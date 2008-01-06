Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)

SymbolNZDUSD (New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.05.25 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersStopAfterNoTrades=false; UseAlpha9Trader=false; UseSRSITrader=true; MMType=0; lot=0.4; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.3; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=90; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=true; PercentEquityTrailing=1; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true; TradePositiveSwapOnly=false; UseMomentumDeviation=true; SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=false; TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=false; UseMNTrend=true; UseW1Trend=true; UseD1Trend=true; UseH4Trend=true; UseH1Trend=true; UseM30Trend=true; UseM15Trend=true; UseM5Trend=true; TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
Bars in test1639Ticks modelled490387Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit1300.00Gross profit1300.00Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff108.33
Absolute drawdown231.60Maximal drawdown647.60 (5.91%)Relative drawdown5.91% (647.60)
Total trades12Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)12 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)12 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade116.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade108.33loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)12 (1300.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1300.00 (12)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins12consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.01.06 23:01buy10.400.76690.00000.0000
22008.01.07 21:50close10.400.76940.00000.0000104.4010104.40
32008.01.18 04:35buy20.400.76550.00000.0000
42008.01.18 13:09close20.400.76810.00000.0000104.0010208.40
52008.01.31 00:00buy30.400.77760.00000.0000
62008.01.31 01:06close30.400.78020.00000.0000104.0010312.40
72008.02.12 00:00buy40.400.78810.00000.0000
82008.02.12 07:01close40.400.79070.00000.0000104.0010416.40
92008.03.09 23:01buy50.400.79240.00000.0000
102008.03.10 10:35close50.400.79490.00000.0000104.4010520.80
112008.03.21 00:00buy60.400.79260.00000.0000
122008.03.21 08:20close60.400.79530.00000.0000108.0010628.80
132008.03.23 23:06buy70.400.78990.00000.0000
142008.03.24 07:36close70.400.79250.00000.0000108.4010737.20
152008.03.24 07:36buy80.400.79290.00000.0000
162008.03.24 15:30close80.400.79560.00000.0000108.0010845.20
172008.03.31 00:00buy90.400.79180.00000.0000
182008.04.07 09:36close90.400.79380.00000.0000110.8010956.00
192008.04.14 00:00buy100.400.78800.00000.0000
202008.04.14 08:00close100.400.79090.00000.0000116.0011072.00
212008.04.20 22:01buy110.400.79130.00000.0000
222008.04.21 12:25close110.400.79400.00000.0000112.4011184.40
232008.04.25 00:00buy120.400.78600.00000.0000
242008.05.06 12:44close120.400.78790.00000.0000115.6011300.00