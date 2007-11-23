Strategy Tester Report
PerkyGrabber
NorthFinance-Demo (Build 211)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period1 Hour (H1) 2007.11.22 00:00 - 2008.03.24 23:00 (2007.11.22 - 2008.03.25)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parametersmagic=1012; MaxOrders=9; LotSize=2; LotIncrement=2; Multiplier=1; ProfitTarget=500; OpenOnTick=70; Spacing=10; TrendSpacing=10; CounterTrendMultiplier=2; CloseDelay=10; CeaseTrading=false; RightSideLabel=true; deltad=5; stolevel=4; hmaperiod=50; qqelev=0.005; juicelevel=0; MaMetod=2; MaPeriod=6; MaMetod2=3; MaPeriod2=2; per=10;
Bars in test3042Ticks modelled609359Modelling qualityn/a
Mismatched charts errors661
Initial deposit1000.00
Total net profit8086.60Gross profit8086.60Gross loss0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff505.41
Absolute drawdown80.00Maximal drawdown2220.00 (45.02%)Relative drawdown45.02% (2220.00)
Total trades16Short positions (won %)6 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)10 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)16 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade776.00loss trade0.00
Averageprofit trade505.41loss trade0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)16 (8086.60)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)8086.60 (16)consecutive loss (count of losses)0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins16consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12007.11.23 04:00buy12.001.49160.00000.0000
22007.11.23 04:31close12.001.49410.00000.0000500.001500.00
32007.11.28 10:00sell22.001.47710.00000.0000
42007.11.28 10:31close22.001.47460.00000.0000500.002000.00
52007.12.05 16:00sell32.001.46740.00000.0000
62007.12.05 21:12close32.001.46480.00000.0000520.002520.00
72007.12.05 22:00sell42.001.46170.00000.0000
82007.12.06 04:12close42.001.45900.00000.0000510.603030.60
92008.01.10 20:00buy52.001.48050.00000.0000
102008.01.14 08:06close52.001.48300.00000.0000508.003538.60
112008.01.14 09:00buy62.001.48750.00000.0000
122008.01.14 12:09close62.001.49010.00000.0000520.004058.60
132008.01.21 03:00sell72.001.45500.00000.0000
142008.01.21 08:56close72.001.45250.00000.0000500.004558.60
152008.01.30 22:00buy82.001.48950.00000.0000
162008.02.01 15:31close82.001.49330.00000.0000776.005334.60
172008.02.05 12:00sell92.001.47210.00000.0000
182008.02.05 12:17close92.001.46960.00000.0000500.005834.60
192008.02.13 00:00buy102.001.45820.00000.0000
202008.02.14 09:57close102.001.46080.00000.0000532.006366.60
212008.02.14 10:00buy112.001.46080.00000.0000
222008.02.14 15:10close112.001.46330.00000.0000500.006866.60
232008.02.19 08:00buy122.001.47010.00000.0000
242008.02.19 09:39close122.001.47270.00000.0000520.007386.60
252008.02.27 01:00buy132.001.50140.00000.0000
262008.02.27 09:16close132.001.50390.00000.0000500.007886.60
272008.03.17 00:00buy142.001.57270.00000.0000
282008.03.17 01:47close142.001.57520.00000.0000500.008386.60
292008.03.20 12:00sell152.001.54660.00000.0000
302008.03.20 12:37close152.001.54400.00000.0000520.008906.60
312008.03.24 13:00buy162.001.54280.00000.0000
322008.03.24 23:59close at stop162.001.54370.00000.0000180.009086.60