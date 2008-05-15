England Foreign Exchange Ltd.

Account: 810285 Name: Mahmoud Currency: USD 2008 May 15, 17:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
449062008.05.15 16:07buy0.01gbpusd1.94370.00000.00002008.05.15 16:571.94670.000.000.003.00
449082008.05.15 16:07buy0.01gold881.40.00.02008.05.15 16:45884.50.000.000.003.10
449092008.05.15 16:08buy0.01gbpchf2.04940.00000.00002008.05.15 16:222.05250.000.000.002.93
  0.00 0.00 0.00 9.03
Closed P/L: 9.03
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
449042008.05.15 16:07buy0.01audusd0.93720.00000.0000 0.93800.000.000.000.80
449052008.05.15 16:07buy0.01eurjpy162.180.000.00 162.210.000.000.000.29
449232008.05.15 16:22buy0.01gbpchf2.05310.00000.0000 2.05300.000.000.00-0.10
449412008.05.15 16:45buy0.01gold885.10.00.0 886.80.000.000.001.70
449072008.05.15 16:07buy0.01usdchf1.05450.00000.0000 1.05490.000.000.000.38
449002008.05.15 16:03buy0.01usdjpy104.770.000.00 104.810.000.000.000.38
449462008.05.15 16:57buy0.01gbpusd1.94700.00000.0000 1.94610.000.000.00-0.90
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2.55
 Floating P/L: 2.55
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 9.03 Floating P/L: 2.55 Margin: 50.74
Balance: 10 010.03 Equity: 10 012.58 Free Margin: 9 961.84
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 9.03 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 9.03
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 3.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 3.10 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 3.01 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (9.03) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 9.03 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0