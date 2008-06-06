FXDD
|Account: 5457884
|Name: Joe Bloggs
|Currency: USD
|2008 June 6, 14:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28186326
|2008.06.06 02:47
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.5598
|1.5585
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 03:53
|1.5585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-104.00
|28186328
|2008.06.06 02:48
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.5599
|1.5585
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 03:53
|1.5585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-112.00
|28186327
|2008.06.06 02:48
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.5599
|1.5585
|1.5779
|2008.06.06 03:53
|1.5585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-112.00
|28186562
|2008.06.06 02:49
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.0371
|1.0386
|1.0191
|2008.06.06 03:29
|1.0386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-115.54
|28186563
|2008.06.06 02:49
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.0371
|1.0386
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 03:29
|1.0386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-115.54
|28186561
|2008.06.06 02:49
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.0371
|1.0386
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 03:29
|1.0386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-115.54
|28188775
|2008.06.06 03:35
|sell stop
|0.70
|eurjpy
|164.96
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.06 03:55
|165.21
|cancelled
|28188776
|2008.06.06 03:35
|sell stop
|0.70
|eurjpy
|164.96
|0.00
|163.16
|2008.06.06 03:55
|165.22
|cancelled
|28188778
|2008.06.06 03:35
|sell stop
|0.70
|eurjpy
|164.96
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.06 03:55
|165.21
|cancelled
|28188793
|2008.06.06 03:54
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0390
|1.0391
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 09:18
|1.0391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.74
|28188792
|2008.06.06 03:54
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0390
|1.0391
|1.0570
|2008.06.06 06:52
|1.0391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.74
|28188790
|2008.06.06 03:54
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0390
|1.0392
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 06:49
|1.0392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.47
|28194705
|2008.06.06 05:30
|buy stop
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5602
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 05:51
|1.5588
|cancelled
|28194709
|2008.06.06 05:30
|buy stop
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5602
|0.0000
|1.5782
|2008.06.06 05:51
|1.5587
|cancelled
|28194711
|2008.06.06 05:30
|buy stop
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5602
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 05:51
|1.5588
|cancelled
|28196189
|2008.06.06 06:20
|sell stop
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5575
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 06:40
|1.5576
|cancelled
|28196193
|2008.06.06 06:20
|sell stop
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5575
|0.0000
|1.5395
|2008.06.06 06:40
|1.5577
|cancelled
|28196196
|2008.06.06 06:20
|sell stop
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5575
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 06:40
|1.5576
|cancelled
|28199948
|2008.06.06 07:58
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0178
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 08:15
|1.0173
|cancelled
|28199950
|2008.06.06 07:58
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0178
|0.0000
|1.0358
|2008.06.06 08:16
|1.0174
|cancelled
|28199951
|2008.06.06 07:58
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0178
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 08:15
|1.0173
|cancelled
|28201116
|2008.06.06 08:20
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.02
|108.02
|105.42
|2008.06.06 08:40
|106.08
|cancelled
|28201119
|2008.06.06 08:20
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.02
|108.02
|104.22
|2008.06.06 08:41
|106.05
|cancelled
|28201120
|2008.06.06 08:20
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.02
|108.02
|0.00
|2008.06.06 08:40
|106.08
|cancelled
|28201466
|2008.06.06 08:30
|sell stop
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9588
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 08:50
|0.9597
|cancelled
|28201470
|2008.06.06 08:30
|sell stop
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9588
|0.0000
|0.9408
|2008.06.06 08:53
|0.9598
|cancelled
|28201472
|2008.06.06 08:30
|sell stop
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9588
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 08:50
|0.9597
|cancelled
|28201985
|2008.06.06 08:41
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5601
|1.5583
|1.5781
|2008.06.06 09:05
|1.5583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-126.00
|28201983
|2008.06.06 08:41
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5601
|1.5583
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 09:05
|1.5583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-126.00
|28201988
|2008.06.06 08:41
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5601
|1.5583
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 09:05
|1.5583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-126.00
|28204770
|2008.06.06 09:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.26
|104.26
|106.86
|2008.06.06 09:20
|106.16
|cancelled
|28204778
|2008.06.06 09:00
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.26
|104.26
|108.06
|2008.06.06 09:20
|106.17
|cancelled
|28205554
|2008.06.06 09:05
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0161
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 09:10
|1.0175
|cancelled
|28205556
|2008.06.06 09:05
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0161
|0.0000
|0.9981
|2008.06.06 09:10
|1.0174
|cancelled
|28205558
|2008.06.06 09:05
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdcad
|1.0161
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 09:10
|1.0175
|cancelled
|28207000
|2008.06.06 09:22
|sell
|0.70
|eurjpy
|165.37
|165.60
|163.57
|2008.06.06 09:48
|165.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-151.73
|28207001
|2008.06.06 09:22
|sell
|0.70
|eurjpy
|165.37
|165.60
|0.00
|2008.06.06 09:48
|165.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-151.73
|28206997
|2008.06.06 09:22
|sell
|0.70
|eurjpy
|165.37
|165.60
|0.00
|2008.06.06 09:48
|165.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-151.73
|28208765
|2008.06.06 09:46
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5604
|1.5604
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 11:25
|1.5604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28208769
|2008.06.06 09:46
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5604
|1.5581
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 12:20
|1.5581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-161.00
|28208768
|2008.06.06 09:46
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5604
|1.5604
|1.5784
|2008.06.06 11:25
|1.5604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28209343
|2008.06.06 09:50
|buy stop
|0.70
|eurjpy
|165.64
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.06 10:10
|165.44
|cancelled
|28209346
|2008.06.06 09:50
|buy stop
|0.70
|eurjpy
|165.64
|0.00
|167.44
|2008.06.06 10:10
|165.46
|cancelled
|28209349
|2008.06.06 09:50
|buy stop
|0.70
|eurjpy
|165.64
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.06 10:10
|165.44
|cancelled
|28209371
|2008.06.06 09:50
|buy stop
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9604
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 10:10
|0.9593
|cancelled
|28209373
|2008.06.06 09:50
|buy stop
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9604
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 10:10
|0.9593
|cancelled
|28209372
|2008.06.06 09:50
|buy stop
|0.70
|audusd
|0.9604
|0.0000
|0.9784
|2008.06.06 10:10
|0.9592
|cancelled
|28209363
|2008.06.06 09:59
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0376
|1.0395
|1.0196
|2008.06.06 10:27
|1.0395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-127.95
|28209361
|2008.06.06 09:59
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0376
|1.0395
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 10:27
|1.0395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-127.95
|28209364
|2008.06.06 09:59
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0376
|1.0395
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 10:27
|1.0395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-127.95
|28213230
|2008.06.06 10:25
|sell stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9576
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 10:45
|0.9583
|cancelled
|28213231
|2008.06.06 10:25
|sell stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9576
|0.0000
|0.9396
|2008.06.06 10:46
|0.9584
|cancelled
|28213233
|2008.06.06 10:25
|sell stop
|0.60
|audusd
|0.9576
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 10:45
|0.9583
|cancelled
|28216643
|2008.06.06 11:05
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurjpy
|165.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.06 11:25
|165.46
|cancelled
|28216645
|2008.06.06 11:05
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurjpy
|165.20
|0.00
|163.40
|2008.06.06 11:25
|165.45
|cancelled
|28216646
|2008.06.06 11:05
|sell stop
|0.60
|eurjpy
|165.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.06 11:25
|165.46
|cancelled
|28221315
|2008.06.06 12:25
|sell stop
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5572
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 12:45
|1.5582
|cancelled
|28221320
|2008.06.06 12:25
|sell stop
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5572
|0.0000
|1.5392
|2008.06.06 12:45
|1.5581
|cancelled
|28221323
|2008.06.06 12:25
|sell stop
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5572
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.06 12:45
|1.5582
|cancelled
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 025.71
|Closed P/L:
|-2 025.71
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28204782
|2008.06.06 09:05
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|106.24
|104.24
|0.00
|
|106.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.07
|28213768
|2008.06.06 10:39
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0402
|1.0378
|0.0000
|
|1.0386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-107.84
|28213773
|2008.06.06 10:39
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0402
|1.0378
|1.0582
|
|1.0386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-107.84
|28213778
|2008.06.06 10:39
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0402
|1.0378
|0.0000
|
|1.0386
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-107.84
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-338.59
|
|Floating P/L:
|-338.59
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-2 025.71
|Floating P/L:
|-338.59
|Margin:
|1 150.00
|Balance:
|23 714.14
|Equity:
|23 375.55
|Free Margin:
|22 225.55