|Account: 33218
|Name: TrendCatcher
|Currency: USD
|2008 April 25, 10:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|723709
|2008.04.25 09:17
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|723931
|2008.04.25 09:28
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5621
|1.5671
|1.5613
|2008.04.25 09:33
|1.5613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|723933
|2008.04.25 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|104.53
|104.03
|104.63
|2008.04.25 09:30
|104.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.62
|723940
|2008.04.25 09:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9706
|1.9756
|1.9699
|2008.04.25 09:31
|1.9699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|723949
|2008.04.25 09:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.14
|163.64
|163.07
|2008.04.25 10:02
|163.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.69
|723966
|2008.04.25 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|104.47
|103.97
|104.57
|2008.04.25 09:45
|104.50
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.87
|724131
|2008.04.25 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5607
|1.5661
|1.5603
|2008.04.25 09:45
|1.5603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|724135
|2008.04.25 09:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|104.53
|104.03
|104.63
|2008.04.25 09:50
|104.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.55
|724546
|2008.04.25 10:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5585
|1.5635
|1.5577
|2008.04.25 10:02
|1.5577
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|725008
|2008.04.25 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|104.67
|104.17
|104.77
|2008.04.25 10:19
|104.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.55
|725010
|2008.04.25 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9724
|1.9773
|1.9716
|2008.04.25 10:19
|1.9716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.04
|Closed P/L:
|55.04
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|725007
|2008.04.25 10:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|162.95
|163.45
|162.88
|162.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.82
|Floating P/L:
|-3.82
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|55.04
|Floating P/L:
|-3.82
|Margin:
|155.74
|Balance:
|25 055.04
|Equity:
|25 051.22
|Free Margin:
|24 895.48
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|63.66
|Gross Loss:
|8.62
|Total Net Profit:
|55.04
|Profit Factor:
|7.39
|Expected Payoff:
|5.50
|Absolute Drawdown:
|8.62
|Maximal Drawdown:
|8.62 (0.03%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.03% (8.62)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|9 (90.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (10.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|9.55
|loss trade:
|-8.62
|Average
|profit trade:
|7.07
|loss trade:
|-8.62
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (63.66)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-8.62)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|63.66 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-8.62 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|9
|consecutive losses:
|1