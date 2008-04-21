|Account: 675224
|Name: EurGbp King
|Currency: USD
|2008 May 15, 20:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|13208361
|2008.04.21 21:00
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|13228092
|2008.04.22 14:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8004
|0.8016
|0.8104
|2008.04.22 16:43
|0.8016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.93
|13228120
|2008.04.22 14:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8003
|0.8016
|0.8103
|2008.04.22 16:43
|0.8016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.92
|13235296
|2008.04.22 17:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8006
|0.8019
|0.8106
|2008.04.23 08:46
|0.8019
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|25.86
|13236150
|2008.04.22 18:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8008
|0.8019
|0.8108
|2008.04.23 08:46
|0.8019
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|21.89
|13257276
|2008.04.23 15:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8032
|0.8000
|0.8132
|2008.04.24 09:50
|0.8000
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.72
|-63.35
|13257575
|2008.04.23 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.8032
|0.8000
|0.8132
|2008.04.24 09:50
|0.8000
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.72
|-63.35
|13274177
|2008.04.24 09:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7997
|0.7965
|0.8097
|2008.04.24 10:30
|0.7965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.23
|13274865
|2008.04.24 10:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7984
|0.7952
|0.8084
|2008.04.24 17:03
|0.7952
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.12
|13276701
|2008.04.24 10:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7975
|0.7943
|0.8075
|2008.04.24 17:04
|0.7943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.12
|13312213
|2008.04.25 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7872
|0.7887
|0.7972
|2008.04.28 09:05
|0.7887
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|29.72
|13312359
|2008.04.25 16:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7872
|0.7887
|0.7972
|2008.04.28 09:05
|0.7887
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|29.72
|13332225
|2008.04.28 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7863
|0.7831
|0.7963
|2008.04.29 09:33
|0.7831
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|-63.60
|13332527
|2008.04.28 14:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7853
|0.7885
|0.7953
|2008.04.29 14:39
|0.7885
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|63.09
|13360385
|2008.04.29 16:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7889
|0.7907
|0.7989
|2008.04.29 17:08
|0.7907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.51
|13363135
|2008.04.29 17:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7906
|0.7934
|0.8006
|2008.04.30 09:01
|0.7934
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|55.02
|13363381
|2008.04.29 17:48
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7904
|0.7934
|0.8004
|2008.04.30 09:01
|0.7934
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.57
|58.95
|13380105
|2008.04.30 14:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7908
|0.7876
|0.8008
|2008.04.30 16:12
|0.7876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.23
|13380224
|2008.04.30 14:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7908
|0.7876
|0.8008
|2008.04.30 16:12
|0.7876
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.23
|13383625
|2008.04.30 16:25
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7879
|0.7847
|0.7979
|2008.04.30 17:11
|0.7847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.48
|13383434
|2008.04.30 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7875
|0.7843
|0.7975
|2008.04.30 17:12
|0.7843
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.49
|13385370
|2008.04.30 17:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7847
|0.7865
|0.7947
|2008.05.01 07:58
|0.7865
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|35.76
|13385517
|2008.04.30 17:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7847
|0.7865
|0.7947
|2008.05.01 07:58
|0.7865
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|35.76
|13404818
|2008.05.01 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7812
|0.7828
|0.7912
|2008.05.01 16:01
|0.7828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.62
|13404908
|2008.05.01 14:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7810
|0.7828
|0.7910
|2008.05.01 16:01
|0.7828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.57
|13410125
|2008.05.01 16:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7829
|0.7797
|0.7929
|2008.05.02 09:36
|0.7797
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|-63.43
|13410279
|2008.05.01 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.7824
|0.7792
|0.7924
|2008.05.02 09:45
|0.7792
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|-63.52
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.54
|-251.83
|Closed P/L:
|-264.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-264.37
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 735.63
|Equity:
|4 735.63
|Free Margin:
|4 735.63
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|500.82
|Gross Loss:
|765.19
|Total Net Profit:
|-264.37
|Profit Factor:
|0.65
|Expected Payoff:
|-10.17
|Absolute Drawdown:
|271.65
|Maximal Drawdown:
|368.09 (7.22%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.22% (368.09)
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|26 (53.85%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (53.85%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (46.15%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|62.51
|loss trade:
|-65.07
|Average
|profit trade:
|35.77
|loss trade:
|-63.77
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (210.85)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-319.61)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|210.85 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-319.61 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3