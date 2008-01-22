Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)
|Symbol
|USDCHF (US Dollar vs Swiss Franc)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.05.25 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|StopAfterNoTrades=false;
UseAlpha9Trader=false;
UseSRSITrader=true;
MMType=0; lot=0.4; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.3; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=90; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=true;
PercentEquityTrailing=1; SpreadProtection=true;
PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true;
TradePositiveSwapOnly=false;
UseMomentumDeviation=true;
SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=false;
TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=false;
UseMNTrend=true;
UseW1Trend=true;
UseD1Trend=true;
UseH4Trend=true;
UseH1Trend=true;
UseM30Trend=true;
UseM15Trend=true;
UseM5Trend=true;
TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
|Bars in test
|1638
|Ticks modelled
|822970
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|16
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|1432.66
|Gross profit
|1432.66
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|110.20
|Absolute drawdown
|309.01
|Maximal drawdown
|543.65 (5.31%)
|Relative drawdown
|5.31% (543.65)
|Total trades
|13
|Short positions (won %)
|13 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|13 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|114.72
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|110.20
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|13 (1432.66)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1432.66 (13)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|13
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.01.22 00:00
|sell
|1
|0.40
|1.1102
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2008.01.22 08:44
|close
|1
|0.40
|1.1074
|0.0000
|0.0000
|101.14
|10101.14
|3
|2008.02.06 00:00
|sell
|2
|0.40
|1.0991
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2008.02.06 07:16
|close
|2
|0.40
|1.0962
|0.0000
|0.0000
|105.82
|10206.96
|5
|2008.03.23 23:00
|sell
|3
|0.40
|1.0121
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2008.03.25 12:05
|close
|3
|0.40
|1.0094
|0.0000
|0.0000
|104.99
|10311.95
|7
|2008.03.25 12:06
|sell
|4
|0.40
|1.0091
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2008.03.25 20:40
|close
|4
|0.40
|1.0064
|0.0000
|0.0000
|107.31
|10419.26
|9
|2008.04.08 00:00
|sell
|5
|0.40
|1.0131
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2008.04.08 00:14
|close
|5
|0.40
|1.0103
|0.0000
|0.0000
|110.86
|10530.12
|11
|2008.04.09 00:00
|sell
|6
|0.40
|1.0154
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2008.04.09 06:16
|close
|6
|0.40
|1.0126
|0.0000
|0.0000
|110.61
|10640.73
|13
|2008.04.20 22:02
|sell
|7
|0.40
|1.0175
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2008.04.21 07:50
|close
|7
|0.40
|1.0147
|0.0000
|0.0000
|109.38
|10750.11
|15
|2008.04.21 07:50
|sell
|8
|0.40
|1.0141
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2008.04.21 07:59
|close
|8
|0.40
|1.0112
|0.0000
|0.0000
|114.72
|10864.83
|17
|2008.04.25 00:00
|sell
|9
|0.40
|1.0352
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2008.04.25 14:43
|close
|9
|0.40
|1.0323
|0.0000
|0.0000
|112.37
|10977.20
|19
|2008.05.04 22:00
|sell
|10
|0.40
|1.0553
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2008.05.05 08:46
|close
|10
|0.40
|1.0523
|0.0000
|0.0000
|113.04
|11090.24
|21
|2008.05.15 00:00
|sell
|11
|0.40
|1.0549
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2008.05.15 06:07
|close
|11
|0.40
|1.0519
|0.0000
|0.0000
|114.08
|11204.32
|23
|2008.05.16 00:00
|sell
|12
|0.40
|1.0561
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2008.05.16 07:46
|close
|12
|0.40
|1.0531
|0.0000
|0.0000
|113.95
|11318.27
|25
|2008.05.20 00:05
|sell
|13
|0.40
|1.0520
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26
|2008.05.20 06:20
|close
|13
|0.40
|1.0490
|0.0000
|0.0000
|114.39
|11432.66