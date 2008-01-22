Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)

SymbolUSDCHF (US Dollar vs Swiss Franc)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.05.25 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersStopAfterNoTrades=false; UseAlpha9Trader=false; UseSRSITrader=true; MMType=0; lot=0.4; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.3; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=90; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=true; PercentEquityTrailing=1; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true; TradePositiveSwapOnly=false; UseMomentumDeviation=true; SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=false; TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=false; UseMNTrend=true; UseW1Trend=true; UseD1Trend=true; UseH4Trend=true; UseH1Trend=true; UseM30Trend=true; UseM15Trend=true; UseM5Trend=true; TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
Bars in test1638Ticks modelled822970Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors16
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit1432.66Gross profit1432.66Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff110.20
Absolute drawdown309.01Maximal drawdown543.65 (5.31%)Relative drawdown5.31% (543.65)
Total trades13Short positions (won %)13 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)13 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade114.72loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade110.20loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)13 (1432.66)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1432.66 (13)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins13consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.01.22 00:00sell10.401.11020.00000.0000
22008.01.22 08:44close10.401.10740.00000.0000101.1410101.14
32008.02.06 00:00sell20.401.09910.00000.0000
42008.02.06 07:16close20.401.09620.00000.0000105.8210206.96
52008.03.23 23:00sell30.401.01210.00000.0000
62008.03.25 12:05close30.401.00940.00000.0000104.9910311.95
72008.03.25 12:06sell40.401.00910.00000.0000
82008.03.25 20:40close40.401.00640.00000.0000107.3110419.26
92008.04.08 00:00sell50.401.01310.00000.0000
102008.04.08 00:14close50.401.01030.00000.0000110.8610530.12
112008.04.09 00:00sell60.401.01540.00000.0000
122008.04.09 06:16close60.401.01260.00000.0000110.6110640.73
132008.04.20 22:02sell70.401.01750.00000.0000
142008.04.21 07:50close70.401.01470.00000.0000109.3810750.11
152008.04.21 07:50sell80.401.01410.00000.0000
162008.04.21 07:59close80.401.01120.00000.0000114.7210864.83
172008.04.25 00:00sell90.401.03520.00000.0000
182008.04.25 14:43close90.401.03230.00000.0000112.3710977.20
192008.05.04 22:00sell100.401.05530.00000.0000
202008.05.05 08:46close100.401.05230.00000.0000113.0411090.24
212008.05.15 00:00sell110.401.05490.00000.0000
222008.05.15 06:07close110.401.05190.00000.0000114.0811204.32
232008.05.16 00:00sell120.401.05610.00000.0000
242008.05.16 07:46close120.401.05310.00000.0000113.9511318.27
252008.05.20 00:05sell130.401.05200.00000.0000
262008.05.20 06:20close130.401.04900.00000.0000114.3911432.66