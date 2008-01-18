Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)

SymbolAUDUSD (Australian Dollar vs US Dollar)
PeriodDaily (D1) 2008.01.02 00:00 - 2008.05.25 00:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersStopAfterNoTrades=false; UseAlpha9Trader=false; UseSRSITrader=true; MMType=0; lot=0.4; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.3; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=90; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=true; PercentEquityTrailing=2; SpreadProtection=true; PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true; TradePositiveSwapOnly=false; UseMomentumDeviation=true; SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=true; TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=true; UseMNTrend=true; UseW1Trend=true; UseD1Trend=true; UseH4Trend=true; UseH1Trend=true; UseM30Trend=true; UseM15Trend=true; UseM5Trend=true; TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
Bars in test1126Ticks modelled700979Modelling quality52.90%
Mismatched charts errors17
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit1282.00Gross profit1282.00Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff213.67
Absolute drawdown311.40Maximal drawdown656.00 (6.34%)Relative drawdown6.34% (656.00)
Total trades6Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)6 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)6 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade228.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade213.67loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)6 (1282.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)1282.00 (6)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins6consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.01.18 04:23buy10.400.87590.00000.0000
22008.01.18 13:21close10.400.88090.00000.0000200.0010200.00
32008.03.09 23:00buy20.400.92760.00000.0000
42008.03.12 04:47close20.400.93240.00000.0000205.8010405.80
52008.03.21 00:00buy30.400.90100.00000.0000
62008.03.24 09:50close30.400.90610.00000.0000208.6010614.40
72008.03.31 00:00buy40.400.91580.00000.0000
82008.04.04 12:40close40.400.92050.00000.0000215.6010830.00
92008.05.12 00:00buy50.400.94050.00000.0000
102008.05.12 15:09close50.400.94610.00000.0000224.0011054.00
112008.05.15 00:00buy60.400.93260.00000.0000
122008.05.15 07:45close60.400.93830.00000.0000228.0011282.00