FXDD

Account: 5372730 Name: duyduy wss Currency: USD 2008 May 16, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
240994532008.04.21 10:02balanceDeposit1 000.00
241005432008.04.21 10:07sell stop0.30eurusd1.58050.00001.57752008.04.21 10:081.5834cancelled
 1cancelled
241005382008.04.21 10:07buy0.10eurusd1.58350.00001.58652008.04.21 10:081.58330.000.000.00-2.00
 1BuyLevel-1
241009612008.04.21 10:08buy0.01eurusd1.58370.00001.58672008.04.21 10:521.58670.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
241009672008.04.21 10:08sell stop0.03eurusd1.58070.00001.57772008.04.21 10:521.5867cancelled
 1cancelled
241105452008.04.21 10:52buy0.01eurusd1.58700.00001.59002008.04.21 13:531.59000.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
241105512008.04.21 10:52sell stop0.03eurusd1.58400.00001.58102008.04.21 13:531.5900cancelled
 1cancelled
241401532008.04.21 13:53buy0.01eurusd1.59030.00001.59332008.04.21 15:381.59330.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
241401592008.04.21 13:53sell stop0.03eurusd1.58730.00001.58432008.04.21 15:381.5931cancelled
 1cancelled
241567982008.04.21 15:38buy0.01eurusd1.59340.00001.59642008.04.22 08:261.58720.000.000.04-6.20
 1BuyLevel-1
241568002008.04.21 18:19sell0.03eurusd1.59040.00001.58742008.04.22 08:261.58740.000.00-0.209.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
241770192008.04.21 18:19buy stop0.06eurusd1.59340.00001.59642008.04.22 08:261.5874cancelled
 2cancelled
242256242008.04.22 08:26buy0.01eurusd1.58730.00001.59032008.04.22 11:091.59030.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
242256462008.04.22 09:53sell0.03eurusd1.58430.00001.58132008.04.22 11:091.59050.000.000.00-18.60
 1SellLevel-1
242373592008.04.22 10:19buy0.06eurusd1.58730.00001.59032008.04.22 11:091.59030.000.000.0018.00
 2BuyLevel-2[tp]
242410142008.04.22 10:19sell stop0.12eurusd1.58430.00001.58132008.04.22 11:091.5902cancelled
 2cancelled
242472442008.04.22 11:09buy0.01eurusd1.59030.00001.59332008.04.22 11:171.59330.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
242472452008.04.22 11:09sell stop0.03eurusd1.58730.00001.58432008.04.22 11:171.5933cancelled
 1cancelled
242491492008.04.22 11:17sell stop0.03eurusd1.59050.00001.58752008.04.22 12:171.5964cancelled
 1cancelled
242491442008.04.22 11:17buy0.01eurusd1.59350.00001.59652008.04.22 12:171.59650.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
242565072008.04.22 12:17buy0.01eurusd1.59670.00001.59972008.04.22 16:251.59060.000.000.00-6.10
 1BuyLevel-1
242565122008.04.22 13:02sell0.03eurusd1.59370.00001.59072008.04.22 16:251.59070.000.000.009.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
242613992008.04.22 13:02buy stop0.06eurusd1.59670.00001.59972008.04.22 16:251.5909cancelled
 2cancelled
242818282008.04.22 16:25buy0.01eurusd1.59110.00001.59412008.04.22 16:451.59410.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
242819072008.04.22 16:25sell stop0.03eurusd1.58810.00001.58512008.04.22 16:451.5943cancelled
 1cancelled
242854632008.04.22 16:45buy0.01eurusd1.59460.00001.59762008.04.22 17:251.59760.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
242854752008.04.22 16:45sell stop0.03eurusd1.59160.00001.58862008.04.22 17:251.5983cancelled
 1cancelled
242923832008.04.22 17:25buy0.01eurusd1.59860.00001.60162008.04.22 19:011.60160.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
242924282008.04.22 17:25sell stop0.03eurusd1.59560.00001.59262008.04.22 19:011.6016cancelled
 1cancelled
243076002008.04.22 19:01buy0.01eurusd1.60170.00001.60472008.04.23 09:451.59550.000.000.04-6.20
 1BuyLevel-1
243076062008.04.22 19:32sell0.03eurusd1.59870.00001.59572008.04.23 09:451.59570.000.00-0.209.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
243101852008.04.22 19:32buy stop0.06eurusd1.60170.00001.60472008.04.23 09:451.5957cancelled
 2cancelled
243549262008.04.23 09:45buy0.01eurusd1.59570.00001.59872008.04.23 11:051.59870.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
243549282008.04.23 09:45sell stop0.03eurusd1.59270.00001.58972008.04.23 11:051.5987cancelled
 1cancelled
243630402008.04.23 11:05buy0.01eurusd1.59900.00001.60202008.04.23 15:391.59280.000.000.00-6.20
 1BuyLevel-1
243630432008.04.23 12:11sell0.03eurusd1.59600.00001.59302008.04.23 15:391.59300.000.000.009.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
243702632008.04.23 12:11buy stop0.06eurusd1.59900.00001.60202008.04.23 15:391.5930cancelled
 2cancelled
243914742008.04.23 15:39buy0.01eurusd1.59320.00001.59622008.04.24 10:151.58440.000.000.12-8.80
 1BuyLevel-1
243914792008.04.23 16:13sell0.03eurusd1.59020.00001.58722008.04.23 17:081.58720.000.000.009.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
243978972008.04.23 16:13buy stop0.06eurusd1.59320.00001.59622008.04.23 17:081.5870cancelled
 2cancelled
244841532008.04.24 10:15sell stop0.30eurusd1.58170.00001.57872008.04.24 10:161.5846cancelled
 1cancelled
244841522008.04.24 10:15buy0.10eurusd1.58470.00001.58772008.04.24 10:161.58450.000.000.00-2.00
 1BuyLevel-1
244842192008.04.24 10:17buy0.01eurusd1.58480.00001.58782008.04.24 11:051.57870.000.000.00-6.10
 1BuyLevel-1
244842222008.04.24 11:01sell0.03eurusd1.58180.00001.57882008.04.24 11:051.57880.000.000.009.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
244882242008.04.24 11:01buy stop0.06eurusd1.58480.00001.58782008.04.24 11:051.5792cancelled
 2cancelled
244907332008.04.24 11:05buy0.01eurusd1.57960.00001.58262008.04.24 12:161.57320.000.000.00-6.40
 1BuyLevel-1
244907352008.04.24 11:10sell0.03eurusd1.57660.00001.57362008.04.24 12:011.57360.000.000.009.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
244924402008.04.24 11:10buy stop0.06eurusd1.57960.00001.58262008.04.24 12:011.5730cancelled
 2cancelled
245073652008.04.24 12:17buy0.01eurusd1.57340.00001.57642008.04.24 15:021.57640.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
245073682008.04.24 12:17sell stop0.03eurusd1.57040.00001.56742008.04.24 15:021.5764cancelled
 1cancelled
245204972008.04.24 15:02buy0.01eurusd1.57670.00001.57972008.04.24 15:441.57060.000.000.00-6.10
 1BuyLevel-1
245204982008.04.24 15:31sell0.03eurusd1.57370.00001.57072008.04.24 15:441.57070.000.000.009.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
245244262008.04.24 15:31buy stop0.06eurusd1.57670.00001.57972008.04.24 15:441.5707cancelled
 2cancelled
245280732008.04.24 15:44buy0.01eurusd1.57060.00001.57362008.04.24 17:011.57360.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
245280762008.04.24 16:28sell0.03eurusd1.56760.00001.56462008.04.24 17:011.57410.000.000.00-19.50
 1SellLevel-1
245368132008.04.24 16:34buy0.06eurusd1.57060.00001.57362008.04.24 17:011.57360.000.000.0018.00
 2BuyLevel-2[tp]
245377542008.04.24 16:34sell stop0.12eurusd1.56760.00001.56462008.04.24 17:011.5739cancelled
 2cancelled
245410672008.04.24 17:01buy0.01eurusd1.57430.00001.57732008.04.24 18:041.56810.000.000.00-6.20
 1BuyLevel-1
245410842008.04.24 17:15sell0.03eurusd1.57130.00001.56832008.04.24 18:041.56830.000.000.009.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
245442972008.04.24 17:15buy stop0.06eurusd1.57430.00001.57732008.04.24 18:041.5683cancelled
 2cancelled
245514482008.04.24 18:04buy0.01eurusd1.56820.00001.57122008.04.25 10:191.56200.000.000.04-6.20
 1BuyLevel-1
245514532008.04.24 18:23sell0.03eurusd1.56520.00001.56222008.04.25 10:191.56220.000.00-0.199.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
245545252008.04.24 21:43buy0.06eurusd1.56820.00001.57122008.04.25 10:191.56200.000.000.23-37.20
 2BuyLevel-2
245684082008.04.25 09:26sell0.12eurusd1.56520.00001.56222008.04.25 10:191.56220.000.000.0036.00
 2SellLevel-2[tp]
246064892008.04.25 09:26buy stop0.24eurusd1.56820.00001.57122008.04.25 10:191.5621cancelled
 3cancelled
246134572008.04.25 10:19buy0.01eurusd1.56210.00001.56512008.04.25 11:091.55610.000.000.00-6.00
 1BuyLevel-1
246134592008.04.25 10:50sell0.03eurusd1.55910.00001.55612008.04.25 11:091.55610.000.000.009.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
246185312008.04.25 10:50buy stop0.06eurusd1.56210.00001.56512008.04.25 11:091.5564cancelled
 2cancelled
246233042008.04.25 11:09buy0.01eurusd1.55650.00001.55952008.04.25 11:461.55950.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
246233082008.04.25 11:09sell stop0.03eurusd1.55350.00001.55052008.04.25 11:461.5594cancelled
 1cancelled
246294262008.04.25 11:46buy0.01eurusd1.55950.00001.56252008.04.25 16:231.56250.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
246294272008.04.25 12:16sell0.03eurusd1.55650.00001.55352008.04.25 16:231.56250.000.000.00-18.00
 1SellLevel-1
246331762008.04.25 12:25buy0.06eurusd1.55950.00001.56252008.04.25 16:231.56250.000.000.0018.00
 2BuyLevel-2[tp]
246340472008.04.25 12:25sell stop0.12eurusd1.55650.00001.55352008.04.25 16:231.5624cancelled
 2cancelled
246554692008.04.25 16:23sell stop0.03eurusd1.55970.00001.55672008.04.25 17:431.5656cancelled
 1cancelled
246554662008.04.25 16:23buy0.01eurusd1.56270.00001.56572008.04.25 17:431.56570.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
246649152008.04.25 17:43buy0.01eurusd1.56570.00001.56872008.04.25 21:441.55940.000.000.00-6.30
 1BuyLevel-1
246649192008.04.25 18:51sell0.03eurusd1.56270.00001.55972008.04.25 21:441.55970.000.000.009.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
246716002008.04.25 18:51buy stop0.06eurusd1.56570.00001.56872008.04.25 21:441.5595cancelled
 2cancelled
246814212008.04.25 21:44buy0.01eurusd1.55940.00001.56242008.04.28 02:311.56240.000.000.043.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
246814242008.04.25 21:44sell stop0.03eurusd1.55640.00001.55342008.04.28 02:311.5624cancelled
 1cancelled
246952272008.04.28 02:31sell stop0.03eurusd1.55970.00001.55672008.04.28 08:231.5656cancelled
 1cancelled
246952222008.04.28 02:31buy0.01eurusd1.56270.00001.56572008.04.28 08:231.56570.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
247235442008.04.28 08:23buy0.01eurusd1.56590.00001.56892008.04.28 13:011.56890.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
247235522008.04.28 10:03sell0.03eurusd1.56290.00001.55992008.04.28 13:011.56930.000.000.00-19.20
 1SellLevel-1
247339082008.04.28 10:37buy0.06eurusd1.56590.00001.56892008.04.28 13:011.56890.000.000.0018.00
 2BuyLevel-2[tp]
247399102008.04.28 11:00sell0.12eurusd1.56290.00001.55992008.04.28 13:011.56900.000.000.00-73.20
 2SellLevel-2
247427102008.04.28 12:00buy0.24eurusd1.56590.00001.56892008.04.28 13:011.56890.000.000.0072.00
 3BuyLevel-3[tp]
247474342008.04.28 12:00sell stop0.48eurusd1.56290.00001.55992008.04.28 13:011.5690cancelled
 3cancelled
247558922008.04.28 13:01buy0.01eurusd1.56940.00001.57242008.04.28 14:581.56320.000.000.00-6.20
 1BuyLevel-1
247559032008.04.28 13:45sell0.03eurusd1.56640.00001.56342008.04.28 14:581.56340.000.000.009.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
247597452008.04.28 13:45buy stop0.06eurusd1.56940.00001.57242008.04.28 14:581.5635cancelled
 2cancelled
247658182008.04.28 14:58buy0.01eurusd1.56360.00001.56662008.04.29 10:051.55750.000.000.05-6.10
 1BuyLevel-1
247658212008.04.28 15:59sell0.03eurusd1.56060.00001.55762008.04.29 10:051.55760.000.00-0.229.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
247738692008.04.28 17:45buy0.06eurusd1.56360.00001.56662008.04.29 10:051.55750.000.000.30-36.60
 2BuyLevel-2
247839282008.04.29 09:38sell0.12eurusd1.56060.00001.55762008.04.29 10:051.55760.000.000.0036.00
 2SellLevel-2[tp]
248414142008.04.29 09:38buy stop0.24eurusd1.56360.00001.56662008.04.29 10:051.5578cancelled
 3cancelled
248464982008.04.29 10:05buy0.01eurusd1.55740.00001.56042008.04.29 17:221.56040.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
248465102008.04.29 11:04sell0.03eurusd1.55440.00001.55142008.04.29 17:221.56050.000.000.00-18.30
 1SellLevel-1
248563672008.04.29 11:25buy0.06eurusd1.55740.00001.56042008.04.29 17:221.56040.000.000.0018.00
 2BuyLevel-2[tp]
248592112008.04.29 11:25sell stop0.12eurusd1.55440.00001.55142008.04.29 17:221.5603cancelled
 2cancelled
248984802008.04.29 17:22buy0.01eurusd1.56040.00001.56342008.04.30 11:341.55420.000.000.05-6.20
 1BuyLevel-1
248984892008.04.29 20:19sell0.03eurusd1.55740.00001.55442008.04.30 11:341.55440.000.00-0.229.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
249142482008.04.30 09:35buy0.06eurusd1.56040.00001.56342008.04.30 11:341.55420.000.000.00-37.20
 2BuyLevel-2
249600482008.04.30 10:54sell0.12eurusd1.55740.00001.55442008.04.30 11:341.55440.000.000.0036.00
 2SellLevel-2[tp]
249673822008.04.30 10:54buy stop0.24eurusd1.56040.00001.56342008.04.30 11:341.5545cancelled
 3cancelled
249726642008.04.30 11:34sell stop0.03eurusd1.55170.00001.54872008.04.30 16:381.5578cancelled
 1cancelled
249726592008.04.30 11:34buy0.01eurusd1.55470.00001.55772008.04.30 16:381.55770.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
250081672008.04.30 16:38buy0.01eurusd1.55790.00001.56092008.04.30 21:361.56090.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
250081772008.04.30 17:36sell0.03eurusd1.55490.00001.55192008.04.30 21:361.56110.000.000.00-18.60
 1SellLevel-1
250136872008.04.30 18:09buy0.06eurusd1.55790.00001.56092008.04.30 21:361.56090.000.000.0018.00
 2BuyLevel-2[tp]
250183372008.04.30 21:15sell0.12eurusd1.55490.00001.55192008.04.30 21:361.56110.000.000.00-74.40
 2SellLevel-2
250336762008.04.30 21:16buy0.24eurusd1.55790.00001.56092008.04.30 21:361.56090.000.000.0072.00
 3BuyLevel-3[tp]
250345672008.04.30 21:19sell0.48eurusd1.55490.00001.55192008.04.30 21:361.56110.000.000.00-297.60
 3SellLevel-3
250365382008.04.30 21:25buy0.96eurusd1.55790.00001.56092008.04.30 21:361.56090.000.000.00288.00
 4BuyLevel-4[tp]
250391232008.04.30 21:25sell stop1.92eurusd1.55490.00001.55192008.04.30 21:361.5610cancelled
 4cancelled
250430752008.04.30 21:36sell stop0.03eurusd1.55830.00001.55532008.04.30 22:001.5641cancelled
 1cancelled
250430692008.04.30 21:36buy0.01eurusd1.56130.00001.56432008.04.30 22:001.56430.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
250496102008.04.30 22:00buy0.01eurusd1.56420.00001.56722008.05.01 10:201.55810.000.000.15-6.10
 1BuyLevel-1
250496202008.04.30 22:32sell0.03eurusd1.56120.00001.55822008.05.01 10:201.55820.000.00-0.679.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
250538862008.05.01 04:16buy0.06eurusd1.56420.00001.56722008.05.01 10:201.55790.000.000.00-37.80
 2BuyLevel-2
250758582008.05.01 10:12sell0.12eurusd1.56120.00001.55822008.05.01 10:201.55820.000.000.0036.00
 2SellLevel-2[tp]
250988582008.05.01 10:12buy stop0.24eurusd1.56420.00001.56722008.05.01 10:201.5583cancelled
 3cancelled
251009822008.05.01 10:20buy0.01eurusd1.55850.00001.56152008.05.01 16:041.54820.000.000.00-10.30
 1BuyLevel-1
251009872008.05.01 10:38sell0.03eurusd1.55550.00001.55252008.05.01 10:571.55250.000.000.009.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
251054682008.05.01 10:38buy stop0.06eurusd1.55850.00001.56152008.05.01 10:571.5524cancelled
 2cancelled
251484272008.05.01 16:04buy0.01eurusd1.54870.00001.55172008.05.05 00:011.54350.000.000.10-5.20
 1BuyLevel-1
251484292008.05.01 17:02sell0.03eurusd1.54570.00001.54272008.05.02 15:301.54270.000.00-0.229.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
251557382008.05.02 10:08buy0.06eurusd1.54870.00001.55172008.05.05 00:011.54350.000.000.30-31.20
 2BuyLevel-2
252933512008.05.05 00:01sell stop0.30eurusd1.54061.54661.53762008.05.05 05:531.5468cancelled
 1cancelled
252933212008.05.05 00:01buy0.10eurusd1.54361.53761.54662008.05.05 05:531.54660.000.000.0030.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
253135702008.05.05 05:53sell stop0.30eurusd1.54391.54991.54092008.05.05 06:501.5472cancelled
 1cancelled
253135622008.05.05 05:53buy0.10eurusd1.54691.54091.54992008.05.05 06:501.54720.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1
253165402008.05.05 06:52buy0.01eurusd1.54721.54121.55022008.05.05 18:161.55000.000.000.002.80
 1BuyLevel-1
253165422008.05.05 17:06sell0.03eurusd1.54421.55021.54122008.05.05 18:161.55020.000.000.00-18.00
 1SellLevel-1[sl]
253661842008.05.05 17:55buy0.06eurusd1.54721.54121.55022008.05.05 18:161.55000.000.000.0016.80
 2BuyLevel-2
253733722008.05.05 17:57sell stop0.12eurusd1.54421.55021.54122008.05.05 18:161.5500cancelled
 2cancelled
253760192008.05.05 18:16sell stop0.03eurusd1.54701.55301.54402008.05.06 04:281.5530cancelled
 1cancelled
253760102008.05.05 18:16buy0.01eurusd1.55001.54401.55302008.05.06 04:281.55300.000.000.053.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
254040092008.05.06 04:28buy0.01eurusd1.55331.54731.55632008.05.06 10:041.54730.000.000.00-6.00
 1BuyLevel-1[sl]
254040152008.05.06 09:16sell0.03eurusd1.55031.55631.54732008.05.06 10:041.54750.000.000.008.40
 1SellLevel-1
254198112008.05.06 09:16buy stop0.06eurusd1.55331.54731.55632008.05.06 10:041.5474cancelled
 2cancelled
254251502008.05.06 10:04buy0.01eurusd1.54741.54141.55042008.05.06 12:401.55040.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
254251542008.05.06 10:04sell stop0.03eurusd1.54441.55041.54142008.05.06 12:401.5505cancelled
 1cancelled
254443292008.05.06 12:40buy0.01eurusd1.55071.54471.55372008.05.06 14:441.55370.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
254443342008.05.06 12:40sell stop0.03eurusd1.54771.55371.54472008.05.06 14:441.5537cancelled
 1cancelled
254593962008.05.06 14:48sell stop0.03eurusd1.55131.55731.54832008.05.06 17:071.5571cancelled
 1cancelled
254593932008.05.06 14:48buy0.01eurusd1.55431.54831.55732008.05.06 17:061.55730.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
254773352008.05.06 17:07buy0.01eurusd1.55721.55121.56022008.05.07 03:071.55120.000.000.05-6.00
 1BuyLevel-1[sl]
254773402008.05.06 18:07sell0.03eurusd1.55421.56021.55122008.05.07 03:071.55140.000.00-0.228.40
 1SellLevel-1
254881292008.05.06 18:07buy stop0.06eurusd1.55721.55121.56022008.05.07 03:071.5513cancelled
 2cancelled
255204322008.05.07 03:08buy0.01eurusd1.55131.54531.55432008.05.07 12:231.54530.000.000.00-6.00
 1BuyLevel-1[sl]
255204362008.05.07 08:52sell0.03eurusd1.54831.55431.54532008.05.07 12:231.54550.000.000.008.40
 1SellLevel-1
255403062008.05.07 08:52buy stop0.06eurusd1.55131.54531.55432008.05.07 12:231.5454cancelled
 2cancelled
255628092008.05.07 12:23buy0.01eurusd1.54551.53951.54852008.05.07 16:011.53950.000.000.00-6.00
 1BuyLevel-1[sl]
255628112008.05.07 13:02sell0.03eurusd1.54251.54851.53952008.05.07 16:011.53980.000.000.008.10
 1SellLevel-1
255661812008.05.07 13:02buy stop0.06eurusd1.54551.53951.54852008.05.07 16:011.5402cancelled
 2cancelled
255833282008.05.07 16:01buy0.01eurusd1.54011.53411.54312008.05.08 02:511.53410.000.000.15-6.00
 1BuyLevel-1[sl]
255833312008.05.07 18:47sell0.03eurusd1.53711.54311.53412008.05.08 02:511.53430.000.00-0.668.40
 1SellLevel-1
256057532008.05.07 21:12buy0.06eurusd1.54011.53411.54312008.05.08 02:511.53410.000.000.88-36.00
 2BuyLevel-2[sl]
256167612008.05.08 02:20sell0.12eurusd1.53711.54311.53412008.05.08 02:511.53430.000.000.0033.60
 2SellLevel-2
256401412008.05.08 02:21buy stop0.24eurusd1.54011.53411.54312008.05.08 02:511.5343cancelled
 3cancelled
256429282008.05.08 02:51buy0.01eurusd1.53421.52821.53722008.05.08 14:341.53720.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
256429462008.05.08 04:52sell0.03eurusd1.53121.53721.52822008.05.08 14:341.53720.000.000.00-18.00
 1SellLevel-1[sl]
256509432008.05.08 09:42buy0.06eurusd1.53421.52821.53722008.05.08 14:341.53720.000.000.0018.00
 2BuyLevel-2[tp]
256773822008.05.08 09:42sell stop0.12eurusd1.53121.53721.52822008.05.08 14:341.5372cancelled
 2cancelled
257080272008.05.08 14:34buy0.01eurusd1.53741.53141.54042008.05.08 15:351.53140.000.000.00-6.00
 1BuyLevel-1[sl]
257080392008.05.08 15:15sell0.03eurusd1.53441.54041.53142008.05.08 15:351.53160.000.000.008.40
 1SellLevel-1
257133722008.05.08 15:15buy stop0.06eurusd1.53741.53141.54042008.05.08 15:351.5316cancelled
 2cancelled
257170532008.05.08 15:35buy0.01eurusd1.53151.52551.53452008.05.08 15:411.53450.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
257170832008.05.08 15:35sell stop0.03eurusd1.52851.53451.52552008.05.08 15:411.5346cancelled
 1cancelled
257184482008.05.08 15:41sell stop0.03eurusd1.53191.53791.52892008.05.08 15:571.5381cancelled
 1cancelled
257184342008.05.08 15:41buy0.01eurusd1.53491.52891.53792008.05.08 15:571.53790.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
257221992008.05.08 15:57sell stop0.03eurusd1.53541.54141.53242008.05.08 16:301.5416cancelled
 1cancelled
257221802008.05.08 15:57buy0.01eurusd1.53841.53241.54142008.05.08 16:301.54140.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
257284682008.05.08 16:30buy0.01eurusd1.54171.53571.54472008.05.09 09:011.54470.000.000.053.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
257284812008.05.08 23:21sell0.03eurusd1.53871.54471.53572008.05.09 09:011.54470.000.00-0.22-18.00
 1SellLevel-1[sl]
257564982008.05.09 04:20buy0.06eurusd1.54171.53571.54472008.05.09 09:011.54450.000.000.0016.80
 2BuyLevel-2
257675932008.05.09 04:20sell stop0.12eurusd1.53871.54471.53572008.05.09 09:011.5446cancelled
 2cancelled
257831332008.05.09 09:01buy0.01eurusd1.54501.53901.54802008.05.09 10:381.54780.000.000.002.80
 1BuyLevel-1
257831412008.05.09 09:38sell0.03eurusd1.54201.54801.53902008.05.09 10:381.54800.000.000.00-18.00
 1SellLevel-1[sl]
257893802008.05.09 09:55buy0.06eurusd1.54501.53901.54802008.05.09 10:381.54780.000.000.0016.80
 2BuyLevel-2
257916412008.05.09 09:55sell stop0.12eurusd1.54201.54801.53902008.05.09 10:381.5478cancelled
 2cancelled
257968062008.05.09 10:38buy0.01eurusd1.54791.54191.55092008.05.12 05:571.54190.000.000.05-6.00
 1BuyLevel-1[sl]
257968122008.05.09 15:30sell0.03eurusd1.54491.55091.54192008.05.12 05:571.54190.000.00-0.229.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
258220702008.05.09 21:34buy0.06eurusd1.54791.54191.55092008.05.12 05:571.54190.000.000.30-36.00
 2BuyLevel-2[sl]
258462272008.05.12 00:05sell0.12eurusd1.54491.55091.54192008.05.12 05:571.54190.000.000.0036.00
 2SellLevel-2[tp]
258502952008.05.12 03:27buy0.24eurusd1.54791.54191.55092008.05.12 05:571.54190.000.000.00-144.00
 3BuyLevel-3[sl]
258598532008.05.12 04:34sell0.48eurusd1.54491.55091.54192008.05.12 05:571.54190.000.000.00144.00
 3SellLevel-3[tp]
258645352008.05.12 04:34buy stop0.96eurusd1.54791.54191.55092008.05.12 05:571.5419cancelled
 4cancelled
258707572008.05.12 05:57buy0.01eurusd1.54191.53591.54492008.05.12 12:291.54460.000.000.002.70
 1BuyLevel-1
258707622008.05.12 09:07sell0.03eurusd1.53891.54491.53592008.05.12 12:281.54490.000.000.00-18.00
 1SellLevel-1[sl]
258846362008.05.12 11:22buy0.06eurusd1.54191.53591.54492008.05.12 12:291.54460.000.000.0016.20
 2BuyLevel-2
259004922008.05.12 11:22sell stop0.12eurusd1.53891.54491.53592008.05.12 12:291.5446cancelled
 2cancelled
259092822008.05.12 12:29sell stop0.03eurusd1.54191.54791.53892008.05.12 16:411.5479cancelled
 1cancelled
259092802008.05.12 12:29buy0.01eurusd1.54491.53891.54792008.05.12 16:411.54790.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
259281112008.05.12 16:41sell stop0.03eurusd1.54501.55101.54202008.05.12 18:091.5510cancelled
 1cancelled
259281052008.05.12 16:41buy0.01eurusd1.54801.54201.55102008.05.12 18:091.55100.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
259380342008.05.12 18:09buy0.01eurusd1.55131.54531.55432008.05.12 18:511.55430.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
259380462008.05.12 18:09sell stop0.03eurusd1.54831.55431.54532008.05.12 18:511.5542cancelled
 1cancelled
259433572008.05.12 18:51buy0.01eurusd1.55451.54851.55752008.05.13 11:461.54850.000.000.05-6.00
 1BuyLevel-1[sl]
259433642008.05.13 04:00sell0.03eurusd1.55151.55751.54852008.05.13 11:471.54850.000.000.009.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
259699322008.05.13 06:23buy0.06eurusd1.55451.54851.55752008.05.13 11:461.54850.000.000.00-36.00
 2BuyLevel-2[sl]
259788902008.05.13 07:51sell0.12eurusd1.55151.55751.54852008.05.13 11:471.54850.000.000.0036.00
 2SellLevel-2[tp]
259844552008.05.13 08:31buy0.24eurusd1.55451.54851.55752008.05.13 11:461.54850.000.000.00-144.00
 3BuyLevel-3[sl]
259869922008.05.13 10:01sell0.48eurusd1.55151.55751.54852008.05.13 11:471.54850.000.000.00144.00
 3SellLevel-3[tp]
259979712008.05.13 10:01buy stop0.96eurusd1.55451.54851.55752008.05.13 11:471.5485cancelled
 4cancelled
260106322008.05.13 11:47buy0.01eurusd1.54841.54241.55142008.05.13 18:501.55120.000.000.002.80
 1BuyLevel-1
260106352008.05.13 13:01sell0.03eurusd1.54541.55141.54242008.05.13 18:491.55140.000.000.00-18.00
 1SellLevel-1[sl]
260206512008.05.13 14:16buy0.06eurusd1.54841.54241.55142008.05.13 18:501.55120.000.000.0016.80
 2BuyLevel-2
260260312008.05.13 15:30sell0.12eurusd1.54541.55141.54242008.05.13 18:491.55140.000.000.00-72.00
 2SellLevel-2[sl]
260310912008.05.13 17:51buy0.24eurusd1.54841.54241.55142008.05.13 18:501.55120.000.000.0067.20
 3BuyLevel-3
260531552008.05.13 17:51sell stop0.48eurusd1.54541.55141.54242008.05.13 18:501.5513cancelled
 3cancelled
260595892008.05.13 18:50buy0.01eurusd1.55141.54541.55442008.05.14 00:181.54540.000.000.05-6.00
 1BuyLevel-1[sl]
260595992008.05.13 19:32sell0.03eurusd1.54841.55441.54542008.05.14 00:181.54550.000.00-0.238.70
 1SellLevel-1
260645522008.05.13 20:42buy0.06eurusd1.55141.54541.55442008.05.14 00:181.54540.000.000.29-36.00
 2BuyLevel-2[sl]
260677852008.05.13 21:05sell0.12eurusd1.54841.55441.54542008.05.14 00:181.54550.000.00-0.9434.80
 2SellLevel-2
260687172008.05.13 21:05buy stop0.24eurusd1.55141.54541.55442008.05.14 00:181.5455cancelled
 3cancelled
260772932008.05.14 00:18buy0.01eurusd1.54561.53961.54862008.05.14 11:421.53960.000.000.00-6.00
 1BuyLevel-1[sl]
260772992008.05.14 10:07sell0.03eurusd1.54261.54861.53962008.05.14 11:421.53980.000.000.008.40
 1SellLevel-1
261161922008.05.14 10:07buy stop0.06eurusd1.54561.53961.54862008.05.14 11:421.5398cancelled
 2cancelled
261327932008.05.14 11:42buy0.01eurusd1.53981.53381.54282008.05.14 12:031.54280.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
261327982008.05.14 11:42sell stop0.03eurusd1.53681.54281.53382008.05.14 12:031.5428cancelled
 1cancelled
261366662008.05.14 12:03sell stop0.03eurusd1.54011.54611.53712008.05.14 15:301.5461cancelled
 1cancelled
261366602008.05.14 12:03buy0.01eurusd1.54311.53711.54612008.05.14 15:301.54610.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
261583602008.05.14 15:30buy0.01eurusd1.54641.54041.54942008.05.15 07:481.54920.000.000.142.80
 1BuyLevel-1
261583702008.05.14 16:52sell0.03eurusd1.54341.54941.54042008.05.15 07:481.54940.000.00-0.70-18.00
 1SellLevel-1[sl]
261734632008.05.14 17:30buy0.06eurusd1.54641.54041.54942008.05.15 07:481.54920.000.000.8716.80
 2BuyLevel-2
261768522008.05.14 17:30sell stop0.12eurusd1.54341.54941.54042008.05.15 07:481.5493cancelled
 2cancelled
262332692008.05.15 07:48sell stop0.03eurusd1.54651.55251.54352008.05.15 09:121.5525cancelled
 1cancelled
262332612008.05.15 07:48buy0.01eurusd1.54951.54351.55252008.05.15 09:121.55250.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
262438762008.05.15 09:13buy0.01eurusd1.55281.54681.55582008.05.15 14:351.54680.000.000.00-6.00
 1BuyLevel-1[sl]
262438822008.05.15 12:01sell0.03eurusd1.54981.55581.54682008.05.15 14:351.54710.000.000.008.10
 1SellLevel-1
262727362008.05.15 12:01buy stop0.06eurusd1.55281.54681.55582008.05.15 14:351.5471cancelled
 2cancelled
262929202008.05.15 14:35buy0.01eurusd1.54721.54121.55022008.05.15 15:461.55020.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
262929232008.05.15 14:35sell stop0.03eurusd1.54421.55021.54122008.05.15 15:461.5501cancelled
 1cancelled
263031822008.05.15 15:46buy0.01eurusd1.55031.54431.55332008.05.15 19:381.54430.000.000.00-6.00
 1BuyLevel-1[sl]
263031902008.05.15 17:05sell0.03eurusd1.54731.55331.54432008.05.15 19:381.54430.000.000.009.00
 1SellLevel-1[tp]
263195082008.05.15 18:50buy0.06eurusd1.55031.54431.55332008.05.15 19:381.54430.000.000.00-36.00
 2BuyLevel-2[sl]
263318032008.05.15 19:28sell0.12eurusd1.54731.55331.54432008.05.15 19:381.54430.000.000.0036.00
 2SellLevel-2[tp]
263354662008.05.15 19:28buy stop0.24eurusd1.55031.54431.55332008.05.15 19:381.5443cancelled
 3cancelled
263372592008.05.15 19:38buy0.01eurusd1.54421.53821.54722008.05.16 05:001.54720.000.000.053.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
263372732008.05.15 19:38sell stop0.03eurusd1.54121.54721.53822008.05.16 05:001.5470cancelled
 1cancelled
263686852008.05.16 05:00sell stop0.03eurusd1.54401.55001.54102008.05.16 08:461.5501cancelled
 1cancelled
263686832008.05.16 05:00buy0.01eurusd1.54701.54101.55002008.05.16 08:461.55000.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
263797552008.05.16 08:46buy0.01eurusd1.55031.54431.55332008.05.16 17:111.55310.000.000.002.80
 1BuyLevel-1
263797592008.05.16 09:38sell0.03eurusd1.54731.55331.54432008.05.16 17:111.55330.000.000.00-18.00
 1SellLevel-1[sl]
263842212008.05.16 10:51buy0.06eurusd1.55031.54431.55332008.05.16 17:111.55310.000.000.0016.80
 2BuyLevel-2
263938252008.05.16 13:01sell0.12eurusd1.54731.55331.54432008.05.16 17:111.55330.000.000.00-72.00
 2SellLevel-2[sl]
264083702008.05.16 15:21buy0.24eurusd1.55031.54431.55332008.05.16 17:111.55310.000.000.0067.20
 3BuyLevel-3
264195542008.05.16 15:37sell0.48eurusd1.54731.55331.54432008.05.16 17:111.55330.000.000.00-288.00
 3SellLevel-3[sl]
264223032008.05.16 16:56buy0.96eurusd1.55031.54431.55332008.05.16 17:111.55310.000.000.00268.80
 4BuyLevel-4
264329352008.05.16 16:56sell stop1.92eurusd1.54731.55331.54432008.05.16 17:111.5531cancelled
 4cancelled
264366402008.05.16 17:11sell stop0.03eurusd1.55031.55631.54732008.05.16 17:371.5561cancelled
 1cancelled
264366352008.05.16 17:11buy0.01eurusd1.55331.54731.55632008.05.16 17:371.55630.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
264424622008.05.16 17:37sell stop0.03eurusd1.55321.55921.55022008.05.16 18:201.5593cancelled
 1cancelled
264424582008.05.16 17:37buy0.01eurusd1.55621.55021.55922008.05.16 18:201.55920.000.000.003.00
 1BuyLevel-1[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -0.67 152.30
Closed P/L: 151.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
264503792008.05.16 18:20buy0.01eurusd1.55951.55351.5625 1.55940.000.000.05-0.10
 1BuyLevel-1
  0.00 0.00 0.05 -0.10
 Floating P/L: -0.05
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
264503822008.05.16 18:20sell stop0.03eurusd1.55651.56251.5535 1.5594SellLevel-1
 1SellLevel-1
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 151.63 Floating P/L: -0.05 Margin: 7.80
Balance: 1 151.63 Equity: 1 151.58 Free Margin: 1 143.78
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 123.61 Gross Loss: 1 971.98 Total Net Profit: 151.63
Profit Factor: 1.08 Expected Payoff: 0.87  
Absolute Drawdown: 209.97 Maximal Drawdown: 678.75 (46.21%) Relative Drawdown: 46.21% (678.75)
 
Total Trades: 175 Short Positions (won %): 61 (67.21%) Long Positions (won %): 114 (61.40%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 111 (63.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 64 (36.57%)
Largest profit trade: 288.00 loss trade: -297.60
Average profit trade: 19.13 loss trade: -30.81
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (361.60) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-390.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 384.00 (5) consecutive loss (count): -390.60 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1