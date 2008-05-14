Interbank FX, LLC

 

Account: XXXXX

Name: FxIndex_H1

Currency: USD

2008 May 14, 10:27

Closed Transactions:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Size

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Close Time

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

22850773

2008.05.14 05:00

sell

0.01

gbpusdm

1.9438

1.9387

1.9238

2008.05.14 09:33

1.9387

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.51

 

1551

FxIndex_H1[sl]

 

 

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.51

Closed P/L:

0.51

Open Trades:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Size

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

 

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

No transactions

 

 

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

 

Floating P/L:

0.00

Working Orders:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Size

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Market Price

 

No transactions

 

 

Summary:

Deposit/Withdrawal:

0.00

Credit Facility:

0.00

 

Closed Trade P/L:

0.51

Floating P/L:

0.00

Margin:

0.00

Balance:

xxxx

Equity:

xxxx

Free Margin:

xxxx

 