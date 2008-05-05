Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 173759 Name: Craig Wilkie Currency: USD 2008 May 9, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
100757362008.05.05 01:12balanceDeposit10 000.00
100762052008.05.05 01:29sell0.02gbpchf2.08182.06040.00002008.05.09 14:232.02520.000.00-2.14108.86
100763012008.05.05 01:36buy0.02nzdusd0.78010.00000.00002008.05.06 02:250.78720.000.000.2414.20
100763022008.05.05 01:36sell0.02usdjpy105.43105.200.002008.05.09 14:23102.660.000.00-0.9053.96
100763502008.05.05 01:38sell0.02usdchf1.05520.00000.00002008.05.06 12:121.04810.000.00-0.0513.55
100763512008.05.05 01:38sell0.02usdchf1.05521.05300.00002008.05.07 01:571.05300.000.00-0.104.18
100763552008.05.05 01:39sell0.02usdjpy105.440.000.002008.05.06 03:05104.730.000.00-0.1513.56
100764202008.05.05 01:42buy0.01eurgbp0.78220.00000.00002008.05.07 00:000.78690.000.00-0.149.27
100764282008.05.05 01:43sell0.02gbpchf2.08300.00000.00002008.05.05 10:332.07740.000.000.0010.64
100802062008.05.05 04:00sell0.02nzdjpy82.330.000.002008.05.08 00:4581.670.000.00-1.8512.60
101069902008.05.05 16:47buy0.02eurcad1.56880.00000.00002008.05.06 15:371.57450.000.000.0011.26
101208632008.05.06 00:00buy0.02eurcad1.56940.00000.00002008.05.09 14:231.55960.000.00-0.01-19.43
101218682008.05.06 00:01sell0.02nzdjpy82.3381.450.002008.05.09 14:2378.600.000.00-1.8572.67
101327232008.05.06 06:32buy0.02audusd0.94490.00000.00002008.05.06 09:560.94600.000.000.002.20
101381802008.05.06 09:06sell0.02nzdjpy82.560.000.002008.05.07 22:0981.840.000.00-0.3713.76
101581762008.05.06 15:41sell0.02gbpusd1.97540.00000.00002008.05.06 18:431.97330.000.000.004.20
101651542008.05.06 17:15buy0.02eurcad1.56030.00000.00002008.05.08 19:451.56590.000.00-0.0111.02
101733832008.05.06 21:43sell0.02usdchf1.05170.00000.00002008.05.09 09:341.04450.000.00-0.2413.79
101795472008.05.07 00:04sell0.02gbpusd1.97310.00000.00002008.05.08 00:031.95440.000.00-1.0437.40
102021422008.05.07 12:00buy0.02eurusd1.54680.00000.00002008.05.09 14:231.54640.000.000.21-0.80
102165732008.05.07 16:16buy0.02audusd0.94330.00000.00002008.05.08 18:580.94560.000.000.624.60
102167262008.05.07 16:17buy0.02eurjpy162.040.000.002008.05.08 07:26159.630.000.000.67-46.21
102300002008.05.07 23:15buy0.02audusd0.94100.00000.00002008.05.08 18:440.94460.000.000.627.20
102435342008.05.08 03:52buy0.01eurgbp0.78460.00000.00002008.05.09 08:030.79020.000.00-0.0710.95
102592932008.05.08 10:47sell0.02gbpusd1.95810.00000.00002008.05.08 13:051.95600.000.000.004.20
103031462008.05.09 04:00buy0.02audusd0.94080.00000.00002008.05.09 14:230.93830.000.000.00-5.00
103290682008.05.09 15:15sell0.02nzdjpy79.170.000.002008.05.09 17:1979.060.000.000.002.14
103291582008.05.09 15:17sell0.02gbpjpy200.950.000.002008.05.09 15:20200.840.000.000.002.13
103335102008.05.09 16:43sell0.02gbpjpy201.310.000.002008.05.09 16:59201.140.000.000.003.29
  0.00 0.00 -6.56 370.19
Closed P/L: 363.63
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
103326872008.05.09 16:31buy0.02eurcad1.55340.00000.0000 1.55630.000.000.005.77
  0.00 0.00 0.00 5.77
 Floating P/L: 5.77
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 363.63 Floating P/L: 5.77 Margin: 30.87
Balance: 10 363.63 Equity: 10 369.40 Free Margin: 10 338.53
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 434.20 Gross Loss: 70.57 Total Net Profit: 363.63
Profit Factor: 6.15 Expected Payoff: 12.99  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 45.54 (0.45%) Relative Drawdown: 0.45% (45.54)
 
Total Trades: 28 Short Positions (won %): 16 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 106.72 loss trade: -45.54
Average profit trade: 18.09 loss trade: -17.64
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (143.36) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-5.59)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 230.60 (3) consecutive loss (count): -45.54 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 1