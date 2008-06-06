FXDD

Account: 5457884 Name: Joe Bloggs Currency: USD 2008 June 6, 14:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
281863262008.06.06 02:47buy0.80eurusd1.55981.55850.00002008.06.06 03:531.55850.000.000.00-104.00
281863282008.06.06 02:48buy0.80eurusd1.55991.55850.00002008.06.06 03:531.55850.000.000.00-112.00
281863272008.06.06 02:48buy0.80eurusd1.55991.55851.57792008.06.06 03:531.55850.000.000.00-112.00
281865622008.06.06 02:49sell0.80usdchf1.03711.03861.01912008.06.06 03:291.03860.000.000.00-115.54
281865632008.06.06 02:49sell0.80usdchf1.03711.03860.00002008.06.06 03:291.03860.000.000.00-115.54
281865612008.06.06 02:49sell0.80usdchf1.03711.03860.00002008.06.06 03:291.03860.000.000.00-115.54
281887752008.06.06 03:35sell stop0.70eurjpy164.960.000.002008.06.06 03:55165.21cancelled
281887762008.06.06 03:35sell stop0.70eurjpy164.960.00163.162008.06.06 03:55165.22cancelled
281887782008.06.06 03:35sell stop0.70eurjpy164.960.000.002008.06.06 03:55165.21cancelled
281887932008.06.06 03:54buy0.70usdchf1.03901.03910.00002008.06.06 09:181.03910.000.000.006.74
281887922008.06.06 03:54buy0.70usdchf1.03901.03911.05702008.06.06 06:521.03910.000.000.006.74
281887902008.06.06 03:54buy0.70usdchf1.03901.03920.00002008.06.06 06:491.03920.000.000.0013.47
281947052008.06.06 05:30buy stop0.70eurusd1.56020.00000.00002008.06.06 05:511.5588cancelled
281947092008.06.06 05:30buy stop0.70eurusd1.56020.00001.57822008.06.06 05:511.5587cancelled
281947112008.06.06 05:30buy stop0.70eurusd1.56020.00000.00002008.06.06 05:511.5588cancelled
281961892008.06.06 06:20sell stop0.70eurusd1.55750.00000.00002008.06.06 06:401.5576cancelled
281961932008.06.06 06:20sell stop0.70eurusd1.55750.00001.53952008.06.06 06:401.5577cancelled
281961962008.06.06 06:20sell stop0.70eurusd1.55750.00000.00002008.06.06 06:401.5576cancelled
281999482008.06.06 07:58buy stop0.70usdcad1.01780.00000.00002008.06.06 08:151.0173cancelled
281999502008.06.06 07:58buy stop0.70usdcad1.01780.00001.03582008.06.06 08:161.0174cancelled
281999512008.06.06 07:58buy stop0.70usdcad1.01780.00000.00002008.06.06 08:151.0173cancelled
282011162008.06.06 08:20sell stop0.20usdjpy106.02108.02105.422008.06.06 08:40106.08cancelled
282011192008.06.06 08:20sell stop0.20usdjpy106.02108.02104.222008.06.06 08:41106.05cancelled
282011202008.06.06 08:20sell stop0.20usdjpy106.02108.020.002008.06.06 08:40106.08cancelled
282014662008.06.06 08:30sell stop0.70audusd0.95880.00000.00002008.06.06 08:500.9597cancelled
282014702008.06.06 08:30sell stop0.70audusd0.95880.00000.94082008.06.06 08:530.9598cancelled
282014722008.06.06 08:30sell stop0.70audusd0.95880.00000.00002008.06.06 08:500.9597cancelled
282019852008.06.06 08:41buy0.70eurusd1.56011.55831.57812008.06.06 09:051.55830.000.000.00-126.00
282019832008.06.06 08:41buy0.70eurusd1.56011.55830.00002008.06.06 09:051.55830.000.000.00-126.00
282019882008.06.06 08:41buy0.70eurusd1.56011.55830.00002008.06.06 09:051.55830.000.000.00-126.00
282047702008.06.06 09:00buy stop0.20usdjpy106.26104.26106.862008.06.06 09:20106.16cancelled
282047782008.06.06 09:00buy stop0.20usdjpy106.26104.26108.062008.06.06 09:20106.17cancelled
282055542008.06.06 09:05sell stop0.70usdcad1.01610.00000.00002008.06.06 09:101.0175cancelled
282055562008.06.06 09:05sell stop0.70usdcad1.01610.00000.99812008.06.06 09:101.0174cancelled
282055582008.06.06 09:05sell stop0.70usdcad1.01610.00000.00002008.06.06 09:101.0175cancelled
282070002008.06.06 09:22sell0.70eurjpy165.37165.60163.572008.06.06 09:48165.600.000.000.00-151.73
282070012008.06.06 09:22sell0.70eurjpy165.37165.600.002008.06.06 09:48165.600.000.000.00-151.73
282069972008.06.06 09:22sell0.70eurjpy165.37165.600.002008.06.06 09:48165.600.000.000.00-151.73
282087652008.06.06 09:46buy0.70eurusd1.56041.56040.00002008.06.06 11:251.56040.000.000.000.00
282087692008.06.06 09:46buy0.70eurusd1.56041.55810.00002008.06.06 12:201.55810.000.000.00-161.00
282087682008.06.06 09:46buy0.70eurusd1.56041.56041.57842008.06.06 11:251.56040.000.000.000.00
282093432008.06.06 09:50buy stop0.70eurjpy165.640.000.002008.06.06 10:10165.44cancelled
282093462008.06.06 09:50buy stop0.70eurjpy165.640.00167.442008.06.06 10:10165.46cancelled
282093492008.06.06 09:50buy stop0.70eurjpy165.640.000.002008.06.06 10:10165.44cancelled
282093712008.06.06 09:50buy stop0.70audusd0.96040.00000.00002008.06.06 10:100.9593cancelled
282093732008.06.06 09:50buy stop0.70audusd0.96040.00000.00002008.06.06 10:100.9593cancelled
282093722008.06.06 09:50buy stop0.70audusd0.96040.00000.97842008.06.06 10:100.9592cancelled
282093632008.06.06 09:59sell0.70usdchf1.03761.03951.01962008.06.06 10:271.03950.000.000.00-127.95
282093612008.06.06 09:59sell0.70usdchf1.03761.03950.00002008.06.06 10:271.03950.000.000.00-127.95
282093642008.06.06 09:59sell0.70usdchf1.03761.03950.00002008.06.06 10:271.03950.000.000.00-127.95
282132302008.06.06 10:25sell stop0.60audusd0.95760.00000.00002008.06.06 10:450.9583cancelled
282132312008.06.06 10:25sell stop0.60audusd0.95760.00000.93962008.06.06 10:460.9584cancelled
282132332008.06.06 10:25sell stop0.60audusd0.95760.00000.00002008.06.06 10:450.9583cancelled
282166432008.06.06 11:05sell stop0.60eurjpy165.200.000.002008.06.06 11:25165.46cancelled
282166452008.06.06 11:05sell stop0.60eurjpy165.200.00163.402008.06.06 11:25165.45cancelled
282166462008.06.06 11:05sell stop0.60eurjpy165.200.000.002008.06.06 11:25165.46cancelled
282213152008.06.06 12:25sell stop0.70eurusd1.55720.00000.00002008.06.06 12:451.5582cancelled
282213202008.06.06 12:25sell stop0.70eurusd1.55720.00001.53922008.06.06 12:451.5581cancelled
282213232008.06.06 12:25sell stop0.70eurusd1.55720.00000.00002008.06.06 12:451.5582cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -2 025.71
Closed P/L: -2 025.71
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
282047822008.06.06 09:05buy0.20usdjpy106.24104.240.00 106.160.000.000.00-15.07
282137682008.06.06 10:39buy0.70usdchf1.04021.03780.0000 1.03860.000.000.00-107.84
282137732008.06.06 10:39buy0.70usdchf1.04021.03781.0582 1.03860.000.000.00-107.84
282137782008.06.06 10:39buy0.70usdchf1.04021.03780.0000 1.03860.000.000.00-107.84
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -338.59
 Floating P/L: -338.59
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -2 025.71 Floating P/L: -338.59 Margin: 1 150.00
Balance: 23 714.14 Equity: 23 375.55 Free Margin: 22 225.55