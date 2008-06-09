FXDD

Account: 5457884 Name: Joe Bloggs Currency: USD 2008 June 10, 01:48
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
282887852008.06.09 00:12buy0.60eurusd1.57921.57670.00002008.06.09 03:241.57670.000.000.00-150.00
282888092008.06.09 00:12buy0.60eurusd1.57921.57670.00002008.06.09 03:241.57670.000.000.00-150.00
282887992008.06.09 00:14buy0.60eurusd1.57931.57671.59732008.06.09 03:241.57670.000.000.00-156.00
282980632008.06.09 02:50sell stop0.60audusd0.96120.00000.00002008.06.09 03:100.9619cancelled
282980642008.06.09 02:50sell stop0.60audusd0.96120.00000.94322008.06.09 03:110.9618cancelled
282980652008.06.09 02:50sell stop0.60audusd0.96120.00000.00002008.06.09 03:100.9619cancelled
283012422008.06.09 03:32buy0.70eurjpy165.79166.090.002008.06.09 05:37166.090.000.000.00199.50
283012412008.06.09 03:32buy0.70eurjpy165.79166.09167.592008.06.09 05:37166.090.000.000.00199.50
283012402008.06.09 03:33buy0.70eurjpy165.80166.090.002008.06.09 05:37166.090.000.000.00192.85
283020832008.06.09 03:47buy0.60usdchf1.02061.02090.00002008.06.09 08:451.02090.000.000.0017.63
283020852008.06.09 03:47buy0.60usdchf1.02061.02081.03862008.06.09 08:461.02080.000.000.0011.76
283020882008.06.09 03:47buy0.60usdchf1.02061.02070.00002008.06.09 08:461.02070.000.000.005.88
283025392008.06.09 03:55sell stop0.60eurusd1.57610.00000.00002008.06.09 04:151.5779cancelled
283025402008.06.09 03:55sell stop0.60eurusd1.57610.00001.55812008.06.09 04:151.5778cancelled
283025412008.06.09 03:55sell stop0.60eurusd1.57610.00000.00002008.06.09 04:151.5779cancelled
283034692008.06.09 04:10buy stop0.60audusd0.96370.00000.00002008.06.09 04:300.9625cancelled
283034732008.06.09 04:10buy stop0.60audusd0.96370.00000.98172008.06.09 04:300.9625cancelled
283034752008.06.09 04:10buy stop0.60audusd0.96370.00000.00002008.06.09 04:300.9625cancelled
283086592008.06.09 05:17sell0.60audusd0.96110.96230.00002008.06.09 08:470.96230.000.000.00-72.00
283086612008.06.09 05:17sell0.60audusd0.96110.96230.94312008.06.09 08:470.96230.000.000.00-72.00
283086652008.06.09 05:17sell0.60audusd0.96110.96230.00002008.06.09 08:470.96230.000.000.00-72.00
283185972008.06.09 08:46buy0.60eurusd1.57861.57690.00002008.06.09 09:081.57690.000.000.00-102.00
283185942008.06.09 08:46buy0.60eurusd1.57861.57690.00002008.06.09 09:081.57690.000.000.00-102.00
283185952008.06.09 08:46buy0.60eurusd1.57861.57691.59662008.06.09 09:081.57690.000.000.00-102.00
283194662008.06.09 09:03sell0.60eurjpy165.88166.12164.082008.06.09 09:35166.120.000.000.00-136.80
283194642008.06.09 09:03sell0.60eurjpy165.88166.120.002008.06.09 09:35166.120.000.000.00-136.80
283194692008.06.09 09:03sell0.60eurjpy165.88166.120.002008.06.09 09:35166.120.000.000.00-136.80
283203672008.06.09 09:05sell stop0.60usdchf1.01960.00000.00002008.06.09 09:201.0213cancelled
283203682008.06.09 09:05sell stop0.60usdchf1.01960.00001.00162008.06.09 09:201.0212cancelled
283203692008.06.09 09:05sell stop0.60usdchf1.01960.00000.00002008.06.09 09:201.0213cancelled
283207012008.06.09 09:10sell stop0.60eurusd1.57640.00000.00002008.06.09 09:301.5768cancelled
283207042008.06.09 09:10sell stop0.60eurusd1.57640.00001.55842008.06.09 09:301.5769cancelled
283207062008.06.09 09:10sell stop0.60eurusd1.57640.00000.00002008.06.09 09:301.5768cancelled
283228282008.06.09 09:44sell0.60usdchf1.01891.01800.00002008.06.09 10:021.01800.000.000.0053.05
283228202008.06.09 09:44sell0.60usdchf1.01891.01800.00002008.06.09 10:021.01800.000.000.0053.05
283228272008.06.09 09:44sell0.60usdchf1.01891.01801.00092008.06.09 10:021.01800.000.000.0053.05
283233182008.06.09 09:45buy0.70eurusd1.57921.58220.00002008.06.09 11:051.58220.000.000.00210.00
283233102008.06.09 09:45buy0.70eurusd1.57921.58220.00002008.06.09 11:051.58220.000.000.00210.00
283233142008.06.09 09:45buy0.70eurusd1.57921.58221.59722008.06.09 11:051.58220.000.000.00210.00
283262922008.06.09 10:02buy0.60eurjpy166.23166.230.002008.06.09 10:22166.230.000.000.000.00
283262752008.06.09 10:02buy0.60eurjpy166.23166.23168.032008.06.09 10:18166.230.000.000.000.00
283262382008.06.09 10:02buy0.60eurjpy166.24166.380.002008.06.09 10:31166.380.000.000.0079.92
283390002008.06.09 11:25buy stop0.70usdcad1.01880.00000.00002008.06.09 11:451.0184cancelled
283390022008.06.09 11:25buy stop0.70usdcad1.01880.00001.03682008.06.09 11:451.0184cancelled
283390042008.06.09 11:25buy stop0.70usdcad1.01880.00000.00002008.06.09 11:451.0184cancelled
283489522008.06.09 12:10buy stop0.70usdchf1.02190.00000.00002008.06.09 12:301.0204cancelled
283489552008.06.09 12:10buy stop0.70usdchf1.02190.00001.03992008.06.09 12:301.0205cancelled
283489592008.06.09 12:16buy0.70usdchf1.02181.01890.00002008.06.09 12:561.01890.000.000.00-199.23
283514262008.06.09 12:30sell stop0.70audusd0.96000.00000.00002008.06.09 12:500.9611cancelled
283514302008.06.09 12:30sell stop0.70audusd0.96000.00000.94202008.06.09 12:500.9611cancelled
283514312008.06.09 12:30sell stop0.70audusd0.96000.00000.00002008.06.09 12:500.9611cancelled
283554332008.06.09 13:06sell0.70usdchf1.01821.02130.00002008.06.09 15:041.02130.000.000.00-212.47
283554322008.06.09 13:06sell0.70usdchf1.01821.02131.00022008.06.09 15:041.02130.000.000.00-212.47
283554302008.06.09 13:06sell0.70usdchf1.01821.02130.00002008.06.09 15:041.02130.000.000.00-212.47
283550002008.06.09 13:06buy0.70audusd0.96310.96100.98112008.06.09 15:070.96100.000.000.00-147.00
283549912008.06.09 13:06buy0.70audusd0.96310.96100.00002008.06.09 15:070.96100.000.000.00-147.00
283550062008.06.09 13:06buy0.70audusd0.96310.96100.00002008.06.09 15:070.96100.000.000.00-147.00
283613762008.06.09 14:05sell stop0.60eurusd1.57730.00000.00002008.06.09 14:251.5801cancelled
283613822008.06.09 14:05sell stop0.60eurusd1.57730.00000.00002008.06.09 14:251.5800cancelled
283613802008.06.09 14:05sell stop0.60eurusd1.57730.00001.55932008.06.09 14:251.5799cancelled
283741272008.06.09 15:58sell0.70eurjpy166.77166.92164.972008.06.09 16:00166.920.000.000.00-99.13
283741342008.06.09 15:58sell0.70eurjpy166.77166.920.002008.06.09 16:00166.920.000.000.00-99.13
283741242008.06.09 15:58sell0.70eurjpy166.77166.920.002008.06.09 16:00166.920.000.000.00-99.13
283778972008.06.09 16:10sell stop0.70usdcad1.01910.00000.00002008.06.09 16:251.0215cancelled
283779052008.06.09 16:10sell stop0.70usdcad1.01910.00000.00002008.06.09 16:251.0214cancelled
283779022008.06.09 16:10sell stop0.70usdcad1.01910.00001.00112008.06.09 16:251.0213cancelled
284037252008.06.09 18:18buy0.70eurjpy166.96166.500.002008.06.09 19:55166.500.000.000.00-303.03
284037242008.06.09 18:18buy0.70eurjpy166.96166.50168.762008.06.09 19:55166.500.000.000.00-303.03
284037232008.06.09 18:18buy0.70eurjpy166.96166.500.002008.06.09 19:55166.500.000.000.00-303.03
284089192008.06.09 19:20sell stop0.60usdcad1.02050.00000.00002008.06.09 19:401.0216cancelled
284089232008.06.09 19:20sell stop0.60usdcad1.02050.00001.00252008.06.09 19:411.0217cancelled
284089242008.06.09 19:20sell stop0.60usdcad1.02050.00000.00002008.06.09 19:401.0216cancelled
284221672008.06.09 21:15sell stop0.60usdchf1.02420.00000.00002008.06.09 21:351.0260cancelled
284221682008.06.09 21:15sell stop0.60usdchf1.02420.00001.00622008.06.09 21:351.0258cancelled
284221702008.06.09 21:15sell stop0.60usdchf1.02420.00000.00002008.06.09 21:351.0260cancelled
284290702008.06.09 23:47buy0.60usdcad1.02381.02180.00002008.06.10 01:001.02180.000.00-2.06-117.44
284290672008.06.09 23:47buy0.60usdcad1.02381.02180.00002008.06.10 01:001.02180.000.00-2.06-117.44
284290692008.06.09 23:47buy0.60usdcad1.02381.02181.04182008.06.10 01:001.02180.000.00-2.06-117.44
284341892008.06.10 01:16buy stop0.50audusd0.95130.00000.00002008.06.10 01:360.9510cancelled
  0.00 0.00 -6.18 -2 728.65
Closed P/L: -2 734.83
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
282047822008.06.06 09:05buy0.20usdjpy106.24104.240.00 106.320.000.001.2615.05
284264102008.06.09 22:46buy0.60usdchf1.02921.02590.0000 1.02710.000.00-0.88-122.68
284264112008.06.09 22:46buy0.60usdchf1.02931.02591.0473 1.02710.000.00-0.88-128.52
284264132008.06.09 22:46buy0.60usdchf1.02931.02590.0000 1.02710.000.00-0.88-128.52
284321812008.06.10 00:16buy0.60eurjpy166.37166.090.00 166.360.000.000.00-5.64
284321822008.06.10 00:16buy0.60eurjpy166.37166.09168.17 166.360.000.000.00-5.64
284321832008.06.10 00:16buy0.60eurjpy166.37166.090.00 166.360.000.000.00-5.64
284341852008.06.10 01:21buy0.50audusd0.95120.94920.0000 0.95120.000.000.000.00
284341882008.06.10 01:21buy0.50audusd0.95120.94920.9692 0.95120.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.38 -381.59
 Floating P/L: -382.97
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
284346292008.06.10 01:30sell stop0.50usdcad1.02140.00000.0000 1.0221euroform V 3.0_197896065
284346302008.06.10 01:31sell stop0.50usdcad1.02140.00001.0034 1.0221euroform V 3.0_197896065
284346312008.06.10 01:31sell stop0.50usdcad1.02140.00000.0000 1.0221euroform V 3.0_197896065
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 734.83 Floating P/L: -382.97 Margin: 2 883.56
Balance: 20 578.07 Equity: 20 195.10 Free Margin: 17 311.54