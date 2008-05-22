Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1895006
|Name: Frederick Whitlock
|Currency: USD
|2008 May 23, 20:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|100468978
|2008.05.22 11:00
|buy
|0.89
|usdjpym
|103.42
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.22 13:00
|103.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.17
|
|748036
|
|100702558
|2008.05.23 08:26
|sell
|0.89
|usdchfm
|1.0280
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.23 11:18
|1.0269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.53
|
|748036
|
|100707637
|2008.05.23 09:02
|buy
|0.89
|gbpusdm
|1.9784
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.23 13:00
|1.9824
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.60
|
|748036
|
|100717605
|2008.05.23 10:00
|sell
|0.89
|usdjpym
|103.56
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.23 12:27
|103.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.88
|
|848036
|
|100717671
|2008.05.23 10:00
|sell
|0.89
|usdjpym
|103.57
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.23 12:27
|103.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.60
|
|748036
|
|100725535
|2008.05.23 11:00
|sell
|0.89
|usdchfm
|1.0277
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.23 11:18
|1.0268
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.80
|
|848036
|
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.58
|Closed P/L:
|79.58
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|79.58
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 259.32
|Equity:
|3 259.32
|Free Margin:
|3 259.32