FXDD

Account: 5420073 Name: fdgdfg Currency: USD 2008 May 23, 12:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
263997822008.05.16 11:44sell50.00audusd0.94630.00000.00002008.05.16 11:550.94620.000.000.00500.00
263968702008.05.16 11:20sell500.00audusd0.94660.00000.00002008.05.16 11:410.94660.000.000.000.00
263974812008.05.16 11:23sell500.00audusd0.94680.00000.00002008.05.16 11:410.94660.000.000.0010 000.00
263975022008.05.16 11:23sell500.00audusd0.94680.00000.00002008.05.16 11:410.94660.000.000.0010 000.00
263975222008.05.16 11:23sell500.00audusd0.94680.00000.00002008.05.16 11:400.94650.000.000.0015 000.00
263975392008.05.16 11:23sell500.00audusd0.94680.00000.00002008.05.16 11:400.94670.000.000.005 000.00
263975612008.05.16 11:23sell500.00audusd0.94700.00000.00002008.05.16 11:400.94670.000.000.0015 000.00
263976042008.05.16 11:23sell500.00audusd0.94700.00000.00002008.05.16 11:400.94670.000.000.0015 000.00
263976282008.05.16 11:24sell500.00audusd0.94720.00000.00002008.05.16 11:400.94670.000.000.0025 000.00
263976552008.05.16 11:24sell500.00audusd0.94730.00000.00002008.05.16 11:400.94670.000.000.0030 000.00
263979892008.05.16 11:28sell500.00audusd0.94710.00000.00002008.05.16 11:400.94670.000.000.0020 000.00
263985342008.05.16 11:33sell500.00audusd0.94720.00000.00002008.05.16 11:400.94660.000.000.0030 000.00
263980692008.05.16 11:29sell500.00audusd0.94740.00000.00002008.05.16 11:390.94670.000.000.0035 000.00
263159782008.05.15 16:44sell500.00audusd0.93760.00000.00002008.05.15 17:060.93750.000.000.005 000.00
263143372008.05.15 16:35buy499.00usdcad1.00050.00000.00002008.05.15 16:531.00070.000.000.009 973.02
263138652008.05.15 16:34buy250.00eurjpy162.140.000.002008.05.15 16:38162.180.000.000.009 554.75
263139692008.05.15 16:34buy420.00eurjpy162.120.000.002008.05.15 16:38162.170.000.000.0020 066.89
263140872008.05.15 16:35buy499.00eurjpy162.080.000.002008.05.15 16:38162.170.000.000.0042 914.48
263141822008.05.15 16:35buy499.00eurjpy162.100.000.002008.05.15 16:38162.180.000.000.0038 142.56
263140292008.05.15 16:34buy499.00eurjpy162.070.000.002008.05.15 16:38162.180.000.000.0052 451.02
263143062008.05.15 16:35buy499.00usdcad1.00080.00000.00002008.05.15 16:361.00010.000.000.00-34 926.51
263142762008.05.15 16:35buy499.00usdcad1.00100.00000.00002008.05.15 16:361.00020.000.000.00-39 912.02
261911002008.05.14 19:44sell99.90audusd0.93440.00000.00002008.05.15 16:330.93810.000.00-4 169.34-36 963.00
261907992008.05.14 19:38buy100.00audusd0.93490.00000.00002008.05.14 19:410.93440.000.000.00-5 000.00
261611442008.05.14 15:37sell1.00gbpjpy204.560.000.002008.05.14 17:13204.160.000.000.00380.69
261595172008.05.14 15:34buy limit1.00gbpjpy204.400.000.002008.05.14 15:36204.64cancelled
261596982008.05.14 15:35buy limit1.00eurjpy162.590.000.002008.05.14 15:36162.74cancelled
261591992008.05.14 15:32sell1.00usdchf1.05570.00000.00002008.05.14 15:331.05570.000.000.000.00
261590402008.05.14 15:32buy1.00usdchf1.05570.00000.00002008.05.14 15:321.05580.000.000.009.47
261435432008.05.14 12:52buy1.00gbpjpy204.240.000.002008.05.14 12:59204.340.000.000.0094.95
261427562008.05.14 12:43buy1.00gbpchf2.05020.00000.00002008.05.14 12:492.05130.000.000.00103.92
261339212008.05.14 11:48sell1.00gbpjpy204.600.000.002008.05.14 12:41204.050.000.000.00522.37
261337302008.05.14 11:47buy1.00gbpusd1.94250.00000.00002008.05.14 11:491.94290.000.000.0040.00
261334422008.05.14 11:46balanceDeposit5 000 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -4 169.34 272 952.59
Closed P/L: 268 783.25
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
261471142008.05.14 13:30buy1.00usdcad1.00280.00000.0000 0.98640.000.00-34.05-1 662.61
270149872008.05.22 14:20sell1.00usdcad0.98520.00000.0000 0.98690.000.001.50-172.26
271374002008.05.23 12:55buy1.00eurjpy162.900.000.00 162.860.000.000.00-38.62
  0.00 0.00 -32.55 -1 873.49
 Floating P/L: -1 906.04
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 268 783.25 Floating P/L: -1 906.04 Margin: 786.20
Balance: 5 268 783.25 Equity: 5 266 877.21 Free Margin: 5 266 091.01
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 389 754.12 Gross Loss: 120 970.87 Total Net Profit: 268 783.25
Profit Factor: 3.22 Expected Payoff: 8670.43  
Absolute Drawdown: 119 819.47 Maximal Drawdown: 120 970.87 (2.42%) Relative Drawdown: 2.42% (120 970.87)
 
Total Trades: 31 Short Positions (won %): 18 (94.44%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (76.92%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 27 (87.10%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (12.90%)
Largest profit trade: 52 451.02 loss trade: -41 132.34
Average profit trade: 14 435.34 loss trade: -30 242.72
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 20 (388 602.72) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-120 970.87)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 388 602.72 (20) consecutive loss (count): -120 970.87 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 14 consecutive losses: 4