Aleccoh FX

Account: 1020105 Name: Poop's FX Currency: USD 2008 April 25, 09:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15010182008.04.25 09:00balanceDeposit3 000.00
15010192008.04.25 09:00sell0.10gbpjpy205.64208.14205.622008.04.25 09:01205.620.000.000.001.92
15010202008.04.25 09:00sell0.10gbpusd1.97101.97601.97042008.04.25 09:011.97040.000.000.006.00
15010212008.04.25 09:00sell0.10eurusd1.56621.57121.56542008.04.25 09:041.56540.000.000.008.00
15010222008.04.25 09:00buy0.10usdjpy104.41103.91104.512008.04.25 09:19104.510.000.000.009.57
15010272008.04.25 09:06sell0.10eurjpy163.39163.89163.322008.04.25 09:15163.410.000.000.00-1.91
15010352008.04.25 09:15sell0.10eurjpy163.38163.88163.312008.04.25 09:15163.310.000.000.006.70
15010362008.04.25 09:15sell0.10eurusd1.56471.56971.56402008.04.25 09:161.56400.000.000.007.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 37.28
Closed P/L: 37.28
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 37.28 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 037.28 Equity: 3 037.28 Free Margin: 3 037.28
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 39.19 Gross Loss: 1.91 Total Net Profit: 37.28
Profit Factor: 20.52 Expected Payoff: 5.33  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1.91 (0.06%) Relative Drawdown: 0.06% (1.91)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (85.71%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (14.29%)
Largest profit trade: 9.57 loss trade: -1.91
Average profit trade: 6.53 loss trade: -1.91
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (23.27) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1.91)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 23.27 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1.91 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1