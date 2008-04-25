|Account: 1020105
|Name: Poop's FX
|Currency: USD
|2008 April 25, 09:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1501018
|2008.04.25 09:00
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|1501019
|2008.04.25 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|205.64
|208.14
|205.62
|2008.04.25 09:01
|205.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.92
|1501020
|2008.04.25 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9710
|1.9760
|1.9704
|2008.04.25 09:01
|1.9704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|1501021
|2008.04.25 09:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5662
|1.5712
|1.5654
|2008.04.25 09:04
|1.5654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|1501022
|2008.04.25 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|104.41
|103.91
|104.51
|2008.04.25 09:19
|104.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.57
|1501027
|2008.04.25 09:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.39
|163.89
|163.32
|2008.04.25 09:15
|163.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.91
|1501035
|2008.04.25 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|163.38
|163.88
|163.31
|2008.04.25 09:15
|163.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.70
|1501036
|2008.04.25 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.5647
|1.5697
|1.5640
|2008.04.25 09:16
|1.5640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.28
|Closed P/L:
|37.28
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|37.28
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|3 037.28
|Equity:
|3 037.28
|Free Margin:
|3 037.28
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|39.19
|Gross Loss:
|1.91
|Total Net Profit:
|37.28
|Profit Factor:
|20.52
|Expected Payoff:
|5.33
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1.91 (0.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.06% (1.91)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (85.71%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (14.29%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|9.57
|loss trade:
|-1.91
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.53
|loss trade:
|-1.91
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (23.27)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1.91)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|23.27 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.91 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|1