Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2014960 Name: eur gbp rsi Currency: USD 2008 May 14, 17:36
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
980072392008.05.12 20:48balanceDeposit2 000.00
980168992008.05.12 23:02sell1.00eurgbpm0.79470.79620.79412008.05.13 05:370.79620.000.000.00-29.31
 1010[sl]
980868362008.05.13 05:37sell1.00eurgbpm0.79590.79740.79532008.05.13 06:030.79530.000.000.0011.73
 1010[tp]
981033232008.05.13 06:30sell1.00eurgbpm0.79670.79820.79612008.05.13 06:330.79610.000.000.0011.72
 1010[tp]
981406282008.05.13 08:30buy1.00eurgbpm0.79420.79270.79482008.05.13 08:300.79270.000.000.00-29.34
 1010[sl]
982296482008.05.13 12:30buy1.00eurgbpm0.79390.79240.79452008.05.13 13:580.79450.000.000.0011.66
 1010[tp]
983094832008.05.13 15:21sell1.00eurgbpm0.79670.79820.79612008.05.13 16:040.79610.000.000.0011.69
 1010[tp]
984085372008.05.13 21:18buy1.00eurgbpm0.79470.79320.79532008.05.13 23:360.79530.000.000.0011.67
 1010[tp]
984389492008.05.13 23:43sell1.00eurgbpm0.79560.79710.79502008.05.14 00:390.79500.000.000.0011.67
 1010[tp]
984837052008.05.14 01:35buy1.00eurgbpm0.79450.79300.79512008.05.14 05:450.79510.000.000.0011.66
 1010[tp]
985471002008.05.14 06:39sell1.00eurgbpm0.79550.79700.79492008.05.14 07:080.79490.000.000.0011.65
 1010[tp]
985843582008.05.14 08:05buy1.00eurgbpm0.79360.79210.79422008.05.14 09:100.79420.000.000.0011.65
 1010[tp]
986113862008.05.14 09:35sell1.00eurgbpm0.79600.79750.79542008.05.14 09:560.79540.000.000.0011.64
 1010[tp]
987131092008.05.14 14:41sell1.00eurgbpm0.79650.79800.79592008.05.14 15:020.79590.000.000.0011.66
 1010[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 69.75
Closed P/L: 69.75
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 2 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 69.75 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 069.75 Equity: 2 069.75 Free Margin: 2 069.75
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 128.40 Gross Loss: 58.65 Total Net Profit: 69.75
Profit Factor: 2.19 Expected Payoff: 5.37  
Absolute Drawdown: 35.20 Maximal Drawdown: 35.20 (1.76%) Relative Drawdown: 1.76% (35.20)
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (84.62%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (15.38%)
Largest profit trade: 11.73 loss trade: -29.34
Average profit trade: 11.67 loss trade: -29.33
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (104.95) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-29.34)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 104.95 (9) consecutive loss (count): -29.34 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1