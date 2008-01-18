Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.05.25 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|StopAfterNoTrades=false;
UseAlpha9Trader=false;
UseSRSITrader=true;
MMType=0; lot=0.4; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.3; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=80; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=true;
PercentEquityTrailing=2; SpreadProtection=true;
PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true;
TradePositiveSwapOnly=false;
UseMomentumDeviation=true;
SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=false;
TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=false;
UseMNTrend=true;
UseW1Trend=true;
UseD1Trend=true;
UseH4Trend=true;
UseH1Trend=true;
UseM30Trend=true;
UseM15Trend=true;
UseM5Trend=true;
TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
|Bars in test
|1638
|Ticks modelled
|950631
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|2
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|1976.80
|Gross profit
|1976.80
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|219.64
|Absolute drawdown
|722.76
|Maximal drawdown
|1604.56 (13.59%)
|Relative drawdown
|13.59% (1604.56)
|Total trades
|9
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|9 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|9 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|236.26
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|219.64
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|9 (1976.80)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1976.80 (9)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|9
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.01.18 00:01
|buy
|1
|0.40
|1.4641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2008.01.18 13:53
|close
|1
|0.40
|1.4693
|0.0000
|0.0000
|208.00
|10208.00
|3
|2008.01.20 23:00
|buy
|2
|0.40
|1.4599
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2008.01.22 22:16
|close
|2
|0.40
|1.4649
|0.0000
|0.0000
|205.24
|10413.24
|5
|2008.01.22 22:16
|buy
|3
|0.40
|1.4652
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2008.01.24 14:07
|close
|3
|0.40
|1.4702
|0.0000
|0.0000
|210.48
|10623.72
|7
|2008.02.07 00:00
|buy
|4
|0.40
|1.4615
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2008.02.15 07:42
|close
|4
|0.40
|1.4663
|0.0000
|0.0000
|212.96
|10836.68
|9
|2008.03.21 00:00
|buy
|5
|0.40
|1.5436
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2008.03.25 02:22
|close
|5
|0.40
|1.5489
|0.0000
|0.0000
|217.24
|11053.92
|11
|2008.04.08 00:00
|buy
|6
|0.40
|1.5710
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2008.04.08 00:13
|close
|6
|0.40
|1.5766
|0.0000
|0.0000
|224.00
|11277.92
|13
|2008.04.09 00:00
|buy
|7
|0.40
|1.5697
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2008.04.09 13:06
|close
|7
|0.40
|1.5755
|0.0000
|0.0000
|232.00
|11509.92
|15
|2008.04.27 22:01
|buy
|8
|0.40
|1.5617
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2008.04.28 06:11
|close
|8
|0.40
|1.5674
|0.0000
|0.0000
|230.62
|11740.54
|17
|2008.04.28 06:11
|buy
|9
|0.40
|1.5677
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2008.05.21 08:04
|close
|9
|0.40
|1.5721
|0.0000
|0.0000
|236.26
|11976.80