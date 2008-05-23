Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 185268 Name: Richard Currency: USD 2008 May 30, 18:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
109783612008.05.23 17:28balanceDeposit3 000.00
110043562008.05.26 12:00sell0.01gbpusd1.97651.99651.97052008.05.28 18:471.98110.000.00-0.38-4.60
110043572008.05.26 12:00sell0.01gbpusd1.97651.99651.95852008.05.28 18:471.98120.000.00-0.38-4.70
110043592008.05.26 12:00sell0.01gbpusd1.97651.99650.00002008.05.28 18:471.98110.000.00-0.38-4.60
110063862008.05.26 14:12sell0.01usdchf1.02491.04491.01892008.05.28 18:471.03780.000.00-0.04-12.43
110063882008.05.26 14:12sell0.01usdchf1.02491.04491.00692008.05.28 18:481.03790.000.00-0.04-12.53
110063902008.05.26 14:12sell0.01usdchf1.02491.04490.00002008.05.28 18:471.03780.000.00-0.04-12.43
111275352008.05.28 18:04sell stop0.01eurusd1.56171.58171.55572008.05.28 18:501.5637cancelled
111275382008.05.28 18:04sell stop0.01eurusd1.56171.58171.54372008.05.28 18:501.5636cancelled
111275402008.05.28 18:04sell stop0.01eurusd1.56171.58170.00002008.05.28 18:501.5637cancelled
111287842008.05.28 19:10buy0.01usdchf1.03851.01851.04452008.05.29 08:521.04450.000.00-0.035.74
111287852008.05.28 19:10buy0.01usdchf1.03851.05011.05652008.05.30 10:451.05010.000.00-0.0411.05
111287862008.05.28 19:10buy0.01usdchf1.03851.05010.00002008.05.30 10:451.05010.000.00-0.0411.05
111288422008.05.28 19:12sell0.01eurusd1.56251.58251.55652008.05.29 08:511.55650.000.00-0.326.00
111288432008.05.28 19:12sell0.01eurusd1.56251.54941.54452008.05.30 11:111.54940.000.00-0.4313.10
111288442008.05.28 19:12sell0.01eurusd1.56251.54950.00002008.05.30 11:111.54950.000.00-0.4313.00
112307502008.05.30 09:34sell stop0.10usdjpy105.21105.81104.612008.05.30 10:15105.55cancelled
112307512008.05.30 09:34sell stop0.10usdjpy105.21105.81103.412008.05.30 10:15105.56cancelled
112307522008.05.30 09:34sell stop0.10usdjpy105.21105.810.002008.05.30 10:15105.55cancelled
112413582008.05.30 12:54sell stop0.10usdchf1.04731.05331.04132008.05.30 13:451.0481cancelled
112413592008.05.30 12:54sell stop0.10usdchf1.04731.05331.02932008.05.30 13:451.0482cancelled
112413602008.05.30 12:54sell stop0.10usdchf1.04731.05330.00002008.05.30 13:451.0481cancelled
112487182008.05.30 15:24sell0.10usdchf1.04811.04601.04212008.05.30 17:491.04210.000.000.0057.58
  0.00 0.00 -2.55 66.23
Closed P/L: 63.68
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
112413612008.05.30 12:56buy0.10eurusd1.55231.54631.5583 1.55580.000.000.0035.00
112413632008.05.30 12:56buy0.10eurusd1.55231.54631.5703 1.55580.000.000.0035.00
112413642008.05.30 12:56buy0.10eurusd1.55231.54630.0000 1.55580.000.000.0035.00
111287912008.05.28 18:49buy0.01gbpusd1.98171.96171.9877 1.97930.000.000.52-2.40
111287922008.05.28 18:49buy0.01gbpusd1.98171.96171.9997 1.97930.000.000.52-2.40
111287932008.05.28 18:49buy0.01gbpusd1.98171.96170.0000 1.97930.000.000.52-2.40
112487192008.05.30 15:24sell0.10usdchf1.04811.04591.0301 1.04310.000.000.0047.93
112487202008.05.30 15:24sell0.10usdchf1.04811.04770.0000 1.04310.000.000.0047.93
112487222008.05.30 15:01buy0.10usdjpy105.76105.16106.36 105.410.000.000.00-33.20
112487232008.05.30 15:01buy0.10usdjpy105.76105.16107.56 105.410.000.000.00-33.20
112487242008.05.30 15:01buy0.10usdjpy105.76105.160.00 105.410.000.000.00-33.20
  0.00 0.00 1.56 94.06
 Floating P/L: 95.62
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 63.68 Floating P/L: 95.62 Margin: 1 025.14
Balance: 3 063.68 Equity: 3 159.30 Free Margin: 2 134.16
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 116.23 Gross Loss: 52.55 Total Net Profit: 63.68
Profit Factor: 2.21 Expected Payoff: 4.90  
Absolute Drawdown: 52.55 Maximal Drawdown: 52.55 (1.75%) Relative Drawdown: 1.75% (52.55)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 10 (40.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 7 (53.85%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (46.15%)
Largest profit trade: 57.58 loss trade: -12.57
Average profit trade: 16.60 loss trade: -8.76
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (116.23) consecutive losses ($): 6 (-52.55)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 116.23 (7) consecutive loss (count): -52.55 (6)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 6