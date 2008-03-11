Water House Capital Ltd.

Account: 166848 Name: PATTERNS Currency: USD 2008 May 2, 23:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40885802008.03.11 09:00balanceDeposit100 000.00
40936022008.03.11 12:59sell8.00gbpusd2.01682.02281.99702008.03.11 16:442.00420.000.000.0010 080.00
40937822008.03.11 13:06sell8.00gbpjpy205.83206.85204.452008.03.11 13:31206.850.000.000.00-7 950.11
41064782008.03.12 02:00buy8.00euraud1.65371.64451.66702008.03.12 15:081.66470.000.000.008 177.84
41064802008.03.12 02:01sell8.00gbpjpy207.16207.85205.702008.03.12 12:00207.850.000.000.00-5 350.91
41064902008.03.12 02:06sell8.00audjpy95.8396.6094.502008.03.12 15:3695.500.000.000.002 571.59
41401842008.03.13 12:02buy8.00gbpjpy204.36202.89205.902008.03.14 16:04202.890.000.00207.17-11 807.23
44567182008.03.31 11:47buy8.00gbpjpy197.570.000.002008.04.01 04:16198.250.000.00128.135 442.17
44631912008.03.31 17:54sell8.00gbpjpy198.360.000.002008.03.31 18:05198.020.000.000.002 727.64
45056612008.04.02 17:14sell8.00euraud1.71210.00000.00002008.04.03 12:141.70280.000.00131.626 806.11
45176952008.04.03 09:36sell8.00xau900.300.000.002008.04.03 13:25895.550.000.000.003 800.00
45434222008.04.04 10:32buy3.00si17.5600.0000.0002008.04.04 16:2217.650-30.000.000.001 350.00
45434242008.04.04 10:32buy3.00xau907.700.000.002008.04.04 16:22908.750.000.000.00315.00
45434422008.04.04 10:34buy3.00cl104.670.000.002008.04.04 16:22105.90-30.000.000.003 690.00
45440942008.04.04 11:08sell3.00gbpaud2.18320.00000.00002008.04.04 16:022.17360.000.000.002 648.16
45495222008.04.04 15:16sell3.00gbpjpy203.330.000.002008.04.08 14:15201.600.000.00-207.275 066.38
45824052008.04.07 09:03buy8.00euraud1.70380.00000.00002008.04.07 19:011.69230.000.000.00-8 529.32
47403492008.04.10 16:45sell8.00eurusd1.58240.00000.00002008.04.10 19:411.57420.000.000.006 560.00
47404722008.04.10 16:49buy8.00gbpjpy199.540.000.002008.04.10 19:40201.070.000.000.0012 010.59
47410162008.04.10 17:07buy8.00gbpchf1.97550.00000.00002008.04.10 19:411.98780.000.000.009 765.78
47668302008.04.14 00:41buy8.00usdjpy101.360.000.002008.04.14 10:05100.600.000.000.00-6 043.74
47717862008.04.14 10:23buy8.00gbpjpy198.770.000.002008.04.14 15:12200.300.000.000.0012 141.65
47717992008.04.14 10:23sell8.00eurgbp0.79960.00000.00002008.04.14 15:350.79710.000.000.003 975.60
47729052008.04.14 11:22buy8.00usdjpy101.040.000.002008.04.15 00:19101.130.000.0033.23711.95
48103972008.04.16 11:38buy8.00audusd0.93150.00000.00002008.04.16 17:110.93870.000.000.005 760.00
48560532008.04.18 09:53sell8.00gbpchf2.00580.00000.00002008.04.18 11:452.02090.000.000.00-11 933.23
49062312008.04.22 17:50sell8.00eurjpy164.580.000.002008.04.23 09:36164.520.000.00-153.19465.98
49190592008.04.23 12:56buy8.00euraud1.67610.00000.00002008.04.24 10:301.66700.000.00-368.19-6 873.78
49190722008.04.23 12:57sell8.00audjpy98.080.000.002008.04.25 10:1697.350.000.00-518.385 577.84
50093322008.04.29 16:02buy8.00cl117.440.000.002008.04.29 22:13115.28-80.000.000.00-17 280.00
50186212008.04.30 09:03buy8.00gbpjpy204.080.000.002008.04.30 11:04204.910.000.000.006 379.09
50187072008.04.30 09:08buy8.00gbpusd1.96600.00000.00002008.04.30 11:031.96770.000.000.001 360.00
50189642008.04.30 09:18buy8.00xau876.350.000.002008.04.30 11:04866.600.000.000.00-7 800.00
50265202008.04.30 15:52buy8.00eurusd1.55660.00000.00002008.04.30 20:431.56190.000.000.004 240.00
  -140.00 0.00 -746.88 38 055.05
Closed P/L: 37 168.17
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 37 168.17 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 137 168.17 Equity: 137 168.17 Free Margin: 137 168.17
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 120 977.51 Gross Loss: 83 809.34 Total Net Profit: 37 168.17
Profit Factor: 1.44 Expected Payoff: 1126.31  
Absolute Drawdown: 7 950.11 Maximal Drawdown: 37 602.95 (22.91%) Relative Drawdown: 22.91% (37 602.95)
 
Total Trades: 33 Short Positions (won %): 14 (78.57%) Long Positions (won %): 19 (68.42%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (72.73%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (27.27%)
Largest profit trade: 12 141.65 loss trade: -17 360.00
Average profit trade: 5 040.73 loss trade: -9 312.15
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (26 978.83) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-17 360.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 33 195.48 (4) consecutive loss (count): -17 360.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1