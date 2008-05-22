Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1895006 Name: Frederick Whitlock Currency: USD 2008 May 23, 20:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1004689782008.05.22 11:00buy0.89usdjpym103.420.000.002008.05.22 13:00103.550.000.000.0011.17
 748036 
1007025582008.05.23 08:26sell0.89usdchfm1.02800.00000.00002008.05.23 11:181.02690.000.000.009.53
 748036 
1007076372008.05.23 09:02buy0.89gbpusdm1.97840.00000.00002008.05.23 13:001.98240.000.000.0035.60
 748036 
1007176052008.05.23 10:00sell0.89usdjpym103.560.000.002008.05.23 12:27103.480.000.000.006.88
 848036 
1007176712008.05.23 10:00sell0.89usdjpym103.570.000.002008.05.23 12:27103.470.000.000.008.60
 748036 
1007255352008.05.23 11:00sell0.89usdchfm1.02770.00000.00002008.05.23 11:181.02680.000.000.007.80
 848036 
  0.00 0.00 0.00 79.58
Closed P/L: 79.58
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 79.58 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 259.32 Equity: 3 259.32 Free Margin: 3 259.32