Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 195597 Name: ambush Currency: USD 2008 June 13, 11:14
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
116252542008.06.09 14:26balanceDeposit1 000.00
116439972008.06.09 19:00sell0.03gbpusd1.97280.00001.97212008.06.09 19:001.97210.000.000.002.10
116441242008.06.09 19:01sell0.03gbpusd1.97220.00001.97212008.06.09 19:011.97210.000.000.000.30
116441262008.06.09 19:01sell0.03gbpusd1.97220.00001.97002008.06.09 22:001.97350.000.000.00-3.90
116441282008.06.09 19:01sell0.03gbpusd1.97220.00001.96722008.06.09 22:001.97350.000.000.00-3.90
116958592008.06.10 12:00sell0.03gbpusd1.95730.00001.95722008.06.10 12:001.95720.000.000.000.30
116958652008.06.10 12:00sell0.03gbpusd1.95730.00001.95372008.06.10 15:001.95810.000.000.00-2.40
116958712008.06.10 12:00sell0.03gbpusd1.95730.00001.94922008.06.10 15:001.95810.000.000.00-2.40
117104182008.06.10 16:00sell0.03gbpusd1.95550.00001.95442008.06.10 16:271.95440.000.000.003.30
117128892008.06.10 16:32sell0.03gbpusd1.95450.00001.95442008.06.10 16:391.95440.000.000.000.30
117128922008.06.10 16:32sell0.03gbpusd1.95450.00001.95312008.06.10 16:441.95310.000.000.004.20
117144292008.06.10 16:55sell0.03gbpusd1.95450.00001.95442008.06.10 16:551.95440.000.000.000.30
117144302008.06.10 16:55sell0.03gbpusd1.95450.00001.95312008.06.10 16:581.95310.000.000.004.20
117144312008.06.10 16:55sell0.03gbpusd1.95450.00001.95142008.06.10 22:001.95470.000.000.00-0.60
117156212008.06.10 17:03sell0.03eurusd1.54930.00001.54912008.06.10 17:041.54910.000.000.000.60
117156232008.06.10 17:03sell0.03eurusd1.54930.00001.54772008.06.10 17:251.54770.000.000.004.80
117447022008.06.11 07:00sell0.03eurusd1.54680.00001.54402008.06.11 09:001.55140.000.000.00-13.80
117447132008.06.11 07:00sell0.03eurusd1.54680.00001.54142008.06.11 09:001.55140.000.000.00-13.80
117447142008.06.11 07:00sell0.03eurusd1.54680.00001.53812008.06.11 09:001.55140.000.000.00-13.80
117447532008.06.11 07:00sell0.03gbpusd1.95380.00001.95182008.06.11 09:001.95610.000.000.00-6.90
117447702008.06.11 07:00sell0.03gbpusd1.95380.00001.95012008.06.11 09:001.95610.000.000.00-6.90
117447892008.06.11 07:00sell0.03gbpusd1.95380.00001.94802008.06.11 09:001.95610.000.000.00-6.90
117497612008.06.11 09:00buy0.03gbpusd1.95610.00001.95792008.06.11 10:361.95010.000.000.00-18.00
117498752008.06.11 09:00buy0.03eurusd1.55141.54941.55352008.06.11 14:571.54940.000.000.00-6.00
117590542008.06.11 12:00buy0.03gbpusd1.95590.00001.95732008.06.11 12:251.95730.000.000.004.20
117590562008.06.11 12:00buy0.03gbpusd1.95590.00001.95962008.06.11 13:521.95960.000.000.0011.10
117590572008.06.11 12:00buy0.03gbpusd1.95591.95731.96242008.06.11 15:551.96240.000.000.0019.50
117663672008.06.11 14:57buy0.03eurusd1.54981.54941.55172008.06.11 15:411.55170.000.000.005.70
117663682008.06.11 14:57buy0.03eurusd1.54981.54941.55342008.06.11 16:111.55340.000.000.0010.80
117663692008.06.11 14:57buy0.03eurusd1.54981.54941.55552008.06.11 16:351.55550.000.000.0017.10
118044522008.06.12 07:00sell0.03eurusd1.54790.00001.54632008.06.12 07:111.54630.000.000.004.80
118044582008.06.12 07:00sell0.03eurusd1.54790.00001.54302008.06.12 08:301.54300.000.000.0014.70
118044612008.06.12 07:00sell0.03eurusd1.54790.00001.53872008.06.12 14:301.53870.000.000.0027.60
118045212008.06.12 07:00sell0.03gbpusd1.95790.00001.95682008.06.12 07:291.95680.000.000.003.30
118045312008.06.12 07:00sell0.03gbpusd1.95790.00001.95412008.06.12 08:591.95410.000.000.0011.40
118045342008.06.12 07:00sell0.03gbpusd1.95790.00001.95072008.06.12 11:161.95070.000.000.0021.60
118307162008.06.12 16:00sell0.03gbpusd1.94610.00001.94352008.06.12 22:001.94760.000.000.00-4.50
118368152008.06.12 19:00sell0.03eurusd1.54030.00001.53782008.06.12 22:001.54230.000.000.00-6.00
118368172008.06.12 19:00sell0.03eurusd1.54030.00001.53572008.06.12 22:001.54230.000.000.00-6.00
118368192008.06.12 19:00sell0.03eurusd1.54030.00001.53302008.06.12 22:001.54230.000.000.00-6.00
118617632008.06.13 09:00sell0.03eurusd1.54110.00001.53952008.06.13 09:571.53950.000.000.004.80
118617982008.06.13 09:00sell0.03gbpusd1.94350.00001.94332008.06.13 09:161.94330.000.000.000.60
118618042008.06.13 09:00sell0.03gbpusd1.94350.00001.94182008.06.13 11:001.94780.000.000.00-12.90
118618062008.06.13 09:00sell0.03gbpusd1.94350.00001.93992008.06.13 11:001.94780.000.000.00-12.90
  0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
Closed P/L: 30.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
118617692008.06.13 09:00sell0.03eurusd1.54110.00001.5371 1.53980.000.000.003.90
118617722008.06.13 09:00sell0.03eurusd1.54110.00001.5341 1.53980.000.000.003.90
  0.00 0.00 0.00 7.80
 Floating P/L: 7.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 30.00 Floating P/L: 7.80 Margin: 92.47
Balance: 1 030.00 Equity: 1 037.80 Free Margin: 945.33
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 177.60 Gross Loss: 147.60 Total Net Profit: 30.00
Profit Factor: 1.20 Expected Payoff: 0.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 72.90 Maximal Drawdown: 80.70 (8.01%) Relative Drawdown: 8.01% (80.70)
 
Total Trades: 43 Short Positions (won %): 35 (51.43%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (55.81%) Loss trades (% of total): 19 (44.19%)
Largest profit trade: 27.60 loss trade: -18.00
Average profit trade: 7.40 loss trade: -7.77
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (136.50) consecutive losses ($): 8 (-80.70)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 136.50 (10) consecutive loss (count): -80.70 (8)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3