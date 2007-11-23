Strategy Tester Report
PerkyGrabber
NorthFinance-Demo (Build 211)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|1 Hour (H1) 2007.11.22 00:00 - 2008.03.24 23:00 (2007.11.22 - 2008.03.25)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|magic=1012; MaxOrders=9; LotSize=2; LotIncrement=2; Multiplier=1; ProfitTarget=500; OpenOnTick=70; Spacing=10; TrendSpacing=10; CounterTrendMultiplier=2; CloseDelay=10; CeaseTrading=false;
RightSideLabel=true;
deltad=5; stolevel=4; hmaperiod=50; qqelev=0.005; juicelevel=0; MaMetod=2; MaPeriod=6; MaMetod2=3; MaPeriod2=2; per=10;
|Bars in test
|3042
|Ticks modelled
|609359
|Modelling quality
|n/a
|Mismatched charts errors
|661
|Initial deposit
|1000.00
|Total net profit
|8086.60
|Gross profit
|8086.60
|Gross loss
|0.00
|Profit factor
|Expected payoff
|505.41
|Absolute drawdown
|80.00
|Maximal drawdown
|2220.00 (45.02%)
|Relative drawdown
|45.02% (2220.00)
|Total trades
|16
|Short positions (won %)
|6 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|10 (100.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|16 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|776.00
|loss trade
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade
|505.41
|loss trade
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|16 (8086.60)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|8086.60 (16)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|16
|consecutive losses
|0
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2007.11.23 04:00
|buy
|1
|2.00
|1.4916
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2
|2007.11.23 04:31
|close
|1
|2.00
|1.4941
|0.0000
|0.0000
|500.00
|1500.00
|3
|2007.11.28 10:00
|sell
|2
|2.00
|1.4771
|0.0000
|0.0000
|4
|2007.11.28 10:31
|close
|2
|2.00
|1.4746
|0.0000
|0.0000
|500.00
|2000.00
|5
|2007.12.05 16:00
|sell
|3
|2.00
|1.4674
|0.0000
|0.0000
|6
|2007.12.05 21:12
|close
|3
|2.00
|1.4648
|0.0000
|0.0000
|520.00
|2520.00
|7
|2007.12.05 22:00
|sell
|4
|2.00
|1.4617
|0.0000
|0.0000
|8
|2007.12.06 04:12
|close
|4
|2.00
|1.4590
|0.0000
|0.0000
|510.60
|3030.60
|9
|2008.01.10 20:00
|buy
|5
|2.00
|1.4805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|10
|2008.01.14 08:06
|close
|5
|2.00
|1.4830
|0.0000
|0.0000
|508.00
|3538.60
|11
|2008.01.14 09:00
|buy
|6
|2.00
|1.4875
|0.0000
|0.0000
|12
|2008.01.14 12:09
|close
|6
|2.00
|1.4901
|0.0000
|0.0000
|520.00
|4058.60
|13
|2008.01.21 03:00
|sell
|7
|2.00
|1.4550
|0.0000
|0.0000
|14
|2008.01.21 08:56
|close
|7
|2.00
|1.4525
|0.0000
|0.0000
|500.00
|4558.60
|15
|2008.01.30 22:00
|buy
|8
|2.00
|1.4895
|0.0000
|0.0000
|16
|2008.02.01 15:31
|close
|8
|2.00
|1.4933
|0.0000
|0.0000
|776.00
|5334.60
|17
|2008.02.05 12:00
|sell
|9
|2.00
|1.4721
|0.0000
|0.0000
|18
|2008.02.05 12:17
|close
|9
|2.00
|1.4696
|0.0000
|0.0000
|500.00
|5834.60
|19
|2008.02.13 00:00
|buy
|10
|2.00
|1.4582
|0.0000
|0.0000
|20
|2008.02.14 09:57
|close
|10
|2.00
|1.4608
|0.0000
|0.0000
|532.00
|6366.60
|21
|2008.02.14 10:00
|buy
|11
|2.00
|1.4608
|0.0000
|0.0000
|22
|2008.02.14 15:10
|close
|11
|2.00
|1.4633
|0.0000
|0.0000
|500.00
|6866.60
|23
|2008.02.19 08:00
|buy
|12
|2.00
|1.4701
|0.0000
|0.0000
|24
|2008.02.19 09:39
|close
|12
|2.00
|1.4727
|0.0000
|0.0000
|520.00
|7386.60
|25
|2008.02.27 01:00
|buy
|13
|2.00
|1.5014
|0.0000
|0.0000
|26
|2008.02.27 09:16
|close
|13
|2.00
|1.5039
|0.0000
|0.0000
|500.00
|7886.60
|27
|2008.03.17 00:00
|buy
|14
|2.00
|1.5727
|0.0000
|0.0000
|28
|2008.03.17 01:47
|close
|14
|2.00
|1.5752
|0.0000
|0.0000
|500.00
|8386.60
|29
|2008.03.20 12:00
|sell
|15
|2.00
|1.5466
|0.0000
|0.0000
|30
|2008.03.20 12:37
|close
|15
|2.00
|1.5440
|0.0000
|0.0000
|520.00
|8906.60
|31
|2008.03.24 13:00
|buy
|16
|2.00
|1.5428
|0.0000
|0.0000
|32
|2008.03.24 23:59
|close at stop
|16
|2.00
|1.5437
|0.0000
|0.0000
|180.00
|9086.60