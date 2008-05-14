Interbank FX, LLC
|
Account: XXXXX
|
Name: FxIndex_H1
|
Currency: USD
|
2008 May 14, 10:27
|
Closed Transactions:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Size
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
Close Time
|
Price
|
Commission
|
Taxes
|
Swap
|
Profit
|
22850773
|
2008.05.14 05:00
|
sell
|
0.01
|
gbpusdm
|
1.9438
|
1.9387
|
1.9238
|
2008.05.14 09:33
|
1.9387
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.51
|
|
1551
|
FxIndex_H1[sl]
|
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.51
|
Closed P/L:
|
0.51
|
Open Trades:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Size
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
|
Price
|
Commission
|
Taxes
|
Swap
|
Profit
|
No transactions
|
|
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
|
Floating P/L:
|
0.00
|
Working Orders:
|
Ticket
|
Open Time
|
Type
|
Size
|
Item
|
Price
|
S / L
|
T / P
|
Market Price
|
|
No transactions
|
|
|
Summary:
|
Deposit/Withdrawal:
|
0.00
|
Credit Facility:
|
0.00
|
|
Closed Trade P/L:
|
0.51
|
Floating P/L:
|
0.00
|
Margin:
|
0.00
|
Balance:
|
xxxx
|
Equity:
|
xxxx
|
Free Margin:
|
xxxx