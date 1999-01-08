Strategy Tester Report
ForexAutoPilot_Universal
Forex.com-Demo (Build 216)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Minute (M1) 1999.01.04 06:09 - 2008.04.25 13:30
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|Lots=0; LotsRiskReductor=1; MaxOrders=1; MaxLots=1; aaa=13; bbb=14; TakeProfit=200; StopLoss=0; TrailingStop=500; SpanGator=0.5; SlipPage=30; SafetyGapDemarker=0.2; SafetyGapWPR=0;
|Bars in test
|3236181
|Ticks modelled
|20051481
|Modelling quality
|25.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|500.00
|Total net profit
|-282.41
|Gross profit
|619.34
|Gross loss
|-901.75
|Profit factor
|0.69
|Expected payoff
|-25.67
|Absolute drawdown
|406.07
|Maximal drawdown
|936.75 (81.15%)
|Relative drawdown
|83.23% (466.07)
|Total trades
|11
|Short positions (won %)
|3 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|8 (87.50%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|10 (90.91%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (9.09%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|100.00
|loss trade
|-901.75
|Average
|profit trade
|61.93
|loss trade
|-901.75
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|10 (619.34)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-901.75)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|619.34 (10)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-901.75 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|10
|consecutive losses
|1
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|1999.01.08 00:44
|sell
|1
|0.20
|1.17040
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2
|1999.01.08 00:44
|modify
|1
|0.20
|1.17040
|0.00000
|1.16840
|3
|1999.01.08 02:02
|t/p
|1
|0.20
|1.16840
|0.00000
|1.16840
|40.00
|540.00
|4
|1999.01.08 04:04
|buy
|2
|0.20
|1.16700
|0.00000
|0.00000
|5
|1999.01.08 04:04
|modify
|2
|0.20
|1.16700
|0.00000
|1.16900
|6
|1999.01.13 05:04
|t/p
|2
|0.20
|1.16900
|0.00000
|1.16900
|39.79
|579.79
|7
|1999.01.13 05:10
|buy
|3
|0.20
|1.16900
|0.00000
|0.00000
|8
|1999.01.13 05:10
|modify
|3
|0.20
|1.16900
|0.00000
|1.17100
|9
|1999.01.13 05:46
|t/p
|3
|0.20
|1.17100
|0.00000
|1.17100
|40.00
|619.79
|10
|1999.01.13 06:39
|buy
|4
|0.30
|1.16880
|0.00000
|0.00000
|11
|1999.01.13 06:39
|modify
|4
|0.30
|1.16880
|0.00000
|1.17080
|12
|1999.01.13 07:13
|t/p
|4
|0.30
|1.17080
|0.00000
|1.17080
|60.00
|679.79
|13
|1999.01.13 07:24
|buy
|5
|0.30
|1.17250
|0.00000
|0.00000
|14
|1999.01.13 07:24
|modify
|5
|0.30
|1.17250
|0.00000
|1.17450
|15
|1999.01.13 08:01
|t/p
|5
|0.30
|1.17450
|0.00000
|1.17450
|60.00
|739.79
|16
|1999.01.13 08:16
|sell
|6
|0.30
|1.17300
|0.00000
|0.00000
|17
|1999.01.13 08:16
|modify
|6
|0.30
|1.17300
|0.00000
|1.17100
|18
|1999.01.13 10:56
|t/p
|6
|0.30
|1.17100
|0.00000
|1.17100
|60.00
|799.79
|19
|1999.01.13 11:48
|buy
|7
|0.30
|1.17010
|0.00000
|0.00000
|20
|1999.01.13 11:48
|modify
|7
|0.30
|1.17010
|0.00000
|1.17210
|21
|1999.01.14 10:28
|t/p
|7
|0.30
|1.17210
|0.00000
|1.17210
|59.69
|859.47
|22
|1999.01.14 10:30
|buy
|8
|0.40
|1.17220
|0.00000
|0.00000
|23
|1999.01.14 10:30
|modify
|8
|0.40
|1.17220
|0.00000
|1.17420
|24
|1999.01.15 02:22
|t/p
|8
|0.40
|1.17420
|0.00000
|1.17420
|79.86
|939.33
|25
|1999.01.15 02:25
|sell
|9
|0.40
|1.17284
|0.00000
|0.00000
|26
|1999.01.15 02:25
|modify
|9
|0.40
|1.17284
|0.00000
|1.17084
|27
|1999.01.15 04:26
|t/p
|9
|0.40
|1.17084
|0.00000
|1.17084
|80.00
|1019.33
|28
|1999.01.15 07:24
|buy
|10
|0.50
|1.16870
|0.00000
|0.00000
|29
|1999.01.15 07:24
|modify
|10
|0.50
|1.16870
|0.00000
|1.17070
|30
|1999.01.15 07:28
|t/p
|10
|0.50
|1.17070
|0.00000
|1.17070
|100.00
|1119.34
|31
|1999.01.15 07:38
|buy
|11
|0.50
|1.16970
|0.00000
|0.00000
|32
|1999.01.15 07:38
|modify
|11
|0.50
|1.16970
|0.00000
|1.17170
|33
|1999.01.27 02:35
|close at stop
|11
|0.50
|1.15170
|0.00000
|1.17170
|-901.75
|217.59