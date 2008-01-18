Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
InterbankFX-Demo Accounts (Build 216)
|Symbol
|AUDUSD (Australian Dollar vs US Dollar)
|Period
|Daily (D1) 2008.01.02 00:00 - 2008.05.25 00:00 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.26)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|StopAfterNoTrades=false;
UseAlpha9Trader=false;
UseSRSITrader=true;
MMType=0; lot=0.4; risk=0.3; SRSI_Risk=0.3; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=90; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=true;
PercentEquityTrailing=2; SpreadProtection=true;
PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true;
TradePositiveSwapOnly=false;
UseMomentumDeviation=true;
SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=true;
TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=true;
UseMNTrend=true;
UseW1Trend=true;
UseD1Trend=true;
UseH4Trend=true;
UseH1Trend=true;
UseM30Trend=true;
UseM15Trend=true;
UseM5Trend=true;
TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
|Bars in test
|1126
|Ticks modelled
|700979
|Modelling quality
|52.90%
|Mismatched charts errors
|17
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|1282.00
|Gross profit
|1282.00
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|213.67
|Absolute drawdown
|311.40
|Maximal drawdown
|656.00 (6.34%)
|Relative drawdown
|6.34% (656.00)
|Total trades
|6
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|6 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|228.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|213.67
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (1282.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|1282.00 (6)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|6
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.01.18 04:23
|buy
|1
|0.40
|0.8759
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2008.01.18 13:21
|close
|1
|0.40
|0.8809
|0.0000
|0.0000
|200.00
|10200.00
|3
|2008.03.09 23:00
|buy
|2
|0.40
|0.9276
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2008.03.12 04:47
|close
|2
|0.40
|0.9324
|0.0000
|0.0000
|205.80
|10405.80
|5
|2008.03.21 00:00
|buy
|3
|0.40
|0.9010
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2008.03.24 09:50
|close
|3
|0.40
|0.9061
|0.0000
|0.0000
|208.60
|10614.40
|7
|2008.03.31 00:00
|buy
|4
|0.40
|0.9158
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2008.04.04 12:40
|close
|4
|0.40
|0.9205
|0.0000
|0.0000
|215.60
|10830.00
|9
|2008.05.12 00:00
|buy
|5
|0.40
|0.9405
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2008.05.12 15:09
|close
|5
|0.40
|0.9461
|0.0000
|0.0000
|224.00
|11054.00
|11
|2008.05.15 00:00
|buy
|6
|0.40
|0.9326
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2008.05.15 07:45
|close
|6
|0.40
|0.9383
|0.0000
|0.0000
|228.00
|11282.00