Strategy Tester Report
Alpha9v1.19
EuroOrient-Demo (Build 216)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2008.01.01 23:00 - 2008.05.27 23:55 (2008.01.01 - 2008.05.28)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|StopAfterNoTrades=false;
UseAlpha9Trader=false;
UseSRSITrader=true;
MMType=0; lot=0.1; risk=0.2; SRSI_Risk=0.3; BreakevenPips=0; MagicNumber=597820; AccountEquityPercentProtection=0; HoursToRestart=96; EquityTrailing=false;
PercentEquityTrailing=0; SpreadProtection=false;
PipTolerance=2; PipRegion=25; SMAFilter=100; SLPipsUnderOverSMA=100; PrefSettings=true;
TradePositiveSwapOnly=false;
UseMomentumDeviation=true;
SRSI_Period=4; UsePSAR_TS=false;
TrailingStop=10; UsePredefinedTP=true;
UseMNTrend=true;
UseW1Trend=true;
UseD1Trend=true;
UseH4Trend=true;
UseH1Trend=true;
UseM30Trend=true;
UseM15Trend=true;
UseM5Trend=true;
TakeProfitD1=70; TakeProfitH4=55; TakeProfitH1=35; TakeProfitM30=20; TakeProfitM15=15; TakeProfitM5=10;
|Bars in test
|31410
|Ticks modelled
|4107502
|Modelling quality
|44.16%
|Mismatched charts errors
|28
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|429.40
|Gross profit
|429.40
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|85.88
|Absolute drawdown
|277.90
|Maximal drawdown
|482.30 (53.59%)
|Relative drawdown
|59.74% (329.60)
|Total trades
|5
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|187.10
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|85.88
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (429.40)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|429.40 (5)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|5
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.01.18 00:00
|buy
|1
|0.10
|1.46429
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2
|2008.01.25 20:00
|modify
|1
|0.10
|1.46429
|1.46579
|0.00000
|3
|2008.01.27 23:00
|modify
|1
|0.10
|1.46429
|1.46591
|0.00000
|4
|2008.01.28 04:00
|modify
|1
|0.10
|1.46429
|1.46617
|0.00000
|5
|2008.01.28 08:00
|modify
|1
|0.10
|1.46429
|1.46624
|0.00000
|6
|2008.01.28 10:03
|s/l
|1
|0.10
|1.46624
|1.46624
|0.00000
|21.10
|521.10
|7
|2008.02.07 00:00
|buy
|2
|0.10
|1.46333
|0.00000
|0.00000
|8
|2008.02.17 23:00
|close
|2
|0.10
|1.46766
|0.00000
|0.00000
|44.90
|566.00
|9
|2008.04.08 00:00
|buy
|3
|0.10
|1.57114
|0.00000
|0.00000
|10
|2008.04.10 00:00
|close
|3
|0.10
|1.58312
|0.00000
|0.00000
|120.60
|686.60
|11
|2008.04.21 00:00
|buy
|4
|0.10
|1.58054
|0.00000
|0.00000
|12
|2008.04.23 08:00
|modify
|4
|0.10
|1.58054
|1.58138
|0.00000
|13
|2008.04.23 12:00
|modify
|4
|0.10
|1.58054
|1.58302
|0.00000
|14
|2008.04.23 16:00
|modify
|4
|0.10
|1.58054
|1.58453
|0.00000
|15
|2008.04.23 20:00
|modify
|4
|0.10
|1.58054
|1.58591
|0.00000
|16
|2008.04.24 00:00
|modify
|4
|0.10
|1.58054
|1.58601
|0.00000
|17
|2008.04.24 04:08
|s/l
|4
|0.10
|1.58601
|1.58601
|0.00000
|55.70
|742.30
|18
|2008.04.27 23:01
|buy
|5
|0.10
|1.56114
|0.00000
|0.00000
|19
|2008.05.21 20:00
|modify
|5
|0.10
|1.56114
|1.56244
|0.00000
|20
|2008.05.22 00:00
|modify
|5
|0.10
|1.56114
|1.56517
|0.00000
|21
|2008.05.22 00:00
|close
|5
|0.10
|1.57931
|1.56517
|0.00000
|187.10
|929.40