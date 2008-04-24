Strategy Tester Report
ForexAutoPilot_Universal
Velocity4x-Live (Build 216)

SymbolEURUSDFXF (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 2008.04.24 07:38 - 2008.04.25 17:38
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersLots=0; LotsRiskReductor=1; MaxOrders=1; MaxLots=1; aaa=13; bbb=14; TakeProfit=200; StopLoss=0; TrailingStop=500; SpanGator=0.5; SlipPage=30; SafetyGapDemarker=0.2; SafetyGapWPR=0;
Bars in test2048Ticks modelled15902Modelling quality23.82%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit500.00
Total net profit-282.80Gross profit0.00Gross loss-282.80
Profit factor0.00Expected payoff-282.80
Absolute drawdown388.80Maximal drawdown438.80 (79.78%)Relative drawdown79.78% (438.80)
Total trades1Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)1 (0.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (100.00%)
Largestprofit trade0.00loss trade-282.80
Averageprofit trade0.00loss trade-282.80
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)0 (0.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-282.80)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)0.00 (0)consecutive loss (count of losses)-282.80 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins0consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12008.04.24 09:51buy10.201.57480.00000.0000
22008.04.24 09:51modify10.201.57480.00001.5948
32008.04.25 17:38close at stop10.201.56060.00001.5948-282.80217.20