Strategy Tester Report
ForexAutoPilot_Universal
Velocity4x-Live (Build 216)
|Symbol
|EURUSDFXF (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 2008.04.24 07:38 - 2008.04.25 17:38
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Lots=0; LotsRiskReductor=1; MaxOrders=1; MaxLots=1; aaa=13; bbb=14; TakeProfit=200; StopLoss=0; TrailingStop=500; SpanGator=0.5; SlipPage=30; SafetyGapDemarker=0.2; SafetyGapWPR=0;
|Bars in test
|2048
|Ticks modelled
|15902
|Modelling quality
|23.82%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|-282.80
|Gross profit
|0.00
|Gross loss
|-282.80
|Profit factor
|0.00
|Expected payoff
|-282.80
|Absolute drawdown
|388.80
|Maximal drawdown
|438.80 (79.78%)
|Relative drawdown
|79.78% (438.80)
|Total trades
|1
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|0.00
|loss trade
|-282.80
|Average
|profit trade
|0.00
|loss trade
|-282.80
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-282.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-282.80 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|0
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2008.04.24 09:51
|buy
|1
|0.20
|1.5748
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2008.04.24 09:51
|modify
|1
|0.20
|1.5748
|0.0000
|1.5948
|3
|2008.04.25 17:38
|close at stop
|1
|0.20
|1.5606
|0.0000
|1.5948
|-282.80
|217.20