FXDD
|Account: 5457884
|Name: Joe Bloggs
|Currency: USD
|2008 June 10, 01:48
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28288785
|2008.06.09 00:12
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5792
|1.5767
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 03:24
|1.5767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|28288809
|2008.06.09 00:12
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5792
|1.5767
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 03:24
|1.5767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-150.00
|28288799
|2008.06.09 00:14
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5793
|1.5767
|1.5973
|2008.06.09 03:24
|1.5767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.00
|28298063
|2008.06.09 02:50
|sell stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9612
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 03:10
|0.9619
|cancelled
|28298064
|2008.06.09 02:50
|sell stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9612
|0.0000
|0.9432
|2008.06.09 03:11
|0.9618
|cancelled
|28298065
|2008.06.09 02:50
|sell stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9612
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 03:10
|0.9619
|cancelled
|28301242
|2008.06.09 03:32
|buy
|0.70
|eurjpy
|165.79
|166.09
|0.00
|2008.06.09 05:37
|166.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|199.50
|28301241
|2008.06.09 03:32
|buy
|0.70
|eurjpy
|165.79
|166.09
|167.59
|2008.06.09 05:37
|166.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|199.50
|28301240
|2008.06.09 03:33
|buy
|0.70
|eurjpy
|165.80
|166.09
|0.00
|2008.06.09 05:37
|166.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|192.85
|28302083
|2008.06.09 03:47
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0206
|1.0209
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 08:45
|1.0209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.63
|28302085
|2008.06.09 03:47
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0206
|1.0208
|1.0386
|2008.06.09 08:46
|1.0208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.76
|28302088
|2008.06.09 03:47
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0206
|1.0207
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 08:46
|1.0207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.88
|28302539
|2008.06.09 03:55
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5761
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 04:15
|1.5779
|cancelled
|28302540
|2008.06.09 03:55
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5761
|0.0000
|1.5581
|2008.06.09 04:15
|1.5778
|cancelled
|28302541
|2008.06.09 03:55
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5761
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 04:15
|1.5779
|cancelled
|28303469
|2008.06.09 04:10
|buy stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9637
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 04:30
|0.9625
|cancelled
|28303473
|2008.06.09 04:10
|buy stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9637
|0.0000
|0.9817
|2008.06.09 04:30
|0.9625
|cancelled
|28303475
|2008.06.09 04:10
|buy stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9637
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 04:30
|0.9625
|cancelled
|28308659
|2008.06.09 05:17
|sell
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9611
|0.9623
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 08:47
|0.9623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|28308661
|2008.06.09 05:17
|sell
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9611
|0.9623
|0.9431
|2008.06.09 08:47
|0.9623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|28308665
|2008.06.09 05:17
|sell
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9611
|0.9623
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 08:47
|0.9623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|28318597
|2008.06.09 08:46
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5786
|1.5769
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 09:08
|1.5769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.00
|28318594
|2008.06.09 08:46
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5786
|1.5769
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 09:08
|1.5769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.00
|28318595
|2008.06.09 08:46
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5786
|1.5769
|1.5966
|2008.06.09 09:08
|1.5769
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.00
|28319466
|2008.06.09 09:03
|sell
|0.60
|eurjpy
|165.88
|166.12
|164.08
|2008.06.09 09:35
|166.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-136.80
|28319464
|2008.06.09 09:03
|sell
|0.60
|eurjpy
|165.88
|166.12
|0.00
|2008.06.09 09:35
|166.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-136.80
|28319469
|2008.06.09 09:03
|sell
|0.60
|eurjpy
|165.88
|166.12
|0.00
|2008.06.09 09:35
|166.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-136.80
|28320367
|2008.06.09 09:05
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0196
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 09:20
|1.0213
|cancelled
|28320368
|2008.06.09 09:05
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0196
|0.0000
|1.0016
|2008.06.09 09:20
|1.0212
|cancelled
|28320369
|2008.06.09 09:05
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0196
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 09:20
|1.0213
|cancelled
|28320701
|2008.06.09 09:10
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5764
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 09:30
|1.5768
|cancelled
|28320704
|2008.06.09 09:10
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5764
|0.0000
|1.5584
|2008.06.09 09:30
|1.5769
|cancelled
|28320706
|2008.06.09 09:10
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5764
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 09:30
|1.5768
|cancelled
|28322828
|2008.06.09 09:44
|sell
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0189
|1.0180
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 10:02
|1.0180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.05
|28322820
|2008.06.09 09:44
|sell
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0189
|1.0180
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 10:02
|1.0180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.05
|28322827
|2008.06.09 09:44
|sell
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0189
|1.0180
|1.0009
|2008.06.09 10:02
|1.0180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.05
|28323318
|2008.06.09 09:45
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5792
|1.5822
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 11:05
|1.5822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|28323310
|2008.06.09 09:45
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5792
|1.5822
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 11:05
|1.5822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|28323314
|2008.06.09 09:45
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5792
|1.5822
|1.5972
|2008.06.09 11:05
|1.5822
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|28326292
|2008.06.09 10:02
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|166.23
|166.23
|0.00
|2008.06.09 10:22
|166.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28326275
|2008.06.09 10:02
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|166.23
|166.23
|168.03
|2008.06.09 10:18
|166.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28326238
|2008.06.09 10:02
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|166.24
|166.38
|0.00
|2008.06.09 10:31
|166.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.92
|28339000
|2008.06.09 11:25
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0188
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 11:45
|1.0184
|cancelled
|28339002
|2008.06.09 11:25
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0188
|0.0000
|1.0368
|2008.06.09 11:45
|1.0184
|cancelled
|28339004
|2008.06.09 11:25
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0188
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 11:45
|1.0184
|cancelled
|28348952
|2008.06.09 12:10
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0219
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 12:30
|1.0204
|cancelled
|28348955
|2008.06.09 12:10
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0219
|0.0000
|1.0399
|2008.06.09 12:30
|1.0205
|cancelled
|28348959
|2008.06.09 12:16
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0218
|1.0189
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 12:56
|1.0189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-199.23
|28351426
|2008.06.09 12:30
|sell stop
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9600
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 12:50
|0.9611
|cancelled
|28351430
|2008.06.09 12:30
|sell stop
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9600
|0.0000
|0.9420
|2008.06.09 12:50
|0.9611
|cancelled
|28351431
|2008.06.09 12:30
|sell stop
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9600
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 12:50
|0.9611
|cancelled
|28355433
|2008.06.09 13:06
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0182
|1.0213
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 15:04
|1.0213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-212.47
|28355432
|2008.06.09 13:06
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0182
|1.0213
|1.0002
|2008.06.09 15:04
|1.0213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-212.47
|28355430
|2008.06.09 13:06
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0182
|1.0213
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 15:04
|1.0213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-212.47
|28355000
|2008.06.09 13:06
|buy
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9631
|0.9610
|0.9811
|2008.06.09 15:07
|0.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-147.00
|28354991
|2008.06.09 13:06
|buy
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9631
|0.9610
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 15:07
|0.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-147.00
|28355006
|2008.06.09 13:06
|buy
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9631
|0.9610
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 15:07
|0.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-147.00
|28361376
|2008.06.09 14:05
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5773
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 14:25
|1.5801
|cancelled
|28361382
|2008.06.09 14:05
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5773
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 14:25
|1.5800
|cancelled
|28361380
|2008.06.09 14:05
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.5773
|0.0000
|1.5593
|2008.06.09 14:25
|1.5799
|cancelled
|28374127
|2008.06.09 15:58
|sell
|0.70
|eurjpy
|166.77
|166.92
|164.97
|2008.06.09 16:00
|166.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-99.13
|28374134
|2008.06.09 15:58
|sell
|0.70
|eurjpy
|166.77
|166.92
|0.00
|2008.06.09 16:00
|166.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-99.13
|28374124
|2008.06.09 15:58
|sell
|0.70
|eurjpy
|166.77
|166.92
|0.00
|2008.06.09 16:00
|166.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-99.13
|28377897
|2008.06.09 16:10
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0191
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 16:25
|1.0215
|cancelled
|28377905
|2008.06.09 16:10
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0191
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 16:25
|1.0214
|cancelled
|28377902
|2008.06.09 16:10
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0191
|0.0000
|1.0011
|2008.06.09 16:25
|1.0213
|cancelled
|28403725
|2008.06.09 18:18
|buy
|0.70
|eurjpy
|166.96
|166.50
|0.00
|2008.06.09 19:55
|166.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-303.03
|28403724
|2008.06.09 18:18
|buy
|0.70
|eurjpy
|166.96
|166.50
|168.76
|2008.06.09 19:55
|166.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-303.03
|28403723
|2008.06.09 18:18
|buy
|0.70
|eurjpy
|166.96
|166.50
|0.00
|2008.06.09 19:55
|166.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-303.03
|28408919
|2008.06.09 19:20
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.0205
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 19:40
|1.0216
|cancelled
|28408923
|2008.06.09 19:20
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.0205
|0.0000
|1.0025
|2008.06.09 19:41
|1.0217
|cancelled
|28408924
|2008.06.09 19:20
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.0205
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 19:40
|1.0216
|cancelled
|28422167
|2008.06.09 21:15
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0242
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 21:35
|1.0260
|cancelled
|28422168
|2008.06.09 21:15
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0242
|0.0000
|1.0062
|2008.06.09 21:35
|1.0258
|cancelled
|28422170
|2008.06.09 21:15
|sell stop
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0242
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.09 21:35
|1.0260
|cancelled
|28429070
|2008.06.09 23:47
|buy
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.0238
|1.0218
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 01:00
|1.0218
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.06
|-117.44
|28429067
|2008.06.09 23:47
|buy
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.0238
|1.0218
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 01:00
|1.0218
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.06
|-117.44
|28429069
|2008.06.09 23:47
|buy
|0.60
|usdcad
|1.0238
|1.0218
|1.0418
|2008.06.10 01:00
|1.0218
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.06
|-117.44
|28434189
|2008.06.10 01:16
|buy stop
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9513
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.10 01:36
|0.9510
|cancelled
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.18
|-2 728.65
|Closed P/L:
|-2 734.83
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28204782
|2008.06.06 09:05
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.24
|104.24
|0.00
|
|106.32
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|15.05
|28426410
|2008.06.09 22:46
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0292
|1.0259
|0.0000
|
|1.0271
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|-122.68
|28426411
|2008.06.09 22:46
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0293
|1.0259
|1.0473
|
|1.0271
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|-128.52
|28426413
|2008.06.09 22:46
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.0293
|1.0259
|0.0000
|
|1.0271
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|-128.52
|28432181
|2008.06.10 00:16
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|166.37
|166.09
|0.00
|
|166.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.64
|28432182
|2008.06.10 00:16
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|166.37
|166.09
|168.17
|
|166.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.64
|28432183
|2008.06.10 00:16
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|166.37
|166.09
|0.00
|
|166.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.64
|28434185
|2008.06.10 01:21
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9512
|0.9492
|0.0000
|
|0.9512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28434188
|2008.06.10 01:21
|buy
|0.50
|audusd
|0.9512
|0.9492
|0.9692
|
|0.9512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.38
|-381.59
|
|Floating P/L:
|-382.97
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|28434629
|2008.06.10 01:30
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0214
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.0221
|euroform V 3.0_197896065
|28434630
|2008.06.10 01:31
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0214
|0.0000
|1.0034
|
|1.0221
|euroform V 3.0_197896065
|28434631
|2008.06.10 01:31
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.0214
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.0221
|euroform V 3.0_197896065
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 734.83
|Floating P/L:
|-382.97
|Margin:
|2 883.56
|Balance:
|20 578.07
|Equity:
|20 195.10
|Free Margin:
|17 311.54