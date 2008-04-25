Alpari (US), LLC.

Account: 33218 Name: TrendCatcher Currency: USD 2008 April 25, 10:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7237092008.04.25 09:17balanceDeposit25 000.00
7239312008.04.25 09:28sell0.10eurusd1.56211.56711.56132008.04.25 09:331.56130.000.000.008.00
7239332008.04.25 09:29buy0.10usdjpy104.53104.03104.632008.04.25 09:30104.440.000.000.00-8.62
7239402008.04.25 09:29sell0.10gbpusd1.97061.97561.96992008.04.25 09:311.96990.000.000.007.00
7239492008.04.25 09:29sell0.10eurjpy163.14163.64163.072008.04.25 10:02163.070.000.000.006.69
7239662008.04.25 09:30buy0.10usdjpy104.47103.97104.572008.04.25 09:45104.500.000.000.002.87
7241312008.04.25 09:45sell0.10eurusd1.56071.56611.56032008.04.25 09:451.56030.000.000.004.00
7241352008.04.25 09:45buy0.10usdjpy104.53104.03104.632008.04.25 09:50104.630.000.000.009.55
7245462008.04.25 10:00sell0.10eurusd1.55851.56351.55772008.04.25 10:021.55770.000.000.008.00
7250082008.04.25 10:15buy0.10usdjpy104.67104.17104.772008.04.25 10:19104.770.000.000.009.55
7250102008.04.25 10:15sell0.10gbpusd1.97241.97731.97162008.04.25 10:191.97160.000.000.008.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 55.04
Closed P/L: 55.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
7250072008.04.25 10:15sell0.10eurjpy162.95163.45162.88 162.990.000.000.00-3.82
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -3.82
 Floating P/L: -3.82
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 55.04 Floating P/L: -3.82 Margin: 155.74
Balance: 25 055.04 Equity: 25 051.22 Free Margin: 24 895.48
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 63.66 Gross Loss: 8.62 Total Net Profit: 55.04
Profit Factor: 7.39 Expected Payoff: 5.50  
Absolute Drawdown: 8.62 Maximal Drawdown: 8.62 (0.03%) Relative Drawdown: 0.03% (8.62)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 9 (90.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (10.00%)
Largest profit trade: 9.55 loss trade: -8.62
Average profit trade: 7.07 loss trade: -8.62
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (63.66) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-8.62)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 63.66 (9) consecutive loss (count): -8.62 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 9 consecutive losses: 1