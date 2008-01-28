Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)
|Symbol
|GBPCHF (Great Britain Pound vs Swiss Frank)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.05.25 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|StopAfterNoTrades=false;
UseAlpha9Trader=false;
UseSRSITrader=true;
MMType=1; lot=0.4; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.2; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=90; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=true;
PercentEquityTrailing=2; SpreadProtection=true;
PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true;
TradePositiveSwapOnly=false;
UseMomentumDeviation=true;
SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=true;
TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=true;
UseMNTrend=true;
UseW1Trend=true;
UseD1Trend=true;
UseH4Trend=true;
UseH1Trend=true;
UseM30Trend=true;
UseM15Trend=true;
UseM5Trend=true;
TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
|Bars in test
|1619
|Ticks modelled
|2095622
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|218.29
|Gross profit
|253.89
|Gross loss
|-35.59
|Profit factor
|7.13
|Expected payoff
|31.18
|Absolute drawdown
|8.74
|Maximal drawdown
|215.50 (2.09%)
|Relative drawdown
|2.09% (215.50)
|Total trades
|7
|Short positions (won %)
|7 (85.71%)
|Long positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|6 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|60.52
|loss trade
|-35.59
|Average
|profit trade
|42.31
|loss trade
|-35.59
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (253.89)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-35.59)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|253.89 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-35.59 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|6
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.01.28 00:00
|sell
|1
|0.02
|2.1748
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2008.01.31 16:00
|modify
|1
|0.02
|2.1748
|2.1728
|0.0000
|3
|2008.01.31 20:00
|modify
|1
|0.02
|2.1748
|2.1703
|0.0000
|4
|2008.02.01 00:00
|modify
|1
|0.02
|2.1748
|2.1680
|0.0000
|5
|2008.02.01 04:00
|modify
|1
|0.02
|2.1748
|2.1659
|0.0000
|6
|2008.02.01 08:00
|modify
|1
|0.02
|2.1748
|2.1639
|0.0000
|7
|2008.02.01 12:00
|modify
|1
|0.02
|2.1748
|2.1621
|0.0000
|8
|2008.02.01 16:00
|modify
|1
|0.02
|2.1748
|2.1605
|0.0000
|9
|2008.02.01 20:00
|modify
|1
|0.02
|2.1748
|2.1569
|0.0000
|10
|2008.02.03 23:00
|modify
|1
|0.02
|2.1748
|2.1537
|0.0000
|11
|2008.02.04 00:02
|modify
|1
|0.02
|2.1748
|2.1509
|0.0000
|12
|2008.02.04 04:00
|modify
|1
|0.02
|2.1748
|2.1483
|0.0000
|13
|2008.02.04 07:38
|s/l
|1
|0.02
|2.1483
|2.1483
|0.0000
|48.88
|10048.88
|14
|2008.02.13 00:00
|sell
|2
|0.02
|2.1596
|0.0000
|0.0000
|15
|2008.02.18 20:00
|modify
|2
|0.02
|2.1596
|2.1575
|0.0000
|16
|2008.02.19 00:00
|modify
|2
|0.02
|2.1596
|2.1557
|0.0000
|17
|2008.02.19 04:01
|modify
|2
|0.02
|2.1596
|2.1541
|0.0000
|18
|2008.02.19 08:00
|modify
|2
|0.02
|2.1596
|2.1532
|0.0000
|19
|2008.02.19 12:00
|modify
|2
|0.02
|2.1596
|2.1518
|0.0000
|20
|2008.02.19 16:00
|modify
|2
|0.02
|2.1596
|2.1491
|0.0000
|21
|2008.02.19 20:00
|modify
|2
|0.02
|2.1596
|2.1467
|0.0000
|22
|2008.02.20 00:00
|modify
|2
|0.02
|2.1596
|2.1445
|0.0000
|23
|2008.02.20 04:00
|modify
|2
|0.02
|2.1596
|2.1425
|0.0000
|24
|2008.02.20 08:00
|modify
|2
|0.02
|2.1596
|2.1407
|0.0000
|25
|2008.02.20 12:00
|modify
|2
|0.02
|2.1596
|2.1391
|0.0000
|26
|2008.02.20 12:22
|s/l
|2
|0.02
|2.1391
|2.1391
|0.0000
|37.22
|10086.11
|27
|2008.02.26 00:00
|sell
|3
|0.02
|2.1405
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2008.02.28 00:00
|close
|3
|0.02
|2.1086
|0.0000
|0.0000
|60.52
|10146.63
|29
|2008.03.24 00:00
|sell
|4
|0.02
|2.0028
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30
|2008.03.28 16:00
|modify
|4
|0.02
|2.0028
|1.9999
|0.0000
|31
|2008.03.28 20:00
|modify
|4
|0.02
|2.0028
|1.9978
|0.0000
|32
|2008.03.30 22:01
|modify
|4
|0.02
|2.0028
|1.9953
|0.0000
|33
|2008.03.31 00:00
|modify
|4
|0.02
|2.0028
|1.9932
|0.0000
|34
|2008.03.31 01:13
|s/l
|4
|0.02
|1.9932
|1.9932
|0.0000
|16.02
|10162.65
|35
|2008.04.04 00:00
|sell
|5
|0.02
|2.0168
|0.0000
|0.0000
|36
|2008.04.08 20:00
|modify
|5
|0.02
|2.0168
|2.0153
|0.0000
|37
|2008.04.09 00:00
|modify
|5
|0.02
|2.0168
|2.0137
|0.0000
|38
|2008.04.09 04:00
|modify
|5
|0.02
|2.0168
|2.0122
|0.0000
|39
|2008.04.09 08:00
|modify
|5
|0.02
|2.0168
|2.0108
|0.0000
|40
|2008.04.09 12:00
|modify
|5
|0.02
|2.0168
|2.0095
|0.0000
|41
|2008.04.09 16:00
|modify
|5
|0.02
|2.0168
|2.0082
|0.0000
|42
|2008.04.09 20:00
|modify
|5
|0.02
|2.0168
|2.0055
|0.0000
|43
|2008.04.10 00:00
|modify
|5
|0.02
|2.0168
|2.0022
|0.0000
|44
|2008.04.10 04:00
|modify
|5
|0.02
|2.0168
|1.9991
|0.0000
|45
|2008.04.10 08:00
|modify
|5
|0.02
|2.0168
|1.9958
|0.0000
|46
|2008.04.10 12:00
|modify
|5
|0.02
|2.0168
|1.9920
|0.0000
|47
|2008.04.10 16:00
|modify
|5
|0.02
|2.0168
|1.9865
|0.0000
|48
|2008.04.10 16:33
|s/l
|5
|0.02
|1.9865
|1.9865
|0.0000
|56.63
|10219.29
|49
|2008.04.20 22:00
|sell
|6
|0.02
|2.0331
|0.0000
|0.0000
|50
|2008.04.22 16:00
|modify
|6
|0.02
|2.0331
|2.0295
|0.0000
|51
|2008.04.22 20:00
|modify
|6
|0.02
|2.0331
|2.0265
|0.0000
|52
|2008.04.23 00:00
|modify
|6
|0.02
|2.0331
|2.0237
|0.0000
|53
|2008.04.23 04:00
|modify
|6
|0.02
|2.0331
|2.0212
|0.0000
|54
|2008.04.23 08:00
|modify
|6
|0.02
|2.0331
|2.0188
|0.0000
|55
|2008.04.23 12:00
|modify
|6
|0.02
|2.0331
|2.0167
|0.0000
|56
|2008.04.23 16:00
|modify
|6
|0.02
|2.0331
|2.0147
|0.0000
|57
|2008.04.23 18:11
|s/l
|6
|0.02
|2.0147
|2.0147
|0.0000
|34.60
|10253.89
|58
|2008.04.24 00:00
|sell
|7
|0.02
|2.0100
|0.0000
|0.0000
|59
|2008.05.22 03:42
|close
|7
|0.02
|2.0229
|0.0000
|0.0000
|-35.59
|10218.29