|Account: 191170
|Name: erde
|Currency: USD
|2008 June 6, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11342824
|2008.06.03 08:24
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|11342828
|2008.06.03 08:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.48
|210.48
|202.48
|2008.06.03 10:35
|204.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|11348412
|2008.06.03 10:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|204.89
|210.49
|202.89
|2008.06.03 10:35
|204.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.86
|11350578
|2008.06.03 10:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|204.42
|210.42
|202.42
|2008.06.03 19:20
|206.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-199.47
|11353100
|2008.06.03 11:11
|sell
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|204.83
|210.43
|202.83
|2008.06.03 19:20
|206.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-321.05
|11355640
|2008.06.03 12:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|205.24
|210.44
|203.24
|2008.06.03 19:20
|206.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-603.16
|11359962
|2008.06.03 13:54
|sell
|0.80
|gbpjpy
|205.65
|210.45
|203.65
|2008.06.03 19:20
|206.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-638.29
|11360401
|2008.06.03 13:59
|sell
|1.80
|gbpjpy
|206.05
|210.45
|204.05
|2008.06.03 19:20
|206.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-769.38
|11362246
|2008.06.03 14:29
|sell
|3.30
|gbpjpy
|206.47
|210.47
|204.47
|2008.06.03 19:20
|206.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-62.69
|11367752
|2008.06.03 15:20
|sell
|6.90
|gbpjpy
|206.87
|210.47
|204.87
|2008.06.03 19:20
|206.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 359.42
|11382903
|2008.06.03 19:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|206.52
|200.52
|208.52
|2008.06.03 21:32
|206.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.61
|11383634
|2008.06.03 19:31
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|206.12
|200.52
|208.12
|2008.06.03 21:32
|206.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.39
|11387967
|2008.06.03 21:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|206.69
|200.69
|208.69
|2008.06.04 10:41
|204.97
|0.00
|0.00
|2.04
|-164.11
|11389542
|2008.06.03 22:54
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|206.29
|200.69
|208.29
|2008.06.04 10:40
|204.98
|0.00
|0.00
|4.07
|-249.97
|11410865
|2008.06.04 08:21
|buy
|0.50
|gbpjpy
|205.89
|200.69
|207.89
|2008.06.04 10:40
|205.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-424.50
|11413692
|2008.06.04 09:05
|buy
|0.80
|gbpjpy
|205.48
|200.68
|207.48
|2008.06.04 10:40
|205.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-358.67
|11417888
|2008.06.04 10:04
|buy
|1.80
|gbpjpy
|205.07
|200.67
|207.07
|2008.06.04 10:40
|205.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-85.84
|11420036
|2008.06.04 10:30
|buy
|3.30
|gbpjpy
|204.60
|200.60
|206.60
|2008.06.04 10:40
|205.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 259.42
|11420810
|2008.06.04 10:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|205.03
|199.03
|207.03
|2008.06.04 11:00
|204.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.09
|11465610
|2008.06.05 06:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|205.89
|206.52
|210.12
|2008.06.05 16:50
|207.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.39
|11506321
|2008.06.05 16:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|207.45
|201.45
|209.45
|2008.06.05 21:38
|207.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.88
|11512832
|2008.06.05 20:08
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|207.03
|201.43
|209.03
|2008.06.05 21:38
|207.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77.43
|11517052
|2008.06.05 21:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|207.52
|201.52
|209.52
|2008.06.06 21:10
|207.27
|0.00
|0.00
|2.02
|-23.78
|11578869
|2008.06.06 20:49
|buy
|0.20
|gbpjpy
|207.12
|201.52
|209.12
|2008.06.06 21:09
|207.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.73
|11342840
|2008.06.03 08:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|2.0226
|1.9426
|2008.06.03 19:21
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|11349054
|2008.06.03 10:16
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9666
|2.0226
|1.9466
|2008.06.03 19:20
|1.9620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.00
|11361312
|2008.06.03 14:06
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9706
|2.0226
|1.9506
|2008.06.03 19:20
|1.9620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|430.00
|11382905
|2008.06.03 19:21
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9618
|2.0218
|1.9418
|2008.06.03 21:03
|1.9656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|11387443
|2008.06.03 21:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9640
|2.0240
|1.9440
|2008.06.03 21:07
|1.9641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|11387641
|2008.06.03 21:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9646
|2.0246
|1.9446
|2008.06.03 21:23
|1.9652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|11387987
|2008.06.03 21:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9647
|2.0247
|1.9447
|2008.06.03 21:38
|1.9645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|11388194
|2008.06.03 21:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9644
|1.9573
|1.9213
|2008.06.05 09:30
|1.9522
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.88
|122.00
|11477265
|2008.06.05 09:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9517
|2.0117
|1.9317
|2008.06.05 09:34
|1.9524
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|11477675
|2008.06.05 09:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9518
|2.0118
|1.9318
|2008.06.05 09:36
|1.9522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|11477679
|2008.06.05 09:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9518
|2.0118
|1.9318
|2008.06.05 09:36
|1.9522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|11477682
|2008.06.05 09:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9518
|2.0118
|1.9318
|2008.06.05 09:37
|1.9522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|11477738
|2008.06.05 09:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9515
|2.0115
|1.9315
|2008.06.05 09:39
|1.9522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|11477837
|2008.06.05 09:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9518
|2.0118
|1.9318
|2008.06.05 09:39
|1.9522
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|11477842
|2008.06.05 09:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9518
|2.0118
|1.9318
|2008.06.05 14:00
|1.9510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|11490849
|2008.06.05 14:18
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9499
|2.0099
|1.9299
|2008.06.05 14:58
|1.9513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|11495654
|2008.06.05 14:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9508
|2.0108
|1.9308
|2008.06.05 14:59
|1.9513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|11495916
|2008.06.05 14:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9509
|2.0109
|1.9309
|2008.06.05 15:00
|1.9505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|11496716
|2008.06.05 15:03
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9490
|2.0090
|1.9290
|2008.06.05 15:10
|1.9499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|11497258
|2008.06.05 15:11
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9495
|2.0095
|1.9295
|2008.06.05 15:11
|1.9499
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.25
|673.21
|Closed P/L:
|674.46
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11579581
|2008.06.06 21:10
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9714
|1.9114
|1.9914
|1.9707
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|-7.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.08
|-7.00
|Floating P/L:
|-5.92
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|674.46
|Floating P/L:
|-5.92
|Margin:
|197.14
|Balance:
|100 674.46
|Equity:
|100 668.54
|Free Margin:
|100 471.40
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 695.25
|Gross Loss:
|4 020.79
|Total Net Profit:
|674.46
|Profit Factor:
|1.17
|Expected Payoff:
|15.69
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 394.57 (2.34%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.34% (2 394.57)
|Total Trades:
|43
|Short Positions (won %):
|29 (31.03%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (37.21%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|27 (62.79%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 359.42
|loss trade:
|-769.38
|Average
|profit trade:
|293.45
|loss trade:
|-148.92
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (1 358.42)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-1 296.07)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 359.42 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 394.57 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3