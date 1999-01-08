Strategy Tester Report
ForexAutoPilot_Universal
Forex.com-Demo (Build 216)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Minute (M1) 1999.01.04 06:09 - 2008.04.25 13:30
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersLots=0; LotsRiskReductor=1; MaxOrders=1; MaxLots=1; aaa=13; bbb=14; TakeProfit=200; StopLoss=0; TrailingStop=500; SpanGator=0.5; SlipPage=30; SafetyGapDemarker=0.2; SafetyGapWPR=0;
Bars in test3236181Ticks modelled20051481Modelling quality25.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit500.00
Total net profit-282.41Gross profit619.34Gross loss-901.75
Profit factor0.69Expected payoff-25.67
Absolute drawdown406.07Maximal drawdown936.75 (81.15%)Relative drawdown83.23% (466.07)
Total trades11Short positions (won %)3 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)8 (87.50%)
Profit trades (% of total)10 (90.91%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (9.09%)
Largestprofit trade100.00loss trade-901.75
Averageprofit trade61.93loss trade-901.75
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)10 (619.34)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-901.75)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)619.34 (10)consecutive loss (count of losses)-901.75 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins10consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
11999.01.08 00:44sell10.201.170400.000000.00000
21999.01.08 00:44modify10.201.170400.000001.16840
31999.01.08 02:02t/p10.201.168400.000001.1684040.00540.00
41999.01.08 04:04buy20.201.167000.000000.00000
51999.01.08 04:04modify20.201.167000.000001.16900
61999.01.13 05:04t/p20.201.169000.000001.1690039.79579.79
71999.01.13 05:10buy30.201.169000.000000.00000
81999.01.13 05:10modify30.201.169000.000001.17100
91999.01.13 05:46t/p30.201.171000.000001.1710040.00619.79
101999.01.13 06:39buy40.301.168800.000000.00000
111999.01.13 06:39modify40.301.168800.000001.17080
121999.01.13 07:13t/p40.301.170800.000001.1708060.00679.79
131999.01.13 07:24buy50.301.172500.000000.00000
141999.01.13 07:24modify50.301.172500.000001.17450
151999.01.13 08:01t/p50.301.174500.000001.1745060.00739.79
161999.01.13 08:16sell60.301.173000.000000.00000
171999.01.13 08:16modify60.301.173000.000001.17100
181999.01.13 10:56t/p60.301.171000.000001.1710060.00799.79
191999.01.13 11:48buy70.301.170100.000000.00000
201999.01.13 11:48modify70.301.170100.000001.17210
211999.01.14 10:28t/p70.301.172100.000001.1721059.69859.47
221999.01.14 10:30buy80.401.172200.000000.00000
231999.01.14 10:30modify80.401.172200.000001.17420
241999.01.15 02:22t/p80.401.174200.000001.1742079.86939.33
251999.01.15 02:25sell90.401.172840.000000.00000
261999.01.15 02:25modify90.401.172840.000001.17084
271999.01.15 04:26t/p90.401.170840.000001.1708480.001019.33
281999.01.15 07:24buy100.501.168700.000000.00000
291999.01.15 07:24modify100.501.168700.000001.17070
301999.01.15 07:28t/p100.501.170700.000001.17070100.001119.34
311999.01.15 07:38buy110.501.169700.000000.00000
321999.01.15 07:38modify110.501.169700.000001.17170
331999.01.27 02:35close at stop110.501.151700.000001.17170-901.75217.59