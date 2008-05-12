|Account: 2014960
|Name: eur gbp rsi
|Currency: USD
|2008 May 14, 17:36
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|98007239
|2008.05.12 20:48
|balance
|Deposit
|2 000.00
|98016899
|2008.05.12 23:02
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbpm
|0.7947
|0.7962
|0.7941
|2008.05.13 05:37
|0.7962
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.31
|1010
|[sl]
|98086836
|2008.05.13 05:37
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbpm
|0.7959
|0.7974
|0.7953
|2008.05.13 06:03
|0.7953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.73
|1010
|[tp]
|98103323
|2008.05.13 06:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbpm
|0.7967
|0.7982
|0.7961
|2008.05.13 06:33
|0.7961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.72
|1010
|[tp]
|98140628
|2008.05.13 08:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbpm
|0.7942
|0.7927
|0.7948
|2008.05.13 08:30
|0.7927
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.34
|1010
|[sl]
|98229648
|2008.05.13 12:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbpm
|0.7939
|0.7924
|0.7945
|2008.05.13 13:58
|0.7945
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.66
|1010
|[tp]
|98309483
|2008.05.13 15:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbpm
|0.7967
|0.7982
|0.7961
|2008.05.13 16:04
|0.7961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.69
|1010
|[tp]
|98408537
|2008.05.13 21:18
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbpm
|0.7947
|0.7932
|0.7953
|2008.05.13 23:36
|0.7953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.67
|1010
|[tp]
|98438949
|2008.05.13 23:43
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbpm
|0.7956
|0.7971
|0.7950
|2008.05.14 00:39
|0.7950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.67
|1010
|[tp]
|98483705
|2008.05.14 01:35
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbpm
|0.7945
|0.7930
|0.7951
|2008.05.14 05:45
|0.7951
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.66
|1010
|[tp]
|98547100
|2008.05.14 06:39
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbpm
|0.7955
|0.7970
|0.7949
|2008.05.14 07:08
|0.7949
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.65
|1010
|[tp]
|98584358
|2008.05.14 08:05
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbpm
|0.7936
|0.7921
|0.7942
|2008.05.14 09:10
|0.7942
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.65
|1010
|[tp]
|98611386
|2008.05.14 09:35
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbpm
|0.7960
|0.7975
|0.7954
|2008.05.14 09:56
|0.7954
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.64
|1010
|[tp]
|98713109
|2008.05.14 14:41
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbpm
|0.7965
|0.7980
|0.7959
|2008.05.14 15:02
|0.7959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.66
|1010
|[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.75
|Closed P/L:
|69.75
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|2 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|69.75
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 069.75
|Equity:
|2 069.75
|Free Margin:
|2 069.75
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|128.40
|Gross Loss:
|58.65
|Total Net Profit:
|69.75
|Profit Factor:
|2.19
|Expected Payoff:
|5.37
|Absolute Drawdown:
|35.20
|Maximal Drawdown:
|35.20 (1.76%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.76% (35.20)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (80.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (84.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (15.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|11.73
|loss trade:
|-29.34
|Average
|profit trade:
|11.67
|loss trade:
|-29.33
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (104.95)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-29.34)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|104.95 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-29.34 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1