Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
EuroOrient-Demo (Build 216)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2008.01.01 23:00 - 2008.05.27 23:55 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.28)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersStopAfterNoTrades=false; UseAlpha9Trader=false; UseSRSITrader=true; MMType=0; lot=0.1; risk=0.2; SRSI_Risk=0.3; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=0; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=false; PercentEquityTrailing=0; SpreadProtection=false; PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true; TradePositiveSwapOnly=false; UseMomentumDeviation=true; SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=false; TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=true; UseMNTrend=true; UseW1Trend=true; UseD1Trend=true; UseH4Trend=true; UseH1Trend=true; UseM30Trend=true; UseM15Trend=true; UseM5Trend=true; TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
Bars in test31410Ticks modelled4107502Modelling quality44.16%
Mismatched charts errors28
Initial deposit500.00
Total net profit429.40Gross profit429.40Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff85.88
Absolute drawdown277.90Maximal drawdown482.30 (53.59%)Relative drawdown59.74% (329.60)
Total trades5Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)5 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)5 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade187.10loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade85.88loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)5 (429.40)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)429.40 (5)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins5consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.01.18 00:00buy10.101.464290.000000.00000
22008.01.25 20:00modify10.101.464291.465790.00000
32008.01.27 23:00modify10.101.464291.465910.00000
42008.01.28 04:00modify10.101.464291.466170.00000
52008.01.28 08:00modify10.101.464291.466240.00000
62008.01.28 10:03s/l10.101.466241.466240.0000021.10521.10
72008.02.07 00:00buy20.101.463330.000000.00000
82008.02.17 23:00close20.101.467660.000000.0000044.90566.00
92008.04.08 00:00buy30.101.571140.000000.00000
102008.04.10 00:00close30.101.583120.000000.00000120.60686.60
112008.04.21 00:00buy40.101.580540.000000.00000
122008.04.23 08:00modify40.101.580541.581380.00000
132008.04.23 12:00modify40.101.580541.583020.00000
142008.04.23 16:00modify40.101.580541.584530.00000
152008.04.23 20:00modify40.101.580541.585910.00000
162008.04.24 00:00modify40.101.580541.586010.00000
172008.04.24 04:08s/l40.101.586011.586010.0000055.70742.30
182008.04.27 23:01buy50.101.561140.000000.00000
192008.05.21 20:00modify50.101.561141.562440.00000
202008.05.22 00:00modify50.101.561141.565170.00000
212008.05.22 00:00close50.101.579311.565170.00000187.10929.40