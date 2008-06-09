|Account: 195597
|Name: ambush
|Currency: USD
|2008 June 12, 10:43
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11625254
|2008.06.09 14:26
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|11643997
|2008.06.09 19:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9728
|0.0000
|1.9721
|2008.06.09 19:00
|1.9721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|11644124
|2008.06.09 19:01
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9722
|0.0000
|1.9721
|2008.06.09 19:01
|1.9721
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|11644126
|2008.06.09 19:01
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9722
|0.0000
|1.9700
|2008.06.09 22:00
|1.9735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.90
|11644128
|2008.06.09 19:01
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9722
|0.0000
|1.9672
|2008.06.09 22:00
|1.9735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.90
|11695859
|2008.06.10 12:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9573
|0.0000
|1.9572
|2008.06.10 12:00
|1.9572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|11695865
|2008.06.10 12:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9573
|0.0000
|1.9537
|2008.06.10 15:00
|1.9581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|11695871
|2008.06.10 12:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9573
|0.0000
|1.9492
|2008.06.10 15:00
|1.9581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|11710418
|2008.06.10 16:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9555
|0.0000
|1.9544
|2008.06.10 16:27
|1.9544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|11712889
|2008.06.10 16:32
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9545
|0.0000
|1.9544
|2008.06.10 16:39
|1.9544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|11712892
|2008.06.10 16:32
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9545
|0.0000
|1.9531
|2008.06.10 16:44
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|11714429
|2008.06.10 16:55
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9545
|0.0000
|1.9544
|2008.06.10 16:55
|1.9544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|11714430
|2008.06.10 16:55
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9545
|0.0000
|1.9531
|2008.06.10 16:58
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|11714431
|2008.06.10 16:55
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9545
|0.0000
|1.9514
|2008.06.10 22:00
|1.9547
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|11715621
|2008.06.10 17:03
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5493
|0.0000
|1.5491
|2008.06.10 17:04
|1.5491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|11715623
|2008.06.10 17:03
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5493
|0.0000
|1.5477
|2008.06.10 17:25
|1.5477
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|11744702
|2008.06.11 07:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5468
|0.0000
|1.5440
|2008.06.11 09:00
|1.5514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.80
|11744713
|2008.06.11 07:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5468
|0.0000
|1.5414
|2008.06.11 09:00
|1.5514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.80
|11744714
|2008.06.11 07:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5468
|0.0000
|1.5381
|2008.06.11 09:00
|1.5514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.80
|11744753
|2008.06.11 07:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9538
|0.0000
|1.9518
|2008.06.11 09:00
|1.9561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.90
|11744770
|2008.06.11 07:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9538
|0.0000
|1.9501
|2008.06.11 09:00
|1.9561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.90
|11744789
|2008.06.11 07:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9538
|0.0000
|1.9480
|2008.06.11 09:00
|1.9561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.90
|11749761
|2008.06.11 09:00
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9561
|0.0000
|1.9579
|2008.06.11 10:36
|1.9501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|11749875
|2008.06.11 09:00
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5514
|1.5494
|1.5535
|2008.06.11 14:57
|1.5494
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|11759054
|2008.06.11 12:00
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9559
|0.0000
|1.9573
|2008.06.11 12:25
|1.9573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|11759056
|2008.06.11 12:00
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9559
|0.0000
|1.9596
|2008.06.11 13:52
|1.9596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.10
|11759057
|2008.06.11 12:00
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9559
|1.9573
|1.9624
|2008.06.11 15:55
|1.9624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.50
|11766367
|2008.06.11 14:57
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5498
|1.5494
|1.5517
|2008.06.11 15:41
|1.5517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.70
|11766368
|2008.06.11 14:57
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5498
|1.5494
|1.5534
|2008.06.11 16:11
|1.5534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.80
|11766369
|2008.06.11 14:57
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5498
|1.5494
|1.5555
|2008.06.11 16:35
|1.5555
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.10
|11804452
|2008.06.12 07:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5479
|0.0000
|1.5463
|2008.06.12 07:11
|1.5463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|11804458
|2008.06.12 07:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5479
|0.0000
|1.5430
|2008.06.12 08:30
|1.5430
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.70
|11804521
|2008.06.12 07:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9579
|0.0000
|1.9568
|2008.06.12 07:29
|1.9568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|11804531
|2008.06.12 07:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9579
|0.0000
|1.9541
|2008.06.12 08:59
|1.9541
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.70
|Closed P/L:
|23.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11804461
|2008.06.12 07:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5479
|0.0000
|1.5387
|1.5438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.30
|11804534
|2008.06.12 07:00
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9579
|0.0000
|1.9507
|1.9514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.80
|Floating P/L:
|31.80
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|23.70
|Floating P/L:
|31.80
|Margin:
|105.17
|Balance:
|1 023.70
|Equity:
|1 055.50
|Free Margin:
|950.33
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|123.00
|Gross Loss:
|99.30
|Total Net Profit:
|23.70
|Profit Factor:
|1.24
|Expected Payoff:
|0.72
|Absolute Drawdown:
|72.90
|Maximal Drawdown:
|80.70 (8.01%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|8.01% (80.70)
|Total Trades:
|33
|Short Positions (won %):
|25 (56.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|20 (60.61%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (39.39%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|19.50
|loss trade:
|-18.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.15
|loss trade:
|-7.64
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (87.30)
|consecutive losses ($):
|8 (-80.70)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|87.30 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-80.70 (8)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3