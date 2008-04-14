Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)
|Symbol
|CHFJPY (Swiss Frank vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.05.25 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|StopAfterNoTrades=false;
UseAlpha9Trader=false;
UseSRSITrader=true;
MMType=0; lot=0.4; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.2; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=90; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=true;
PercentEquityTrailing=1; SpreadProtection=true;
PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true;
TradePositiveSwapOnly=false;
UseMomentumDeviation=true;
SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=true;
TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=false;
UseMNTrend=true;
UseW1Trend=true;
UseD1Trend=true;
UseH4Trend=true;
UseH1Trend=true;
UseM30Trend=true;
UseM15Trend=true;
UseM5Trend=true;
TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
|Bars in test
|1639
|Ticks modelled
|1672574
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|312.40
|Gross profit
|312.40
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|104.13
|Absolute drawdown
|119.19
|Maximal drawdown
|241.24 (2.36%)
|Relative drawdown
|2.36% (241.24)
|Total trades
|3
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|104.78
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|104.13
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|3 (312.40)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|312.40 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.04.14 00:00
|buy
|1
|0.40
|100.65
|0.00
|0.00
|2
|2008.04.14 09:36
|close
|1
|0.40
|100.92
|0.00
|0.00
|103.82
|10103.82
|3
|2008.04.30 00:00
|buy
|2
|0.40
|100.27
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|2008.04.30 11:33
|close
|2
|0.40
|100.54
|0.00
|0.00
|103.80
|10207.62
|5
|2008.05.20 10:19
|buy
|3
|0.40
|100.03
|0.00
|0.00
|6
|2008.05.21 09:45
|close
|3
|0.40
|100.30
|0.00
|0.00
|104.78
|10312.40