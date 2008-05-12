Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 2014986 Name: labryant2k2 Currency: USD 2008 May 23, 20:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
980112102008.05.12 21:34balanceDeposit10 000.00
980297792008.05.13 00:01sell0.28gbpusd1.95300.00000.00002008.05.13 08:001.95210.000.000.0025.20
981611312008.05.13 09:04buy0.28usdchf1.04740.00000.00002008.05.13 12:301.05050.000.000.0082.63
981832642008.05.13 10:00sell0.28eurusd1.54600.00000.00002008.05.13 12:321.54460.000.000.0039.20
982218392008.05.13 12:05sell0.28usdcad1.00550.00000.00002008.05.13 14:591.00270.000.000.0078.19
987340032008.05.14 16:44buy0.29eurusd1.54820.00000.00002008.05.15 04:401.54870.000.005.7014.50
987783762008.05.14 22:07buy0.29gbpusd1.94660.00000.00002008.05.15 05:381.94730.000.000.0020.30
989776242008.05.15 10:00buy0.29usdchf1.05520.00000.00002008.05.15 16:371.05710.000.000.0052.12
990015262008.05.15 11:28sell0.29gbpusd1.94260.00000.00002008.05.15 14:001.94460.000.000.00-58.00
990951582008.05.15 15:19buy0.29gbpusd1.94800.00000.00002008.05.16 07:041.95010.000.004.2260.90
991274032008.05.15 16:37sell0.29eurusd1.54490.00000.00002008.05.15 16:371.54480.000.000.002.90
992700372008.05.16 05:46buy0.29eurusd1.55010.00000.00002008.05.16 09:261.55180.000.000.0049.30
993083952008.05.16 07:48sell0.29usdchf1.05230.00000.00002008.05.16 08:001.05200.000.000.008.27
993707382008.05.16 11:00sell0.29eurusd1.54610.00000.00002008.05.19 15:111.54920.000.00-2.28-89.90
993709572008.05.16 11:00buy0.29usdchf1.05650.00000.00002008.05.19 15:051.05540.000.000.44-30.23
994058282008.05.16 12:39buy0.29usdjpy104.940.000.002008.05.16 12:51105.050.000.000.0030.37
994358852008.05.16 14:07sell0.29usdjpy104.460.000.002008.05.16 14:36104.170.000.000.0080.73
997640452008.05.19 14:00sell0.29gbpusd1.95070.00000.00002008.05.19 15:001.94910.000.000.0046.40
997772082008.05.19 14:33buy0.29usdchf1.05480.00000.00002008.05.19 15:051.05530.000.000.0013.74
997827042008.05.19 15:00sell0.30eurusd1.55140.00000.00002008.05.19 15:111.54910.000.000.0069.00
997827452008.05.19 15:00buy0.30usdjpy104.500.000.002008.05.19 16:00104.550.000.000.0014.35
998939702008.05.20 05:05sell0.29usdjpy103.970.000.002008.05.20 08:00103.810.000.000.0044.70
998989322008.05.20 05:39buy0.29gbpusd1.95470.00000.00002008.05.20 09:001.95870.000.000.00116.00
999062492008.05.20 06:16sell0.29usdchf1.04880.00000.00002008.05.20 09:001.04460.000.000.00116.60
999136052008.05.20 06:37buy0.29eurusd1.55740.00000.00002008.05.20 09:001.56030.000.000.0084.10
1000565762008.05.20 15:59sell0.30usdcad0.99270.00000.00002008.05.21 07:290.98900.000.000.42112.23
1002786872008.05.21 15:47buy0.31gbpusd1.96660.00000.00002008.05.21 18:061.96950.000.000.0089.90
1004689762008.05.22 11:00buy0.31usdjpy103.420.000.002008.05.22 13:00103.550.000.000.0038.92
1004950602008.05.22 12:52sell0.31usdcad0.98570.00000.00002008.05.23 13:390.98420.000.000.4347.25
  0.00 0.00 8.93 1 159.67
Closed P/L: 1 168.60
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 168.60 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 168.60 Equity: 11 168.60 Free Margin: 11 168.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 348.57 Gross Loss: 179.97 Total Net Profit: 1 168.60
Profit Factor: 7.49 Expected Payoff: 41.74  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 108.23 (1.03%) Relative Drawdown: 1.03% (108.23)
 
Total Trades: 28 Short Positions (won %): 14 (85.71%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (92.86%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (89.29%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (10.71%)
Largest profit trade: 116.60 loss trade: -92.18
Average profit trade: 53.94 loss trade: -59.99
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (733.90) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-92.18)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 733.90 (10) consecutive loss (count): -92.18 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1