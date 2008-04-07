Rosenthal Collins Group, LLC
|Account: 353775993
|Name: Kris
|Currency: USD
|2008 April 25, 23:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5651387
|2008.04.07 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.57009
|0.00000
|1.56840
|2008.04.07 04:53
|1.56840
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.50
|5651390
|2008.04.07 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.57009
|0.00000
|1.56595
|2008.04.07 05:02
|1.56595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|207.00
|5655529
|2008.04.07 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.98768
|0.00000
|1.98416
|2008.04.07 10:21
|1.98416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.00
|5655538
|2008.04.07 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.98773
|0.00000
|1.98416
|2008.04.07 10:21
|1.98416
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|178.50
|5655540
|2008.04.07 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.98773
|0.00000
|1.97864
|2008.04.07 23:00
|1.98815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|5656375
|2008.04.07 10:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.56728
|0.00000
|1.56500
|2008.04.07 10:20
|1.56500
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|5656376
|2008.04.07 10:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.56728
|0.00000
|1.56278
|2008.04.07 23:01
|1.57075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-173.50
|5656378
|2008.04.07 10:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.56728
|0.00000
|1.55995
|2008.04.07 23:01
|1.57075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-173.50
|5662670
|2008.04.08 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.98559
|0.00000
|1.98460
|2008.04.08 09:21
|1.98460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.50
|5662671
|2008.04.08 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.98559
|0.00000
|1.98240
|2008.04.08 09:43
|1.98240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|159.50
|5662673
|2008.04.08 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.98559
|0.00000
|1.97959
|2008.04.08 10:06
|1.97959
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|5663857
|2008.04.08 12:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97644
|0.00000
|1.97076
|2008.04.08 13:59
|1.97076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|284.00
|5663860
|2008.04.08 12:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97654
|0.00000
|1.97439
|2008.04.08 13:53
|1.97439
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|107.50
|5663861
|2008.04.08 12:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97654
|0.00000
|1.97076
|2008.04.08 13:59
|1.97076
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|289.00
|5664373
|2008.04.08 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.57288
|0.00000
|1.57229
|2008.04.08 14:10
|1.57229
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.50
|5664380
|2008.04.08 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.57285
|0.00000
|1.56892
|2008.04.08 15:21
|1.56892
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|196.50
|5664887
|2008.04.08 16:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.96777
|0.00000
|1.96472
|2008.04.08 23:00
|1.96894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.50
|5664888
|2008.04.08 16:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.96777
|0.00000
|1.96036
|2008.04.08 23:00
|1.96894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.50
|5666719
|2008.04.09 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.57024
|0.00000
|1.56733
|2008.04.09 09:22
|1.57291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-133.50
|5666720
|2008.04.09 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.57024
|0.00000
|1.56453
|2008.04.09 09:22
|1.57297
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-136.50
|5667140
|2008.04.09 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.96645
|0.00000
|1.96500
|2008.04.09 11:00
|1.96767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.00
|5667142
|2008.04.09 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.96645
|0.00000
|1.96328
|2008.04.09 11:00
|1.96777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|5667143
|2008.04.09 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.96645
|0.00000
|1.96108
|2008.04.09 11:00
|1.96777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-66.00
|5667401
|2008.04.09 10:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.57397
|1.57260
|1.57501
|2008.04.09 10:08
|1.57260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.50
|5667406
|2008.04.09 10:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.57397
|1.57260
|1.57501
|2008.04.09 10:08
|1.57260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.50
|5667918
|2008.04.09 12:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97027
|1.96786
|1.97136
|2008.04.09 12:14
|1.97136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.50
|5667921
|2008.04.09 12:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97017
|1.96786
|1.97136
|2008.04.09 12:14
|1.97136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.50
|5668603
|2008.04.09 16:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97127
|0.00000
|1.97260
|2008.04.09 16:46
|1.97260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.50
|5668606
|2008.04.09 16:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97127
|0.00000
|1.97418
|2008.04.09 16:56
|1.97418
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|145.50
|5671840
|2008.04.10 04:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58442
|0.00000
|1.58620
|2008.04.10 09:59
|1.58151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-145.50
|5671841
|2008.04.10 04:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58442
|0.00000
|1.59039
|2008.04.10 09:57
|1.58145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-148.50
|5672889
|2008.04.10 10:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58131
|0.00000
|1.58058
|2008.04.10 11:41
|1.58685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-277.00
|5672893
|2008.04.10 10:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58141
|0.00000
|1.57928
|2008.04.10 11:30
|1.58564
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-211.50
|5677363
|2008.04.11 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97424
|0.00000
|1.97055
|2008.04.11 11:00
|1.97456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|5677364
|2008.04.11 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97424
|0.00000
|1.96682
|2008.04.11 11:00
|1.97496
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|5677365
|2008.04.11 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97424
|0.00000
|1.96208
|2008.04.11 11:00
|1.97491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.50
|5685004
|2008.04.14 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.56839
|0.00000
|1.56521
|2008.04.14 09:12
|1.57355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-258.00
|5685006
|2008.04.14 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.56839
|0.00000
|1.55969
|2008.04.14 09:12
|1.57356
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-258.50
|5697561
|2008.04.14 12:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97241
|0.00000
|1.97420
|2008.04.14 12:35
|1.97420
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.50
|5697562
|2008.04.14 12:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97241
|0.00000
|1.97575
|2008.04.14 13:39
|1.97575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|167.00
|5700281
|2008.04.14 14:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58290
|1.58034
|1.58602
|2008.04.14 14:30
|1.58602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|156.00
|5705111
|2008.04.14 16:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.98736
|0.00000
|1.99164
|2008.04.14 21:00
|1.97821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-457.50
|5705112
|2008.04.14 16:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.98736
|0.00000
|1.99716
|2008.04.14 21:00
|1.97816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-460.00
|5720542
|2008.04.15 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97301
|0.00000
|1.97140
|2008.04.15 09:11
|1.97140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.50
|5720545
|2008.04.15 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97301
|0.00000
|1.96650
|2008.04.15 11:31
|1.96650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|325.50
|5726228
|2008.04.15 12:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97004
|0.00000
|1.96899
|2008.04.15 12:03
|1.96899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.50
|5726230
|2008.04.15 12:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97004
|0.00000
|1.96750
|2008.04.15 12:38
|1.96750
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|127.00
|5726233
|2008.04.15 12:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97004
|0.00000
|1.96562
|2008.04.15 15:30
|1.96562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|221.00
|5732466
|2008.04.15 16:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.96496
|0.00000
|1.96405
|2008.04.15 16:01
|1.96405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.50
|5732470
|2008.04.15 16:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.96465
|0.00000
|1.96405
|2008.04.15 16:01
|1.96405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|5732473
|2008.04.15 16:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.96465
|0.00000
|1.96181
|2008.04.15 20:27
|1.96181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|142.00
|5762885
|2008.04.17 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97099
|0.00000
|1.96915
|2008.04.17 11:53
|1.97489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-195.00
|5762889
|2008.04.17 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97077
|0.00000
|1.96640
|2008.04.17 11:53
|1.97514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-218.50
|5762890
|2008.04.17 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97077
|0.00000
|1.96291
|2008.04.17 11:53
|1.97514
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-218.50
|5764048
|2008.04.17 12:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97509
|1.97257
|1.97613
|2008.04.17 12:05
|1.97613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|5764049
|2008.04.17 12:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97519
|1.97257
|1.97613
|2008.04.17 12:05
|1.97613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.00
|5764050
|2008.04.17 12:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97519
|1.97257
|1.97802
|2008.04.17 12:19
|1.97802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|141.50
|5765215
|2008.04.17 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.59242
|0.00000
|1.59020
|2008.04.17 14:07
|1.59020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|111.00
|5765216
|2008.04.17 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.59262
|0.00000
|1.58800
|2008.04.17 14:46
|1.58800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|231.00
|5765217
|2008.04.17 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.59262
|0.00000
|1.58519
|2008.04.17 14:59
|1.58519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|371.50
|5767065
|2008.04.17 16:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97979
|0.00000
|1.98248
|2008.04.17 17:00
|1.98248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|134.50
|5767068
|2008.04.17 16:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97979
|0.00000
|1.98568
|2008.04.17 17:56
|1.98568
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|294.50
|5767069
|2008.04.17 16:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97979
|1.97798
|1.98976
|2008.04.17 18:36
|1.98976
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|498.50
|5771154
|2008.04.18 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58877
|0.00000
|1.58495
|2008.04.18 09:00
|1.59114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-118.50
|5771156
|2008.04.18 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58877
|0.00000
|1.58185
|2008.04.18 09:00
|1.59114
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-118.50
|5772655
|2008.04.18 09:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.99189
|0.00000
|1.99240
|2008.04.18 09:01
|1.99240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.50
|5772656
|2008.04.18 09:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.99189
|0.00000
|1.99648
|2008.04.18 09:18
|1.99648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|229.50
|5772657
|2008.04.18 09:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.99189
|1.99240
|2.00167
|2008.04.18 15:06
|1.99392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101.50
|5775217
|2008.04.18 12:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.99719
|0.00000
|2.00047
|2008.04.18 15:06
|1.99392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-163.50
|5775218
|2008.04.18 12:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.99719
|0.00000
|2.00348
|2008.04.18 15:06
|1.99392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-163.50
|5778677
|2008.04.18 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58412
|0.00000
|1.58079
|2008.04.18 14:53
|1.58079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|166.50
|5778687
|2008.04.18 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58432
|0.00000
|1.58396
|2008.04.18 14:00
|1.58396
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|5778692
|2008.04.18 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58432
|0.00000
|1.58079
|2008.04.18 14:53
|1.58079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.50
|5790507
|2008.04.21 09:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|2.00006
|0.00000
|2.00261
|2008.04.21 11:00
|1.99329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-338.50
|5790508
|2008.04.21 09:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|2.00006
|0.00000
|2.00643
|2008.04.21 11:00
|1.99329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-338.50
|5790509
|2008.04.21 09:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|2.00006
|0.00000
|2.01130
|2008.04.21 11:00
|1.99329
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-338.50
|5790855
|2008.04.21 10:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58114
|0.00000
|1.57960
|2008.04.21 10:49
|1.58466
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-176.00
|5790863
|2008.04.21 10:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58134
|0.00000
|1.57829
|2008.04.21 10:49
|1.58482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-174.00
|5799887
|2008.04.22 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97814
|0.00000
|1.97755
|2008.04.22 09:40
|1.97755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.50
|5799898
|2008.04.22 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.97814
|0.00000
|1.97115
|2008.04.22 11:17
|1.98236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-211.00
|5800472
|2008.04.22 10:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58414
|0.00000
|1.58305
|2008.04.22 11:15
|1.59281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-433.50
|5800477
|2008.04.22 10:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58414
|0.00000
|1.58054
|2008.04.22 11:15
|1.59281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-433.50
|5801824
|2008.04.22 12:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.98235
|1.97895
|1.98366
|2008.04.22 12:02
|1.98366
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.50
|5801829
|2008.04.22 12:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.98235
|1.98170
|1.98615
|2008.04.22 13:23
|1.98615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|5803023
|2008.04.22 14:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.59300
|0.00000
|1.59695
|2008.04.22 17:25
|1.59695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|197.50
|5803024
|2008.04.22 14:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.59300
|1.59177
|1.60064
|2008.04.22 18:30
|1.60064
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|382.00
|5803712
|2008.04.22 16:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.99196
|1.98586
|1.99562
|2008.04.22 17:56
|1.99562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|183.00
|5803714
|2008.04.22 16:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.99196
|1.99156
|2.00077
|2008.04.22 23:00
|1.99474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|139.00
|5807369
|2008.04.23 04:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.59771
|0.00000
|1.60190
|2008.04.23 09:17
|1.59669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.00
|5807370
|2008.04.23 04:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.59772
|0.00000
|1.60535
|2008.04.23 09:17
|1.59664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|5807371
|2008.04.23 04:00
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.59772
|0.00000
|1.60975
|2008.04.23 09:17
|1.59669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.50
|5808485
|2008.04.23 10:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.59644
|0.00000
|1.59598
|2008.04.23 10:03
|1.59598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|5808487
|2008.04.23 10:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.59644
|0.00000
|1.59495
|2008.04.23 10:07
|1.59495
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.50
|5809145
|2008.04.23 12:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.99446
|0.00000
|1.99610
|2008.04.23 14:55
|1.98660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-393.00
|5809147
|2008.04.23 12:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.99439
|0.00000
|1.99858
|2008.04.23 14:55
|1.98660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-389.50
|5809149
|2008.04.23 12:00
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.99439
|0.00000
|2.00172
|2008.04.23 14:55
|1.98660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-389.50
|5809723
|2008.04.23 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.59534
|0.00000
|1.59400
|2008.04.23 14:56
|1.59400
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|5809725
|2008.04.23 14:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.59534
|0.00000
|1.59269
|2008.04.23 15:43
|1.59269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|132.50
|5810663
|2008.04.23 16:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.98264
|0.00000
|1.97896
|2008.04.23 16:26
|1.97896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|184.00
|5810667
|2008.04.23 16:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.98263
|0.00000
|1.97896
|2008.04.23 16:26
|1.97896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|183.50
|5816288
|2008.04.24 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58727
|0.00000
|1.58607
|2008.04.24 04:08
|1.58607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|5816290
|2008.04.24 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58727
|0.00000
|1.58293
|2008.04.24 09:38
|1.58293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|217.00
|5816293
|2008.04.24 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.58727
|0.00000
|1.57894
|2008.04.24 11:04
|1.57894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|416.50
|5826450
|2008.04.25 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.56874
|0.00000
|1.56380
|2008.04.25 10:16
|1.56380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|247.00
|5826458
|2008.04.25 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.56874
|0.00000
|1.56010
|2008.04.25 10:45
|1.56010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|432.00
|5826459
|2008.04.25 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.56874
|0.00000
|1.55540
|2008.04.25 20:00
|1.56179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|347.50
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 753.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 753.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 753.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 753.00
|Equity:
|11 753.00
|Free Margin:
|11 753.00
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|10 108.00
|Gross Loss:
|8 355.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 753.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.21
|Expected Payoff:
|16.54
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|534.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|2 815.00 (22.92%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|22.92% (2 815.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|106
|Short Positions (won %):
|67 (59.70%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|39 (56.41%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|62 (58.49%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|44 (41.51%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|498.50
|loss trade:
|-460.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|163.03
|loss trade:
|-189.89
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (2 287.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|9 (-1 384.50)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 287.00 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 692.50 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|4