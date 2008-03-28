Back Bay FX Services LLC

Account: 175972 Name: luk Currency: USD 2008 April 3, 02:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55009812008.03.28 19:02buy0.01eurchf1.57191.56291.62192008.04.01 04:421.5688-0.030.000.12-3.12
 123050Stock_Buy
56386652008.04.01 05:47sell0.01gbpusd1.97931.98831.92932008.04.01 06:051.9797-0.030.000.00-0.40
 116450Stock_Sell
56386672008.04.01 05:47sell0.01gbpchf1.97441.98341.92442008.04.01 08:381.9834-0.030.000.00-8.98
 116250Stock_Sell[sl]
56387622008.04.01 05:49sell0.01usdjpy99.72100.6294.722008.04.01 10:20100.62-0.030.000.00-8.94
 116950Stock_Sell[sl]
56400232008.04.01 06:05buy0.02gbpusd1.97971.98172.02972008.04.01 11:381.9817-0.050.000.004.00
 116450Reverse_Stock_Buy[sl]
56386712008.04.01 05:47sell0.01eurusd1.57311.56711.52312008.04.01 11:531.5671-0.030.000.006.00
 116150Stock_Sell[sl]
56352292008.04.01 04:42sell0.02eurchf1.56881.57781.51882008.04.01 14:351.5778-0.050.000.00-17.77
 123050Reverse_Stock_Sell[sl]
56386822008.04.01 05:48sell0.01nzdusd0.78450.78280.73452008.04.01 15:200.7828-0.030.000.001.70
 116650Stock_Sell[sl]
56969582008.04.02 00:08buy0.01usdjpy101.68101.88106.682008.04.02 07:24101.88-0.030.000.001.96
 116950Stock_Buy[sl]
57014952008.04.02 03:05buy0.01eurchf1.57901.58101.62902008.04.02 14:131.5810-0.030.000.001.97
 123050Stock_Buy[sl]
  -0.34 0.00 0.12 -23.58
Closed P/L: -23.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
57559602008.04.02 21:38buy0.01eurchf1.58171.57271.6317 1.5823-0.030.000.180.60
 123050Stock_Buy
57562962008.04.02 22:01buy0.01gbpchf2.00471.99572.0547 2.0074-0.030.000.002.67
 116250Stock_Buy
57571692008.04.02 23:01buy0.01usdjpy102.32101.42107.32 102.41-0.030.000.000.88
 116950Stock_Buy
57643282008.04.03 02:10buy0.01gbpusd1.98671.97772.0367 1.9860-0.030.000.00-0.70
 116450Stock_Buy
  -0.12 0.00 0.18 3.45
 Floating P/L: 3.51
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -23.80 Floating P/L: 3.51 Margin: 65.43
Balance: 1 940.87 Equity: 1 944.38 Free Margin: 1 878.95
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 15.46 Gross Loss: 39.26 Total Net Profit: -23.80
Profit Factor: 0.39 Expected Payoff: -2.38  
Absolute Drawdown: 29.34 Maximal Drawdown: 29.34 (1.49%) Relative Drawdown: 1.49% (29.34)
 
Total Trades: 10 Short Positions (won %): 6 (33.33%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (50.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (50.00%)
Largest profit trade: 5.97 loss trade: -17.82
Average profit trade: 3.09 loss trade: -7.85
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (5.54) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-21.44)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 9.92 (2) consecutive loss (count): -21.44 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3