Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.05.25 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|StopAfterNoTrades=false;
UseAlpha9Trader=false;
UseSRSITrader=true;
MMType=0; lot=0.4; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.3; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=90; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=true;
PercentEquityTrailing=2; SpreadProtection=true;
PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true;
TradePositiveSwapOnly=false;
UseMomentumDeviation=true;
SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=false;
TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=false;
UseMNTrend=true;
UseW1Trend=true;
UseD1Trend=true;
UseH4Trend=true;
UseH1Trend=true;
UseM30Trend=true;
UseM15Trend=true;
UseM5Trend=true;
TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
|Bars in test
|1638
|Ticks modelled
|950631
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|2
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|259.01
|Gross profit
|259.01
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|51.80
|Absolute drawdown
|82.41
|Maximal drawdown
|120.34 (1.18%)
|Relative drawdown
|1.18% (120.34)
|Total trades
|5
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|116.38
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|51.80
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (259.01)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|259.01 (5)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.01.18 00:01
|buy
|1
|0.03
|1.4641
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2008.01.28 08:00
|modify
|1
|0.03
|1.4641
|1.4653
|0.0000
|3
|2008.01.28 14:55
|modify
|1
|0.03
|1.4641
|1.4778
|0.0000
|4
|2008.01.28 14:57
|s/l
|1
|0.03
|1.4778
|1.4778
|0.0000
|42.67
|10042.67
|5
|2008.02.07 00:00
|buy
|2
|0.03
|1.4615
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2008.02.18 00:01
|modify
|2
|0.03
|1.4615
|1.4633
|0.0000
|7
|2008.02.18 04:00
|modify
|2
|0.03
|1.4615
|1.4643
|0.0000
|8
|2008.02.18 08:00
|modify
|2
|0.03
|1.4615
|1.4652
|0.0000
|9
|2008.02.18 08:30
|s/l
|2
|0.03
|1.4652
|1.4652
|0.0000
|12.87
|10055.54
|10
|2008.03.21 00:00
|buy
|3
|0.03
|1.5436
|0.0000
|0.0000
|11
|2008.03.26 04:02
|modify
|3
|0.03
|1.5436
|1.5468
|0.0000
|12
|2008.03.26 08:00
|modify
|3
|0.03
|1.5436
|1.5494
|0.0000
|13
|2008.03.26 12:00
|modify
|3
|0.03
|1.5436
|1.5517
|0.0000
|14
|2008.03.26 16:00
|modify
|3
|0.03
|1.5436
|1.5554
|0.0000
|15
|2008.03.26 20:00
|modify
|3
|0.03
|1.5436
|1.5591
|0.0000
|16
|2008.03.27 00:00
|modify
|3
|0.03
|1.5436
|1.5639
|0.0000
|17
|2008.03.27 00:00
|close
|3
|0.03
|1.5820
|1.5639
|0.0000
|116.38
|10171.92
|18
|2008.04.08 00:00
|buy
|4
|0.03
|1.5710
|0.0000
|0.0000
|19
|2008.04.10 00:00
|close
|4
|0.03
|1.5816
|0.0000
|0.0000
|32.59
|10204.51
|20
|2008.04.27 22:01
|buy
|5
|0.03
|1.5617
|0.0000
|0.0000
|21
|2008.05.21 20:00
|modify
|5
|0.03
|1.5617
|1.5631
|0.0000
|22
|2008.05.22 00:00
|modify
|5
|0.03
|1.5617
|1.5663
|0.0000
|23
|2008.05.22 00:00
|close
|5
|0.03
|1.5781
|1.5663
|0.0000
|54.51
|10259.01