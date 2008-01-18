Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.05.25 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersStopAfterNoTrades=false; UseAlpha9Trader=false; UseSRSITrader=true; MMType=0; lot=0.4; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.3; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=90; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=true; PercentEquityTrailing=2; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true; TradePositiveSwapOnly=false; UseMomentumDeviation=true; SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=false; TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=false; UseMNTrend=true; UseW1Trend=true; UseD1Trend=true; UseH4Trend=true; UseH1Trend=true; UseM30Trend=true; UseM15Trend=true; UseM5Trend=true; TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
Bars in test1638Ticks modelled950631Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors2
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit259.01Gross profit259.01Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff51.80
Absolute drawdown82.41Maximal drawdown120.34 (1.18%)Relative drawdown1.18% (120.34)
Total trades5Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)5 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)5 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade116.38loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade51.80loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (259.01)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)259.01 (5)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins5consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.01.18 00:01buy10.031.46410.00000.0000
22008.01.28 08:00modify10.031.46411.46530.0000
32008.01.28 14:55modify10.031.46411.47780.0000
42008.01.28 14:57s/l10.031.47781.47780.000042.6710042.67
52008.02.07 00:00buy20.031.46150.00000.0000
62008.02.18 00:01modify20.031.46151.46330.0000
72008.02.18 04:00modify20.031.46151.46430.0000
82008.02.18 08:00modify20.031.46151.46520.0000
92008.02.18 08:30s/l20.031.46521.46520.000012.8710055.54
102008.03.21 00:00buy30.031.54360.00000.0000
112008.03.26 04:02modify30.031.54361.54680.0000
122008.03.26 08:00modify30.031.54361.54940.0000
132008.03.26 12:00modify30.031.54361.55170.0000
142008.03.26 16:00modify30.031.54361.55540.0000
152008.03.26 20:00modify30.031.54361.55910.0000
162008.03.27 00:00modify30.031.54361.56390.0000
172008.03.27 00:00close30.031.58201.56390.0000116.3810171.92
182008.04.08 00:00buy40.031.57100.00000.0000
192008.04.10 00:00close40.031.58160.00000.000032.5910204.51
202008.04.27 22:01buy50.031.56170.00000.0000
212008.05.21 20:00modify50.031.56171.56310.0000
222008.05.22 00:00modify50.031.56171.56630.0000
232008.05.22 00:00close50.031.57811.56630.000054.5110259.01