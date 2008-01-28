Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)

SymbolGBPCHF (Great Britain Pound vs Swiss Frank)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.05.25 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersStopAfterNoTrades=false; UseAlpha9Trader=false; UseSRSITrader=true; MMType=1; lot=0.4; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.2; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=90; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=true; PercentEquityTrailing=2; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true; TradePositiveSwapOnly=false; UseMomentumDeviation=true; SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=true; TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=true; UseMNTrend=true; UseW1Trend=true; UseD1Trend=true; UseH4Trend=true; UseH1Trend=true; UseM30Trend=true; UseM15Trend=true; UseM5Trend=true; TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
Bars in test1619Ticks modelled2095622Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit218.29Gross profit253.89Gross loss-35.59
Profit factor7.13Expected payoff31.18
Absolute drawdown8.74Maximal drawdown215.50 (2.09%)Relative drawdown2.09% (215.50)
Total trades7Short positions (won %)7 (85.71%)Long positions (won %)0 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)6 (85.71%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (14.29%)
Largestprofit trade60.52loss trade-35.59
Averageprofit trade42.31loss trade-35.59
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)6 (253.89)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-35.59)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)253.89 (6)consecutive loss (count of losses)-35.59 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins6consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.01.28 00:00sell10.022.17480.00000.0000
22008.01.31 16:00modify10.022.17482.17280.0000
32008.01.31 20:00modify10.022.17482.17030.0000
42008.02.01 00:00modify10.022.17482.16800.0000
52008.02.01 04:00modify10.022.17482.16590.0000
62008.02.01 08:00modify10.022.17482.16390.0000
72008.02.01 12:00modify10.022.17482.16210.0000
82008.02.01 16:00modify10.022.17482.16050.0000
92008.02.01 20:00modify10.022.17482.15690.0000
102008.02.03 23:00modify10.022.17482.15370.0000
112008.02.04 00:02modify10.022.17482.15090.0000
122008.02.04 04:00modify10.022.17482.14830.0000
132008.02.04 07:38s/l10.022.14832.14830.000048.8810048.88
142008.02.13 00:00sell20.022.15960.00000.0000
152008.02.18 20:00modify20.022.15962.15750.0000
162008.02.19 00:00modify20.022.15962.15570.0000
172008.02.19 04:01modify20.022.15962.15410.0000
182008.02.19 08:00modify20.022.15962.15320.0000
192008.02.19 12:00modify20.022.15962.15180.0000
202008.02.19 16:00modify20.022.15962.14910.0000
212008.02.19 20:00modify20.022.15962.14670.0000
222008.02.20 00:00modify20.022.15962.14450.0000
232008.02.20 04:00modify20.022.15962.14250.0000
242008.02.20 08:00modify20.022.15962.14070.0000
252008.02.20 12:00modify20.022.15962.13910.0000
262008.02.20 12:22s/l20.022.13912.13910.000037.2210086.11
272008.02.26 00:00sell30.022.14050.00000.0000
282008.02.28 00:00close30.022.10860.00000.000060.5210146.63
292008.03.24 00:00sell40.022.00280.00000.0000
302008.03.28 16:00modify40.022.00281.99990.0000
312008.03.28 20:00modify40.022.00281.99780.0000
322008.03.30 22:01modify40.022.00281.99530.0000
332008.03.31 00:00modify40.022.00281.99320.0000
342008.03.31 01:13s/l40.021.99321.99320.000016.0210162.65
352008.04.04 00:00sell50.022.01680.00000.0000
362008.04.08 20:00modify50.022.01682.01530.0000
372008.04.09 00:00modify50.022.01682.01370.0000
382008.04.09 04:00modify50.022.01682.01220.0000
392008.04.09 08:00modify50.022.01682.01080.0000
402008.04.09 12:00modify50.022.01682.00950.0000
412008.04.09 16:00modify50.022.01682.00820.0000
422008.04.09 20:00modify50.022.01682.00550.0000
432008.04.10 00:00modify50.022.01682.00220.0000
442008.04.10 04:00modify50.022.01681.99910.0000
452008.04.10 08:00modify50.022.01681.99580.0000
462008.04.10 12:00modify50.022.01681.99200.0000
472008.04.10 16:00modify50.022.01681.98650.0000
482008.04.10 16:33s/l50.021.98651.98650.000056.6310219.29
492008.04.20 22:00sell60.022.03310.00000.0000
502008.04.22 16:00modify60.022.03312.02950.0000
512008.04.22 20:00modify60.022.03312.02650.0000
522008.04.23 00:00modify60.022.03312.02370.0000
532008.04.23 04:00modify60.022.03312.02120.0000
542008.04.23 08:00modify60.022.03312.01880.0000
552008.04.23 12:00modify60.022.03312.01670.0000
562008.04.23 16:00modify60.022.03312.01470.0000
572008.04.23 18:11s/l60.022.01472.01470.000034.6010253.89
582008.04.24 00:00sell70.022.01000.00000.0000
592008.05.22 03:42close70.022.02290.00000.0000-35.5910218.29