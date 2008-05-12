|Account: 2014986
|Name: labryant2k2
|Currency: USD
|2008 May 23, 20:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|98011210
|2008.05.12 21:34
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|98029779
|2008.05.13 00:01
|sell
|0.28
|gbpusd
|1.9530
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.13 08:00
|1.9521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.20
|98161131
|2008.05.13 09:04
|buy
|0.28
|usdchf
|1.0474
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.13 12:30
|1.0505
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.63
|98183264
|2008.05.13 10:00
|sell
|0.28
|eurusd
|1.5460
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.13 12:32
|1.5446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|39.20
|98221839
|2008.05.13 12:05
|sell
|0.28
|usdcad
|1.0055
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.13 14:59
|1.0027
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|78.19
|98734003
|2008.05.14 16:44
|buy
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.5482
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.15 04:40
|1.5487
|0.00
|0.00
|5.70
|14.50
|98778376
|2008.05.14 22:07
|buy
|0.29
|gbpusd
|1.9466
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.15 05:38
|1.9473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.30
|98977624
|2008.05.15 10:00
|buy
|0.29
|usdchf
|1.0552
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.15 16:37
|1.0571
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.12
|99001526
|2008.05.15 11:28
|sell
|0.29
|gbpusd
|1.9426
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.15 14:00
|1.9446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.00
|99095158
|2008.05.15 15:19
|buy
|0.29
|gbpusd
|1.9480
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.16 07:04
|1.9501
|0.00
|0.00
|4.22
|60.90
|99127403
|2008.05.15 16:37
|sell
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.5449
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.15 16:37
|1.5448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.90
|99270037
|2008.05.16 05:46
|buy
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.5501
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.16 09:26
|1.5518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.30
|99308395
|2008.05.16 07:48
|sell
|0.29
|usdchf
|1.0523
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.16 08:00
|1.0520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.27
|99370738
|2008.05.16 11:00
|sell
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.5461
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.19 15:11
|1.5492
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.28
|-89.90
|99370957
|2008.05.16 11:00
|buy
|0.29
|usdchf
|1.0565
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.19 15:05
|1.0554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-30.23
|99405828
|2008.05.16 12:39
|buy
|0.29
|usdjpy
|104.94
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.16 12:51
|105.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.37
|99435885
|2008.05.16 14:07
|sell
|0.29
|usdjpy
|104.46
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.16 14:36
|104.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.73
|99764045
|2008.05.19 14:00
|sell
|0.29
|gbpusd
|1.9507
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.19 15:00
|1.9491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.40
|99777208
|2008.05.19 14:33
|buy
|0.29
|usdchf
|1.0548
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.19 15:05
|1.0553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.74
|99782704
|2008.05.19 15:00
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.5514
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.19 15:11
|1.5491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|69.00
|99782745
|2008.05.19 15:00
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|104.50
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.19 16:00
|104.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.35
|99893970
|2008.05.20 05:05
|sell
|0.29
|usdjpy
|103.97
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.20 08:00
|103.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.70
|99898932
|2008.05.20 05:39
|buy
|0.29
|gbpusd
|1.9547
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.20 09:00
|1.9587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.00
|99906249
|2008.05.20 06:16
|sell
|0.29
|usdchf
|1.0488
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.20 09:00
|1.0446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|116.60
|99913605
|2008.05.20 06:37
|buy
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.5574
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.20 09:00
|1.5603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.10
|100056576
|2008.05.20 15:59
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad
|0.9927
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.21 07:29
|0.9890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|112.23
|100278687
|2008.05.21 15:47
|buy
|0.31
|gbpusd
|1.9666
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.21 18:06
|1.9695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.90
|100468976
|2008.05.22 11:00
|buy
|0.31
|usdjpy
|103.42
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.22 13:00
|103.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.92
|100495060
|2008.05.22 12:52
|sell
|0.31
|usdcad
|0.9857
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.23 13:39
|0.9842
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|47.25
|0.00
|0.00
|8.93
|1 159.67
|Closed P/L:
|1 168.60
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 168.60
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 168.60
|Equity:
|11 168.60
|Free Margin:
|11 168.60
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 348.57
|Gross Loss:
|179.97
|Total Net Profit:
|1 168.60
|Profit Factor:
|7.49
|Expected Payoff:
|41.74
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|108.23 (1.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.03% (108.23)
|Total Trades:
|28
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (85.71%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (92.86%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (89.29%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (10.71%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|116.60
|loss trade:
|-92.18
|Average
|profit trade:
|53.94
|loss trade:
|-59.99
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (733.90)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-92.18)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|733.90 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-92.18 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1