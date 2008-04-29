|Account: 170570
|Name: Kris
|Currency: USD
|2008 May 9, 20:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9806702
|2008.04.29 07:55
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|10109515
|2008.05.05 17:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|105.15
|0.00
|105.16
|2008.05.05 17:32
|105.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.75
|10109522
|2008.05.05 17:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|105.15
|105.05
|105.30
|2008.05.05 18:21
|105.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.60
|10109524
|2008.05.05 17:30
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|105.15
|105.05
|105.48
|2008.05.05 18:21
|105.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.60
|10131086
|2008.05.06 04:45
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|104.67
|0.00
|104.70
|2008.05.06 05:02
|104.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.33
|10131087
|2008.05.06 04:45
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|104.67
|104.63
|104.79
|2008.05.06 06:23
|104.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.26
|10131088
|2008.05.06 04:45
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|104.67
|104.70
|104.91
|2008.05.06 07:59
|104.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.38
|10140121
|2008.05.06 09:46
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|105.00
|0.00
|105.00
|2008.05.06 09:46
|105.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10140122
|2008.05.06 09:46
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|105.00
|0.00
|104.91
|2008.05.06 10:00
|104.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.89
|10140123
|2008.05.06 09:46
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|105.00
|0.00
|104.79
|2008.05.06 10:55
|104.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.20
|10190099
|2008.05.07 08:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|162.41
|0.00
|162.42
|2008.05.07 08:00
|162.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.77
|10190124
|2008.05.07 08:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|162.41
|0.00
|162.50
|2008.05.07 08:01
|162.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.89
|10190137
|2008.05.07 08:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|162.41
|162.42
|162.60
|2008.05.07 08:23
|162.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.45
|10199952
|2008.05.07 11:04
|buy
|0.50
|eurjpy
|162.98
|0.00
|163.14
|2008.05.07 12:15
|162.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-213.39
|10200559
|2008.05.07 11:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|105.30
|0.00
|105.54
|2008.05.07 14:45
|105.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|113.70
|10200561
|2008.05.07 11:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|105.30
|0.00
|105.54
|2008.05.07 14:45
|105.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|113.70
|10200562
|2008.05.07 11:15
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|105.30
|0.00
|105.82
|2008.05.07 20:30
|104.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-224.17
|10216458
|2008.05.07 16:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|162.09
|0.00
|161.97
|2008.05.07 17:35
|161.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.98
|10216461
|2008.05.07 16:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|162.09
|0.00
|161.97
|2008.05.07 17:35
|161.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.98
|10216463
|2008.05.07 16:15
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|162.09
|0.00
|161.77
|2008.05.07 19:17
|161.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.02
|10244758
|2008.05.08 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|160.30
|0.00
|160.05
|2008.05.08 04:29
|160.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.57
|10244777
|2008.05.08 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurjpy
|160.30
|0.00
|160.05
|2008.05.08 04:29
|160.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|119.57
|10247019
|2008.05.08 05:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|104.28
|0.00
|104.06
|2008.05.08 08:41
|104.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.71
|10247023
|2008.05.08 05:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|104.28
|0.00
|104.06
|2008.05.08 08:41
|104.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.71
|10253660
|2008.05.08 08:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|104.07
|0.00
|104.06
|2008.05.08 08:45
|104.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|10253664
|2008.05.08 08:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|104.07
|0.00
|104.06
|2008.05.08 08:45
|104.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|10253721
|2008.05.08 08:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|104.06
|0.00
|104.06
|2008.05.08 08:46
|104.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10253722
|2008.05.08 08:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|104.06
|0.00
|104.06
|2008.05.08 08:46
|104.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10253723
|2008.05.08 08:45
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|104.06
|0.00
|103.82
|2008.05.08 09:44
|103.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.58
|10336140
|2008.05.09 17:31
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|103.12
|0.00
|102.74
|2008.05.09 20:00
|103.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.53
|10336144
|2008.05.09 17:31
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|103.12
|0.00
|102.74
|2008.05.09 20:00
|103.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.53
|10336147
|2008.05.09 17:31
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|103.12
|0.00
|102.35
|2008.05.09 20:00
|103.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 077.87
|Closed P/L:
|1 077.87
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 077.87
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 077.87
|Equity:
|11 077.87
|Free Margin:
|11 077.87
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 610.63
|Gross Loss:
|532.76
|Total Net Profit:
|1 077.87
|Profit Factor:
|3.02
|Expected Payoff:
|34.77
|Absolute Drawdown:
|90.45
|Maximal Drawdown:
|224.17 (2.12%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.12% (224.17)
|Total Trades:
|31
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (69.23%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (87.10%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (12.90%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|119.57
|loss trade:
|-224.17
|Average
|profit trade:
|59.65
|loss trade:
|-133.19
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (721.33)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-95.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|721.33 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-224.17 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1