|Account: 185268
|Name: Richard
|Currency: USD
|2008 May 30, 18:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10978361
|2008.05.23 17:28
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|11004356
|2008.05.26 12:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9765
|1.9965
|1.9705
|2008.05.28 18:47
|1.9811
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|-4.60
|11004357
|2008.05.26 12:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9765
|1.9965
|1.9585
|2008.05.28 18:47
|1.9812
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|-4.70
|11004359
|2008.05.26 12:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9765
|1.9965
|0.0000
|2008.05.28 18:47
|1.9811
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|-4.60
|11006386
|2008.05.26 14:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0249
|1.0449
|1.0189
|2008.05.28 18:47
|1.0378
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-12.43
|11006388
|2008.05.26 14:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0249
|1.0449
|1.0069
|2008.05.28 18:48
|1.0379
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-12.53
|11006390
|2008.05.26 14:12
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0249
|1.0449
|0.0000
|2008.05.28 18:47
|1.0378
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-12.43
|11127535
|2008.05.28 18:04
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5617
|1.5817
|1.5557
|2008.05.28 18:50
|1.5637
|cancelled
|11127538
|2008.05.28 18:04
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5617
|1.5817
|1.5437
|2008.05.28 18:50
|1.5636
|cancelled
|11127540
|2008.05.28 18:04
|sell stop
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5617
|1.5817
|0.0000
|2008.05.28 18:50
|1.5637
|cancelled
|11128784
|2008.05.28 19:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0385
|1.0185
|1.0445
|2008.05.29 08:52
|1.0445
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|5.74
|11128785
|2008.05.28 19:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0385
|1.0501
|1.0565
|2008.05.30 10:45
|1.0501
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|11.05
|11128786
|2008.05.28 19:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0385
|1.0501
|0.0000
|2008.05.30 10:45
|1.0501
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|11.05
|11128842
|2008.05.28 19:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5625
|1.5825
|1.5565
|2008.05.29 08:51
|1.5565
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|6.00
|11128843
|2008.05.28 19:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5625
|1.5494
|1.5445
|2008.05.30 11:11
|1.5494
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|13.10
|11128844
|2008.05.28 19:12
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5625
|1.5495
|0.0000
|2008.05.30 11:11
|1.5495
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|13.00
|11230750
|2008.05.30 09:34
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|105.21
|105.81
|104.61
|2008.05.30 10:15
|105.55
|cancelled
|11230751
|2008.05.30 09:34
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|105.21
|105.81
|103.41
|2008.05.30 10:15
|105.56
|cancelled
|11230752
|2008.05.30 09:34
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|105.21
|105.81
|0.00
|2008.05.30 10:15
|105.55
|cancelled
|11241358
|2008.05.30 12:54
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0473
|1.0533
|1.0413
|2008.05.30 13:45
|1.0481
|cancelled
|11241359
|2008.05.30 12:54
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0473
|1.0533
|1.0293
|2008.05.30 13:45
|1.0482
|cancelled
|11241360
|2008.05.30 12:54
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0473
|1.0533
|0.0000
|2008.05.30 13:45
|1.0481
|cancelled
|11248718
|2008.05.30 15:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0481
|1.0460
|1.0421
|2008.05.30 17:49
|1.0421
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.55
|66.23
|Closed P/L:
|63.68
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11241361
|2008.05.30 12:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5523
|1.5463
|1.5583
|1.5558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|11241363
|2008.05.30 12:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5523
|1.5463
|1.5703
|1.5558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|11241364
|2008.05.30 12:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5523
|1.5463
|0.0000
|1.5558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.00
|11128791
|2008.05.28 18:49
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9817
|1.9617
|1.9877
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|-2.40
|11128792
|2008.05.28 18:49
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9817
|1.9617
|1.9997
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|-2.40
|11128793
|2008.05.28 18:49
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9817
|1.9617
|0.0000
|1.9793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|-2.40
|11248719
|2008.05.30 15:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0481
|1.0459
|1.0301
|1.0431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.93
|11248720
|2008.05.30 15:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.0481
|1.0477
|0.0000
|1.0431
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.93
|11248722
|2008.05.30 15:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|105.76
|105.16
|106.36
|105.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.20
|11248723
|2008.05.30 15:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|105.76
|105.16
|107.56
|105.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.20
|11248724
|2008.05.30 15:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|105.76
|105.16
|0.00
|105.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.20
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|94.06
|Floating P/L:
|95.62
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|63.68
|Floating P/L:
|95.62
|Margin:
|1 025.14
|Balance:
|3 063.68
|Equity:
|3 159.30
|Free Margin:
|2 134.16
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|116.23
|Gross Loss:
|52.55
|Total Net Profit:
|63.68
|Profit Factor:
|2.21
|Expected Payoff:
|4.90
|Absolute Drawdown:
|52.55
|Maximal Drawdown:
|52.55 (1.75%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.75% (52.55)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (40.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|7 (53.85%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (46.15%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|57.58
|loss trade:
|-12.57
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.60
|loss trade:
|-8.76
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (116.23)
|consecutive losses ($):
|6 (-52.55)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|116.23 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-52.55 (6)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|6