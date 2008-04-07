Rosenthal Collins Group, LLC

Account: 353775993 Name: Kris Currency: USD 2008 April 29, 23:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
56513872008.04.07 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.570090.000001.568402008.04.07 04:531.568400.000.000.0084.50
56513902008.04.07 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.570090.000001.565952008.04.07 05:021.565950.000.000.00207.00
56555292008.04.07 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.987680.000001.984162008.04.07 10:211.984160.000.000.00176.00
56555382008.04.07 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.987730.000001.984162008.04.07 10:211.984160.000.000.00178.50
56555402008.04.07 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.987730.000001.978642008.04.07 23:001.988150.000.000.00-21.00
56563752008.04.07 10:00sell0.50eurusd1.567280.000001.565002008.04.07 10:201.565000.000.000.00114.00
56563762008.04.07 10:00sell0.50eurusd1.567280.000001.562782008.04.07 23:011.570750.000.000.00-173.50
56563782008.04.07 10:00sell0.50eurusd1.567280.000001.559952008.04.07 23:011.570750.000.000.00-173.50
56626702008.04.08 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.985590.000001.984602008.04.08 09:211.984600.000.000.0049.50
56626712008.04.08 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.985590.000001.982402008.04.08 09:431.982400.000.000.00159.50
56626732008.04.08 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.985590.000001.979592008.04.08 10:061.979590.000.000.00300.00
56638572008.04.08 12:00sell0.50gbpusd1.976440.000001.970762008.04.08 13:591.970760.000.000.00284.00
56638602008.04.08 12:00sell0.50gbpusd1.976540.000001.974392008.04.08 13:531.974390.000.000.00107.50
56638612008.04.08 12:00sell0.50gbpusd1.976540.000001.970762008.04.08 13:591.970760.000.000.00289.00
56643732008.04.08 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.572880.000001.572292008.04.08 14:101.572290.000.000.0029.50
56643802008.04.08 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.572850.000001.568922008.04.08 15:211.568920.000.000.00196.50
56648872008.04.08 16:00sell0.50gbpusd1.967770.000001.964722008.04.08 23:001.968940.000.000.00-58.50
56648882008.04.08 16:00sell0.50gbpusd1.967770.000001.960362008.04.08 23:001.968940.000.000.00-58.50
56667192008.04.09 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.570240.000001.567332008.04.09 09:221.572910.000.000.00-133.50
56667202008.04.09 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.570240.000001.564532008.04.09 09:221.572970.000.000.00-136.50
56671402008.04.09 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.966450.000001.965002008.04.09 11:001.967670.000.000.00-61.00
56671422008.04.09 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.966450.000001.963282008.04.09 11:001.967770.000.000.00-66.00
56671432008.04.09 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.966450.000001.961082008.04.09 11:001.967770.000.000.00-66.00
56674012008.04.09 10:00buy0.50eurusd1.573971.572601.575012008.04.09 10:081.572600.000.000.00-68.50
56674062008.04.09 10:00buy0.50eurusd1.573971.572601.575012008.04.09 10:081.572600.000.000.00-68.50
56679182008.04.09 12:00buy0.50gbpusd1.970271.967861.971362008.04.09 12:141.971360.000.000.0054.50
56679212008.04.09 12:00buy0.50gbpusd1.970171.967861.971362008.04.09 12:141.971360.000.000.0059.50
56686032008.04.09 16:00buy0.50gbpusd1.971270.000001.972602008.04.09 16:461.972600.000.000.0066.50
56686062008.04.09 16:00buy0.50gbpusd1.971270.000001.974182008.04.09 16:561.974180.000.000.00145.50
56718402008.04.10 04:00buy0.50eurusd1.584420.000001.586202008.04.10 09:591.581510.000.000.00-145.50
56718412008.04.10 04:00buy0.50eurusd1.584420.000001.590392008.04.10 09:571.581450.000.000.00-148.50
56728892008.04.10 10:00sell0.50eurusd1.581310.000001.580582008.04.10 11:411.586850.000.000.00-277.00
56728932008.04.10 10:00sell0.50eurusd1.581410.000001.579282008.04.10 11:301.585640.000.000.00-211.50
56773632008.04.11 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.974240.000001.970552008.04.11 11:001.974560.000.000.00-16.00
56773642008.04.11 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.974240.000001.966822008.04.11 11:001.974960.000.000.00-36.00
56773652008.04.11 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.974240.000001.962082008.04.11 11:001.974910.000.000.00-33.50
56850042008.04.14 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.568390.000001.565212008.04.14 09:121.573550.000.000.00-258.00
56850062008.04.14 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.568390.000001.559692008.04.14 09:121.573560.000.000.00-258.50
56975612008.04.14 12:00buy0.50gbpusd1.972410.000001.974202008.04.14 12:351.974200.000.000.0089.50
56975622008.04.14 12:00buy0.50gbpusd1.972410.000001.975752008.04.14 13:391.975750.000.000.00167.00
57002812008.04.14 14:00buy0.50eurusd1.582901.580341.586022008.04.14 14:301.586020.000.000.00156.00
57051112008.04.14 16:00buy0.50gbpusd1.987360.000001.991642008.04.14 21:001.978210.000.000.00-457.50
57051122008.04.14 16:00buy0.50gbpusd1.987360.000001.997162008.04.14 21:001.978160.000.000.00-460.00
57205422008.04.15 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.973010.000001.971402008.04.15 09:111.971400.000.000.0080.50
57205452008.04.15 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.973010.000001.966502008.04.15 11:311.966500.000.000.00325.50
57262282008.04.15 12:00sell0.50gbpusd1.970040.000001.968992008.04.15 12:031.968990.000.000.0052.50
57262302008.04.15 12:00sell0.50gbpusd1.970040.000001.967502008.04.15 12:381.967500.000.000.00127.00
57262332008.04.15 12:00sell0.50gbpusd1.970040.000001.965622008.04.15 15:301.965620.000.000.00221.00
57324662008.04.15 16:00sell0.50gbpusd1.964960.000001.964052008.04.15 16:011.964050.000.000.0045.50
57324702008.04.15 16:00sell0.50gbpusd1.964650.000001.964052008.04.15 16:011.964050.000.000.0030.00
57324732008.04.15 16:00sell0.50gbpusd1.964650.000001.961812008.04.15 20:271.961810.000.000.00142.00
57628852008.04.17 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.970990.000001.969152008.04.17 11:531.974890.000.000.00-195.00
57628892008.04.17 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.970770.000001.966402008.04.17 11:531.975140.000.000.00-218.50
57628902008.04.17 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.970770.000001.962912008.04.17 11:531.975140.000.000.00-218.50
57640482008.04.17 12:00buy0.50gbpusd1.975091.972571.976132008.04.17 12:051.976130.000.000.0052.00
57640492008.04.17 12:00buy0.50gbpusd1.975191.972571.976132008.04.17 12:051.976130.000.000.0047.00
57640502008.04.17 12:00buy0.50gbpusd1.975191.972571.978022008.04.17 12:191.978020.000.000.00141.50
57652152008.04.17 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.592420.000001.590202008.04.17 14:071.590200.000.000.00111.00
57652162008.04.17 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.592620.000001.588002008.04.17 14:461.588000.000.000.00231.00
57652172008.04.17 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.592620.000001.585192008.04.17 14:591.585190.000.000.00371.50
57670652008.04.17 16:00buy0.50gbpusd1.979790.000001.982482008.04.17 17:001.982480.000.000.00134.50
57670682008.04.17 16:00buy0.50gbpusd1.979790.000001.985682008.04.17 17:561.985680.000.000.00294.50
57670692008.04.17 16:00buy0.50gbpusd1.979791.977981.989762008.04.17 18:361.989760.000.000.00498.50
57711542008.04.18 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.588770.000001.584952008.04.18 09:001.591140.000.000.00-118.50
57711562008.04.18 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.588770.000001.581852008.04.18 09:001.591140.000.000.00-118.50
57726552008.04.18 09:00buy0.50gbpusd1.991890.000001.992402008.04.18 09:011.992400.000.000.0025.50
57726562008.04.18 09:00buy0.50gbpusd1.991890.000001.996482008.04.18 09:181.996480.000.000.00229.50
57726572008.04.18 09:00buy0.50gbpusd1.991891.992402.001672008.04.18 15:061.993920.000.000.00101.50
57752172008.04.18 12:00buy0.50gbpusd1.997190.000002.000472008.04.18 15:061.993920.000.000.00-163.50
57752182008.04.18 12:00buy0.50gbpusd1.997190.000002.003482008.04.18 15:061.993920.000.000.00-163.50
57786772008.04.18 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.584120.000001.580792008.04.18 14:531.580790.000.000.00166.50
57786872008.04.18 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.584320.000001.583962008.04.18 14:001.583960.000.000.0018.00
57786922008.04.18 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.584320.000001.580792008.04.18 14:531.580790.000.000.00176.50
57905072008.04.21 09:00buy0.50gbpusd2.000060.000002.002612008.04.21 11:001.993290.000.000.00-338.50
57905082008.04.21 09:00buy0.50gbpusd2.000060.000002.006432008.04.21 11:001.993290.000.000.00-338.50
57905092008.04.21 09:00buy0.50gbpusd2.000060.000002.011302008.04.21 11:001.993290.000.000.00-338.50
57908552008.04.21 10:00sell0.50eurusd1.581140.000001.579602008.04.21 10:491.584660.000.000.00-176.00
57908632008.04.21 10:00sell0.50eurusd1.581340.000001.578292008.04.21 10:491.584820.000.000.00-174.00
57998872008.04.22 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.978140.000001.977552008.04.22 09:401.977550.000.000.0029.50
57998982008.04.22 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.978140.000001.971152008.04.22 11:171.982360.000.000.00-211.00
58004722008.04.22 10:00sell0.50eurusd1.584140.000001.583052008.04.22 11:151.592810.000.000.00-433.50
58004772008.04.22 10:00sell0.50eurusd1.584140.000001.580542008.04.22 11:151.592810.000.000.00-433.50
58018242008.04.22 12:00buy0.50gbpusd1.982351.978951.983662008.04.22 12:021.983660.000.000.0065.50
58018292008.04.22 12:00buy0.50gbpusd1.982351.981701.986152008.04.22 13:231.986150.000.000.00190.00
58030232008.04.22 14:00buy0.50eurusd1.593000.000001.596952008.04.22 17:251.596950.000.000.00197.50
58030242008.04.22 14:00buy0.50eurusd1.593001.591771.600642008.04.22 18:301.600640.000.000.00382.00
58037122008.04.22 16:00buy0.50gbpusd1.991961.985861.995622008.04.22 17:561.995620.000.000.00183.00
58037142008.04.22 16:00buy0.50gbpusd1.991961.991562.000772008.04.22 23:001.994740.000.000.00139.00
58073692008.04.23 04:00buy0.50eurusd1.597710.000001.601902008.04.23 09:171.596690.000.000.00-51.00
58073702008.04.23 04:00buy0.50eurusd1.597720.000001.605352008.04.23 09:171.596640.000.000.00-54.00
58073712008.04.23 04:00buy0.50eurusd1.597720.000001.609752008.04.23 09:171.596690.000.000.00-51.50
58084852008.04.23 10:00sell0.50eurusd1.596440.000001.595982008.04.23 10:031.595980.000.000.0023.00
58084872008.04.23 10:00sell0.50eurusd1.596440.000001.594952008.04.23 10:071.594950.000.000.0074.50
58091452008.04.23 12:00buy0.50gbpusd1.994460.000001.996102008.04.23 14:551.986600.000.000.00-393.00
58091472008.04.23 12:00buy0.50gbpusd1.994390.000001.998582008.04.23 14:551.986600.000.000.00-389.50
58091492008.04.23 12:00buy0.50gbpusd1.994390.000002.001722008.04.23 14:551.986600.000.000.00-389.50
58097232008.04.23 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.595340.000001.594002008.04.23 14:561.594000.000.000.0067.00
58097252008.04.23 14:00sell0.50eurusd1.595340.000001.592692008.04.23 15:431.592690.000.000.00132.50
58106632008.04.23 16:00sell0.50gbpusd1.982640.000001.978962008.04.23 16:261.978960.000.000.00184.00
58106672008.04.23 16:00sell0.50gbpusd1.982630.000001.978962008.04.23 16:261.978960.000.000.00183.50
58162882008.04.24 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.587270.000001.586072008.04.24 04:081.586070.000.000.0060.00
58162902008.04.24 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.587270.000001.582932008.04.24 09:381.582930.000.000.00217.00
58162932008.04.24 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.587270.000001.578942008.04.24 11:041.578940.000.000.00416.50
58264502008.04.25 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.568740.000001.563802008.04.25 10:161.563800.000.000.00247.00
58264582008.04.25 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.568740.000001.560102008.04.25 10:451.560100.000.000.00432.00
58264592008.04.25 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.568740.000001.555402008.04.25 20:001.561790.000.000.00347.50
58353642008.04.28 04:00buy0.50usdchf1.035660.000001.037642008.04.28 07:241.033320.000.000.00-113.23
58353652008.04.28 04:00buy0.50usdchf1.035660.000001.039692008.04.28 07:241.033320.000.000.00-113.23
58362622008.04.28 08:00sell0.50usdchf1.033620.000001.032722008.04.28 09:101.032720.000.000.0043.58
58362662008.04.28 08:00sell0.50usdchf1.033620.000001.031752008.04.28 09:121.031750.000.000.0090.62
58364562008.04.28 09:00buy0.50eurusd1.566241.565001.567072008.04.28 09:101.567070.000.000.0041.50
58364602008.04.28 09:00buy0.50eurusd1.566241.565001.567072008.04.28 09:101.567070.000.000.0041.50
58364612008.04.28 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.983470.000001.980422008.04.28 10:091.980420.000.000.00152.50
58364622008.04.28 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.983470.000001.978102008.04.28 11:141.980940.000.000.00126.50
58364632008.04.28 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.983470.000001.975152008.04.28 11:141.980990.000.000.00124.00
58401792008.04.28 16:00buy0.50gbpusd1.988730.000001.991002008.04.28 17:251.991000.000.000.00113.50
58401812008.04.28 16:00buy0.50gbpusd1.988730.000001.994242008.04.28 17:481.994240.000.000.00275.50
58406092008.04.28 17:00buy0.50usdchf1.035740.000001.036452008.04.28 21:151.036450.000.000.0034.25
58406142008.04.28 17:00buy0.50usdchf1.035740.000001.038252008.04.28 23:001.034490.000.000.00-60.42
58406152008.04.28 17:00buy0.50usdchf1.035740.000001.040532008.04.28 23:001.034420.000.000.00-63.80
58406172008.04.28 17:00sell0.50eurusd1.560420.000001.558232008.04.28 23:001.564160.000.000.00-187.00
58406192008.04.28 17:00sell0.50eurusd1.560420.000001.555222008.04.28 23:001.564160.000.000.00-187.00
58434482008.04.29 04:00sell0.50usdchf1.034010.000001.032532008.04.29 08:591.036000.000.000.00-96.04
58434512008.04.29 04:00sell0.50usdchf1.034060.000001.031372008.04.29 09:001.036000.000.000.00-93.63
58434522008.04.29 04:00sell0.50usdchf1.034060.000001.029892008.04.29 09:001.036000.000.000.00-93.63
58441002008.04.29 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.988510.000001.987652008.04.29 09:191.987650.000.000.0043.00
58441022008.04.29 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.988510.000001.985252008.04.29 10:591.985250.000.000.00163.00
58441062008.04.29 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.988510.000001.982202008.04.29 11:041.982200.000.000.00315.50
58441072008.04.29 09:00sell0.50eurusd1.562020.000001.561322008.04.29 09:361.561320.000.000.0035.00
58441082008.04.29 09:00sell0.50eurusd1.562020.000001.561322008.04.29 09:361.561320.000.000.0035.00
58463172008.04.29 12:00sell0.50gbpusd1.981100.000001.980932008.04.29 12:001.980930.000.000.008.50
58463212008.04.29 12:00sell0.50gbpusd1.981170.000001.980932008.04.29 12:001.980930.000.000.0012.00
58476512008.04.29 16:00sell0.50gbpusd1.973310.000001.972102008.04.29 16:091.972100.000.000.0060.50
58476532008.04.29 16:00sell0.50gbpusd1.973310.000001.968662008.04.29 20:201.968660.000.000.00232.50
  0.00 0.00 0.00 2 693.47
Closed P/L: 2 693.47
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 693.47 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 12 693.47 Equity: 12 693.47 Free Margin: 12 693.47
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 12 056.45 Gross Loss: 9 362.98 Total Net Profit: 2 693.47
Profit Factor: 1.29 Expected Payoff: 20.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 534.00 Maximal Drawdown: 2 815.00 (22.92%) Relative Drawdown: 22.92% (2 815.00)
 
Total Trades: 134 Short Positions (won %): 86 (62.79%) Long Positions (won %): 48 (56.25%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 81 (60.45%) Loss trades (% of total): 53 (39.55%)
Largest profit trade: 498.50 loss trade: -460.00
Average profit trade: 148.85 loss trade: -176.66
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (2 287.00) consecutive losses ($): 9 (-1 384.50)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 287.00 (10) consecutive loss (count): -1 692.50 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 4