Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 191170 Name: erde Currency: USD 2008 June 6, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
113428242008.06.03 08:24balanceDeposit100 000.00
113428282008.06.03 08:24sell0.10gbpjpy204.48210.48202.482008.06.03 10:35204.500.000.000.00-1.92
113484122008.06.03 10:01sell0.20gbpjpy204.89210.49202.892008.06.03 10:35204.480.000.000.0078.86
113505782008.06.03 10:35sell0.10gbpjpy204.42210.42202.422008.06.03 19:20206.520.000.000.00-199.47
113531002008.06.03 11:11sell0.20gbpjpy204.83210.43202.832008.06.03 19:20206.520.000.000.00-321.05
113556402008.06.03 12:00sell0.50gbpjpy205.24210.44203.242008.06.03 19:20206.510.000.000.00-603.16
113599622008.06.03 13:54sell0.80gbpjpy205.65210.45203.652008.06.03 19:20206.490.000.000.00-638.29
113604012008.06.03 13:59sell1.80gbpjpy206.05210.45204.052008.06.03 19:20206.500.000.000.00-769.38
113622462008.06.03 14:29sell3.30gbpjpy206.47210.47204.472008.06.03 19:20206.490.000.000.00-62.69
113677522008.06.03 15:20sell6.90gbpjpy206.87210.47204.872008.06.03 19:20206.510.000.000.002 359.42
113829032008.06.03 19:21buy0.10gbpjpy206.52200.52208.522008.06.03 21:32206.600.000.000.007.61
113836342008.06.03 19:31buy0.20gbpjpy206.12200.52208.122008.06.03 21:32206.590.000.000.0089.39
113879672008.06.03 21:32buy0.10gbpjpy206.69200.69208.692008.06.04 10:41204.970.000.002.04-164.11
113895422008.06.03 22:54buy0.20gbpjpy206.29200.69208.292008.06.04 10:40204.980.000.004.07-249.97
114108652008.06.04 08:21buy0.50gbpjpy205.89200.69207.892008.06.04 10:40205.000.000.000.00-424.50
114136922008.06.04 09:05buy0.80gbpjpy205.48200.68207.482008.06.04 10:40205.010.000.000.00-358.67
114178882008.06.04 10:04buy1.80gbpjpy205.07200.67207.072008.06.04 10:40205.020.000.000.00-85.84
114200362008.06.04 10:30buy3.30gbpjpy204.60200.60206.602008.06.04 10:40205.000.000.000.001 259.42
114208102008.06.04 10:41buy0.10gbpjpy205.03199.03207.032008.06.04 11:00204.830.000.000.00-19.09
114656102008.06.05 06:00buy0.10gbpjpy205.89206.52210.122008.06.05 16:50207.380.000.000.00140.39
115063212008.06.05 16:50buy0.10gbpjpy207.45201.45209.452008.06.05 21:38207.470.000.000.001.88
115128322008.06.05 20:08buy0.20gbpjpy207.03201.43209.032008.06.05 21:38207.440.000.000.0077.43
115170522008.06.05 21:38buy0.10gbpjpy207.52201.52209.522008.06.06 21:10207.270.000.002.02-23.78
115788692008.06.06 20:49buy0.20gbpjpy207.12201.52209.122008.06.06 21:09207.250.000.000.0024.73
113428402008.06.03 08:24sell0.10gbpusd1.96262.02261.94262008.06.03 19:211.96210.000.000.005.00
113490542008.06.03 10:16sell0.20gbpusd1.96662.02261.94662008.06.03 19:201.96200.000.000.0092.00
113613122008.06.03 14:06sell0.50gbpusd1.97062.02261.95062008.06.03 19:201.96200.000.000.00430.00
113829052008.06.03 19:21sell0.10gbpusd1.96182.02181.94182008.06.03 21:031.96560.000.000.00-38.00
113874432008.06.03 21:07sell0.10gbpusd1.96402.02401.94402008.06.03 21:071.96410.000.000.00-1.00
113876412008.06.03 21:15sell0.10gbpusd1.96462.02461.94462008.06.03 21:231.96520.000.000.00-6.00
113879872008.06.03 21:32sell0.10gbpusd1.96472.02471.94472008.06.03 21:381.96450.000.000.002.00
113881942008.06.03 21:40sell0.10gbpusd1.96441.95731.92132008.06.05 09:301.95220.000.00-6.88122.00
114772652008.06.05 09:30sell0.10gbpusd1.95172.01171.93172008.06.05 09:341.95240.000.000.00-7.00
114776752008.06.05 09:35sell0.10gbpusd1.95182.01181.93182008.06.05 09:361.95220.000.000.00-4.00
114776792008.06.05 09:36sell0.10gbpusd1.95182.01181.93182008.06.05 09:361.95220.000.000.00-4.00
114776822008.06.05 09:36sell0.10gbpusd1.95182.01181.93182008.06.05 09:371.95220.000.000.00-4.00
114777382008.06.05 09:37sell0.10gbpusd1.95152.01151.93152008.06.05 09:391.95220.000.000.00-7.00
114778372008.06.05 09:39sell0.10gbpusd1.95182.01181.93182008.06.05 09:391.95220.000.000.00-4.00
114778422008.06.05 09:39sell0.10gbpusd1.95182.01181.93182008.06.05 14:001.95100.000.000.008.00
114908492008.06.05 14:18sell0.10gbpusd1.94992.00991.92992008.06.05 14:581.95130.000.000.00-14.00
114956542008.06.05 14:58sell0.10gbpusd1.95082.01081.93082008.06.05 14:591.95130.000.000.00-5.00
114959162008.06.05 14:59sell0.10gbpusd1.95092.01091.93092008.06.05 15:001.95050.000.000.004.00
114967162008.06.05 15:03sell0.10gbpusd1.94902.00901.92902008.06.05 15:101.94990.000.000.00-9.00
114972582008.06.05 15:11sell0.10gbpusd1.94952.00951.92952008.06.05 15:111.94990.000.000.00-4.00
  0.00 0.00 1.25 673.21
Closed P/L: 674.46
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
115795812008.06.06 21:10buy0.10gbpusd1.97141.91141.9914 1.97070.000.001.08-7.00
  0.00 0.00 1.08 -7.00
 Floating P/L: -5.92
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 674.46 Floating P/L: -5.92 Margin: 197.14
Balance: 100 674.46 Equity: 100 668.54 Free Margin: 100 471.40
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 695.25 Gross Loss: 4 020.79 Total Net Profit: 674.46
Profit Factor: 1.17 Expected Payoff: 15.69  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2 394.57 (2.34%) Relative Drawdown: 2.34% (2 394.57)
 
Total Trades: 43 Short Positions (won %): 29 (31.03%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (37.21%) Loss trades (% of total): 27 (62.79%)
Largest profit trade: 2 359.42 loss trade: -769.38
Average profit trade: 293.45 loss trade: -148.92
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (1 358.42) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-1 296.07)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 359.42 (1) consecutive loss (count): -2 394.57 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 3