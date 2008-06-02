FXDD
|Account: 5457884
|Name: Joe Bloggs
|Currency: USD
|2008 June 5, 15:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|27756628
|2008.06.02 09:23
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|27932757
|2008.06.03 17:07
|sell stop
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5405
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.03 17:25
|1.5440
|cancelled
|27932760
|2008.06.03 17:07
|sell stop
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5405
|0.0000
|1.5225
|2008.06.03 17:25
|1.5441
|cancelled
|27932762
|2008.06.03 17:07
|sell stop
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5405
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.03 17:25
|1.5440
|cancelled
|27943431
|2008.06.03 19:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5445
|1.5444
|0.0000
|2008.06.03 19:31
|1.5444
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|27950399
|2008.06.03 21:00
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5472
|1.5440
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 00:03
|1.5440
|0.00
|0.00
|3.68
|-224.00
|27950400
|2008.06.03 21:00
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5472
|1.5440
|1.5652
|2008.06.04 00:03
|1.5440
|0.00
|0.00
|3.68
|-224.00
|27950401
|2008.06.03 21:00
|buy
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5472
|1.5440
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 00:03
|1.5440
|0.00
|0.00
|3.68
|-224.00
|27954874
|2008.06.03 22:05
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5459
|1.5458
|0.0000
|2008.06.03 22:08
|1.5458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|27961268
|2008.06.04 00:47
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5430
|1.5436
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 00:48
|1.5436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|27961269
|2008.06.04 00:47
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5430
|1.5437
|1.5250
|2008.06.04 00:53
|1.5437
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.00
|27961270
|2008.06.04 00:47
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.5430
|1.5436
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 00:48
|1.5436
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-42.00
|27967556
|2008.06.04 03:35
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5447
|1.5447
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 03:49
|1.5447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27970810
|2008.06.04 04:35
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5455
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.05 04:36
|1.5393
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|-248.00
|27980133
|2008.06.04 08:05
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5442
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.05 04:36
|1.5395
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.99
|188.00
|27982562
|2008.06.04 08:45
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5458
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.05 04:36
|1.5393
|0.00
|0.00
|6.30
|-260.00
|27984825
|2008.06.04 09:10
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.5434
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.05 04:36
|1.5395
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.99
|156.00
|28000861
|2008.06.04 11:25
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5463
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.05 04:36
|1.5393
|0.00
|0.00
|7.87
|-350.00
|28015662
|2008.06.04 14:10
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5458
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.05 04:36
|1.5395
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.98
|315.00
|28021298
|2008.06.04 15:20
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5450
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.05 04:36
|1.5395
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.98
|275.00
|28054199
|2008.06.04 21:50
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5442
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.05 04:36
|1.5394
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.98
|240.00
|28064430
|2008.06.05 02:45
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5437
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.05 04:36
|1.5393
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|28080467
|2008.06.05 06:25
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5394
|1.5401
|0.0000
|2008.06.05 06:28
|1.5401
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|28084502
|2008.06.05 08:05
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5399
|1.5399
|0.0000
|2008.06.05 08:12
|1.5399
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27928491
|2008.06.03 16:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|206.61
|0.00
|204.06
|2008.06.05 14:57
|207.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.12
|-41.46
|27928694
|2008.06.03 16:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|206.59
|0.00
|204.04
|2008.06.04 00:00
|206.39
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.79
|19.03
|27958236
|2008.06.04 00:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|206.31
|0.00
|203.76
|2008.06.04 02:15
|206.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.81
|27964432
|2008.06.04 02:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|206.27
|0.00
|203.72
|2008.06.05 00:00
|205.86
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.33
|38.96
|27932849
|2008.06.03 17:08
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0494
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.03 17:25
|1.0458
|cancelled
|27932850
|2008.06.03 17:08
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0494
|0.0000
|1.0674
|2008.06.03 17:25
|1.0457
|cancelled
|27932852
|2008.06.03 17:08
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0494
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.03 17:25
|1.0458
|cancelled
|27948762
|2008.06.03 20:38
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0406
|1.0404
|0.0000
|2008.06.03 20:40
|1.0404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.46
|27948764
|2008.06.03 20:38
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0407
|1.0406
|1.0227
|2008.06.03 20:40
|1.0406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.73
|27948767
|2008.06.03 20:38
|sell
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0407
|1.0406
|0.0000
|2008.06.03 20:41
|1.0406
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.73
|27961823
|2008.06.04 00:50
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0444
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 01:10
|1.0430
|cancelled
|27961827
|2008.06.04 00:50
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0444
|0.0000
|1.0624
|2008.06.04 01:10
|1.0431
|cancelled
|27961829
|2008.06.04 00:50
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0444
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 01:10
|1.0430
|cancelled
|27964740
|2008.06.04 02:28
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0406
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 02:45
|1.0414
|cancelled
|27964741
|2008.06.04 02:28
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0406
|0.0000
|1.0226
|2008.06.04 02:45
|1.0413
|cancelled
|27964742
|2008.06.04 02:28
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0406
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 02:45
|1.0414
|cancelled
|27967917
|2008.06.04 03:55
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0425
|1.0431
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 09:23
|1.0431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.26
|27967919
|2008.06.04 03:55
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0425
|1.0431
|1.0605
|2008.06.04 09:32
|1.0431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.26
|27967920
|2008.06.04 03:55
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0425
|1.0431
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 09:48
|1.0431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.26
|27996144
|2008.06.04 10:40
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0406
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 11:00
|1.0414
|cancelled
|27996148
|2008.06.04 10:40
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0406
|0.0000
|1.0226
|2008.06.04 11:00
|1.0413
|cancelled
|27996149
|2008.06.04 10:40
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0406
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 11:00
|1.0413
|cancelled
|28023201
|2008.06.04 15:35
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0407
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 15:45
|1.0381
|cancelled
|28023205
|2008.06.04 15:35
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0406
|0.0000
|1.0586
|2008.06.04 15:45
|1.0380
|cancelled
|28023207
|2008.06.04 15:35
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0406
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 15:45
|1.0381
|cancelled
|28029134
|2008.06.04 16:35
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0412
|1.0420
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 18:12
|1.0420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.74
|28029137
|2008.06.04 16:35
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0412
|1.0420
|1.0592
|2008.06.04 18:12
|1.0420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.74
|28029138
|2008.06.04 16:35
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0412
|1.0420
|0.0000
|2008.06.04 18:12
|1.0420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.74
|28088029
|2008.06.05 08:50
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0430
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.05 09:10
|1.0445
|cancelled
|28088034
|2008.06.05 08:50
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0430
|0.0000
|1.0250
|2008.06.05 09:10
|1.0445
|cancelled
|28088035
|2008.06.05 08:50
|sell stop
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0430
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.06.05 09:10
|1.0445
|cancelled
|28104333
|2008.06.05 11:10
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0470
|1.0492
|0.0000
|2008.06.05 14:21
|1.0492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|146.78
|28104337
|2008.06.05 11:10
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0470
|1.0491
|1.0650
|2008.06.05 14:21
|1.0491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.12
|28104340
|2008.06.05 11:10
|buy
|0.70
|usdchf
|1.0470
|1.0490
|0.0000
|2008.06.05 14:22
|1.0490
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|133.46
|27932433
|2008.06.03 17:05
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|105.53
|105.00
|0.00
|2008.06.03 20:34
|105.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.38
|27932751
|2008.06.03 17:07
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|105.42
|105.00
|0.00
|2008.06.03 20:34
|105.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-200.00
|27932904
|2008.06.03 17:09
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdjpy
|105.58
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.03 17:25
|105.35
|cancelled
|27932907
|2008.06.03 17:09
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdjpy
|105.58
|0.00
|107.38
|2008.06.03 17:25
|105.33
|cancelled
|27932909
|2008.06.03 17:09
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdjpy
|105.58
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.03 17:25
|105.35
|cancelled
|27947966
|2008.06.03 20:30
|sell
|0.70
|usdjpy
|105.03
|105.11
|0.00
|2008.06.03 20:44
|105.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.28
|27947969
|2008.06.03 20:30
|sell
|0.70
|usdjpy
|105.03
|105.09
|103.23
|2008.06.03 20:32
|105.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.97
|27947970
|2008.06.03 20:30
|sell
|0.70
|usdjpy
|105.03
|105.10
|0.00
|2008.06.03 20:43
|105.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.62
|27961046
|2008.06.04 00:35
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdjpy
|105.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.04 00:55
|105.18
|cancelled
|27961049
|2008.06.04 00:35
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdjpy
|105.23
|0.00
|107.03
|2008.06.04 00:55
|105.17
|cancelled
|27961050
|2008.06.04 00:35
|buy stop
|0.70
|usdjpy
|105.23
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.06.04 00:55
|105.18
|cancelled
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-59.65
|-145.25
|Closed P/L:
|-204.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|28086144
|2008.06.05 08:35
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5405
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.5400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|28112655
|2008.06.05 12:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5424
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.5402
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|28120615
|2008.06.05 13:36
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.5393
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.5400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|28128114
|2008.06.05 14:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|206.97
|0.00
|204.42
|
|206.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|120.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-204.90
|Floating P/L:
|120.00
|Margin:
|482.73
|Balance:
|24 795.10
|Equity:
|24 915.10
|Free Margin:
|24 432.37