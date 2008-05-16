|Account: 5420073
|Name: fdgdfg
|Currency: USD
|2008 May 23, 12:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26399782
|2008.05.16 11:44
|sell
|50.00
|audusd
|0.9463
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.16 11:55
|0.9462
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|26396870
|2008.05.16 11:20
|sell
|500.00
|audusd
|0.9466
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.16 11:41
|0.9466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26397481
|2008.05.16 11:23
|sell
|500.00
|audusd
|0.9468
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.16 11:41
|0.9466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 000.00
|26397502
|2008.05.16 11:23
|sell
|500.00
|audusd
|0.9468
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.16 11:41
|0.9466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10 000.00
|26397522
|2008.05.16 11:23
|sell
|500.00
|audusd
|0.9468
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.16 11:40
|0.9465
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15 000.00
|26397539
|2008.05.16 11:23
|sell
|500.00
|audusd
|0.9468
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.16 11:40
|0.9467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 000.00
|26397561
|2008.05.16 11:23
|sell
|500.00
|audusd
|0.9470
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.16 11:40
|0.9467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15 000.00
|26397604
|2008.05.16 11:23
|sell
|500.00
|audusd
|0.9470
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.16 11:40
|0.9467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15 000.00
|26397628
|2008.05.16 11:24
|sell
|500.00
|audusd
|0.9472
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.16 11:40
|0.9467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25 000.00
|26397655
|2008.05.16 11:24
|sell
|500.00
|audusd
|0.9473
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.16 11:40
|0.9467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30 000.00
|26397989
|2008.05.16 11:28
|sell
|500.00
|audusd
|0.9471
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.16 11:40
|0.9467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20 000.00
|26398534
|2008.05.16 11:33
|sell
|500.00
|audusd
|0.9472
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.16 11:40
|0.9466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30 000.00
|26398069
|2008.05.16 11:29
|sell
|500.00
|audusd
|0.9474
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.16 11:39
|0.9467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35 000.00
|26315978
|2008.05.15 16:44
|sell
|500.00
|audusd
|0.9376
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.15 17:06
|0.9375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 000.00
|26314337
|2008.05.15 16:35
|buy
|499.00
|usdcad
|1.0005
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.15 16:53
|1.0007
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9 973.02
|26313865
|2008.05.15 16:34
|buy
|250.00
|eurjpy
|162.14
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.15 16:38
|162.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9 554.75
|26313969
|2008.05.15 16:34
|buy
|420.00
|eurjpy
|162.12
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.15 16:38
|162.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20 066.89
|26314087
|2008.05.15 16:35
|buy
|499.00
|eurjpy
|162.08
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.15 16:38
|162.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42 914.48
|26314182
|2008.05.15 16:35
|buy
|499.00
|eurjpy
|162.10
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.15 16:38
|162.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38 142.56
|26314029
|2008.05.15 16:34
|buy
|499.00
|eurjpy
|162.07
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.15 16:38
|162.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52 451.02
|26314306
|2008.05.15 16:35
|buy
|499.00
|usdcad
|1.0008
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.15 16:36
|1.0001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34 926.51
|26314276
|2008.05.15 16:35
|buy
|499.00
|usdcad
|1.0010
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.15 16:36
|1.0002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39 912.02
|26191100
|2008.05.14 19:44
|sell
|99.90
|audusd
|0.9344
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.15 16:33
|0.9381
|0.00
|0.00
|-4 169.34
|-36 963.00
|26190799
|2008.05.14 19:38
|buy
|100.00
|audusd
|0.9349
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.14 19:41
|0.9344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5 000.00
|26161144
|2008.05.14 15:37
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.56
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.14 17:13
|204.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|380.69
|26159517
|2008.05.14 15:34
|buy limit
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.40
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.14 15:36
|204.64
|cancelled
|26159698
|2008.05.14 15:35
|buy limit
|1.00
|eurjpy
|162.59
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.14 15:36
|162.74
|cancelled
|26159199
|2008.05.14 15:32
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.0557
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.14 15:33
|1.0557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26159040
|2008.05.14 15:32
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.0557
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.14 15:32
|1.0558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.47
|26143543
|2008.05.14 12:52
|buy
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.14 12:59
|204.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.95
|26142756
|2008.05.14 12:43
|buy
|1.00
|gbpchf
|2.0502
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.14 12:49
|2.0513
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|103.92
|26133921
|2008.05.14 11:48
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|204.60
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.14 12:41
|204.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|522.37
|26133730
|2008.05.14 11:47
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9425
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.14 11:49
|1.9429
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|26133442
|2008.05.14 11:46
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4 169.34
|272 952.59
|Closed P/L:
|268 783.25
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26147114
|2008.05.14 13:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.0028
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.9864
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.05
|-1 662.61
|27014987
|2008.05.22 14:20
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|0.9852
|0.0000
|0.0000
|0.9869
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|-172.26
|27137400
|2008.05.23 12:55
|buy
|1.00
|eurjpy
|162.90
|0.00
|0.00
|162.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.55
|-1 873.49
|Floating P/L:
|-1 906.04
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|268 783.25
|Floating P/L:
|-1 906.04
|Margin:
|786.20
|Balance:
|5 268 783.25
|Equity:
|5 266 877.21
|Free Margin:
|5 266 091.01
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|389 754.12
|Gross Loss:
|120 970.87
|Total Net Profit:
|268 783.25
|Profit Factor:
|3.22
|Expected Payoff:
|8670.43
|Absolute Drawdown:
|119 819.47
|Maximal Drawdown:
|120 970.87 (2.42%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.42% (120 970.87)
|Total Trades:
|31
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (94.44%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (76.92%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (87.10%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (12.90%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|52 451.02
|loss trade:
|-41 132.34
|Average
|profit trade:
|14 435.34
|loss trade:
|-30 242.72
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|20 (388 602.72)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-120 970.87)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|388 602.72 (20)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-120 970.87 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|14
|consecutive losses:
|4