Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)
|Symbol
|NZDUSD (New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.05.25 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|StopAfterNoTrades=false;
UseAlpha9Trader=false;
UseSRSITrader=true;
MMType=0; lot=0.4; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.3; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=90; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=true;
PercentEquityTrailing=1; SpreadProtection=true;
PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true;
TradePositiveSwapOnly=false;
UseMomentumDeviation=true;
SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=false;
TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=false;
UseMNTrend=true;
UseW1Trend=true;
UseD1Trend=true;
UseH4Trend=true;
UseH1Trend=true;
UseM30Trend=true;
UseM15Trend=true;
UseM5Trend=true;
TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
|Bars in test
|1639
|Ticks modelled
|490387
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|1300.00
|Gross profit
|1300.00
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|108.33
|Absolute drawdown
|231.60
|Maximal drawdown
|647.60 (5.91%)
|Relative drawdown
|5.91% (647.60)
|Total trades
|12
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|12 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|12 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|116.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|108.33
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|12 (1300.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1300.00 (12)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|12
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.01.06 23:01
|buy
|1
|0.40
|0.7669
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2008.01.07 21:50
|close
|1
|0.40
|0.7694
|0.0000
|0.0000
|104.40
|10104.40
|3
|2008.01.18 04:35
|buy
|2
|0.40
|0.7655
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2008.01.18 13:09
|close
|2
|0.40
|0.7681
|0.0000
|0.0000
|104.00
|10208.40
|5
|2008.01.31 00:00
|buy
|3
|0.40
|0.7776
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2008.01.31 01:06
|close
|3
|0.40
|0.7802
|0.0000
|0.0000
|104.00
|10312.40
|7
|2008.02.12 00:00
|buy
|4
|0.40
|0.7881
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2008.02.12 07:01
|close
|4
|0.40
|0.7907
|0.0000
|0.0000
|104.00
|10416.40
|9
|2008.03.09 23:01
|buy
|5
|0.40
|0.7924
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2008.03.10 10:35
|close
|5
|0.40
|0.7949
|0.0000
|0.0000
|104.40
|10520.80
|11
|2008.03.21 00:00
|buy
|6
|0.40
|0.7926
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2008.03.21 08:20
|close
|6
|0.40
|0.7953
|0.0000
|0.0000
|108.00
|10628.80
|13
|2008.03.23 23:06
|buy
|7
|0.40
|0.7899
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2008.03.24 07:36
|close
|7
|0.40
|0.7925
|0.0000
|0.0000
|108.40
|10737.20
|15
|2008.03.24 07:36
|buy
|8
|0.40
|0.7929
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2008.03.24 15:30
|close
|8
|0.40
|0.7956
|0.0000
|0.0000
|108.00
|10845.20
|17
|2008.03.31 00:00
|buy
|9
|0.40
|0.7918
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2008.04.07 09:36
|close
|9
|0.40
|0.7938
|0.0000
|0.0000
|110.80
|10956.00
|19
|2008.04.14 00:00
|buy
|10
|0.40
|0.7880
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2008.04.14 08:00
|close
|10
|0.40
|0.7909
|0.0000
|0.0000
|116.00
|11072.00
|21
|2008.04.20 22:01
|buy
|11
|0.40
|0.7913
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2008.04.21 12:25
|close
|11
|0.40
|0.7940
|0.0000
|0.0000
|112.40
|11184.40
|23
|2008.04.25 00:00
|buy
|12
|0.40
|0.7860
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2008.05.06 12:44
|close
|12
|0.40
|0.7879
|0.0000
|0.0000
|115.60
|11300.00