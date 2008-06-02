FXDD

Account: 5457884 Name: Joe Bloggs Currency: USD 2008 June 5, 15:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
277566282008.06.02 09:23balanceDeposit25 000.00
279327572008.06.03 17:07sell stop0.70eurusd1.54050.00000.00002008.06.03 17:251.5440cancelled
279327602008.06.03 17:07sell stop0.70eurusd1.54050.00001.52252008.06.03 17:251.5441cancelled
279327622008.06.03 17:07sell stop0.70eurusd1.54050.00000.00002008.06.03 17:251.5440cancelled
279434312008.06.03 19:15sell0.50eurusd1.54451.54440.00002008.06.03 19:311.54440.000.000.005.00
279503992008.06.03 21:00buy0.70eurusd1.54721.54400.00002008.06.04 00:031.54400.000.003.68-224.00
279504002008.06.03 21:00buy0.70eurusd1.54721.54401.56522008.06.04 00:031.54400.000.003.68-224.00
279504012008.06.03 21:00buy0.70eurusd1.54721.54400.00002008.06.04 00:031.54400.000.003.68-224.00
279548742008.06.03 22:05sell0.40eurusd1.54591.54580.00002008.06.03 22:081.54580.000.000.004.00
279612682008.06.04 00:47sell0.70eurusd1.54301.54360.00002008.06.04 00:481.54360.000.000.00-42.00
279612692008.06.04 00:47sell0.70eurusd1.54301.54371.52502008.06.04 00:531.54370.000.000.00-49.00
279612702008.06.04 00:47sell0.70eurusd1.54301.54360.00002008.06.04 00:481.54360.000.000.00-42.00
279675562008.06.04 03:35sell0.50eurusd1.54471.54470.00002008.06.04 03:491.54470.000.000.000.00
279708102008.06.04 04:35buy0.40eurusd1.54550.00000.00002008.06.05 04:361.53930.000.006.30-248.00
279801332008.06.04 08:05sell0.40eurusd1.54420.00000.00002008.06.05 04:361.53950.000.00-11.99188.00
279825622008.06.04 08:45buy0.40eurusd1.54580.00000.00002008.06.05 04:361.53930.000.006.30-260.00
279848252008.06.04 09:10sell0.40eurusd1.54340.00000.00002008.06.05 04:361.53950.000.00-11.99156.00
280008612008.06.04 11:25buy0.50eurusd1.54630.00000.00002008.06.05 04:361.53930.000.007.87-350.00
280156622008.06.04 14:10sell0.50eurusd1.54580.00000.00002008.06.05 04:361.53950.000.00-14.98315.00
280212982008.06.04 15:20sell0.50eurusd1.54500.00000.00002008.06.05 04:361.53950.000.00-14.98275.00
280541992008.06.04 21:50sell0.50eurusd1.54420.00000.00002008.06.05 04:361.53940.000.00-14.98240.00
280644302008.06.05 02:45sell0.50eurusd1.54370.00000.00002008.06.05 04:361.53930.000.000.00220.00
280804672008.06.05 06:25sell0.50eurusd1.53941.54010.00002008.06.05 06:281.54010.000.000.00-35.00
280845022008.06.05 08:05sell0.50eurusd1.53991.53990.00002008.06.05 08:121.53990.000.000.000.00
279284912008.06.03 16:52sell0.10gbpjpy206.610.00204.062008.06.05 14:57207.050.000.00-11.12-41.46
279286942008.06.03 16:55sell0.10gbpjpy206.590.00204.042008.06.04 00:00206.390.000.00-2.7919.03
279582362008.06.04 00:00sell0.10gbpjpy206.310.00203.762008.06.04 02:15206.350.000.000.00-3.81
279644322008.06.04 02:15sell0.10gbpjpy206.270.00203.722008.06.05 00:00205.860.000.00-8.3338.96
279328492008.06.03 17:08buy stop0.70usdchf1.04940.00000.00002008.06.03 17:251.0458cancelled
279328502008.06.03 17:08buy stop0.70usdchf1.04940.00001.06742008.06.03 17:251.0457cancelled
279328522008.06.03 17:08buy stop0.70usdchf1.04940.00000.00002008.06.03 17:251.0458cancelled
279487622008.06.03 20:38sell0.70usdchf1.04061.04040.00002008.06.03 20:401.04040.000.000.0013.46
279487642008.06.03 20:38sell0.70usdchf1.04071.04061.02272008.06.03 20:401.04060.000.000.006.73
279487672008.06.03 20:38sell0.70usdchf1.04071.04060.00002008.06.03 20:411.04060.000.000.006.73
279618232008.06.04 00:50buy stop0.70usdchf1.04440.00000.00002008.06.04 01:101.0430cancelled
279618272008.06.04 00:50buy stop0.70usdchf1.04440.00001.06242008.06.04 01:101.0431cancelled
279618292008.06.04 00:50buy stop0.70usdchf1.04440.00000.00002008.06.04 01:101.0430cancelled
279647402008.06.04 02:28sell stop0.70usdchf1.04060.00000.00002008.06.04 02:451.0414cancelled
279647412008.06.04 02:28sell stop0.70usdchf1.04060.00001.02262008.06.04 02:451.0413cancelled
279647422008.06.04 02:28sell stop0.70usdchf1.04060.00000.00002008.06.04 02:451.0414cancelled
279679172008.06.04 03:55buy0.70usdchf1.04251.04310.00002008.06.04 09:231.04310.000.000.0040.26
279679192008.06.04 03:55buy0.70usdchf1.04251.04311.06052008.06.04 09:321.04310.000.000.0040.26
279679202008.06.04 03:55buy0.70usdchf1.04251.04310.00002008.06.04 09:481.04310.000.000.0040.26
279961442008.06.04 10:40sell stop0.70usdchf1.04060.00000.00002008.06.04 11:001.0414cancelled
279961482008.06.04 10:40sell stop0.70usdchf1.04060.00001.02262008.06.04 11:001.0413cancelled
279961492008.06.04 10:40sell stop0.70usdchf1.04060.00000.00002008.06.04 11:001.0413cancelled
280232012008.06.04 15:35buy stop0.70usdchf1.04070.00000.00002008.06.04 15:451.0381cancelled
280232052008.06.04 15:35buy stop0.70usdchf1.04060.00001.05862008.06.04 15:451.0380cancelled
280232072008.06.04 15:35buy stop0.70usdchf1.04060.00000.00002008.06.04 15:451.0381cancelled
280291342008.06.04 16:35buy0.70usdchf1.04121.04200.00002008.06.04 18:121.04200.000.000.0053.74
280291372008.06.04 16:35buy0.70usdchf1.04121.04201.05922008.06.04 18:121.04200.000.000.0053.74
280291382008.06.04 16:35buy0.70usdchf1.04121.04200.00002008.06.04 18:121.04200.000.000.0053.74
280880292008.06.05 08:50sell stop0.70usdchf1.04300.00000.00002008.06.05 09:101.0445cancelled
280880342008.06.05 08:50sell stop0.70usdchf1.04300.00001.02502008.06.05 09:101.0445cancelled
280880352008.06.05 08:50sell stop0.70usdchf1.04300.00000.00002008.06.05 09:101.0445cancelled
281043332008.06.05 11:10buy0.70usdchf1.04701.04920.00002008.06.05 14:211.04920.000.000.00146.78
281043372008.06.05 11:10buy0.70usdchf1.04701.04911.06502008.06.05 14:211.04910.000.000.00140.12
281043402008.06.05 11:10buy0.70usdchf1.04701.04900.00002008.06.05 14:221.04900.000.000.00133.46
279324332008.06.03 17:05buy0.50usdjpy105.53105.000.002008.06.03 20:34105.000.000.000.00-252.38
279327512008.06.03 17:07buy0.50usdjpy105.42105.000.002008.06.03 20:34105.000.000.000.00-200.00
279329042008.06.03 17:09buy stop0.70usdjpy105.580.000.002008.06.03 17:25105.35cancelled
279329072008.06.03 17:09buy stop0.70usdjpy105.580.00107.382008.06.03 17:25105.33cancelled
279329092008.06.03 17:09buy stop0.70usdjpy105.580.000.002008.06.03 17:25105.35cancelled
279479662008.06.03 20:30sell0.70usdjpy105.03105.110.002008.06.03 20:44105.110.000.000.00-53.28
279479692008.06.03 20:30sell0.70usdjpy105.03105.09103.232008.06.03 20:32105.090.000.000.00-39.97
279479702008.06.03 20:30sell0.70usdjpy105.03105.100.002008.06.03 20:43105.100.000.000.00-46.62
279610462008.06.04 00:35buy stop0.70usdjpy105.240.000.002008.06.04 00:55105.18cancelled
279610492008.06.04 00:35buy stop0.70usdjpy105.230.00107.032008.06.04 00:55105.17cancelled
279610502008.06.04 00:35buy stop0.70usdjpy105.230.000.002008.06.04 00:55105.18cancelled
  0.00 0.00 -59.65 -145.25
Closed P/L: -204.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
280861442008.06.05 08:35buy0.50eurusd1.54050.00000.0000 1.54000.000.000.00-25.00
281126552008.06.05 12:30sell0.50eurusd1.54240.00000.0000 1.54020.000.000.00110.00
281206152008.06.05 13:36buy0.50eurusd1.53930.00000.0000 1.54000.000.000.0035.00
281281142008.06.05 14:57sell0.10gbpjpy206.970.00204.42 206.970.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 120.00
 Floating P/L: 120.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -204.90 Floating P/L: 120.00 Margin: 482.73
Balance: 24 795.10 Equity: 24 915.10 Free Margin: 24 432.37