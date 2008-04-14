Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)

SymbolCHFJPY (Swiss Frank vs Japanese Yen)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2008.01.02 08:00 - 2008.05.25 20:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersStopAfterNoTrades=false; UseAlpha9Trader=false; UseSRSITrader=true; MMType=0; lot=0.4; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.2; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=90; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=true; PercentEquityTrailing=1; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true; TradePositiveSwapOnly=false; UseMomentumDeviation=true; SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=true; TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=false; UseMNTrend=true; UseW1Trend=true; UseD1Trend=true; UseH4Trend=true; UseH1Trend=true; UseM30Trend=true; UseM15Trend=true; UseM5Trend=true; TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
Bars in test1639Ticks modelled1672574Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit312.40Gross profit312.40Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff104.13
Absolute drawdown119.19Maximal drawdown241.24 (2.36%)Relative drawdown2.36% (241.24)
Total trades3Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)3 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)3 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade104.78loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade104.13loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)3 (312.40)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)312.40 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.04.14 00:00buy10.40100.650.000.00
22008.04.14 09:36close10.40100.920.000.00103.8210103.82
32008.04.30 00:00buy20.40100.270.000.00
42008.04.30 11:33close20.40100.540.000.00103.8010207.62
52008.05.20 10:19buy30.40100.030.000.00
62008.05.21 09:45close30.40100.300.000.00104.7810312.40