MIG Investments SA

Account: 675224 Name: EurGbp King Currency: USD 2008 May 15, 20:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
132083612008.04.21 21:00balanceDeposit5 000.00
132280922008.04.22 14:07buy0.10eurgbp0.80040.80160.81042008.04.22 16:430.80160.000.000.0023.93
132281202008.04.22 14:10buy0.10eurgbp0.80030.80160.81032008.04.22 16:430.80160.000.000.0025.92
132352962008.04.22 17:45buy0.10eurgbp0.80060.80190.81062008.04.23 08:460.80190.000.00-0.5825.86
132361502008.04.22 18:05buy0.10eurgbp0.80080.80190.81082008.04.23 08:460.80190.000.00-0.5821.89
132572762008.04.23 15:10buy0.10eurgbp0.80320.80000.81322008.04.24 09:500.80000.000.00-1.72-63.35
132575752008.04.23 15:15buy0.10eurgbp0.80320.80000.81322008.04.24 09:500.80000.000.00-1.72-63.35
132741772008.04.24 09:55buy0.10eurgbp0.79970.79650.80972008.04.24 10:300.79650.000.000.00-63.23
132748652008.04.24 10:05buy0.10eurgbp0.79840.79520.80842008.04.24 17:030.79520.000.000.00-63.12
132767012008.04.24 10:35buy0.10eurgbp0.79750.79430.80752008.04.24 17:040.79430.000.000.00-63.12
133122132008.04.25 16:20buy0.10eurgbp0.78720.78870.79722008.04.28 09:050.78870.000.00-0.5829.72
133123592008.04.25 16:25buy0.10eurgbp0.78720.78870.79722008.04.28 09:050.78870.000.00-0.5829.72
133322252008.04.28 14:00buy0.10eurgbp0.78630.78310.79632008.04.29 09:330.78310.000.00-0.58-63.60
133325272008.04.28 14:05buy0.10eurgbp0.78530.78850.79532008.04.29 14:390.78850.000.00-0.5863.09
133603852008.04.29 16:10buy0.10eurgbp0.78890.79070.79892008.04.29 17:080.79070.000.000.0035.51
133631352008.04.29 17:35buy0.10eurgbp0.79060.79340.80062008.04.30 09:010.79340.000.00-0.5755.02
133633812008.04.29 17:48buy0.10eurgbp0.79040.79340.80042008.04.30 09:010.79340.000.00-0.5758.95
133801052008.04.30 14:10buy0.10eurgbp0.79080.78760.80082008.04.30 16:120.78760.000.000.00-63.23
133802242008.04.30 14:15buy0.10eurgbp0.79080.78760.80082008.04.30 16:120.78760.000.000.00-63.23
133836252008.04.30 16:25buy0.10eurgbp0.78790.78470.79792008.04.30 17:110.78470.000.000.00-63.48
133834342008.04.30 16:15buy0.10eurgbp0.78750.78430.79752008.04.30 17:120.78430.000.000.00-63.49
133853702008.04.30 17:15buy0.10eurgbp0.78470.78650.79472008.05.01 07:580.78650.000.00-1.7335.76
133855172008.04.30 17:20buy0.10eurgbp0.78470.78650.79472008.05.01 07:580.78650.000.00-1.7335.76
134048182008.05.01 14:00buy0.10eurgbp0.78120.78280.79122008.05.01 16:010.78280.000.000.0031.62
134049082008.05.01 14:05buy0.10eurgbp0.78100.78280.79102008.05.01 16:010.78280.000.000.0035.57
134101252008.05.01 16:55buy0.10eurgbp0.78290.77970.79292008.05.02 09:360.77970.000.00-0.51-63.43
134102792008.05.01 17:00buy0.10eurgbp0.78240.77920.79242008.05.02 09:450.77920.000.00-0.51-63.52
  0.00 0.00 -12.54 -251.83
Closed P/L: -264.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -264.37 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 735.63 Equity: 4 735.63 Free Margin: 4 735.63
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 500.82 Gross Loss: 765.19 Total Net Profit: -264.37
Profit Factor: 0.65 Expected Payoff: -10.17  
Absolute Drawdown: 271.65 Maximal Drawdown: 368.09 (7.22%) Relative Drawdown: 7.22% (368.09)
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 26 (53.85%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (53.85%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (46.15%)
Largest profit trade: 62.51 loss trade: -65.07
Average profit trade: 35.77 loss trade: -63.77
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (210.85) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-319.61)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 210.85 (4) consecutive loss (count): -319.61 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3