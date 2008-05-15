England Foreign Exchange Ltd.
|Account: 810285
|Name: Mahmoud
|Currency: USD
|2008 May 15, 17:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|44906
|2008.05.15 16:07
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9437
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.15 16:57
|1.9467
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|44908
|2008.05.15 16:07
|buy
|0.01
|gold
|881.4
|0.0
|0.0
|2008.05.15 16:45
|884.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.10
|44909
|2008.05.15 16:08
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.0494
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.15 16:22
|2.0525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.93
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.03
|Closed P/L:
|9.03
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|44904
|2008.05.15 16:07
|buy
|0.01
|audusd
|0.9372
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|0.9380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|44905
|2008.05.15 16:07
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|162.18
|0.00
|0.00
|
|162.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|44923
|2008.05.15 16:22
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.0531
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|2.0530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|44941
|2008.05.15 16:45
|buy
|0.01
|gold
|885.1
|0.0
|0.0
|
|886.8
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|44907
|2008.05.15 16:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.0545
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.0549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|44900
|2008.05.15 16:03
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|104.77
|0.00
|0.00
|
|104.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|44946
|2008.05.15 16:57
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9470
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.9461
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.55
|
|Floating P/L:
|2.55
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|9.03
|Floating P/L:
|2.55
|Margin:
|50.74
|Balance:
|10 010.03
|Equity:
|10 012.58
|Free Margin:
|9 961.84
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|9.03
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|9.03
|Profit Factor:
|
|Expected Payoff:
|3.01
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|3.10
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.01
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (9.03)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|9.03 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0