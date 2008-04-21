|Account: 5372730
|Name: duyduy wss
|Currency: USD
|2008 May 16, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|24099453
|2008.04.21 10:02
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|24100543
|2008.04.21 10:07
|sell stop
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.5805
|0.0000
|1.5775
|2008.04.21 10:08
|1.5834
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24100538
|2008.04.21 10:07
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5835
|0.0000
|1.5865
|2008.04.21 10:08
|1.5833
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24100961
|2008.04.21 10:08
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5837
|0.0000
|1.5867
|2008.04.21 10:52
|1.5867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24100967
|2008.04.21 10:08
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5807
|0.0000
|1.5777
|2008.04.21 10:52
|1.5867
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24110545
|2008.04.21 10:52
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5870
|0.0000
|1.5900
|2008.04.21 13:53
|1.5900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24110551
|2008.04.21 10:52
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5840
|0.0000
|1.5810
|2008.04.21 13:53
|1.5900
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24140153
|2008.04.21 13:53
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5903
|0.0000
|1.5933
|2008.04.21 15:38
|1.5933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24140159
|2008.04.21 13:53
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5873
|0.0000
|1.5843
|2008.04.21 15:38
|1.5931
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24156798
|2008.04.21 15:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5934
|0.0000
|1.5964
|2008.04.22 08:26
|1.5872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-6.20
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24156800
|2008.04.21 18:19
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5904
|0.0000
|1.5874
|2008.04.22 08:26
|1.5874
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|24177019
|2008.04.21 18:19
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5934
|0.0000
|1.5964
|2008.04.22 08:26
|1.5874
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|24225624
|2008.04.22 08:26
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5873
|0.0000
|1.5903
|2008.04.22 11:09
|1.5903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24225646
|2008.04.22 09:53
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5843
|0.0000
|1.5813
|2008.04.22 11:09
|1.5905
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.60
|1
|SellLevel-1
|24237359
|2008.04.22 10:19
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5873
|0.0000
|1.5903
|2008.04.22 11:09
|1.5903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|2
|BuyLevel-2[tp]
|24241014
|2008.04.22 10:19
|sell stop
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5843
|0.0000
|1.5813
|2008.04.22 11:09
|1.5902
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|24247244
|2008.04.22 11:09
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5903
|0.0000
|1.5933
|2008.04.22 11:17
|1.5933
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24247245
|2008.04.22 11:09
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5873
|0.0000
|1.5843
|2008.04.22 11:17
|1.5933
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24249149
|2008.04.22 11:17
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5905
|0.0000
|1.5875
|2008.04.22 12:17
|1.5964
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24249144
|2008.04.22 11:17
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5935
|0.0000
|1.5965
|2008.04.22 12:17
|1.5965
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24256507
|2008.04.22 12:17
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5967
|0.0000
|1.5997
|2008.04.22 16:25
|1.5906
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.10
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24256512
|2008.04.22 13:02
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5937
|0.0000
|1.5907
|2008.04.22 16:25
|1.5907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|24261399
|2008.04.22 13:02
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5967
|0.0000
|1.5997
|2008.04.22 16:25
|1.5909
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|24281828
|2008.04.22 16:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5911
|0.0000
|1.5941
|2008.04.22 16:45
|1.5941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24281907
|2008.04.22 16:25
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5881
|0.0000
|1.5851
|2008.04.22 16:45
|1.5943
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24285463
|2008.04.22 16:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5946
|0.0000
|1.5976
|2008.04.22 17:25
|1.5976
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24285475
|2008.04.22 16:45
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5916
|0.0000
|1.5886
|2008.04.22 17:25
|1.5983
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24292383
|2008.04.22 17:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5986
|0.0000
|1.6016
|2008.04.22 19:01
|1.6016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24292428
|2008.04.22 17:25
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5956
|0.0000
|1.5926
|2008.04.22 19:01
|1.6016
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24307600
|2008.04.22 19:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.6017
|0.0000
|1.6047
|2008.04.23 09:45
|1.5955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-6.20
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24307606
|2008.04.22 19:32
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5987
|0.0000
|1.5957
|2008.04.23 09:45
|1.5957
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|24310185
|2008.04.22 19:32
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.6017
|0.0000
|1.6047
|2008.04.23 09:45
|1.5957
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|24354926
|2008.04.23 09:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5957
|0.0000
|1.5987
|2008.04.23 11:05
|1.5987
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24354928
|2008.04.23 09:45
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5927
|0.0000
|1.5897
|2008.04.23 11:05
|1.5987
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24363040
|2008.04.23 11:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5990
|0.0000
|1.6020
|2008.04.23 15:39
|1.5928
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.20
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24363043
|2008.04.23 12:11
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5960
|0.0000
|1.5930
|2008.04.23 15:39
|1.5930
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|24370263
|2008.04.23 12:11
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5990
|0.0000
|1.6020
|2008.04.23 15:39
|1.5930
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|24391474
|2008.04.23 15:39
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5932
|0.0000
|1.5962
|2008.04.24 10:15
|1.5844
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-8.80
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24391479
|2008.04.23 16:13
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5902
|0.0000
|1.5872
|2008.04.23 17:08
|1.5872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|24397897
|2008.04.23 16:13
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5932
|0.0000
|1.5962
|2008.04.23 17:08
|1.5870
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|24484153
|2008.04.24 10:15
|sell stop
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.5817
|0.0000
|1.5787
|2008.04.24 10:16
|1.5846
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24484152
|2008.04.24 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5847
|0.0000
|1.5877
|2008.04.24 10:16
|1.5845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24484219
|2008.04.24 10:17
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5848
|0.0000
|1.5878
|2008.04.24 11:05
|1.5787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.10
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24484222
|2008.04.24 11:01
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5818
|0.0000
|1.5788
|2008.04.24 11:05
|1.5788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|24488224
|2008.04.24 11:01
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5848
|0.0000
|1.5878
|2008.04.24 11:05
|1.5792
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|24490733
|2008.04.24 11:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5796
|0.0000
|1.5826
|2008.04.24 12:16
|1.5732
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.40
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24490735
|2008.04.24 11:10
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5766
|0.0000
|1.5736
|2008.04.24 12:01
|1.5736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|24492440
|2008.04.24 11:10
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5796
|0.0000
|1.5826
|2008.04.24 12:01
|1.5730
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|24507365
|2008.04.24 12:17
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5734
|0.0000
|1.5764
|2008.04.24 15:02
|1.5764
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24507368
|2008.04.24 12:17
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5704
|0.0000
|1.5674
|2008.04.24 15:02
|1.5764
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24520497
|2008.04.24 15:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5767
|0.0000
|1.5797
|2008.04.24 15:44
|1.5706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.10
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24520498
|2008.04.24 15:31
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5737
|0.0000
|1.5707
|2008.04.24 15:44
|1.5707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|24524426
|2008.04.24 15:31
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5767
|0.0000
|1.5797
|2008.04.24 15:44
|1.5707
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|24528073
|2008.04.24 15:44
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5706
|0.0000
|1.5736
|2008.04.24 17:01
|1.5736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24528076
|2008.04.24 16:28
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5676
|0.0000
|1.5646
|2008.04.24 17:01
|1.5741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.50
|1
|SellLevel-1
|24536813
|2008.04.24 16:34
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5706
|0.0000
|1.5736
|2008.04.24 17:01
|1.5736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|2
|BuyLevel-2[tp]
|24537754
|2008.04.24 16:34
|sell stop
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5676
|0.0000
|1.5646
|2008.04.24 17:01
|1.5739
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|24541067
|2008.04.24 17:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5743
|0.0000
|1.5773
|2008.04.24 18:04
|1.5681
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.20
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24541084
|2008.04.24 17:15
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5713
|0.0000
|1.5683
|2008.04.24 18:04
|1.5683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|24544297
|2008.04.24 17:15
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5743
|0.0000
|1.5773
|2008.04.24 18:04
|1.5683
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|24551448
|2008.04.24 18:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5682
|0.0000
|1.5712
|2008.04.25 10:19
|1.5620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-6.20
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24551453
|2008.04.24 18:23
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5652
|0.0000
|1.5622
|2008.04.25 10:19
|1.5622
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|24554525
|2008.04.24 21:43
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5682
|0.0000
|1.5712
|2008.04.25 10:19
|1.5620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-37.20
|2
|BuyLevel-2
|24568408
|2008.04.25 09:26
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5652
|0.0000
|1.5622
|2008.04.25 10:19
|1.5622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|2
|SellLevel-2[tp]
|24606489
|2008.04.25 09:26
|buy stop
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.5682
|0.0000
|1.5712
|2008.04.25 10:19
|1.5621
|cancelled
|3
|cancelled
|24613457
|2008.04.25 10:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5621
|0.0000
|1.5651
|2008.04.25 11:09
|1.5561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24613459
|2008.04.25 10:50
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5591
|0.0000
|1.5561
|2008.04.25 11:09
|1.5561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|24618531
|2008.04.25 10:50
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5621
|0.0000
|1.5651
|2008.04.25 11:09
|1.5564
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|24623304
|2008.04.25 11:09
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5565
|0.0000
|1.5595
|2008.04.25 11:46
|1.5595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24623308
|2008.04.25 11:09
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5535
|0.0000
|1.5505
|2008.04.25 11:46
|1.5594
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24629426
|2008.04.25 11:46
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5595
|0.0000
|1.5625
|2008.04.25 16:23
|1.5625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24629427
|2008.04.25 12:16
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5565
|0.0000
|1.5535
|2008.04.25 16:23
|1.5625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|1
|SellLevel-1
|24633176
|2008.04.25 12:25
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5595
|0.0000
|1.5625
|2008.04.25 16:23
|1.5625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|2
|BuyLevel-2[tp]
|24634047
|2008.04.25 12:25
|sell stop
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5565
|0.0000
|1.5535
|2008.04.25 16:23
|1.5624
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|24655469
|2008.04.25 16:23
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5597
|0.0000
|1.5567
|2008.04.25 17:43
|1.5656
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24655466
|2008.04.25 16:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5627
|0.0000
|1.5657
|2008.04.25 17:43
|1.5657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24664915
|2008.04.25 17:43
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5657
|0.0000
|1.5687
|2008.04.25 21:44
|1.5594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.30
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24664919
|2008.04.25 18:51
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5627
|0.0000
|1.5597
|2008.04.25 21:44
|1.5597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|24671600
|2008.04.25 18:51
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5657
|0.0000
|1.5687
|2008.04.25 21:44
|1.5595
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|24681421
|2008.04.25 21:44
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5594
|0.0000
|1.5624
|2008.04.28 02:31
|1.5624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24681424
|2008.04.25 21:44
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5564
|0.0000
|1.5534
|2008.04.28 02:31
|1.5624
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24695227
|2008.04.28 02:31
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5597
|0.0000
|1.5567
|2008.04.28 08:23
|1.5656
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24695222
|2008.04.28 02:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5627
|0.0000
|1.5657
|2008.04.28 08:23
|1.5657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24723544
|2008.04.28 08:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5659
|0.0000
|1.5689
|2008.04.28 13:01
|1.5689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24723552
|2008.04.28 10:03
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5629
|0.0000
|1.5599
|2008.04.28 13:01
|1.5693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.20
|1
|SellLevel-1
|24733908
|2008.04.28 10:37
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5659
|0.0000
|1.5689
|2008.04.28 13:01
|1.5689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|2
|BuyLevel-2[tp]
|24739910
|2008.04.28 11:00
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5629
|0.0000
|1.5599
|2008.04.28 13:01
|1.5690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-73.20
|2
|SellLevel-2
|24742710
|2008.04.28 12:00
|buy
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.5659
|0.0000
|1.5689
|2008.04.28 13:01
|1.5689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|3
|BuyLevel-3[tp]
|24747434
|2008.04.28 12:00
|sell stop
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.5629
|0.0000
|1.5599
|2008.04.28 13:01
|1.5690
|cancelled
|3
|cancelled
|24755892
|2008.04.28 13:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5694
|0.0000
|1.5724
|2008.04.28 14:58
|1.5632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.20
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24755903
|2008.04.28 13:45
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5664
|0.0000
|1.5634
|2008.04.28 14:58
|1.5634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|24759745
|2008.04.28 13:45
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5694
|0.0000
|1.5724
|2008.04.28 14:58
|1.5635
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|24765818
|2008.04.28 14:58
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5636
|0.0000
|1.5666
|2008.04.29 10:05
|1.5575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-6.10
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24765821
|2008.04.28 15:59
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5606
|0.0000
|1.5576
|2008.04.29 10:05
|1.5576
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|24773869
|2008.04.28 17:45
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5636
|0.0000
|1.5666
|2008.04.29 10:05
|1.5575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-36.60
|2
|BuyLevel-2
|24783928
|2008.04.29 09:38
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5606
|0.0000
|1.5576
|2008.04.29 10:05
|1.5576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|2
|SellLevel-2[tp]
|24841414
|2008.04.29 09:38
|buy stop
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.5636
|0.0000
|1.5666
|2008.04.29 10:05
|1.5578
|cancelled
|3
|cancelled
|24846498
|2008.04.29 10:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5574
|0.0000
|1.5604
|2008.04.29 17:22
|1.5604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|24846510
|2008.04.29 11:04
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5544
|0.0000
|1.5514
|2008.04.29 17:22
|1.5605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.30
|1
|SellLevel-1
|24856367
|2008.04.29 11:25
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5574
|0.0000
|1.5604
|2008.04.29 17:22
|1.5604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|2
|BuyLevel-2[tp]
|24859211
|2008.04.29 11:25
|sell stop
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5544
|0.0000
|1.5514
|2008.04.29 17:22
|1.5603
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|24898480
|2008.04.29 17:22
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5604
|0.0000
|1.5634
|2008.04.30 11:34
|1.5542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-6.20
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|24898489
|2008.04.29 20:19
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5574
|0.0000
|1.5544
|2008.04.30 11:34
|1.5544
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|24914248
|2008.04.30 09:35
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5604
|0.0000
|1.5634
|2008.04.30 11:34
|1.5542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.20
|2
|BuyLevel-2
|24960048
|2008.04.30 10:54
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5574
|0.0000
|1.5544
|2008.04.30 11:34
|1.5544
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|2
|SellLevel-2[tp]
|24967382
|2008.04.30 10:54
|buy stop
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.5604
|0.0000
|1.5634
|2008.04.30 11:34
|1.5545
|cancelled
|3
|cancelled
|24972664
|2008.04.30 11:34
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5517
|0.0000
|1.5487
|2008.04.30 16:38
|1.5578
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|24972659
|2008.04.30 11:34
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5547
|0.0000
|1.5577
|2008.04.30 16:38
|1.5577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|25008167
|2008.04.30 16:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5579
|0.0000
|1.5609
|2008.04.30 21:36
|1.5609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|25008177
|2008.04.30 17:36
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5549
|0.0000
|1.5519
|2008.04.30 21:36
|1.5611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.60
|1
|SellLevel-1
|25013687
|2008.04.30 18:09
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5579
|0.0000
|1.5609
|2008.04.30 21:36
|1.5609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|2
|BuyLevel-2[tp]
|25018337
|2008.04.30 21:15
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5549
|0.0000
|1.5519
|2008.04.30 21:36
|1.5611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-74.40
|2
|SellLevel-2
|25033676
|2008.04.30 21:16
|buy
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.5579
|0.0000
|1.5609
|2008.04.30 21:36
|1.5609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|72.00
|3
|BuyLevel-3[tp]
|25034567
|2008.04.30 21:19
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.5549
|0.0000
|1.5519
|2008.04.30 21:36
|1.5611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-297.60
|3
|SellLevel-3
|25036538
|2008.04.30 21:25
|buy
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.5579
|0.0000
|1.5609
|2008.04.30 21:36
|1.5609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|288.00
|4
|BuyLevel-4[tp]
|25039123
|2008.04.30 21:25
|sell stop
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.5549
|0.0000
|1.5519
|2008.04.30 21:36
|1.5610
|cancelled
|4
|cancelled
|25043075
|2008.04.30 21:36
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5583
|0.0000
|1.5553
|2008.04.30 22:00
|1.5641
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|25043069
|2008.04.30 21:36
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5613
|0.0000
|1.5643
|2008.04.30 22:00
|1.5643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|25049610
|2008.04.30 22:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5642
|0.0000
|1.5672
|2008.05.01 10:20
|1.5581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-6.10
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|25049620
|2008.04.30 22:32
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5612
|0.0000
|1.5582
|2008.05.01 10:20
|1.5582
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|25053886
|2008.05.01 04:16
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5642
|0.0000
|1.5672
|2008.05.01 10:20
|1.5579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.80
|2
|BuyLevel-2
|25075858
|2008.05.01 10:12
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5612
|0.0000
|1.5582
|2008.05.01 10:20
|1.5582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|2
|SellLevel-2[tp]
|25098858
|2008.05.01 10:12
|buy stop
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.5642
|0.0000
|1.5672
|2008.05.01 10:20
|1.5583
|cancelled
|3
|cancelled
|25100982
|2008.05.01 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5585
|0.0000
|1.5615
|2008.05.01 16:04
|1.5482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.30
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|25100987
|2008.05.01 10:38
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5555
|0.0000
|1.5525
|2008.05.01 10:57
|1.5525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|25105468
|2008.05.01 10:38
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5585
|0.0000
|1.5615
|2008.05.01 10:57
|1.5524
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|25148427
|2008.05.01 16:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5487
|0.0000
|1.5517
|2008.05.05 00:01
|1.5435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-5.20
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|25148429
|2008.05.01 17:02
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5457
|0.0000
|1.5427
|2008.05.02 15:30
|1.5427
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|25155738
|2008.05.02 10:08
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5487
|0.0000
|1.5517
|2008.05.05 00:01
|1.5435
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-31.20
|2
|BuyLevel-2
|25293351
|2008.05.05 00:01
|sell stop
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.5406
|1.5466
|1.5376
|2008.05.05 05:53
|1.5468
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|25293321
|2008.05.05 00:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5436
|1.5376
|1.5466
|2008.05.05 05:53
|1.5466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|25313570
|2008.05.05 05:53
|sell stop
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.5439
|1.5499
|1.5409
|2008.05.05 06:50
|1.5472
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|25313562
|2008.05.05 05:53
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5469
|1.5409
|1.5499
|2008.05.05 06:50
|1.5472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|25316540
|2008.05.05 06:52
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5472
|1.5412
|1.5502
|2008.05.05 18:16
|1.5500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|25316542
|2008.05.05 17:06
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5442
|1.5502
|1.5412
|2008.05.05 18:16
|1.5502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[sl]
|25366184
|2008.05.05 17:55
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5472
|1.5412
|1.5502
|2008.05.05 18:16
|1.5500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|2
|BuyLevel-2
|25373372
|2008.05.05 17:57
|sell stop
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5442
|1.5502
|1.5412
|2008.05.05 18:16
|1.5500
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|25376019
|2008.05.05 18:16
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5470
|1.5530
|1.5440
|2008.05.06 04:28
|1.5530
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|25376010
|2008.05.05 18:16
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5500
|1.5440
|1.5530
|2008.05.06 04:28
|1.5530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|25404009
|2008.05.06 04:28
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5533
|1.5473
|1.5563
|2008.05.06 10:04
|1.5473
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[sl]
|25404015
|2008.05.06 09:16
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5503
|1.5563
|1.5473
|2008.05.06 10:04
|1.5475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|1
|SellLevel-1
|25419811
|2008.05.06 09:16
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5533
|1.5473
|1.5563
|2008.05.06 10:04
|1.5474
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|25425150
|2008.05.06 10:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5474
|1.5414
|1.5504
|2008.05.06 12:40
|1.5504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|25425154
|2008.05.06 10:04
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5444
|1.5504
|1.5414
|2008.05.06 12:40
|1.5505
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|25444329
|2008.05.06 12:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5507
|1.5447
|1.5537
|2008.05.06 14:44
|1.5537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|25444334
|2008.05.06 12:40
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5477
|1.5537
|1.5447
|2008.05.06 14:44
|1.5537
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|25459396
|2008.05.06 14:48
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5513
|1.5573
|1.5483
|2008.05.06 17:07
|1.5571
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|25459393
|2008.05.06 14:48
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5543
|1.5483
|1.5573
|2008.05.06 17:06
|1.5573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|25477335
|2008.05.06 17:07
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5572
|1.5512
|1.5602
|2008.05.07 03:07
|1.5512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-6.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[sl]
|25477340
|2008.05.06 18:07
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5542
|1.5602
|1.5512
|2008.05.07 03:07
|1.5514
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|8.40
|1
|SellLevel-1
|25488129
|2008.05.06 18:07
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5572
|1.5512
|1.5602
|2008.05.07 03:07
|1.5513
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|25520432
|2008.05.07 03:08
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5513
|1.5453
|1.5543
|2008.05.07 12:23
|1.5453
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[sl]
|25520436
|2008.05.07 08:52
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5483
|1.5543
|1.5453
|2008.05.07 12:23
|1.5455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|1
|SellLevel-1
|25540306
|2008.05.07 08:52
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5513
|1.5453
|1.5543
|2008.05.07 12:23
|1.5454
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|25562809
|2008.05.07 12:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5455
|1.5395
|1.5485
|2008.05.07 16:01
|1.5395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[sl]
|25562811
|2008.05.07 13:02
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5425
|1.5485
|1.5395
|2008.05.07 16:01
|1.5398
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|1
|SellLevel-1
|25566181
|2008.05.07 13:02
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5455
|1.5395
|1.5485
|2008.05.07 16:01
|1.5402
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|25583328
|2008.05.07 16:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5401
|1.5341
|1.5431
|2008.05.08 02:51
|1.5341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|-6.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[sl]
|25583331
|2008.05.07 18:47
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5371
|1.5431
|1.5341
|2008.05.08 02:51
|1.5343
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|8.40
|1
|SellLevel-1
|25605753
|2008.05.07 21:12
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5401
|1.5341
|1.5431
|2008.05.08 02:51
|1.5341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|-36.00
|2
|BuyLevel-2[sl]
|25616761
|2008.05.08 02:20
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5371
|1.5431
|1.5341
|2008.05.08 02:51
|1.5343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.60
|2
|SellLevel-2
|25640141
|2008.05.08 02:21
|buy stop
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.5401
|1.5341
|1.5431
|2008.05.08 02:51
|1.5343
|cancelled
|3
|cancelled
|25642928
|2008.05.08 02:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5342
|1.5282
|1.5372
|2008.05.08 14:34
|1.5372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|25642946
|2008.05.08 04:52
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5312
|1.5372
|1.5282
|2008.05.08 14:34
|1.5372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[sl]
|25650943
|2008.05.08 09:42
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5342
|1.5282
|1.5372
|2008.05.08 14:34
|1.5372
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|2
|BuyLevel-2[tp]
|25677382
|2008.05.08 09:42
|sell stop
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5312
|1.5372
|1.5282
|2008.05.08 14:34
|1.5372
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|25708027
|2008.05.08 14:34
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5374
|1.5314
|1.5404
|2008.05.08 15:35
|1.5314
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[sl]
|25708039
|2008.05.08 15:15
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5344
|1.5404
|1.5314
|2008.05.08 15:35
|1.5316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|1
|SellLevel-1
|25713372
|2008.05.08 15:15
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5374
|1.5314
|1.5404
|2008.05.08 15:35
|1.5316
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|25717053
|2008.05.08 15:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5315
|1.5255
|1.5345
|2008.05.08 15:41
|1.5345
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|25717083
|2008.05.08 15:35
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5285
|1.5345
|1.5255
|2008.05.08 15:41
|1.5346
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|25718448
|2008.05.08 15:41
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5319
|1.5379
|1.5289
|2008.05.08 15:57
|1.5381
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|25718434
|2008.05.08 15:41
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5349
|1.5289
|1.5379
|2008.05.08 15:57
|1.5379
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|25722199
|2008.05.08 15:57
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5354
|1.5414
|1.5324
|2008.05.08 16:30
|1.5416
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|25722180
|2008.05.08 15:57
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5384
|1.5324
|1.5414
|2008.05.08 16:30
|1.5414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|25728468
|2008.05.08 16:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5417
|1.5357
|1.5447
|2008.05.09 09:01
|1.5447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|25728481
|2008.05.08 23:21
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5387
|1.5447
|1.5357
|2008.05.09 09:01
|1.5447
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|-18.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[sl]
|25756498
|2008.05.09 04:20
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5417
|1.5357
|1.5447
|2008.05.09 09:01
|1.5445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|2
|BuyLevel-2
|25767593
|2008.05.09 04:20
|sell stop
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5387
|1.5447
|1.5357
|2008.05.09 09:01
|1.5446
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|25783133
|2008.05.09 09:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5450
|1.5390
|1.5480
|2008.05.09 10:38
|1.5478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|25783141
|2008.05.09 09:38
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5420
|1.5480
|1.5390
|2008.05.09 10:38
|1.5480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[sl]
|25789380
|2008.05.09 09:55
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5450
|1.5390
|1.5480
|2008.05.09 10:38
|1.5478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|2
|BuyLevel-2
|25791641
|2008.05.09 09:55
|sell stop
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5420
|1.5480
|1.5390
|2008.05.09 10:38
|1.5478
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|25796806
|2008.05.09 10:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5479
|1.5419
|1.5509
|2008.05.12 05:57
|1.5419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-6.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[sl]
|25796812
|2008.05.09 15:30
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5449
|1.5509
|1.5419
|2008.05.12 05:57
|1.5419
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|25822070
|2008.05.09 21:34
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5479
|1.5419
|1.5509
|2008.05.12 05:57
|1.5419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-36.00
|2
|BuyLevel-2[sl]
|25846227
|2008.05.12 00:05
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5449
|1.5509
|1.5419
|2008.05.12 05:57
|1.5419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|2
|SellLevel-2[tp]
|25850295
|2008.05.12 03:27
|buy
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.5479
|1.5419
|1.5509
|2008.05.12 05:57
|1.5419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-144.00
|3
|BuyLevel-3[sl]
|25859853
|2008.05.12 04:34
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.5449
|1.5509
|1.5419
|2008.05.12 05:57
|1.5419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.00
|3
|SellLevel-3[tp]
|25864535
|2008.05.12 04:34
|buy stop
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.5479
|1.5419
|1.5509
|2008.05.12 05:57
|1.5419
|cancelled
|4
|cancelled
|25870757
|2008.05.12 05:57
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5419
|1.5359
|1.5449
|2008.05.12 12:29
|1.5446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.70
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|25870762
|2008.05.12 09:07
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5389
|1.5449
|1.5359
|2008.05.12 12:28
|1.5449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[sl]
|25884636
|2008.05.12 11:22
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5419
|1.5359
|1.5449
|2008.05.12 12:29
|1.5446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.20
|2
|BuyLevel-2
|25900492
|2008.05.12 11:22
|sell stop
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5389
|1.5449
|1.5359
|2008.05.12 12:29
|1.5446
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|25909282
|2008.05.12 12:29
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5419
|1.5479
|1.5389
|2008.05.12 16:41
|1.5479
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|25909280
|2008.05.12 12:29
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5449
|1.5389
|1.5479
|2008.05.12 16:41
|1.5479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|25928111
|2008.05.12 16:41
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5450
|1.5510
|1.5420
|2008.05.12 18:09
|1.5510
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|25928105
|2008.05.12 16:41
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5480
|1.5420
|1.5510
|2008.05.12 18:09
|1.5510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|25938034
|2008.05.12 18:09
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5513
|1.5453
|1.5543
|2008.05.12 18:51
|1.5543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|25938046
|2008.05.12 18:09
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5483
|1.5543
|1.5453
|2008.05.12 18:51
|1.5542
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|25943357
|2008.05.12 18:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5545
|1.5485
|1.5575
|2008.05.13 11:46
|1.5485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-6.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[sl]
|25943364
|2008.05.13 04:00
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5515
|1.5575
|1.5485
|2008.05.13 11:47
|1.5485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|25969932
|2008.05.13 06:23
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5545
|1.5485
|1.5575
|2008.05.13 11:46
|1.5485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|2
|BuyLevel-2[sl]
|25978890
|2008.05.13 07:51
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5515
|1.5575
|1.5485
|2008.05.13 11:47
|1.5485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|2
|SellLevel-2[tp]
|25984455
|2008.05.13 08:31
|buy
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.5545
|1.5485
|1.5575
|2008.05.13 11:46
|1.5485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-144.00
|3
|BuyLevel-3[sl]
|25986992
|2008.05.13 10:01
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.5515
|1.5575
|1.5485
|2008.05.13 11:47
|1.5485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.00
|3
|SellLevel-3[tp]
|25997971
|2008.05.13 10:01
|buy stop
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.5545
|1.5485
|1.5575
|2008.05.13 11:47
|1.5485
|cancelled
|4
|cancelled
|26010632
|2008.05.13 11:47
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5484
|1.5424
|1.5514
|2008.05.13 18:50
|1.5512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|26010635
|2008.05.13 13:01
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5454
|1.5514
|1.5424
|2008.05.13 18:49
|1.5514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[sl]
|26020651
|2008.05.13 14:16
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5484
|1.5424
|1.5514
|2008.05.13 18:50
|1.5512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|2
|BuyLevel-2
|26026031
|2008.05.13 15:30
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5454
|1.5514
|1.5424
|2008.05.13 18:49
|1.5514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|2
|SellLevel-2[sl]
|26031091
|2008.05.13 17:51
|buy
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.5484
|1.5424
|1.5514
|2008.05.13 18:50
|1.5512
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.20
|3
|BuyLevel-3
|26053155
|2008.05.13 17:51
|sell stop
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.5454
|1.5514
|1.5424
|2008.05.13 18:50
|1.5513
|cancelled
|3
|cancelled
|26059589
|2008.05.13 18:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5514
|1.5454
|1.5544
|2008.05.14 00:18
|1.5454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-6.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[sl]
|26059599
|2008.05.13 19:32
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5484
|1.5544
|1.5454
|2008.05.14 00:18
|1.5455
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|8.70
|1
|SellLevel-1
|26064552
|2008.05.13 20:42
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5514
|1.5454
|1.5544
|2008.05.14 00:18
|1.5454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|-36.00
|2
|BuyLevel-2[sl]
|26067785
|2008.05.13 21:05
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5484
|1.5544
|1.5454
|2008.05.14 00:18
|1.5455
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|34.80
|2
|SellLevel-2
|26068717
|2008.05.13 21:05
|buy stop
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.5514
|1.5454
|1.5544
|2008.05.14 00:18
|1.5455
|cancelled
|3
|cancelled
|26077293
|2008.05.14 00:18
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5456
|1.5396
|1.5486
|2008.05.14 11:42
|1.5396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[sl]
|26077299
|2008.05.14 10:07
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5426
|1.5486
|1.5396
|2008.05.14 11:42
|1.5398
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|1
|SellLevel-1
|26116192
|2008.05.14 10:07
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5456
|1.5396
|1.5486
|2008.05.14 11:42
|1.5398
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|26132793
|2008.05.14 11:42
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5398
|1.5338
|1.5428
|2008.05.14 12:03
|1.5428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|26132798
|2008.05.14 11:42
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5368
|1.5428
|1.5338
|2008.05.14 12:03
|1.5428
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|26136666
|2008.05.14 12:03
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5401
|1.5461
|1.5371
|2008.05.14 15:30
|1.5461
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|26136660
|2008.05.14 12:03
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5431
|1.5371
|1.5461
|2008.05.14 15:30
|1.5461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|26158360
|2008.05.14 15:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5464
|1.5404
|1.5494
|2008.05.15 07:48
|1.5492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|2.80
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|26158370
|2008.05.14 16:52
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5434
|1.5494
|1.5404
|2008.05.15 07:48
|1.5494
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-18.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[sl]
|26173463
|2008.05.14 17:30
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5464
|1.5404
|1.5494
|2008.05.15 07:48
|1.5492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.87
|16.80
|2
|BuyLevel-2
|26176852
|2008.05.14 17:30
|sell stop
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5434
|1.5494
|1.5404
|2008.05.15 07:48
|1.5493
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|26233269
|2008.05.15 07:48
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5465
|1.5525
|1.5435
|2008.05.15 09:12
|1.5525
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|26233261
|2008.05.15 07:48
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5495
|1.5435
|1.5525
|2008.05.15 09:12
|1.5525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|26243876
|2008.05.15 09:13
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5528
|1.5468
|1.5558
|2008.05.15 14:35
|1.5468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[sl]
|26243882
|2008.05.15 12:01
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5498
|1.5558
|1.5468
|2008.05.15 14:35
|1.5471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.10
|1
|SellLevel-1
|26272736
|2008.05.15 12:01
|buy stop
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5528
|1.5468
|1.5558
|2008.05.15 14:35
|1.5471
|cancelled
|2
|cancelled
|26292920
|2008.05.15 14:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5472
|1.5412
|1.5502
|2008.05.15 15:46
|1.5502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|26292923
|2008.05.15 14:35
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5442
|1.5502
|1.5412
|2008.05.15 15:46
|1.5501
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|26303182
|2008.05.15 15:46
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5503
|1.5443
|1.5533
|2008.05.15 19:38
|1.5443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[sl]
|26303190
|2008.05.15 17:05
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5473
|1.5533
|1.5443
|2008.05.15 19:38
|1.5443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[tp]
|26319508
|2008.05.15 18:50
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5503
|1.5443
|1.5533
|2008.05.15 19:38
|1.5443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|2
|BuyLevel-2[sl]
|26331803
|2008.05.15 19:28
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5473
|1.5533
|1.5443
|2008.05.15 19:38
|1.5443
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|2
|SellLevel-2[tp]
|26335466
|2008.05.15 19:28
|buy stop
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.5503
|1.5443
|1.5533
|2008.05.15 19:38
|1.5443
|cancelled
|3
|cancelled
|26337259
|2008.05.15 19:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5442
|1.5382
|1.5472
|2008.05.16 05:00
|1.5472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|26337273
|2008.05.15 19:38
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5412
|1.5472
|1.5382
|2008.05.16 05:00
|1.5470
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|26368685
|2008.05.16 05:00
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5440
|1.5500
|1.5410
|2008.05.16 08:46
|1.5501
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|26368683
|2008.05.16 05:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5470
|1.5410
|1.5500
|2008.05.16 08:46
|1.5500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|26379755
|2008.05.16 08:46
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5503
|1.5443
|1.5533
|2008.05.16 17:11
|1.5531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|26379759
|2008.05.16 09:38
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5473
|1.5533
|1.5443
|2008.05.16 17:11
|1.5533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|1
|SellLevel-1[sl]
|26384221
|2008.05.16 10:51
|buy
|0.06
|eurusd
|1.5503
|1.5443
|1.5533
|2008.05.16 17:11
|1.5531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.80
|2
|BuyLevel-2
|26393825
|2008.05.16 13:01
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.5473
|1.5533
|1.5443
|2008.05.16 17:11
|1.5533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|2
|SellLevel-2[sl]
|26408370
|2008.05.16 15:21
|buy
|0.24
|eurusd
|1.5503
|1.5443
|1.5533
|2008.05.16 17:11
|1.5531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.20
|3
|BuyLevel-3
|26419554
|2008.05.16 15:37
|sell
|0.48
|eurusd
|1.5473
|1.5533
|1.5443
|2008.05.16 17:11
|1.5533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-288.00
|3
|SellLevel-3[sl]
|26422303
|2008.05.16 16:56
|buy
|0.96
|eurusd
|1.5503
|1.5443
|1.5533
|2008.05.16 17:11
|1.5531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|268.80
|4
|BuyLevel-4
|26432935
|2008.05.16 16:56
|sell stop
|1.92
|eurusd
|1.5473
|1.5533
|1.5443
|2008.05.16 17:11
|1.5531
|cancelled
|4
|cancelled
|26436640
|2008.05.16 17:11
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5503
|1.5563
|1.5473
|2008.05.16 17:37
|1.5561
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|26436635
|2008.05.16 17:11
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5533
|1.5473
|1.5563
|2008.05.16 17:37
|1.5563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|26442462
|2008.05.16 17:37
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5532
|1.5592
|1.5502
|2008.05.16 18:20
|1.5593
|cancelled
|1
|cancelled
|26442458
|2008.05.16 17:37
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5562
|1.5502
|1.5592
|2008.05.16 18:20
|1.5592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|1
|BuyLevel-1[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.67
|152.30
|Closed P/L:
|151.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|26450379
|2008.05.16 18:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5595
|1.5535
|1.5625
|1.5594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-0.10
|1
|BuyLevel-1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-0.10
|Floating P/L:
|-0.05
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|26450382
|2008.05.16 18:20
|sell stop
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.5565
|1.5625
|1.5535
|1.5594
|SellLevel-1
|1
|SellLevel-1
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|151.63
|Floating P/L:
|-0.05
|Margin:
|7.80
|Balance:
|1 151.63
|Equity:
|1 151.58
|Free Margin:
|1 143.78
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 123.61
|Gross Loss:
|1 971.98
|Total Net Profit:
|151.63
|Profit Factor:
|1.08
|Expected Payoff:
|0.87
|Absolute Drawdown:
|209.97
|Maximal Drawdown:
|678.75 (46.21%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|46.21% (678.75)
|Total Trades:
|175
|Short Positions (won %):
|61 (67.21%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|114 (61.40%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|111 (63.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|64 (36.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|288.00
|loss trade:
|-297.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.13
|loss trade:
|-30.81
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (361.60)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-390.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|384.00 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-390.60 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1