Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)

SymbolNZDJPY (New Zealand Dollar vs Japanese Yen)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.05.25 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersStopAfterNoTrades=false; UseAlpha9Trader=false; UseSRSITrader=true; MMType=0; lot=0.4; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.3; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=90; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=true; PercentEquityTrailing=1; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true; TradePositiveSwapOnly=false; UseMomentumDeviation=true; SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=true; TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=false; UseMNTrend=true; UseW1Trend=true; UseD1Trend=true; UseH4Trend=true; UseH1Trend=true; UseM30Trend=true; UseM15Trend=true; UseM5Trend=true; TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
Bars in test1638Ticks modelled1231264Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors33
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit432.50Gross profit432.50Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff108.13
Absolute drawdown603.35Maximal drawdown811.01 (7.95%)Relative drawdown7.95% (811.01)
Total trades4Short positions (won %)4 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)4 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade120.56loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade108.13loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)4 (432.50)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)432.50 (4)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.04.08 00:00sell10.4081.650.000.00
22008.04.08 02:15close10.4081.380.000.00103.8310103.83
32008.04.09 00:00sell20.4081.910.000.00
42008.04.09 01:25close20.4081.640.000.00103.8310207.66
52008.04.18 00:00sell30.4080.920.000.00
62008.04.29 11:52close30.4080.430.000.00120.5610328.22
72008.05.18 22:02sell40.4080.500.000.00
82008.05.21 00:10close40.4080.170.000.00104.2810432.50