|Account: 173759
|Name: Craig Wilkie
|Currency: USD
|2008 May 9, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10075736
|2008.05.05 01:12
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|10076205
|2008.05.05 01:29
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.0818
|2.0604
|0.0000
|2008.05.09 14:23
|2.0252
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.14
|108.86
|10076301
|2008.05.05 01:36
|buy
|0.02
|nzdusd
|0.7801
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.06 02:25
|0.7872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|14.20
|10076302
|2008.05.05 01:36
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|105.43
|105.20
|0.00
|2008.05.09 14:23
|102.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|53.96
|10076350
|2008.05.05 01:38
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0552
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.06 12:12
|1.0481
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|13.55
|10076351
|2008.05.05 01:38
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0552
|1.0530
|0.0000
|2008.05.07 01:57
|1.0530
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|4.18
|10076355
|2008.05.05 01:39
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|105.44
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.06 03:05
|104.73
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|13.56
|10076420
|2008.05.05 01:42
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7822
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.07 00:00
|0.7869
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|9.27
|10076428
|2008.05.05 01:43
|sell
|0.02
|gbpchf
|2.0830
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.05 10:33
|2.0774
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.64
|10080206
|2008.05.05 04:00
|sell
|0.02
|nzdjpy
|82.33
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.08 00:45
|81.67
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.85
|12.60
|10106990
|2008.05.05 16:47
|buy
|0.02
|eurcad
|1.5688
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.06 15:37
|1.5745
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.26
|10120863
|2008.05.06 00:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurcad
|1.5694
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.09 14:23
|1.5596
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-19.43
|10121868
|2008.05.06 00:01
|sell
|0.02
|nzdjpy
|82.33
|81.45
|0.00
|2008.05.09 14:23
|78.60
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.85
|72.67
|10132723
|2008.05.06 06:32
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.9449
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.06 09:56
|0.9460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.20
|10138180
|2008.05.06 09:06
|sell
|0.02
|nzdjpy
|82.56
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.07 22:09
|81.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|13.76
|10158176
|2008.05.06 15:41
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9754
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.06 18:43
|1.9733
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|10165154
|2008.05.06 17:15
|buy
|0.02
|eurcad
|1.5603
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.08 19:45
|1.5659
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|11.02
|10173383
|2008.05.06 21:43
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.0517
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.09 09:34
|1.0445
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|13.79
|10179547
|2008.05.07 00:04
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9731
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.08 00:03
|1.9544
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.04
|37.40
|10202142
|2008.05.07 12:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.5468
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.09 14:23
|1.5464
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|-0.80
|10216573
|2008.05.07 16:16
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.9433
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.08 18:58
|0.9456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|4.60
|10216726
|2008.05.07 16:17
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|162.04
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.08 07:26
|159.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.67
|-46.21
|10230000
|2008.05.07 23:15
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.9410
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.08 18:44
|0.9446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.62
|7.20
|10243534
|2008.05.08 03:52
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.7846
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.09 08:03
|0.7902
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|10.95
|10259293
|2008.05.08 10:47
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9581
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.08 13:05
|1.9560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|10303146
|2008.05.09 04:00
|buy
|0.02
|audusd
|0.9408
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2008.05.09 14:23
|0.9383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|10329068
|2008.05.09 15:15
|sell
|0.02
|nzdjpy
|79.17
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.09 17:19
|79.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.14
|10329158
|2008.05.09 15:17
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|200.95
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.09 15:20
|200.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.13
|10333510
|2008.05.09 16:43
|sell
|0.02
|gbpjpy
|201.31
|0.00
|0.00
|2008.05.09 16:59
|201.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.29
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.56
|370.19
|Closed P/L:
|363.63
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10332687
|2008.05.09 16:31
|buy
|0.02
|eurcad
|1.5534
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.5563
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.77
|Floating P/L:
|5.77
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|363.63
|Floating P/L:
|5.77
|Margin:
|30.87
|Balance:
|10 363.63
|Equity:
|10 369.40
|Free Margin:
|10 338.53
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|434.20
|Gross Loss:
|70.57
|Total Net Profit:
|363.63
|Profit Factor:
|6.15
|Expected Payoff:
|12.99
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|45.54 (0.45%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.45% (45.54)
|Total Trades:
|28
|Short Positions (won %):
|16 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|24 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|106.72
|loss trade:
|-45.54
|Average
|profit trade:
|18.09
|loss trade:
|-17.64
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (143.36)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-5.59)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|230.60 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-45.54 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|1