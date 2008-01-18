Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.05.25 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersStopAfterNoTrades=false; UseAlpha9Trader=false; UseSRSITrader=true; MMType=0; lot=0.4; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.3; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=80; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=true; PercentEquityTrailing=2; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true; TradePositiveSwapOnly=false; UseMomentumDeviation=true; SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=false; TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=false; UseMNTrend=true; UseW1Trend=true; UseD1Trend=true; UseH4Trend=true; UseH1Trend=true; UseM30Trend=true; UseM15Trend=true; UseM5Trend=true; TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
Bars in test1638Ticks modelled950631Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors2
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit1976.80Gross profit1976.80Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff219.64
Absolute drawdown722.76Maximal drawdown1604.56 (13.59%)Relative drawdown13.59% (1604.56)
Total trades9Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)9 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)9 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade236.26loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade219.64loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)9 (1976.80)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1976.80 (9)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins9consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.01.18 00:01buy10.401.46410.00000.0000
22008.01.18 13:53close10.401.46930.00000.0000208.0010208.00
32008.01.20 23:00buy20.401.45990.00000.0000
42008.01.22 22:16close20.401.46490.00000.0000205.2410413.24
52008.01.22 22:16buy30.401.46520.00000.0000
62008.01.24 14:07close30.401.47020.00000.0000210.4810623.72
72008.02.07 00:00buy40.401.46150.00000.0000
82008.02.15 07:42close40.401.46630.00000.0000212.9610836.68
92008.03.21 00:00buy50.401.54360.00000.0000
102008.03.25 02:22close50.401.54890.00000.0000217.2411053.92
112008.04.08 00:00buy60.401.57100.00000.0000
122008.04.08 00:13close60.401.57660.00000.0000224.0011277.92
132008.04.09 00:00buy70.401.56970.00000.0000
142008.04.09 13:06close70.401.57550.00000.0000232.0011509.92
152008.04.27 22:01buy80.401.56170.00000.0000
162008.04.28 06:11close80.401.56740.00000.0000230.6211740.54
172008.04.28 06:11buy90.401.56770.00000.0000
182008.05.21 08:04close90.401.57210.00000.0000236.2611976.80