782008.06.10 13:37buy0.60audusd0.95040.94780.96842008.06.10 16:080.94780.000.000.00-156.00
285081802008.06.10 13:37buy0.60audusd0.95040.94780.00002008.06.10 16:080.94780.000.000.00-156.00
285081762008.06.10 13:38buy0.60audusd0.95050.94780.00002008.06.10 16:080.94780.000.000.00-162.00
285238792008.06.10 16:12sell0.60usdcad1.02041.02311.00242008.06.10 18:251.02310.000.000.00-158.34
285238692008.06.10 16:12sell0.60usdcad1.02041.02310.00002008.06.10 18:251.02310.000.000.00-158.34
285238852008.06.10 16:12sell0.60usdcad1.02041.02310.00002008.06.10 18:251.02310.000.000.00-158.34
285269702008.06.10 16:22sell0.50audusd0.94590.94880.92792008.06.10 17:020.94880.000.000.00-145.00
285269732008.06.10 16:22sell0.50audusd0.94590.94880.00002008.06.10 17:020.94880.000.000.00-145.00
285269682008.06.10 16:22sell0.50audusd0.94590.94880.00002008.06.10 17:020.94880.000.000.00-145.00
285299832008.06.10 16:40buy stop0.50eurjpy166.000.000.002008.06.10 17:00165.88cancelled
285299852008.06.10 16:40buy stop0.50eurjpy166.000.00167.802008.06.10 17:00165.87cancelled
285299862008.06.10 16:40buy stop0.50eurjpy166.000.000.002008.06.10 17:00165.87cancelled
285321322008.06.10 17:02buy0.50eurusd1.55301.54940.00002008.06.10 17:561.54940.000.000.00-180.00
285321162008.06.10 17:02buy0.50eurusd1.55301.54940.00002008.06.10 17:561.54940.000.000.00-180.00
285321252008.06.10 17:02buy0.50eurusd1.55301.54941.57102008.06.10 17:561.54940.000.000.00-180.00
285329492008.06.10 17:05buy0.50audusd0.95060.94760.00002008.06.10 17:550.94760.000.000.00-150.00
285329472008.06.10 17:05buy0.50audusd0.95060.94760.96862008.06.10 17:550.94760.000.000.00-150.00
285329442008.06.10 17:05buy0.50audusd0.95060.94760.00002008.06.10 17:550.94760.000.000.00-150.00
285407022008.06.10 18:00sell stop0.50eurusd1.54730.00000.00002008.06.10 18:201.5489cancelled
285407642008.06.10 18:00sell stop0.50eurusd1.54720.00001.52922008.06.10 18:201.5488cancelled
285407892008.06.10 18:00sell stop0.50eurusd1.54730.00000.00002008.06.10 18:201.5489cancelled
285447152008.06.10 18:30sell stop0.50eurjpy165.680.000.002008.06.10 18:50165.97cancelled
285447302008.06.10 18:30sell stop0.50eurjpy165.680.000.002008.06.10 18:50165.97cancelled
285447232008.06.10 18:30sell stop0.50eurjpy165.680.00163.882008.06.10 18:50165.96cancelled
285525482008.06.10 20:15buy stop0.50usdcad1.02410.00000.00002008.06.10 20:361.0228cancelled
285525492008.06.10 20:15buy stop0.50usdcad1.02410.00001.04212008.06.10 20:371.0227cancelled
285525512008.06.10 20:15buy stop0.50usdcad1.02410.00000.00002008.06.10 20:361.0228cancelled
285587032008.06.10 22:59buy0.50audusd0.94710.94460.00002008.06.11 00:390.94460.000.005.57-125.00
285587062008.06.10 22:59buy0.50audusd0.94710.94460.96512008.06.11 00:390.94460.000.005.57-125.00
285587082008.06.10 22:59buy0.50audusd0.94710.94460.00002008.06.11 00:390.94460.000.005.57-125.00
285591242008.06.10 23:01sell stop0.50usdcad1.02160.00000.00002008.06.10 23:201.0230cancelled
285591252008.06.10 23:01sell stop0.50usdcad1.02160.00001.00362008.06.10 23:201.0232cancelled
285591262008.06.10 23:01sell stop0.50usdcad1.02160.00000.00002008.06.10 23:201.0230cancelled
285602482008.06.10 23:57buy0.50eurjpy166.20165.930.002008.06.11 00:45165.930.000.006.85-125.71
285602442008.06.10 23:57buy0.50eurjpy166.20165.930.002008.06.11 00:45165.930.000.006.85-125.71
285602472008.06.10 23:57buy0.50eurjpy166.20165.93168.002008.06.11 00:45165.930.000.006.85-125.71
285623882008.06.11 00:25buy stop0.50eurusd1.54700.00000.00002008.06.11 00:451.5452cancelled
285623892008.06.11 00:25buy stop0.50eurusd1.54710.00001.56512008.06.11 00:451.5452cancelled
285623912008.06.11 00:25buy stop0.50eurusd1.54710.00000.00002008.06.11 00:451.5452cancelled
285630532008.06.11 00:45sell stop0.50audusd0.94420.00000.00002008.06.11 01:070.9458cancelled
285630562008.06.11 00:45sell stop0.50audusd0.94420.00000.92622008.06.11 01:070.9459cancelled
285630582008.06.11 00:45sell stop0.50audusd0.94420.00000.00002008.06.11 01:070.9458cancelled
285631302008.06.11 00:45sell stop0.50eurjpy165.880.000.002008.06.11 01:06165.95cancelled
285631352008.06.11 00:45sell stop0.50eurjpy165.890.000.002008.06.11 01:06165.95cancelled
285631332008.06.11 00:45sell stop0.50eurjpy165.880.00164.082008.06.11 01:07165.96cancelled
285648772008.06.11 01:45buy stop0.50audusd0.94680.00000.00002008.06.11 02:050.9466cancelled
285648792008.06.11 01:45buy stop0.50audusd0.94680.00000.00002008.06.11 02:050.9466cancelled
285648782008.06.11 01:45buy stop0.50audusd0.94680.00000.96482008.06.11 02:050.9464cancelled
285657152008.06.11 02:22buy0.50eurjpy166.18165.94167.982008.06.11 02:50165.940.000.000.00-111.78
285657172008.06.11 02:22buy0.50eurjpy166.18165.940.002008.06.11 02:50165.940.000.000.00-111.78
285657142008.06.11 02:22buy0.50eurjpy166.18165.940.002008.06.11 02:50165.940.000.000.00-111.78
285658132008.06.11 02:22buy stop0.50usdcad1.02350.00001.04152008.06.11 02:401.0234cancelled
285658142008.06.11 02:22buy stop0.50usdcad1.02350.00000.00002008.06.11 02:401.0232cancelled
285658532008.06.11 02:25buy stop0.50eurusd1.54730.00000.00002008.06.11 02:461.5461cancelled
285658552008.06.11 02:25buy stop0.50eurusd1.54730.00001.56532008.06.11 02:461.5460cancelled
285658562008.06.11 02:25buy stop0.50eurusd1.54730.00000.00002008.06.11 02:461.5461cancelled
285658122008.06.11 02:40buy0.50usdcad1.02341.02190.00002008.06.11 03:041.02190.000.000.00-73.39
285668862008.06.11 02:50sell stop0.50eurusd1.54480.00001.52682008.06.11 03:061.5463cancelled
285668832008.06.11 02:50sell stop0.50eurusd1.54480.00000.00002008.06.11 03:051.5462cancelled
285668872008.06.11 02:50sell stop0.50eurusd1.54480.00000.00002008.06.11 03:051.5462cancelled
285669352008.06.11 02:50sell stop0.50audusd0.94470.00000.00002008.06.11 03:100.9454cancelled
285669362008.06.11 02:50sell stop0.50audusd0.94470.00000.92672008.06.11 03:100.9453cancelled
285669372008.06.11 02:50sell stop0.50audusd0.94470.00000.00002008.06.11 03:100.9454cancelled
285675822008.06.11 03:05sell stop0.50usdcad1.02130.00000.00002008.06.11 03:151.0227cancelled
285675832008.06.11 03:05sell stop0.50usdcad1.02130.00001.00332008.06.11 03:151.0228cancelled
285675852008.06.11 03:05sell stop0.50usdcad1.02130.00000.00002008.06.11 03:151.0227cancelled
285676042008.06.11 03:05sell stop0.20usdjpy107.25109.25106.652008.06.11 03:25107.37cancelled
285676062008.06.11 03:05sell stop0.20usdjpy107.25109.250.002008.06.11 03:25107.37cancelled
285676052008.06.11 03:05sell stop0.20usdjpy107.25109.25105.452008.06.11 03:25107.38cancelled
285676192008.06.11 03:06sell stop0.50eurjpy165.860.000.002008.06.11 03:25165.99cancelled
285676212008.06.11 03:06sell stop0.50eurjpy165.860.00164.062008.06.11 03:25165.98cancelled
285676232008.06.11 03:06sell stop0.50eurjpy165.860.000.002008.06.11 03:25165.99cancelled
285687882008.06.11 03:52buy0.50eurjpy166.20166.690.002008.06.11 10:06166.690.000.000.00227.99
285687832008.06.11 03:52buy0.50eurjpy166.20166.690.002008.06.11 10:06166.690.000.000.00227.99
285687862008.06.11 03:52buy0.50eurjpy166.20166.69168.002008.06.11 10:06166.690.000.000.00227.99
285711792008.06.11 04:05buy stop0.20usdjpy107.51105.51108.112008.06.11 04:27107.39cancelled
285711812008.06.11 04:05buy stop0.20usdjpy107.51105.51109.312008.06.11 04:27107.40cancelled
285711842008.06.11 04:05buy stop0.20usdjpy107.51105.510.002008.06.11 04:27107.39cancelled
285721902008.06.11 04:15sell stop0.50usdchf1.04110.00000.00002008.06.11 04:371.0415cancelled
285721912008.06.11 04:15sell stop0.50usdchf1.04110.00001.02312008.06.11 04:391.0416cancelled
285721932008.06.11 04:15sell stop0.50usdchf1.04110.00000.00002008.06.11 04:371.0415cancelled
285821402008.06.11 07:56buy0.50usdchf1.04361.04360.00002008.06.11 08:221.04360.000.000.000.00
285821372008.06.11 07:56buy0.50usdchf1.04361.04360.00002008.06.11 08:221.04360.000.000.000.00
285821392008.06.11 07:56buy0.50usdchf1.04361.04361.06162008.06.11 08:221.04360.000.000.000.00
285849542008.06.11 08:10sell stop0.50eurusd1.54520.00000.00002008.06.11 08:301.5476cancelled
285849572008.06.11 08:10sell stop0.50eurusd1.54520.00001.52722008.06.11 08:301.5476cancelled
285849582008.06.11 08:10sell stop0.50eurusd1.54520.00000.00002008.06.11 08:301.5475cancelled
285878172008.06.11 08:51sell stop0.50usdcad1.02240.00000.00002008.06.11 09:101.0229cancelled
285878202008.06.11 08:51sell stop0.50usdcad1.02240.00000.00002008.06.11 09:101.0229cancelled
285878192008.06.11 08:51sell stop0.50usdcad1.02240.00001.00442008.06.11 09:101.0227cancelled
285883882008.06.11 09:05buy0.50eurusd1.54871.54950.00002008.06.11 10:111.54950.000.000.0040.00
285884032008.06.11 09:05buy0.50eurusd1.54881.54950.00002008.06.11 10:111.54950.000.000.0035.00
285884012008.06.11 09:05buy0.50eurusd1.54881.54951.56682008.06.11 10:111.54950.000.000.0035.00
285880322008.06.11 09:07buy0.50audusd0.94530.94700.00002008.06.11 10:550.94700.000.000.0085.00
285880332008.06.11 09:07buy0.50audusd0.94530.94700.96332008.06.11 10:550.94700.000.000.0085.00
285880342008.06.11 09:07buy0.50audusd0.94530.94700.00002008.06.11 10:550.94700.000.000.0085.00
285945822008.06.11 09:56sell0.40usdchf1.04081.04250.00002008.06.11 10:091.04250.000.000.00-65.23
285945802008.06.11 09:56sell0.40usdchf1.04081.04251.02282008.06.11 10:091.04250.000.000.00-65.23
285945762008.06.11 09:56sell0.40usdchf1.04081.04250.00002008.06.11 10:091.04250.000.000.00-65.23
286020932008.06.11 10:55buy0.50usdchf1.04291.04040.00002008.06.11 12:091.04040.000.000.00-120.15
286020902008.06.11 10:55buy0.50usdchf1.04291.04041.06092008.06.11 12:091.04040.000.000.00-120.15
286020702008.06.11 10:55buy0.50usdchf1.04291.04040.00002008.06.11 12:091.04040.000.000.00-120.15
286053792008.06.11 11:20sell stop0.50eurjpy166.120.000.002008.06.11 11:25166.53cancelled
286053822008.06.11 11:20sell stop0.50eurjpy166.120.00164.322008.06.11 11:25166.53cancelled
286053852008.06.11 11:20sell stop0.50eurjpy166.120.000.002008.06.11 11:25166.53cancelled
286053962008.06.11 11:20sell stop0.50eurusd1.54520.00000.00002008.06.11 11:301.5482cancelled
286053972008.06.11 11:20sell stop0.50eurusd1.54520.00001.52722008.06.11 11:301.5483cancelled
286054012008.06.11 11:20sell stop0.50eurusd1.54520.00000.00002008.06.11 11:301.5482cancelled
286131252008.06.11 12:13sell0.50usdchf1.03991.03471.02192008.06.11 17:491.03470.000.000.00251.28
286131262008.06.11 12:13sell0.50usdchf1.03991.03470.00002008.06.11 17:491.03470.000.000.00251.28
286131232008.06.11 12:13sell0.50usdchf1.03991.03470.00002008.06.11 17:491.03470.000.000.00251.28
286110562008.06.11 12:14sell0.20usdjpy107.46106.890.002008.06.11 18:19106.890.000.000.00106.65
286110532008.06.11 12:14sell0.20usdjpy107.46106.89105.662008.06.11 18:19106.890.000.000.00106.65
286110522008.06.11 12:14sell0.20usdjpy107.46107.11106.862008.06.11 17:06106.860.000.000.00112.30
286219112008.06.11 13:25sell stop0.50eurjpy166.270.000.002008.06.11 13:45166.42cancelled
286219132008.06.11 13:25sell stop0.50eurjpy166.270.00164.472008.06.11 13:45166.41cancelled
286219152008.06.11 13:25sell stop0.50eurjpy166.270.000.002008.06.11 13:45166.41cancelled
286371302008.06.11 15:43sell0.50audusd0.94620.94810.00002008.06.11 16:370.94810.000.000.00-95.00
286371322008.06.11 15:43sell0.50audusd0.94620.94810.92822008.06.11 16:370.94810.000.000.00-95.00
286371332008.06.11 15:43sell0.50audusd0.94620.94810.00002008.06.11 16:370.94810.000.000.00-95.00
286449292008.06.11 16:44buy0.50audusd0.94840.94610.96642008.06.11 17:590.94610.000.000.00-115.00
286449272008.06.11 16:44buy0.50audusd0.94840.94610.00002008.06.11 17:590.94610.000.000.00-115.00
286449312008.06.11 16:44buy0.50audusd0.94840.94650.00002008.06.11 17:550.94650.000.000.00-95.00
286589602008.06.11 18:00sell stop0.50audusd0.94560.00000.00002008.06.11 18:200.9465cancelled
286589662008.06.11 18:00sell stop0.50audusd0.94560.00000.92762008.06.11 18:200.9466cancelled
286589712008.06.11 18:00sell stop0.50audusd0.94560.00000.00002008.06.11 18:200.9465cancelled
286644202008.06.11 18:37buy0.50audusd0.94850.94610.96652008.06.11 23:080.94610.000.000.00-120.00
286644282008.06.11 18:37buy0.50audusd0.94850.94610.00002008.06.11 23:080.94610.000.000.00-120.00
286644122008.06.11 18:37buy0.50audusd0.94870.94610.00002008.06.11 23:080.94610.000.000.00-130.00
286743542008.06.11 19:20buy stop0.50usdcad1.01950.00000.00002008.06.11 19:411.0185cancelled
286743552008.06.11 19:20buy stop0.50usdcad1.01950.00001.03752008.06.11 19:411.0186cancelled
286743562008.06.11 19:20buy stop0.50usdcad1.01950.00000.00002008.06.11 19:411.0185cancelled
286784702008.06.11 20:12buy0.50eurjpy166.46166.09168.262008.06.12 04:16166.090.000.0020.67-172.97
286784752008.06.11 20:12buy0.50eurjpy166.46166.090.002008.06.12 04:16166.090.000.0020.67-172.97
286784662008.06.11 20:13buy0.50eurjpy166.47166.090.002008.06.12 04:16166.090.000.0020.67-177.64
286811452008.06.11 20:58buy0.20usdjpy107.13107.52107.732008.06.12 14:31107.730.000.002.11111.39
286811502008.06.11 20:58buy0.20usdjpy107.13107.790.002008.06.12 15:49107.790.000.002.11122.46
286811492008.06.11 20:58buy0.20usdjpy107.13107.79108.932008.06.12 15:49107.790.000.002.11122.46
286890052008.06.11 23:50sell stop0.50eurusd1.55420.00000.00002008.06.12 00:101.5550cancelled
286890062008.06.11 23:50sell stop0.50eurusd1.55420.00001.53622008.06.12 00:101.5551cancelled
286890072008.06.11 23:50sell stop0.50eurusd1.55420.00000.00002008.06.12 00:101.5550cancelled
286913032008.06.12 00:35buy stop0.50audusd0.94850.00000.00002008.06.12 00:550.9480cancelled
286913042008.06.12 00:35buy stop0.50audusd0.94840.00000.96642008.06.12 00:560.9481cancelled
286913062008.06.12 00:35buy stop0.50audusd0.94840.00000.00002008.06.12 00:550.9480cancelled
286934672008.06.12 01:56sell0.50audusd0.94690.94680.00002008.06.12 04:210.94680.000.000.005.00
286934652008.06.12 01:56sell0.50audusd0.94690.94680.00002008.06.12 04:210.94680.000.000.005.00
286934662008.06.12 01:56sell0.50audusd0.94690.94680.92892008.06.12 04:210.94680.000.000.005.00
286954472008.06.12 02:50buy stop0.40eurusd1.55710.00000.00002008.06.12 03:111.5559cancelled
286954482008.06.12 02:50buy stop0.40eurusd1.55710.00001.57512008.06.12 03:121.5558cancelled
286954492008.06.12 02:50buy stop0.40eurusd1.55710.00000.00002008.06.12 03:111.5559cancelled
286967412008.06.12 03:32sell0.40eurusd1.55461.54980.00002008.06.12 05:071.54980.000.000.00192.00
286967432008.06.12 03:32sell0.40eurusd1.55461.54981.53662008.06.12 05:071.54980.000.000.00192.00
286967442008.06.12 03:32sell0.40eurusd1.55461.54980.00002008.06.12 05:071.54980.000.000.00192.00
286986122008.06.12 03:55buy stop0.40usdchf1.03270.00000.00002008.06.12 04:161.0323cancelled
286986142008.06.12 03:55buy stop0.40usdchf1.03270.00000.00002008.06.12 04:161.0323cancelled
286986132008.06.12 03:55buy stop0.40usdchf1.03270.00001.05072008.06.12 04:161.0324cancelled
287069372008.06.12 05:10buy0.50eurjpy166.37166.070.002008.06.12 05:33166.070.000.000.00-139.94
287069342008.06.12 05:10buy0.50eurjpy166.37166.070.002008.06.12 05:33166.070.000.000.00-139.94
287069362008.06.12 05:10buy0.50eurjpy166.37166.07168.172008.06.12 05:33166.070.000.000.00-139.94
287503382008.06.12 12:15buy stop0.50eurjpy166.150.000.002008.06.12 12:35165.99cancelled
287503432008.06.12 12:15buy stop0.50eurjpy166.150.00167.952008.06.12 12:36165.98cancelled
287503502008.06.12 12:15buy stop0.50eurjpy166.150.000.002008.06.12 12:35165.99cancelled
287585172008.06.12 13:40buy stop0.50audusd0.93790.00000.00002008.06.12 14:000.9371cancelled
287585232008.06.12 13:40buy stop0.50audusd0.93790.00000.95592008.06.12 14:000.9372cancelled
287585252008.06.12 13:40buy stop0.50audusd0.93790.00000.00002008.06.12 14:000.9371cancelled
287641102008.06.12 14:36sell stop0.50audusd0.93330.00000.00002008.06.12 14:550.9342cancelled
287641232008.06.12 14:36sell stop0.50audusd0.93330.00000.91532008.06.12 14:550.9343cancelled
287641272008.06.12 14:36sell stop0.50audusd0.93330.00000.00002008.06.12 14:550.9342cancelled
287841392008.06.12 16:40sell stop0.50usdcad1.02310.00000.00002008.06.12 17:001.0264cancelled
287841442008.06.12 16:40sell stop0.50usdcad1.02310.00001.00512008.06.12 17:001.0263cancelled
287841452008.06.12 16:40sell stop0.50usdcad1.02310.00000.00002008.06.12 17:001.0264cancelled
287889162008.06.12 17:20buy0.50eurusd1.54371.53990.00002008.06.12 19:431.53990.000.000.00-190.00
287889192008.06.12 17:20buy0.50eurusd1.54371.53991.56172008.06.12 19:431.53990.000.000.00-190.00
287889212008.06.12 17:20buy0.50eurusd1.54381.53990.00002008.06.12 19:431.53990.000.000.00-195.00
287983222008.06.12 18:56sell0.40usdchf1.04421.04141.02622008.06.13 00:531.04140.000.00-0.78107.51
287983192008.06.12 18:56sell0.40usdchf1.04421.04130.00002008.06.13 00:531.04130.000.00-0.78111.40
287983242008.06.12 18:56sell0.40usdchf1.04421.04140.00002008.06.13 00:531.04140.000.00-0.78107.51
288050962008.06.12 20:20buy stop0.50audusd0.93570.00000.00002008.06.12 20:460.9345cancelled
288050972008.06.12 20:20buy stop0.50audusd0.93560.00000.95362008.06.12 20:470.9344cancelled
288050982008.06.12 20:20buy stop0.50audusd0.93560.00000.00002008.06.12 20:460.9345cancelled
288072052008.06.12 21:05sell stop0.50eurjpy166.180.000.002008.06.12 21:25166.38cancelled
288072132008.06.12 21:05sell stop0.50eurjpy166.180.00164.382008.06.12 21:25166.38cancelled
288072182008.06.12 21:05sell stop0.50eurjpy166.180.000.002008.06.12 21:25166.36cancelled
288072512008.06.12 21:05buy stop0.50eurusd1.54320.00000.00002008.06.12 21:251.5420cancelled
288072542008.06.12 21:05buy stop0.50eurusd1.54320.00000.00002008.06.12 21:251.5420cancelled
288072532008.06.12 21:05buy stop0.50eurusd1.54320.00001.56122008.06.12 21:261.5419cancelled
288124282008.06.12 23:17buy0.50eurjpy166.60166.700.002008.06.13 01:53166.700.000.006.8446.39
288124262008.06.12 23:17buy0.50eurjpy166.60166.700.002008.06.13 01:53166.700.000.006.8446.39
288124272008.06.12 23:17buy0.50eurjpy166.60166.70168.402008.06.13 01:53166.700.000.006.8446.39
  0.00 0.00 116.22 -6 374.92
Closed P/L: -6 258.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
288297082008.06.13 04:22sell0.20usdjpy107.74109.74107.14 108.240.000.00-1.18-92.39
288297112008.06.13 04:22sell0.20usdjpy107.74109.74105.94 108.240.000.00-1.18-92.39
288297142008.06.13 04:22sell0.20usdjpy107.74109.740.00 108.240.000.00-1.18-92.39
  0.00 0.00 -3.54 -277.17
 Floating P/L: -280.71
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
288739552008.06.13 12:28buy stop0.50eurjpy166.620.000.00 166.28euroform V 3.0_-1685128240
288739652008.06.13 12:28buy stop0.50eurjpy166.620.00168.42 166.28euroform V 3.0_-1685128240
288739762008.06.13 12:28buy stop0.50eurjpy166.620.000.00 166.28euroform V 3.0_-1685128240
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -6 258.70 Floating P/L: -280.71 Margin: 300.00
Balance: 16 051.84 Equity: 15 771.13 Free Margin: 15 471.13