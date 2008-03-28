|Account: 175972
|Name: luk
|Currency: USD
|2008 April 3, 02:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5500981
|2008.03.28 19:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5719
|1.5629
|1.6219
|2008.04.01 04:42
|1.5688
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.12
|-3.12
|123050
|Stock_Buy
|5638665
|2008.04.01 05:47
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9793
|1.9883
|1.9293
|2008.04.01 06:05
|1.9797
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|116450
|Stock_Sell
|5638667
|2008.04.01 05:47
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|1.9744
|1.9834
|1.9244
|2008.04.01 08:38
|1.9834
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.98
|116250
|Stock_Sell[sl]
|5638762
|2008.04.01 05:49
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|99.72
|100.62
|94.72
|2008.04.01 10:20
|100.62
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.94
|116950
|Stock_Sell[sl]
|5640023
|2008.04.01 06:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9797
|1.9817
|2.0297
|2008.04.01 11:38
|1.9817
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|116450
|Reverse_Stock_Buy[sl]
|5638671
|2008.04.01 05:47
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.5731
|1.5671
|1.5231
|2008.04.01 11:53
|1.5671
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|116150
|Stock_Sell[sl]
|5635229
|2008.04.01 04:42
|sell
|0.02
|eurchf
|1.5688
|1.5778
|1.5188
|2008.04.01 14:35
|1.5778
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.77
|123050
|Reverse_Stock_Sell[sl]
|5638682
|2008.04.01 05:48
|sell
|0.01
|nzdusd
|0.7845
|0.7828
|0.7345
|2008.04.01 15:20
|0.7828
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|116650
|Stock_Sell[sl]
|5696958
|2008.04.02 00:08
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|101.68
|101.88
|106.68
|2008.04.02 07:24
|101.88
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|1.96
|116950
|Stock_Buy[sl]
|5701495
|2008.04.02 03:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5790
|1.5810
|1.6290
|2008.04.02 14:13
|1.5810
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|1.97
|123050
|Stock_Buy[sl]
|-0.34
|0.00
|0.12
|-23.58
|Closed P/L:
|-23.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5755960
|2008.04.02 21:38
|buy
|0.01
|eurchf
|1.5817
|1.5727
|1.6317
|1.5823
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.18
|0.60
|123050
|Stock_Buy
|5756296
|2008.04.02 22:01
|buy
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.0047
|1.9957
|2.0547
|2.0074
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|2.67
|116250
|Stock_Buy
|5757169
|2008.04.02 23:01
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|102.32
|101.42
|107.32
|102.41
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|116950
|Stock_Buy
|5764328
|2008.04.03 02:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9867
|1.9777
|2.0367
|1.9860
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|116450
|Stock_Buy
|-0.12
|0.00
|0.18
|3.45
|Floating P/L:
|3.51
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-23.80
|Floating P/L:
|3.51
|Margin:
|65.43
|Balance:
|1 940.87
|Equity:
|1 944.38
|Free Margin:
|1 878.95
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|15.46
|Gross Loss:
|39.26
|Total Net Profit:
|-23.80
|Profit Factor:
|0.39
|Expected Payoff:
|-2.38
|Absolute Drawdown:
|29.34
|Maximal Drawdown:
|29.34 (1.49%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.49% (29.34)
|Total Trades:
|10
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (33.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (50.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (50.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|5.97
|loss trade:
|-17.82
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.09
|loss trade:
|-7.85
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (5.54)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-21.44)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|9.92 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-21.44 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3